India's first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map
Visitors drinking tea at Snowglu, India’s first igloo café, in February 2022. The café located in the town of Gulmarg in Kashmir. (Photo courtesy of Wasim Shah)
Updated 28 sec ago

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map

India’s first igloo café hopes to slide Kashmiri ski town onto world tourist map
  • owner hopes to transform Gulmarg into a destination for global tourism with claims of world’s biggest café
Updated 28 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An igloo café has become this winter’s tourist hotspot in Kashmir’s ski resort town of Gulmarg, offering a unique experience for travelers in the region. 

The café, named Snowglu, boasts artistic carvings that adorn the interiors of the dome of snow. Guests sit on top of snow chairs covered in lamb skin and have their Shangri-kehwa teas and kebabs served on the snow tables. 

The café is the first of its kind in India. 

“My idea is not to earn money but to bring Gulmarg to the tourist map of the world,” Snowglu owner and creator Syed Wasim Shah told Arab News.

“And to show that India is not less than other developed countries in building snow sculptures,” he added. 

With almost 300 daily visitors, the café has captured international attention and enjoyed extensive media coverage since it first opened in early February. 

Shah, who runs the Kolahoi Green Hotels and Resorts in Gulmarg and is a snow sculptor, first created the igloo café as a pilot project in 2021. He took inspiration from an igloo hotel he had visited in Switzerland. 




Visitors make their way to the igloo café Snowglu in February 2022. The café claims to be the world’s largest. (Photo courtesy of Wasim Shah)

Last year, a prototype café he built attracted at least 150 people daily, encouraging the 42-year-old to create an even bigger attraction. 

This year, after more than two months, around two dozen workers, and about $16,000, Snowglu stands at 11.5 meters and has a diameter of 13 meters. 

The café, which can seat up to 40 people across 10 tables, is now the world’s largest, Shah said. 

An igloo café in Switzerland, which is 10 meters tall and has a diameter of 13 meters, is the current world-record holder, according to the Guinness World Records.  

“I have already written to the Guinness World Records and hopefully their team would come here and certify it as the world’s largest igloo café,” Shah said. 

“We want to bring new experiences to Gulmarg and we want to show that people from India do not need to go to Switzerland to see the igloo, we can also do it here,” he added. 




Owner and creator Syed Wasim Shah stands beside a snow-ice sculpture in his igloo café in Gulmarg, Kashmir. (Photo courtesy of Wasim Shah)

With winter’s end coming soon, there’s only a few weeks left to experience Snowglu, where guests can book to enjoy wazwan, a multi-course meal in Kashmiri cuisine comprising mainly meat-based dishes. Visitors are also expected to pay an entrance fee of $2.60, a charge aimed at discouraging random visitors from entering the structure to prevent it from melting. 

The igloo, which will be dismantled on March 15, might only be a starting point for bigger snow projects, as Shah plans on creating an igloo hotel where people can spend the night. 

Happy customers have been relishing the snow café experience. 

Akshya Jain, a tourist from Gujarat state, said the igloo café “added value” to her trip to Kashmir. 

“I was not aware of such a concept,” Tilotma Bhandarkar, a tourist from the western Indian state of Maharashtra, told Arab News.

“I feel really nice that I came to Gulmarg and had such an experience,” Bhandarkar said.

Topics: India Snowglu Cafe

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes
Updated 58 min 33 sec ago
AP

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes

Vatican spy story takes center stage as fraud trial resumes
  • One of Pope Francis’ top advisers brought in members of the Italian secret service to sweep his office for bugs
  • Archbishop Edgar Pena Para, the No. 2 in the Vatican secretariat of state, raise some fundamental questions about the security and sovereignty of the Vatican City State
Updated 58 min 33 sec ago
AP

