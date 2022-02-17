You are here

Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments

(Shutterstock)
Arab News

  • Investments in Saudi Arabian startups grew by 770 percent in 2021
RIYADH: Investments in Saudi Arabian startups grew by 770 percent in 2021, reaching a record-high of SR2 billion ($548 million), a new report showed.

This was up from SR236 million in 2018, according to a Saudi Venture Capital Impact Report.

It also revealed the number of investors in Saudi startups rose by 192 percent, reaching 76 in 2021, up from 26 three years earlier. 

SVC has had a notable contribution to the record growth rates related to the sector.

Through its programs, the government-owned venture capital firm has invested SR1.2 billion in Saudi startups, while total investments, including partners, amounted to around SR6.5 billion, the report showed. 

So far, SVC has invested in a total of 23 funds that financed 83 Saudi startups through 147 deals, in several sectors including e-commerce, financial technology, education and transportation.

This comes as Saudi Arabia is witnessing a significant growth in startups investment, CEO of SVC Nabeel Koshak said, adding that the company is keen to develop the sector further. 

Owned by the government, the Saudi Venture Co. was established in 2018 as part of the Private Sector Stimulus Program to develop the Venture Capital Ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

 

Football club Ghazl El Mahalla shifts stock exchange listing to April

Football club Ghazl El Mahalla shifts stock exchange listing to April

RIYADH: Egyptian football club Ghazl El Mahalla has shifted its timetable for listing on the stock exchange to early April.

The club was due to appear on Egypt’s market in early February, but Mohamed Maher, from investment bank Prime Holding, told Asharq that date has been moved.

The offering is set to raise 135 million Egyptian pounds ($8.6 million), or 60 percent of the club's capital.

The prospectus for the initial public offering on the Egyptian bourse will be completed within days, Maher said.

He added that the book-building process will start by the end of February until mid-March, aiming for its shares to start trading in early April.

The sporting club had earlier closed a private placement of 37 million pounds ahead of the public offering.

Owned by the Egyptian El Mahalla Spinning and Weaving Co, Ghazl El Mahalla is one of Egypt's biggest football teams.

UAE prepares national crypto licensing: Bloomberg

UAE prepares national crypto licensing: Bloomberg

RIYADH: UAE is preparing to issue federal licenses to virtual asset service providers by the end of the first quarter of the year.

The move comes in an effort to attract some of the world's largest crypto companies to the country, Bloomberg reported, citing a government official.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is among those considering a larger presence in the country.

The Securities and Commodities Authority, or SCA, is in the final stage of amending legislation to allow Virtual Asset Service Providers, or VASPs to set up, said the official, who requested anonymity due to government policy.

A nationwide licensing system for virtual-asset firms could help the UAE better compete with rival financial centers like Singapore and Hong Kong, which are also in the midst of creating fully regulated environments for crypto trading.

Some financial free zones in the UAE have also already issued permits for VASPs.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has licensed 22, while Abu Dhabi Global Market has six and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority has at least one, according to a government report seen by Bloomberg.

In an effort to attract more business, the UAE completed a risk assessment on virtual assets late last year, with the participation of 14 public sector agencies and 16 private sector players.

While there’s a high risk that VASPs may be used to engage in illicit finance schemes, the government concluded proper regulation, rather than an outright ban, can mitigate those threats, the report said.

The SCA will handle regulation with input from the central bank, while local financial centers can establish their own day-to-day procedures around licensing, the official said.

In terms of cryptocurrency mining, the UAE wants to build a crypto mining ecosystem, the official said.

It also seeks to overcome concerns about volatility and financial crime that continue to hamper the crypto industry, according to Bloomberg.

In the coming weeks, the Financial Action Task Force is set to decide whether to include the UAE in the gray list of countries subject to further oversight for deficiencies in combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Saudi Parts Center to go public on Nomu next Monday

Saudi Parts Center to go public on Nomu next Monday

RIYADH: Saudi Parts Center Co. will start trading on the Saudi stock exchange’s parallel market Nomu on Monday, Feb. 21, as announced by the bourse.

The registration document for direct listing of 3 million shares was released on Jan. 23, setting the price guidance per share at SR49 ($13).

The Riyadh-based company received the Saudi stock market regulator’s approval for listing last year, in late December.

Established in 1988, Saudi Parts Center is an affiliate of AlKhorayef Group, operating under the machinery systems division.

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock exchange has approved the listing of SR13.2 billion ($3.5 billion) worth of government debt instruments.

The listing request was submitted by the Ministry of Finance and will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 20, according to a bourse statement.

Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round

Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round

RIYADH: Moroccan transport management software company Freterium has raised $4 million in a seed round led by US investment platform Partech.

With this funding, Freterium is one of the most funded startups in the Moroccan market and will use its funds to expand into more companies in the Middle East and Africa, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, the startup connects shippers with their logistics system in real-time, and is used by any company that delivers products daily. 

The startup currently has more than 20 enterprise customers and over 3,000 users on its software.

The round had Y Combinator, Flexport, CDG Invest, Swiss Founders Fund, Outlierz Ventures, and other angels as participants. 

