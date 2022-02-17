TASI extends gain for third day amid strong earnings season: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main share index rose for a fourth straight day as listed companies continued to disclose strong earnings results.

As of Thursday, 10:10 a.m. Saudi time, TASI index was up 0.08 percent to 12,507, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.01 percent to 25,291.

Elm Co. led the gainers in early trading, up 15 percent, while Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. led the fallers, down 3.46 percent.

Saudi Ceramic Co. gained 3.47 percent, after its 2021 profit nearly tripled to SR233 million ($62 million).

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. increased by 0.92 percent, after turning into a net profit of SR900,000 in 2021, having erased a loss of SR34.5 million from the previous year.

Anaam Holding Group gained 0.72 percent, following its signing of an initial agreement to acquire private office buildings in Jeddah at SR325 million.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. edged up 0.34 percent, after announcing it had signed a SR186 million loan agreement with the Agricultural Development Fund to establish a french fries factory.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, posted no change, while Alinma Bank rose 0.34 percent.

The Saudi oil giant Aramco’s stock fell 0.13 percent.

In the energy market, US WTI crude was valued at $92.32 per barrel, and Brent crude at $93.58 per barrel.