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican’s big fraud and extortion trial resumes Friday after exposing some unseemly realities of how the Holy See operates, with a new spy story taking center stage that is more befitting of a 007 thriller than the inner workings of a papacy.
According to written testimony obtained Thursday, one of Pope Francis’ top advisers brought in members of the Italian secret service to sweep his office for bugs and commissioned intelligence reports from them, completely bypassing the Vatican’s own police force in the process.
The reported actions of Archbishop Edgar Pena Para, the No. 2 in the Vatican secretariat of state, raise some fundamental questions about the security and sovereignty of the Vatican City State, since he purportedly invited foreign intelligence operatives into the Holy See’s inner sanctum, and then outsourced internal Vatican police spy work to them.
Pena Parra hasn’t been charged with any crime, though his subordinates have. They are among 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on trial in the Vatican criminal tribunal in connection with the Vatican’s bungled 350 million euro investment in a London property.
In the trial, which resumes Friday, prosecutors have accused the Holy See’s longtime money manager, Italian brokers and lawyers of fleecing the pope of tens of millions in fees and of then extorting the Vatican of 15 million euros to finally get full ownership of the property.
Pena Parra’s role in the scandal has always been anomalous, since he authorized his subordinates to negotiate the final contracts in the deal, and then triggered a suspicious transaction report when he sought a 150-million-euro loan from the Vatican bank to extinguish the mortgage on the property. But prosecutors at least for now have spared him indictment.
The new testimony, reported by the Italian agency adnkronos and “Domani” daily and obtained Thursday by The Associated Press, provides another twist in the affair and underscores the Hollywood levels of intrigue that plague the Vatican and have rarely come to light. Until now.
One of Pena Parra’s former deputies, Vincenzo Mauriello, told prosecutors that in May or June 2019, after the London deal was finalized, Pena Parra told him he wanted to do a security sweep of his office because he believed his private conversations “after a short while were becoming known outside.”
Pena Parra asked if Mauriello if he knew anyone outside the Vatican security apparatus who could do the job and Mauriello said he suggested a friend who worked in Italy’s AISI foreign intelligence service. After a preliminary meeting, the spy, Andrea Tineri, conducted the sweep on a Friday afternoon when few people were in the palazzo, Mauriello testified.
Nothing was found. But Pena Parra then asked Tineri to produce some intelligence dossiers on key figures, Mauriello testified. Tineri and his boss at the AISI presented the findings to Pena Parra, handing over a white envelope in one of their many encounters on Vatican soil, he said.
Adnkronos quoted unnamed Italian intelligence officials as denying Mauriello’s account. But Vatican prosecutors identified Tineri by name in their search warrant as one of Mauriello’s contacts, and said he had visited the Vatican eight times. Vatican prosecutors apparently didn’t realize he was a member of Italy’s foreign intelligence service and that they were identifying and publishing wiretaps of a foreign spy.
That the Vatican and Italy cooperate on security matters is not unusual: Italian police patrol St. Peter’s Square, and there are official levels of cooperation between Vatican gendarmes and Italian law enforcement. But Tineri’s spywork for Pena Parra certainly fell outside official channels, intentionally so. Mauriello recalled that he even had to escort Tineri past the Vatican security booth at one point because the gendarmes were asking too many questions.
Pena Parra, who remains in his day job as the Vatican interior minister, declined to comment Thursday, citing the ongoing trial, his office said. He didn’t refer to Mauriello’s claims in his lengthy defense memo to Vatican prosecutors. But he made it clear that as soon as he arrived at the Vatican in late 2018, he found a series of problematic activities that he sought to clean up, including outrageous spending, intransigent employees and dubious decision-making in the operational headquarters of the Holy See.
It is not the first time the secretariat of state has outsourced intelligence work: Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was Pena Parra’s predecessor, is on trial in part because he hired a self-styled Sardinian security analyst with purported claims to the Italian intelligence services as a consultant to help negotiate the liberation of Catholic missionary hostages in Africa.
And Pope Francis himself authorized Vatican prosecutors to conduct wiretaps of Italian citizens on Italian soil, in yet another of the sovereignty-defying details of the case.

Topics: Vatican Pope Francis fraud Holy See

Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials

Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials

Russian mercenaries expected to grow in Mali post-French exit: US officials
  • US official: ‘We absolutely expect an increase in Wagner numbers, to go up in Mali as the French leave’
  • Diplomats fear the exit of 2,400 French troops from Mali could worsen violence, destabilize neighbors and spur migration
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The number of Russian mercenaries in Mali are expected to increase after France and military allies said they would leave the West African country, US officials said on Thursday.

