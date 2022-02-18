You are here

date 2022-02-18

'Coca' pits indigenous Colombians against soft drink giant
The Nasa and Embera Chami tribes are threatening Coca-Cola with ‘judicial and commercial measures’ including ‘the prohibition of the sale of its products in indigenous territories.’ (Twitter Photo)
AFP

'Coca' pits indigenous Colombians against soft drink giant
  • Coca-Cola asked the Coca Nasa company — run by members of the indigenous Nasa community — to ‘cease and desist permanently from using the name Coca Pola’
  • Representatives of the Nasa and Embera Chami tribes replied by sending a letter to Coca-Cola giving it 10 days to explain its ‘non-consensual use’ of the word ‘Coca’ in Coca-Cola
AFP

BOGOTA: Indigenous Colombians are going head to head with the world’s biggest soft drink company over the commercial use of the word “coca” — the name of an indigenous South American plant.
Representatives of the Nasa and Embera Chami tribes are threatening to ban the sale of Coca-Cola in their territories after the Coca-Cola Company incurred their ire by taking issue with the name of the locally-produced Coca Pola.
They sent a letter to the multinational corporation, a copy of which AFP has seen, giving it 10 days to explain its “non-consensual use” of the word “Coca” in Coca-Cola — the world’s most popular fizzy drink.
If the company fails to reply, the communities threatened “judicial and commercial measures” including “the prohibition of the sale of its products in indigenous territories.”
These reserved territories, according to Colombia’s National Land Agency, cover almost a third of the country, or 33 million hectares, though less than 10 percent of the population identifies as indigenous.
For centuries, indigenous peoples in Colombia, Peru and elsewhere on the continent have chewed the coca leaf and defended it as part of their cultural heritage.

Indigenous peoples in Colombia are allowed by law to grow the plant and market products manufactured from it.
One such product, Coca Pola, has been manufactured by local company Coca Nasa for four years.
Three months ago, Coca-Cola threatened legal action against Coca Nasa, which employs about 20 people and produces food, traditional medicine, drinks and other coca products.
Coca-Cola asked the company — run by members of the indigenous Nasa community — to “cease and desist permanently from using the name Coca Pola or any similar term that could be confused with the commercial brands” owned by the drinks giant.
In turn, the Nasa and Embera Chami now claim the more than 100-year-old Coca-Cola trademark, registered without consulting them, amounts to an “abusive practice” that violates “the national, Andean and international human rights systems.”
Nasa leader Fabiola Pinacue, who signed the letter to Coca-Cola, defended her community’s right to use the trademark Coca Pola.
“The coca leaf is a key element of the Nasa culture,” insisted Pinacue.

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash
  • Mahek Bukhari, 22, and her mother appear in court among group of 5 charged following collision
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A TikTok star, her mother and three others have been charged with murder after a fatal car crash in Leicestershire, England, that left two people dead.

Mahek Bukhari, 22, who boasts 126,000 followers on the influencer app, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, both appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court regarding the fatal incident that happened in the early hours of Feb. 11.

The pair were arrested after a car was run off the road before crashing into the central reservation of a motorway, which caused the vehicle to split in two.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain were killed by the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another woman — Natasha Akhtar, 21 — and two men — Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28 — were also charged with murder.

Ijazuddin and Hussain were driving in a silver Skoda Fabia. Two other cars were seen driving near the location of the incident at the time. All three vehicles were traveling quickly before the crash, police said.

Bukhari shares outfits and accessories marketed by clothing brands for her TikTok fans and 43,000 Instagram followers. Her content also includes travel footage and style tips under her name May B Vlogs.

Leicestershire police said in a statement: “The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.”

 

Back in school at 98, Kenyan woman sets example for next generation

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, attends a lesson at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, attends a lesson at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

Back in school at 98, Kenyan woman sets example for next generation

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, attends a lesson at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Sitienei, who is in her sixth year of primary school says her aims were far more practical than becoming a movie star
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

NANDI, Kenya: In a stone classroom in rural Kenya’s Rift Valley, Priscilla Sitienei, who turns 99 on Friday, takes notes alongside fellow pupils who are all more than eight decades younger than her.
Dressed in the school uniform of grey dress and green sweater, Sitienei said she went back to class to set a good example for her great grandchildren and to pursue a new career.
“I would like to become a doctor because I used to be a midwife,” she told Reuters, adding that her children were supportive of her decision.

