TASI extends gain for third day amid strong earnings season: Opening bell

Updated 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main share index rose for a fourth straight day as listed companies continued to disclose strong earnings results.

As of Thursday, 10:10 a.m. Saudi time, TASI index was up 0.08 percent to 12,507, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.01 percent to 25,291.

Elm Co. led the gainers in early trading, up 15 percent, while Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. led the fallers, down 3.46 percent.

Saudi Ceramic Co. gained 3.47 percent, after its 2021 profit nearly tripled to SR233 million ($62 million). 

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. increased by 0.92 percent, after turning into a net profit of SR900,000 in 2021, having erased a loss of SR34.5 million from the previous year.

Anaam Holding Group gained 0.72 percent, following its signing of an initial agreement to acquire private office buildings in Jeddah at SR325 million.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. edged up 0.34 percent, after announcing it had signed a SR186 million loan agreement with the Agricultural Development Fund to establish a french fries factory.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, posted no change, while Alinma Bank rose 0.34 percent.

The Saudi oil giant Aramco’s stock fell 0.13 percent.

In the energy market, US WTI crude was valued at $92.32 per barrel, and Brent crude at $93.58 per barrel.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas producer Gazprom, said on Thursday its net profit soared four-fold in 2021 to a record 503.4 billion roubles ($6.7 billion) thanks to rising oil and gas prices.


Global energy producers have reported a big increase in earnings for last year thanks to a recovery in demand from pandemic-related lockdowns, mainly in 2020.


Revenue last year rose 54 percent to 3.07 trillion roubles, while Gazprom Neft said it generated a free cash flow of over 500 billion roubles.


The company, Russia’s fastest-growing in terms of output, also said its hydrocarbon production exceeded 100 million tons of oil equivalent (mtoe).


“In 2021, the company reached the 100 mtoe milestone for the first time in its history, having doubled production within two years,” Gazprom Neft’s head Alexander Dyukov said in a statement.


“This was one of the key targets we had set ourselves as part of the company’s long-term strategy. We also see opportunities for further production growth in 2022 and beyond.”


The company has said it expects hydrocarbon production to increase by 5 percent annually from 2023 to 2024, after an expected rise of 10 percent in 2022.

 

Topics: economy Oil OPEC+ Russia Gazprom Gazprom Neft

Updated 52 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 52 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ceramic Co.’s 2021 earnings results have revealed over a threefold jump in net profit on the back of better profit margins.

The Riyadh-based firm made SR233 million ($62 million) in profit, compared to SR77.7 million last year, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Revenues stood at SR1.53 billion, up slightly from SR1.51 billion in 2020. 

The strong results were fueled by improved profit margins due to increased prices and lower cost of goods sold, along with lower financing costs as it repaid a large sum of loans, the company noted.

Separately, the firm said  it will distribute cash dividends of almost SR60 million, or SR0.75 per share, in the second half of 2021.

Established in 1977, Saudi Ceramics provides construction solutions in the Kingdom through its wide array of ceramic products.

Topics: Saudi Ceramics Saudi Arabia

Updated 17 February 2022
Salma Wael

Updated 17 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market extended gains for a third straight day on Wednesday, as strong earnings results and rising oil prices continued to drive investor sentiment.

TASI closed 1.17 percent higher at a 16-year high of 12,495, with PIF-owned digital security firm Elm leading top gainers on trading debut, soaring 30 percent. 

Nomu, the parallel market, advanced 0.53 percent to 25,287 points.

Along with the Saudi index, Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait recorded significant gains on Wednesday, all up between 1.2 and 1.8 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX general index added 0.7 percent, reaching a record high.

