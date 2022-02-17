You are here

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain
Thousands of Yemeni men are missing out on pensions that they earned while in the UK. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Roughly 2,500 Yemeni men are fighting to recover payments they earned working in the UK
  • ‘They've done the UK a service which needs to be recognized,’ says MP
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Yemeni men who left their families to work in Britain in the 1950s and 1960s are fighting to have their pensions reinstated after they were abruptly cut off without explanation.

The men say they are now facing a daily struggle to survive in Yemen, which has been ravaged by seven years of civil war between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government, which is being supported by The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

The BBC has identified thousands of men, many of whom labored in factories across Britain, whose pension payments were suddenly stopped.

Thabet Muthanna Jubran arrived in Britain in 1967 and began working, like many fellow Yemenis, at Birmingham Small Arms factory in Small Heath, a metal manufacturer producing motorcycles and machine tools based in the heart of the bustling industrial city.

“When I was in Britain I did not ask for benefits or insurance, I relied on my own sweat of my brow and I do not know why this has happened to us,” he told the BBC.

Yemen and Britain had a close relationship after Yemen came under British rule in 1839, and many Yemenis, Jubran said, saw the UK as “the mother country.”

But now, according to the BBC, as many as 2,500 Yemenis have suddenly stopped receiving the pensions they earned while working in the UK.

The BBC said that it is not the fault of their companies, but rather Yemen’s fragile environment and the effect that has had on banking, as well as the lackluster response by the British Department for Work and Pensions.

“What is my fault that I am without a pension?” said Jubran.

“They know our situation, especially coronavirus, a war and high prices — what is our crime?

“They are stopping our pension. This (is) Great Britain, the mother of the world. Some people have died (waiting for their payments), their widows are very elderly — who will support them, especially now?” he asked.

According to the UN, seven years of war have left Yemen — already the poorest country in the Middle East — facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Yemenis now face famine, disease, and war on a daily basis — all exacerbated by rampant inflation. The price of rice, a staple food, rose by 164 percent between February 2016 and October 2020.

Another man, Ahmed Omar Abdullah Al-Yafei, said he feels lost without his pension payment of £82 ($111) per month. That sum would buy very little in Britain, but offers him a lifeline amid the country’s spiraling crisis.

“Now (it’s been) five years I’ve been chasing. I did not receive any response from them,” he said.

“The message to Britain: Give us our money back,” he said, adding: “Yemen is a mess, (there is) hunger and war, all of which problems are unprecedented — the prices and inflation. Where do we go? Where do we go?”

Ragih Muflihi, chief executive of Sandwell Yemeni Association in the West Midlands, home to one of the largest Yemeni communities in the UK, is in contact with more than 50 of the former workers.

“People who came here to work came to work in the Black Country in the industrial areas, the steelworks.

“A lot of them lost their hearing or lost limbs working 30 to 40 years in factories and they’ve gone back (to Yemen) to live the final part of their lives; and to struggle because they’re not getting their pension is not acceptable really,” he said.

John Spellar, Labour MP for Warley in the West Midlands, where many of the men lived and worked, urged the government to “get a grip” of the problem.

“There was a problem with people verifying their existence and, even before the war, you’re dealing with ungoverned space," he said.

“But it was the utter refusal by the DWP to get a grip of cases when people provided evidence and people are living in severe destitution and we should not underestimate that,” he said.

He added: “The people from Yemen who came to the UK went to the Black Country, the West Midlands and Sheffield and worked in the metal industries which are hot, dusty conditions and they’ve done the UK a service which needs to be recognized.”

Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks

Updated 17 February 2022
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader vowed on Thursday that his country would ramp up development of its civilian nuclear program, as major world powers continued delicate talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal.
In a televised speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the importance of nuclear energy for Iran, while again asserting that it had no interest in nuclear weapons.
Khamenei’s remarks seemed clearly aimed at the countries involved in the Vienna talks.
“Enemies are making cruel moves against our nuclear energy issue, (putting) sanctions on nuclear energy that they know is peaceful,” he said. “They do not want Iran to achieve this great and significant progress.”
The accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly four years ago, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program. Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted late Wednesday that the parties were “closer than ever” to an agreement.
But talks have repeatedly stalled in recent months as Iranian negotiators press hard-line demands, exasperating Western diplomats.
Khamenei, who so far has largely stayed silent on the ongoing negotiations, called claims that Iran was pursuing a bomb “nonsense,” saying they were meant to deprive Iran of its legitimate right to nuclear power.
“If we do not pursue (peaceful nuclear energy) today, tomorrow will be late,” he said.
Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s steps away from its obligations under the 2015 accord have alarmed its archenemy Israel and world powers.
Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb, and spinning far more advanced centrifuges than those permitted under the deal.

Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine fears 'provocation' as shelling reported in east

Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW/KYIV: Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday of firing shells across the cease-fire line in eastern Ukraine, and Kyiv said the incidents looked like a “provocation” at a time when Russia has troops massed on the frontier.
Moscow denies Western accusations it is planning to invade its neighbor and said this week it was pulling back some of the more than 100,000 troops it has sent to the area. The West disputes that there has been a significant withdrawal and the United States said thousands more troops were still arriving.
Western countries have repeatedly accused Russia of planning either to incite or stage an incident in the rebel-held areas, to justify an attack. Moscow, for its part, has accused Kyiv of planning an escalation to try to recapture territory by force.
A senior Ukrainian government source said the shelling at the line of contact with Russian-backed separatist forces went beyond the scale of cease-fire violations routinely reported throughout the conflict.
“It is not typical. It looks a lot like a provocation,” the source told Reuters.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was “seriously concerned” about the reports of escalation.
A Reuters photographer in the town of Kadiivka, in Ukraine’s rebel-held Luhansk region, heard the sound of some artillery fire from the direction of the line of contact, but was not able to determine the details of the incident.
The separatists accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours.
Kyiv accused the rebels of firing shells at several locations, including some that struck a kindergarten and others that hit a school where pupils had to flee to the cellar.
Contradicting Russia’s assertions that it has been pulling back, a senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration said up to 7,000 more troops had moved to the border in recent days, including some arriving on Wednesday.

Satellite images
Russia’s defense ministry released video it said showed more departing units. Maxar Technologies, a private US company that has been tracking the build-up, said satellite images showed that, while Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, other hardware has arrived.
A diplomatic source said a longstanding monitoring mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe had recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact in the early hours of Thursday.
Since a 2015 cease-fire brought an end to major combat in the separatist conflict, the OSCE has typically reported dozens of cease-fire violations each day, often minor incidents of test firing weapons. Reports of significant shelling or clashes that lead to injuries or death can occur several time a month.
The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, one of two rebel regions, said Ukrainian forces had used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents on Thursday.
“Armed forces of Ukraine have crudely violated the cease-fire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements, should be withdrawn,” the separatists said in a statement.
Referring to the rebels, Ukraine’s military said: “With particular cynicism, the Russian occupation troops shelled the village of Stanytsa Lugansk in the Luhansk region. As a result of the use of heavy artillery weapons by terrorists, shells hit the kindergarten building. According to preliminary data, two civilians received shell shock.”
Russia denies planning an invasion of Ukraine, but says it could take unspecified “military-technical” action unless a range of demands are met, including a promise never to admit Kyiv into the NATO alliance.
The West has rejected the main Russian demands but has proposed talks on arms control and other issues. The United States and Europe have threatened sanctions if Russia invades, which Moscow has largely brushed off.

Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

France to begin Mali military exit, raising fear of emboldening jihadists

Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

PARIS: France and its allies fighting militants in Mali said on Thursday they would begin their military withdrawal from the country, but French President Emmanuel Macron insisted the pullback did not constitute a failure of its nine-year mission.
Relations between Paris and Bamako have deteriorated since the ruling military junta went back on an agreement to organize an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.
It has also deployed Russian private military contractors, which some European countries have said is incompatible with their mission.
Leaving Mali, the epicenter for years of the militant threat, has raised concerns of an emboldened insurgency across the Sahel region. But Macron said neighboring Niger had agreed to host European forces fighting extremists.
“The heart of this military operation will no longer be in Mali but in Niger,” Macron told a news conference in Paris.
On whether the French mission had failed he said: “I completely reject this term.”
Macron said the withdrawal from Mali would take four to six months, during which time there would be fewer operations against militants in the Sahel.
Successive coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso — all ex-French colonies — have weakened France’s West African alliances, aided jihadists who control large swathes of territory and opened the door for Russia to fill the vacuum.
Diplomats warn that spiralling violence could give fresh impetus to migration from West Africa to Europe. It also threatens international mining operations and stability in strategic French partners such as Ivory Coast and Senegal.