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, sits with her classmates during a lesson with her teacher Leonida Taalam at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)

The government of the East African country began subsidising the cost of primary schooling in 2003, allowing some older members https://www.reuters.com/article/idINIndia-41770920090814 of society who had missed out on education in their younger days to revive their dreams.
This catapulted some of the elderly pupils to stardom, including Sitienei, who traveled to Paris last year for the launch of a film about her journey titled ‘Gogo’. ‘Gogo’ means grandmother in her native Kalenjin language. She will also be heading to New York soon for the launch of the film.
Sitienei, who is in her sixth year of primary school says her aims were far more practical than becoming a movie star.

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, engages in singing games with her classmates at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)

She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant. “I jokingly asked if she had any fee balance left in school and she said yes so, I told her that I would use it to start me off in school.”
She had hoped that her great granddaughter would resume her studies, she said, but when she refused, Sitienei decided to go to school herself.
She said she also enjoys other school activities alongside her other great grandchildren, including physical education classes.
“It keeps me fit. I get to jump around, even though not as much as they can do, but I at least move my body. That is my joy,” she said.
Her teachers tap her wide experience to keep the peace during lessons.
“I make her to be my class monitor looking for the noise makers in class. So, she managed to do that work. When I go outside, the class remains silent,” said Leonida Talaam, her class teacher.

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well
  • The black dog stayed close to the coffin during the five-year-old’s funeral and has not left the grave since
  • Locals said that the youngster was known in the village for his love of animals and had been caring for the dog
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A black dog has remained beside the grave of Rayan Awram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy who died after falling into a well last week.
Mourners said that the animal, which Rayan had reportedly been caring for, stayed close to the coffin during the burial service on Monday and has not left the grave since.
Rayan fell into a narrow, 105-feet-deep well in the village of Ighran on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He survived the initial fall and rescuers worked desperately to dig a rescue tunnel. Their efforts gripped Morocco, and the world, for more than four days but by the time they reached him, on Saturday, and pulled him from the well he had died.
Moroccan media reported that villagers and neighbors described Rayan as a “lovable and friendly soul, not only to humans but also to animals.” He had reportedly been caring for the black dog.
A mourner told febrayer.com, a Moroccan online news channel, that Rayan was known in the village for looking after animals.
“The black dog roamed around between mourners during the funeral … it was an unprecedented scene that resembled utmost loyalty,” the mourner said in a three-minute video shared on social media.
“The dog’s loyalty to (Rayan) prevailed when it remained motionless beside the grave … such an emotional sight.”

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on
  • Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011
  • The long-lost dentures were found in a Spanish landfill
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: A British man said he was left open-mouthed after Spanish authorities returned the false teeth he lost on a boozy night out in Benidorm 11 years ago, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011, when he fell ill while drinking cider and had to vomit into a bin.
“When we headed to the next bar, my friend then turned round to me and asked where my teeth were,” he told the broadcaster.
A search proved fruitless but he said he was “gobsmacked and stunned” when the long-lost dentures turned up at his home in Stalybridge, near Manchester, northwest England.
They had been found in a Spanish landfill.
“Next thing you know, they have found my DNA and address from British records, and popped it in the post,” he added.
Bishop, who was pictured with the errant gnashers in a plastic bag, described the return as “unbelievable.”

