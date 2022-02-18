You are here

Raccoon falls through ceiling into packed university dining hall

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana: A raccoon fell through the ceiling into a packed dining hall at Louisiana State University as students screamed and a cook tried to catch it in a basket.
Freshman Danielle Gipson told The Reveille student newspaper that everyone was standing up and looking around for a raccoon when she went into the 459 Dining Hall for dinner Wednesday.
“I went and still got my food because I thought that it was fake,” she said. “The raccoon then ran underneath my table and I immediately got on top of the chair.”
One video posted with the article showed the raccoon running between tables, then climbing onto a chair and looking around. Another shows people chasing it with a broom and a stick or perhaps two brooms. Screams are all that can be heard on either.
Gipson says she lost her appetite when friends told her the raccoon had been on top of her bag while she was gone.
“I am just scared that my bag has a disease,” she said. “Right now it’s funny to look back at, but at the moment, I was traumatized. My appetite is definitely gone.”
One of her friends, freshman Hannah Accius, said students got the raccoon into an area where it couldn’t run out.
“The raccoon was making its way toward me. It stopped and climbed onto my friend Danielle’s bag. Animal Control finally came and tried to catch it in a trash can. A cook even tried to use a basket to catch it. It was a mess,” she said.
Eventually, she said, it was caught.

'Coca' pits indigenous Colombians against soft drink giant

‘Coca’ pits indigenous Colombians against soft drink giant
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

‘Coca’ pits indigenous Colombians against soft drink giant

‘Coca’ pits indigenous Colombians against soft drink giant
  Coca-Cola asked the Coca Nasa company — run by members of the indigenous Nasa community — to 'cease and desist permanently from using the name Coca Pola'
  Representatives of the Nasa and Embera Chami tribes replied by sending a letter to Coca-Cola giving it 10 days to explain its 'non-consensual use' of the word 'Coca' in Coca-Cola
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

BOGOTA: Indigenous Colombians are going head to head with the world’s biggest soft drink company over the commercial use of the word “coca” — the name of an indigenous South American plant.
Representatives of the Nasa and Embera Chami tribes are threatening to ban the sale of Coca-Cola in their territories after the Coca-Cola Company incurred their ire by taking issue with the name of the locally-produced Coca Pola.
They sent a letter to the multinational corporation, a copy of which AFP has seen, giving it 10 days to explain its “non-consensual use” of the word “Coca” in Coca-Cola — the world’s most popular fizzy drink.
If the company fails to reply, the communities threatened “judicial and commercial measures” including “the prohibition of the sale of its products in indigenous territories.”
These reserved territories, according to Colombia’s National Land Agency, cover almost a third of the country, or 33 million hectares, though less than 10 percent of the population identifies as indigenous.
For centuries, indigenous peoples in Colombia, Peru and elsewhere on the continent have chewed the coca leaf and defended it as part of their cultural heritage.

Indigenous peoples in Colombia are allowed by law to grow the plant and market products manufactured from it.
One such product, Coca Pola, has been manufactured by local company Coca Nasa for four years.
Three months ago, Coca-Cola threatened legal action against Coca Nasa, which employs about 20 people and produces food, traditional medicine, drinks and other coca products.
Coca-Cola asked the company — run by members of the indigenous Nasa community — to “cease and desist permanently from using the name Coca Pola or any similar term that could be confused with the commercial brands” owned by the drinks giant.
In turn, the Nasa and Embera Chami now claim the more than 100-year-old Coca-Cola trademark, registered without consulting them, amounts to an “abusive practice” that violates “the national, Andean and international human rights systems.”
Nasa leader Fabiola Pinacue, who signed the letter to Coca-Cola, defended her community’s right to use the trademark Coca Pola.
“The coca leaf is a key element of the Nasa culture,” insisted Pinacue.

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash
  Mahek Bukhari, 22, and her mother appear in court among group of 5 charged following collision
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A TikTok star, her mother and three others have been charged with murder after a fatal car crash in Leicestershire, England, that left two people dead.

Mahek Bukhari, 22, who boasts 126,000 followers on the influencer app, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, both appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court regarding the fatal incident that happened in the early hours of Feb. 11.

The pair were arrested after a car was run off the road before crashing into the central reservation of a motorway, which caused the vehicle to split in two.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain were killed by the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another woman — Natasha Akhtar, 21 — and two men — Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28 — were also charged with murder.

Ijazuddin and Hussain were driving in a silver Skoda Fabia. Two other cars were seen driving near the location of the incident at the time. All three vehicles were traveling quickly before the crash, police said.