NIGER TO FILL GAP
“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” said a joint statement.
It was issued by countries operating with France’s Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, which includes 14 European nations.
France has had troops in Mali since 2013, when it intervened to drive back militants advancing on the capital. The extremists have since regrouped and are waging an increasingly bloody insurgency across the region.
“At the request of their African partners, and based on discussions on future modalities of joint action, they agreed nonetheless to continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea, and have begun political and military consultations with them with the aim to set out the terms for this shared action by June 2022,” the statement said.
A key question still to be answered will be the futures of the 14,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union’s EUTM and EUCAP missions. Their fates are in doubt given French forces provide medical, aerial and emergency reinforcement support.
Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo said it was important a UN peacekeeping force continue to operate in Mali.
Akufo-Addo was speaking in Paris after Macron announced the withdrawal of French forces and said more assistance would be provided to Gulf of Guinea countries that were being increasingly targeted by militants.

Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

Dutch used excessive violence in Indonesian War of Independence, study says

Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: A major historical review has found that the Dutch military engaged in “systematic and widespread use of extreme violence” during Indonesia’s 1945-1949 struggle for independence, and the Netherlands’ government at the time condoned it.
The findings of the review by academics and experts from both countries were published late on Wednesday — a day before they had been scheduled to be released — after their main conclusions were leaked to Dutch news organizations.
The finding that the Netherlands used excessive force as it sought to regain control over its former colony in the period immediately following World War II does not come as a surprise more than 70 years later. However the Dutch government has never fully acknowledged the scope of its responsibility.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is expected to respond on Thursday.

50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness

50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness
Updated 17 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness

50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness
  • Aqsa Week was launched in 2017 to inform people of Al-Aqsa and its history and significance, as well as the dangers faced by the mosque and the Palestinian people
  • FOA organized a march on Saturday to call on Londoners to boycott Israeli apartheid and raise awareness of BDS campaigns
Updated 17 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A UK-based initiative to shed light on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has gone global for the second year in a row, with more than 50 countries set to take part, according to organizers.

Aqsa Week 2022, which will run from Feb. 24 to March 2, is being organized by the British-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) — a NGO concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting the Al-Aqsa Sanctuary.

FOA said that during the week, which they anticipate to be the biggest one yet, mosques, universities, local councils and parliaments will hold talks, workshops and other activities and educational events to highlight the mosque’s heritage, and bring global focus to its issues and the plight of the Palestinians.

“It is an incredible week for people around the world to create conversation and raise awareness on the centrality of Masjid Al-Aqsa as well as the plight of the Palestinian people,” FOA said.

Aqsa Week, which was launched by FOA in 2017, aims to inform people of Al-Aqsa and its history and significance, as well as the dangers faced by Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people.

Al-Aqsa is Islam’s third holiest site and is in close proximity to religions sites significant to Jews and Christians, making the area a flashpoint in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Israeli government has on occasion prevented Muslim worshippers from accessing the mosque.

Friends of Al-Aqsa illustration. (Twitter)

Several of the FAO events will be streamed live on their social media accounts, as well as TV and radio, and they have chosen #LoveAqsa as this year’s hashtag.

“Aqsa Week 2021 was an unprecedented global success, receiving incredible support from government departments and prominent institutions, including the Departments of Religious Affairs in Turkey and Malaysia, the Iraqi government and the Palestinian Awqaf,” FOA said.

Meanwhile, FOA organized a demonstration on Saturday to call on Londoners to boycott Israeli apartheid, stopping at certain locations, including PUMA and British electronic retailer Currys, to raise awareness of Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaigns.

“FOA called on individuals and businesses to stop buying Coca-Cola until the company ends its complicity in the human rights abuse of Palestinians,” it said, as part of its #NotInMyFridge campaign, which says the company operates in an illegal Israeli settlement, making it complicit in apartheid.

FOA organized a march on Saturday to call on Londoners to boycott Israeli apartheid and raise awareness of BDS campaigns. (Supplied/FOA)

The other campaigns they highlighted on the streets included the #PowerOffHP as “HP provides the technology for the control systems used at Israel’s checkpoints, a key aspect of the illegal occupation,” and #BoycottPUMA “until it stops sponsoring the Israeli Football Association,” which “has football clubs in illegal Israeli settlements.”

The march came on the heels of a report by human rights organization Amnesty International, which called for Israeli authorities to be “held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.”

The report, entitled “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: A cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity,” details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights, Amnesty said.

FOA stopped at certain locations around London, including PUMA and British electronic retailer Currys, to raise awareness of BDS campaigns. (Supplied/FOA)

“In 2022 and beyond, FOA will continue to resist any attempts by the British government to shut down BDS campaigns that pressure Israel to comply with international law’, said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA.

“Amnesty’s recent report on Israel as an apartheid state reminds us of South Africa and that boycott, divestment and sanctions are a powerful way to stand up for basic human rights,” he said.

FOA called on Londoners to boycott HP, PUMA and Coca-Cola as they say they support Israeli apartheid. (Supplied/FOA)

 