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing
  • They are the first father-son duo to win gold in the same Olympic ski racing event
  • Strolz’s father, Hubert, won gold in combined and silver in giant slalom at the 1988 Calgary Games
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: Austrian skier Johannes Strolz was preparing to sit on a stage in a room filled with dozens of journalists to describe his improbable run to the Alpine combined title at the Beijing Olympics when his phone rang. It was his dad.
So with the spotlights trained on him, Strolz backed away for several minutes to take the call, which was understandable with so much to share: They are the first father-son duo to win gold in the same Olympic ski racing event.
“He’s just overwhelmed (by) what happened today and he is happy for me and proud of me,” Strolz said. “It’s just an unbelievable moment for all of us and my family.”
Strolz’s father, Hubert, won gold in combined and silver in giant slalom at the 1988 Calgary Games, then almost won another Olympic combined four years later in Albertville but missed a gate near the end of the race. Johannes was born later that year — 1992 — and Hubert used the coming birth of his son to help him get over that missed chance.
Now, though, the family has another gold to celebrate.
Strolz, who has won only one World Cup slalom, was fourth fastest after the downhill run on Thursday. But he was half a second quicker than anyone else in the slalom, helping him edge first-run leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway by 0.58 seconds.
The combined adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run.
Jack Crawford of Canada finished third, 0.68 behind Strolz.
Skiing is known as a sport handed down from generation to generation and the Beijing Olympics are quickly turning into a family affair.
In Tuesday’s super-G, American racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle took silver 50 years after his mom, Barbara Ann Cochran, won the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games. The super-G was won by Matthias Mayer, an Austrian whose father, Helmut, also won a medal in the same event — silver — in Calgary.
Crawford’s aunt, Judy Crawford Rawley, finished fourth in the 1972 slalom won by Cochran.
“She always told me no one remembers fourth place, and it feels really good to not be in that situation,” said Crawford, who finished fourth in Monday’s downhill and was also fourth in the combined at last year’s world championships. “It’s kind of cutthroat, but it’s true at the Olympic Games — a medal is everything.”
Strolz had a career-best finish of 10th in more than eight years of World Cup racing and was dropped from the powerhouse Austrian team at the end of last season. Then he won a slalom last month in Adelboden, Switzerland, and a spot on the squad for the Beijing Games, where he is continuing to prepare his own slalom skis — as he has done all season.
Strolz spent “3-4 hours” by himself in the wax room on Tuesday. His downhill skis were prepared by a professional ski technician.
“My skis were perfect, especially the downhill skis — they were absolute rockets,” Strolz said. “I got the skis from Matthias Mayer and obviously he has very fast skis.”
Back when Strolz was struggling to make the team, he worked as a traffic cop in his hometown, and helped out on the family farm.
When he placed the medal around his own neck per pandemic-era standards, Strolz was shaking his head in apparent disbelief.
“It is truly an amazing story,” said Andreas Puelacher, the head coach of Austria’s men’s team. “The Austria team is a strong team and it’s not so easy to be on this team.”
For Kilde, it was his second consecutive medal after a bronze in super-G.
“I hadn’t skied slalom in two years,” the Norwegian speed specialist said, adding that he got some slalom tips from his girlfriend, Mikaela Shiffrin, whose 47 World Cup slalom wins are the most in a single event by a man or woman — even though the American failed to finish both of her events so far in Beijing.
“She just said to me, ‘Keep up the tempo and keep the skis under you.’ And that’s what I’m going to do,” Kilde said after the downhill run.
After the slalom, Kilde recounted how he “went for it, just pointed the skis and tried to stay in balance.”
Defending overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault had a disappointing first run then fell in the slalom.
Another pre-race favorite, Loic Meillard of Switzerland, had an error in the downhill but managed to stay on the course. He failed to finish the second run after straddling a gate.
Thursday’s race had only 27 total entrants, compared to more than 40 for both the downhill and super-G earlier in the week. It was the first time in Olympic history that no American entered the event and it may have also marked the final combined at the Olympics with the International Ski Federation pushing to include parallel races in the program.
“It’s another discipline, another chance for us to get medals in the Olympics,” Kilde said. “So it would be a pity if they remove it.”
Barnabas Szollos of Israel was a surprise sixth-place finisher with the second-fastest slalom leg.
The downhill run had to be delayed for about 10 minutes when Yannick Chabloz crashed and was taken away in a sled. The Swiss skier tumbled into a barrier and then slid down part of the mountain.