Bukhari shares outfits and accessories marketed by clothing brands for her TikTok fans and 43,000 Instagram followers. Her content also includes travel footage and style tips under her name May B Vlogs.

Leicestershire police said in a statement: “The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.”

 

Back in school at 98, Kenyan woman sets example for next generation

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, attends a lesson at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, attends a lesson at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

Back in school at 98, Kenyan woman sets example for next generation

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, attends a lesson at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
  Sitienei, who is in her sixth year of primary school says her aims were far more practical than becoming a movie star
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

NANDI, Kenya: In a stone classroom in rural Kenya’s Rift Valley, Priscilla Sitienei, who turns 99 on Friday, takes notes alongside fellow pupils who are all more than eight decades younger than her.
Dressed in the school uniform of grey dress and green sweater, Sitienei said she went back to class to set a good example for her great grandchildren and to pursue a new career.
“I would like to become a doctor because I used to be a midwife,” she told Reuters, adding that her children were supportive of her decision.

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, sits with her classmates during a lesson with her teacher Leonida Taalam at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)

The government of the East African country began subsidising the cost of primary schooling in 2003, allowing some older members https://www.reuters.com/article/idINIndia-41770920090814 of society who had missed out on education in their younger days to revive their dreams.
This catapulted some of the elderly pupils to stardom, including Sitienei, who traveled to Paris last year for the launch of a film about her journey titled ‘Gogo’. ‘Gogo’ means grandmother in her native Kalenjin language. She will also be heading to New York soon for the launch of the film.
Sitienei, who is in her sixth year of primary school says her aims were far more practical than becoming a movie star.

Priscilla Sitienei, a 98-year-old primary school student in grade six, engages in singing games with her classmates at the Leaders Vision Preparatory School in Ndalat village of Nandi County, Kenya January 25, 2022. (REUTERS)

She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant. “I jokingly asked if she had any fee balance left in school and she said yes so, I told her that I would use it to start me off in school.”
She had hoped that her great granddaughter would resume her studies, she said, but when she refused, Sitienei decided to go to school herself.
She said she also enjoys other school activities alongside her other great grandchildren, including physical education classes.
“It keeps me fit. I get to jump around, even though not as much as they can do, but I at least move my body. That is my joy,” she said.
Her teachers tap her wide experience to keep the peace during lessons.
“I make her to be my class monitor looking for the noise makers in class. So, she managed to do that work. When I go outside, the class remains silent,” said Leonida Talaam, her class teacher.

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well
  The black dog stayed close to the coffin during the five-year-old's funeral and has not left the grave since
  Locals said that the youngster was known in the village for his love of animals and had been caring for the dog
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A black dog has remained beside the grave of Rayan Awram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy who died after falling into a well last week.
Mourners said that the animal, which Rayan had reportedly been caring for, stayed close to the coffin during the burial service on Monday and has not left the grave since.
Rayan fell into a narrow, 105-feet-deep well in the village of Ighran on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He survived the initial fall and rescuers worked desperately to dig a rescue tunnel. Their efforts gripped Morocco, and the world, for more than four days but by the time they reached him, on Saturday, and pulled him from the well he had died.
Moroccan media reported that villagers and neighbors described Rayan as a “lovable and friendly soul, not only to humans but also to animals.” He had reportedly been caring for the black dog.
A mourner told febrayer.com, a Moroccan online news channel, that Rayan was known in the village for looking after animals.
“The black dog roamed around between mourners during the funeral … it was an unprecedented scene that resembled utmost loyalty,” the mourner said in a three-minute video shared on social media.
“The dog’s loyalty to (Rayan) prevailed when it remained motionless beside the grave … such an emotional sight.”

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on
  Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011
  The long-lost dentures were found in a Spanish landfill
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: A British man said he was left open-mouthed after Spanish authorities returned the false teeth he lost on a boozy night out in Benidorm 11 years ago, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011, when he fell ill while drinking cider and had to vomit into a bin.
“When we headed to the next bar, my friend then turned round to me and asked where my teeth were,” he told the broadcaster.
A search proved fruitless but he said he was “gobsmacked and stunned” when the long-lost dentures turned up at his home in Stalybridge, near Manchester, northwest England.
They had been found in a Spanish landfill.
“Next thing you know, they have found my DNA and address from British records, and popped it in the post,” he added.
Bishop, who was pictured with the errant gnashers in a plastic bag, described the return as “unbelievable.”

