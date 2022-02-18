Raccoon falls through ceiling into packed university dining hall

TikTok star charged with murder after 2 die in UK car crash

LONDON: A TikTok star, her mother and three others have been charged with murder after a fatal car crash in Leicestershire, England, that left two people dead.

Mahek Bukhari, 22, who boasts 126,000 followers on the influencer app, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, both appeared at Leicester magistrates’ court regarding the fatal incident that happened in the early hours of Feb. 11.

The pair were arrested after a car was run off the road before crashing into the central reservation of a motorway, which caused the vehicle to split in two.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain were killed by the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another woman — Natasha Akhtar, 21 — and two men — Raees Jamal, 21, and Rekan Karwan, 28 — were also charged with murder.

Ijazuddin and Hussain were driving in a silver Skoda Fabia. Two other cars were seen driving near the location of the incident at the time. All three vehicles were traveling quickly before the crash, police said.

Bukhari shares outfits and accessories marketed by clothing brands for her TikTok fans and 43,000 Instagram followers. Her content also includes travel footage and style tips under her name May B Vlogs.

Leicestershire police said in a statement: “The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before.”