You are here

  • Home
  • TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/j7z42

Updated 40 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
Updated 40 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower this week, dragged down by the energy market.


Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, closed 0.15 percent lower at 12,477 points.

Nomu, the parallel market, fell 0.23 percent to 25,228 points.

In the energy market, the price of US WTI crude dipped to $91.76 per barrel while Brent crude settled at $93.13 per barrel.


Saudi oil giant Aramco’s shares ended today's session flat.

Elm Co. emerged as the top gainer, with an increase of 18.75 percent.

This was after it soared 30 percent yesterday and even higher during earlier trading today, suggesting some investors took profits since the stock debuted on TASI on Feb. 16.

Among the fallers, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. edged down 5.42 percent.

Saudi Ceramic Co. edged up 1.16 percent, as its 2021 profit tripled to SR233 million ($62 million).

The Saudi Steel Pipe Company dropped 0.37 percent, despite turning a profit of SR900,000 in 2021.

Anaam Holding Group  fell by 2.17 percent after signing a deal to purchase office buildings in Jeddah at cost of SR325 million.


Among the financial sectors, Alinma Bank climbed 0.16 percent, while Al Rajhi Bank dropped by 0.50 percent.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO
Getty Images
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO

Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Dawaa chain of chemists aims to grow its store network, improve its brand image, and grow its e-commerce business, after its imminent $500 million initial public offering, the company’s commercial director has said.

Al-Dawaa ends its book-building process today, with individual subscriptions invited between Feb 27 and March 1

Al-Dawaa currently operates more than 900 pharmacies across 130 cities in the Kingdom, having opened 87 new branches in 2021.

It aims to increase this to at least 1,065 stores by 2025.

The company earlier set the offering price range at SR65 ($17.3) to SR73 per share, aiming to float 30 percent of its SR850 million capital.

Listing represents a chance to “strengthen Al-Dawaa’s brand presence and future growth potential as well as reinforce our commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance,” Fahad Al-Farraj told Arab News.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to feed that strategy and enhance automation across the company’s supply chain, he said.

Al-Farraj reiterated added that Al-Dawaa has “recently completed the automation of its main warehouse facility.”

The firm’s e-commerce platform “doubled in size last year and this is undoubtedly also a focus for growth going forward,” he stated.

With respect to expansion, he said the business has a huge prospect for growing its brand portfolio, supported by favorable market conditions.

“Over the past couple of years, we have been growing a portfolio of own brands, such as Ronzac our ‘nutraceuticals’ brand, which gives us the opportunity to expand outside our existing channels to market within Saudi Arabia, such as grocery stores.”

As the pandemic weighed on businesses globally, 2020 was “an exceptional year” for the pharma retailer as it was among the few organizations allowed to operate during the lockdown, said Al-Farraj.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia retail consumers PHARMACY Healthcare

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Getty Images
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark

Fuel prices and Ukraine tensions could delay aviation recovery, says Emirates’ Clark
Updated 17 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

The recovery of the aviation industry, post the Covid pandemic could be derailed due to surging fuel prices and tensions between Russia and Ukraine in Europe,  according to the president of Gulf carrier Emirates. 

“A war in Europe, and aggression over there will have very disruptive effects on the industry,” Tim Clark told Bloomberg TV. 

According to Clark, the repercussions of a possible war in Europe will result in the closure of airspace, which will batter the aviation industry further. 

Clark added that the oil price hovering just below $100 a barrel is also negatively impacting the industry further, as it is forcing airlines to increase ticket prices. 

Clark also pointed out the vitality of summer for Emirates, as well as for the entire aviation industry. 

“Summer will be the pivotal point. If by June and July we do not have those markets restored, it will be a different story. My own view is that they will come back. I’m not so sure about China, but the other areas in Southeast Asia will be back with us,” stated Clark. 

Topics: economy Ukraine Russia emirate Aviation industry airline industry

Related

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister
Business & Economy
Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities
Getty Images
Updated 29 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities

Saudi Tourism deal with Emirates to boost flights from 120 cities
Updated 29 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority has signed a deal with Emirates Airline to increase flights and boost visits to its tourist destinations.

The agreement will enable tourists to visit the Kingdom’s tourism offerings from 120 cities around the world, the authority’s CEO, Fahd Hamidaddin, said. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Emirates tourism

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund signs $49m French fries factory deal
Updated 36 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Agricultural Development Fund of Saudi Arabia has signed a SR186 million ($49.5 million) contract with Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co., known as Jadco, to finance a new french fries factory.

The new factory has a production capacity of 36,000 tons per year, and depends on the potato crops produced by the company, the fund said in a statement. 

The financing lasts 10 years, with 10 annual instalments starting on Feb. 7, 2025, and ending Feb. 7, 2034, according to a payment schedule with the Agricultural Development Fund.

This comes as part of the fund’s role to support and finance agricultural projects in various regions of the Kingdom.

Founded in 1988, Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co. is engaged in the production of strategic agricultural crops such as wheat, potatoes and onions. 

Topics: economy Investment Saudi Arabia

Related

New move to build up Saudi factory data base
Business & Economy
New move to build up Saudi factory data base

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021

BHM Capital Financial Services net profit up 125% in 2021
Updated 48 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s BHM Capital Financial Services saw a 125 percent rise in net profit in 2021.


Net profit for 2021 was 13 million dirhams ($3.5 million), up from 5.77 million dirhams in the same period in 2020, according to a statement.

Assets grew by 22.4 percent, reaching 584 million dirhams ($158 million) in 2021 in contrast to 477.2 million dirhams the year before.

Furthermore, the equity of shareholders has risen to mark 190.2 million dirhams ($51 million) versus 178 million dirhams by the end of 2020.

“Following numerous challenges in 2020, we turned those challenges into opportunities and saw our efforts paying off in 2021,” said Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital Financial Services.

“We took all necessary measures to meet our clients’ needs, while maximizing shareholders’ equity,” Al Sa’di added

Established in 2006, BHM Capital Financial Services provides financial services and investment products, including prime brokerage, investment management, liquidity provision, market making, corporate advisory, and research.

Topics: economy Abu Dhabi Dubai UAE

Latest updates

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
Coalition says 11 Houthi vehicles destroyed in strikes on Marib, Hajjah
Coalition says 11 Houthi vehicles destroyed in strikes on Marib, Hajjah
Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain
Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain
Saudi Arabia reports 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia reports 1,569 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO
Saudi chemist chain Al-Dawaa targets 1,065 stores after $500m IPO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.