Diplomats fear the exit of 2,400 French troops from Mali — the epicenter of violence in the Sahel region and strongholds of both Al-Qaeda and Daesh affiliates — could worsen violence, destabilize neighbors and spur migration.

A French-led mission of 14 mainly European nations with 600-900 soldiers in Mali is also winding up.

President Emmanuel Macron said the withdrawal would take four to six months, during which there would be fewer operations against extremists.

Two senior US defense officials said, on condition of anonymity, there were between 3,000 and 5,000 private military contractors from the Russian Wagner Group across the African continent.

Between 800 and 1,000 contractors from the Wagner group are in Mali, the officials said.

“We absolutely expect an increase in Wagner numbers, to go up in Mali as the French leave,” one official said. “What we’re specifically watching for is perhaps any lethal weapons that may move (in).”

The European Union has imposed sanctions on the Wagner Group, accusing it of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf.

President Vladimir Putin has said the group does not represent the Russian state, but that private military contractors have the right to work anywhere in the world as long as they do not break Russian law.

The officials added that they had not seen a change in Russian mercenary numbers in or out of Mali due to Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine.

“But that is something that we’ll always be concerned about and we’ll continue to watch very closely,” the official added.

Russia denies planning an invasion of Ukraine and said this week it was pulling back some of its more than 150,000 troops near the frontier. Washington says Russia is in fact sending more forces.

Topics: mali Russia France Wagner group Vladimir Putin

UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia's 'inhumane' asylum policy

UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia’s ‘inhumane’ asylum policy
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia’s ‘inhumane’ asylum policy

UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia’s ‘inhumane’ asylum policy
  • Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Alexander Downer will conduct a review of the UK’s Border Force
  • His Australian immigration policies have been condemned by Amnesty International
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has appointed the man behind Australia’s controversial offshoring asylum policy to review Britain’s Border Force.

Alexander Downer’s role will include evaluating the British response to small boat crossings of the English Channel.

London has repeatedly said it is considering using offshore detention centers to process inbound immigrants and asylum-seekers, but all potential host countries have so far publicly ruled out their involvement in the plan.

According to the Home Office, Downer, who previously served as Australia’s minister for foreign affairs, has been appointed as an “independent reviewer” of Border Force.

A press release by the Home Office highlighted his “wealth of relevant experience” and leading role in negotiating Australia’s “Pacific solution,” which saw asylum-seekers held offshore in Papua New Guinea while their claims were processed.

A report by Amnesty International condemned Australia’s offshoring policy, saying it amounted to indefinite detention “in conditions which may be considered degrading or inhumane.”

Earlier this month, a number of peers from the UK’s House of Lords slammed Patel’s offshoring plan, pointing to the exorbitant costs and human rights issues at play in holding people in countries with less stringent laws and enforcement than the UK.

Downer has also been vocal in his support for “push-backs” at sea, which would see border forces physically preventing small boats from entering British waters.

These have been widely condemned and the Royal Navy said it would refuse to carry out such a command if one were made.

“My advice to Miss Patel would be to introduce the ‘push-back’ policy without fanfare, and to keep the French informed on a need-to-know basis only,” Downer wrote in a Daily Mail column.

In a statement, he said: “I am delighted that the home secretary has asked me to lead an independent review of Border Force, to ensure the UK’s border is protected from the changing threats of today, and prepared for future challenges.

“As an independent reviewer, I plan to lead a review that is robust, evidence-based and outcome-orientated.”

Topics: UK Australia English Channel migrants Alexander Downer

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain
Thousands of Yemeni men are missing out on pensions that they earned while in the UK. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain
  • Roughly 2,500 Yemeni men are fighting to recover payments they earned working in the UK
  • ‘They've done the UK a service which needs to be recognized,’ says MP
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of Yemeni men who left their families to work in Britain in the 1950s and 1960s are fighting to have their pensions reinstated after they were abruptly cut off without explanation.

The men say they are now facing a daily struggle to survive in Yemen, which has been ravaged by seven years of civil war between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government, which is being supported by The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

The BBC has identified thousands of men, many of whom labored in factories across Britain, whose pension payments were suddenly stopped.

