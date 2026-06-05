Saudi POS spending edges past $3.8bn during Adha holiday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale transaction value climbed to SR14.38 billion ($3.83 billion) in the week ending May 30, up 0.8 percent from the previous week, as a surge in hospitality and apparel spending during the Eid Al-Adha holiday.

According to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, the total number of transactions reached 250.9 million, a 3.8 percent increase week on week.

Bakeries and pastries led all sectors in percentage growth, with transaction value surging 63.6 percent to SR442.9 million. Personal care jumped 54.1 percent to SR204.4 million.

Apparel, clothing and accessories rose 13.7 percent to SR1.75 billion, cementing its position as one of the week’s standout performers. Hotels posted a 36.1 percent gain to SR263.1 million, and laundry services climbed 47 percent to SR78.1 million.

Food and beverages remained the largest spending category, rising 15.1 percent to SR2.46 billion. Restaurants and cafes also recorded a 14 percent increase to SR1.97 billion, suggesting a broad uptick in consumer dining and leisure activity.

Education spending recorded the steepest sectoral decline, dropping 88.6 percent in value to just SR16.4 million.

Medical services fell 48.7 percent to SR270.1 million, while trade of vehicles and spare parts dropped 45.5 percent to SR298.3 million.

Transportation also slipped 30.3 percent in value to SR743.1 million.

Makkah and Madinah recorded some of the strongest gains among major cities.

In Makkah, transaction value rose 16.3 percent to SR608.2 million as deal volume increased 7.6 percent, while Madinah saw transaction value climb 14.2 percent to SR628.8 million alongside a 14.6 percent rise in transactions.

Riyadh, which accounted for the largest share of total POS spending, saw transaction values decline by 12 percent to SR4.46 billion, while the number of transactions fell by 4.3 percent to 75.8 million.

Jeddah also contracted, with transaction values down 11.8 percent to SR1.71 billion. Dammam recorded a 13 percent decline to SR648.5 million.

POS data, tracked weekly by SAMA, provides an indicator of consumer spending trends and the ongoing growth of digital payments in Saudi Arabia.

The data also highlights the expanding reach of POS infrastructure, extending beyond major retail hubs to smaller cities and service sectors, supporting broader digital inclusion initiatives.

The growth of digital payment technologies aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives, promoting electronic transactions and contributing to the Kingdom’s broader digital economy.