Bourses of Qatar and Oman edged higher by 0.3 and 0.2 percent, while the Egyptian EGX30 index ended flat.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.73 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $92.48 a barrel as of 8:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

  • Saudi Ceramic Co. has seen its 2021 profit soar almost threefold to SR233 million ($62 million). The company will distribute cash dividends of SR59.8 million, or SR0.75 per share, for the second half of 2021
  • Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. has announced signing a SR186 million loan agreement with Agricultural Development Fund
  • Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has turned into a net profit of SR900,000 in 2021, having erased SR34.5 million loss from a year earlier
  • Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, got its board’s approval to build a new depot in Makkah for SR27 million
  • Anaam Holding Group has signed an initial agreement to potentially acquire private office buildings in Jeddah at SR325 million

Calendar

Feb. 17, 2022

  • End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription
  • End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

Feb. 20, 2022

  • Advanced Petrochemical Co. to distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 at SR0.65 per share, totaling SR140.7 million

Feb. 21, 2022

  • Bank AlJazira will distribute SR0.35 per share for the second half of the fiscal year 2021
  • United Wire Factories, also known as Aslak, will payout SR0.45 per share as dividends

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul

Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

  • The Finance Ministry said exports edged up 9.6 percent in January from the same month the previous year
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

TOKYO: Japan racked up a 2.2 trillion yen ($19 billion) trade deficit last month, an eight-year high, as the cost of energy imports soared, the government said Thursday.
The Finance Ministry said exports edged up 9.6 percent in January from the same month the previous year. Imports jumped 39.6 percent, resulting in the sixth straight month of trade deficits, it said.
The amount is the biggest since January 2014, when the trade deficit totaled nearly 2.8 trillion yen.
Koya Miyamae, a senior economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the trade deficit tends to rise in January because of the New Year’s holidays, which pushes exports down.
“But even taking that into consideration, the deficit is huge,” he said.
Japan imports almost all its oil and gas. Prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, adding to global concerns about inflation. Tensions in Ukraine amid worries about a Russian invasion have pushed prices still higher.
Meanwhile, Japan’s currency, the yen, has weakened against the US dollar as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to counter inflation. Higher rates tend to push the dollar higher against other currencies because they create more demand for dollar-denominated investments.
Exports have not risen as quickly as imports as manufacturing of electronics and autos has been slowed by shortages of computer chips resulting from pandemic-related disruptions in some countries.

Topics: Japan energy

Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

  • Brent crude was trading at $92.88 at 0336 GMT, after the contract closed up 1.6 percent in the previous day’s trade
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil fell 2 percent in Asian trade on Thursday after France and Iran said parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, offsetting tensions over Russian forces massing near Ukraine.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at $91.72 a barrel at 0334 GMT, after gaining 1.7 percent the previous day.
Brent crude was trading at $92.88 at 0336 GMT, after the contract closed up 1.6 percent in the previous day’s trade.
“Positive news from the US-Iran nuclear negotiations is providing much-needed relief to global oil prices, as the possibility of new crude supplies reduces the supply-demand deficit,” said Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president of consultancy Rystad Energy.
France said on Wednesday a decision on salvaging Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and that it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice, while Tehran called on Western powers to be “realistic.”
With the new deal beckoning, South Korea, previously one of Tehran’s leading oil customers in Asia, said on Wednesday it had held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds.
In a research note earlier on Thursday, Eurasia Group said in the event of a deal Iran would be able to enter the market ramping up supplies faster than following the deal in 2015.
“This time around, the phasing in of the deal could take 1-2 months, but Iran will likely begin ramping up oil exports immediately, both legally and illegally,” Eurasia noted, adding that the supplies could come from floating storage Iran held in Asia as well as oil stored in bonded tanks in China.
Oil markets have been dominated in recent weeks by Russia’s threatening posture toward Ukraine, with concerns that supply disruptions from the major producer in a tight global market could push oil prices to $100 a barrel.
Russia’s announcement of a partial pullback of troops from near Ukraine earlier this week was countered by Western governments’ warning that Russia was building up military presence near the Ukraine border, keeping the tension simmering.
“In the past few weeks, markets have priced in Russia-Ukraine tension that would lead to more production and supply disruption in an already tight supply situation in the oil markets,” said Tina Teng, analyst at CMC Markets.
“We could see a further pullback in oil prices amid the cooling geopolitical tensions.” 

Topics: Oil France Iran