Thabet Muthanna Jubran arrived in Britain in 1967 and began working, like many fellow Yemenis, at Birmingham Small Arms factory in Small Heath, a metal manufacturer producing motorcycles and machine tools based in the heart of the bustling industrial city.

“When I was in Britain I did not ask for benefits or insurance, I relied on my own sweat of my brow and I do not know why this has happened to us,” he told the BBC.

Yemen and Britain had a close relationship after Yemen came under British rule in 1839, and many Yemenis, Jubran said, saw the UK as “the mother country.”

But now, according to the BBC, as many as 2,500 Yemenis have suddenly stopped receiving the pensions they earned while working in the UK.

The BBC said that it is not the fault of their companies, but rather Yemen’s fragile environment and the effect that has had on banking, as well as the lackluster response by the British Department for Work and Pensions.

“What is my fault that I am without a pension?” said Jubran.

“They know our situation, especially coronavirus, a war and high prices — what is our crime?

“They are stopping our pension. This (is) Great Britain, the mother of the world. Some people have died (waiting for their payments), their widows are very elderly — who will support them, especially now?” he asked.

According to the UN, seven years of war have left Yemen — already the poorest country in the Middle East — facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Yemenis now face famine, disease, and war on a daily basis — all exacerbated by rampant inflation. The price of rice, a staple food, rose by 164 percent between February 2016 and October 2020.

Another man, Ahmed Omar Abdullah Al-Yafei, said he feels lost without his pension payment of £82 ($111) per month. That sum would buy very little in Britain, but offers him a lifeline amid the country’s spiraling crisis.

“Now (it’s been) five years I’ve been chasing. I did not receive any response from them,” he said.

“The message to Britain: Give us our money back,” he said, adding: “Yemen is a mess, (there is) hunger and war, all of which problems are unprecedented — the prices and inflation. Where do we go? Where do we go?”

Ragih Muflihi, chief executive of Sandwell Yemeni Association in the West Midlands, home to one of the largest Yemeni communities in the UK, is in contact with more than 50 of the former workers.

“People who came here to work came to work in the Black Country in the industrial areas, the steelworks.

“A lot of them lost their hearing or lost limbs working 30 to 40 years in factories and they’ve gone back (to Yemen) to live the final part of their lives; and to struggle because they’re not getting their pension is not acceptable really,” he said.

John Spellar, Labour MP for Warley in the West Midlands, where many of the men lived and worked, urged the government to “get a grip” of the problem.

“There was a problem with people verifying their existence and, even before the war, you’re dealing with ungoverned space," he said.

“But it was the utter refusal by the DWP to get a grip of cases when people provided evidence and people are living in severe destitution and we should not underestimate that,” he said.

He added: “The people from Yemen who came to the UK went to the Black Country, the West Midlands and Sheffield and worked in the metal industries which are hot, dusty conditions and they’ve done the UK a service which needs to be recognized.”

Topics: Yemen UK

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks
  • Talks have repeatedly stalled in recent months as Iranian negotiators press hard-line demands, exasperating Western diplomats
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader vowed on Thursday that his country would ramp up development of its civilian nuclear program, as major world powers continued delicate talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal.
In a televised speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the importance of nuclear energy for Iran, while again asserting that it had no interest in nuclear weapons.
Khamenei’s remarks seemed clearly aimed at the countries involved in the Vienna talks.
“Enemies are making cruel moves against our nuclear energy issue, (putting) sanctions on nuclear energy that they know is peaceful,” he said. “They do not want Iran to achieve this great and significant progress.”
The accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly four years ago, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program. Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted late Wednesday that the parties were “closer than ever” to an agreement.
But talks have repeatedly stalled in recent months as Iranian negotiators press hard-line demands, exasperating Western diplomats.
Khamenei, who so far has largely stayed silent on the ongoing negotiations, called claims that Iran was pursuing a bomb “nonsense,” saying they were meant to deprive Iran of its legitimate right to nuclear power.
“If we do not pursue (peaceful nuclear energy) today, tomorrow will be late,” he said.
Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s steps away from its obligations under the 2015 accord have alarmed its archenemy Israel and world powers.
Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb, and spinning far more advanced centrifuges than those permitted under the deal.

Topics: Iran nuclear energy Vienna negotiations

