Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia were selected as the first recipients of technology from the WHO's global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure Africa can make its own jabs to fight the Covid and other diseases.
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

  • The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies
GENEVA: Six African countries have been chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production, the World Health Organization said Friday, with the continent largely shut out of access to Covid jabs.
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia were selected as the first recipients of technology from the WHO’s global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure Africa can make its own jabs to fight the Covid and other diseases.
“No other event like the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting, and dangerous,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“The best way to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need.”
Tedros has continually called for equitable access to vaccines in order to beat the pandemic, and rails against the way wealthy nations have hogged doses, leaving Africa lagging behind other continents in the global vaccination effort.
A ceremony marking the mRNA tech transfer announcement was to be held Friday in Brussels at the summit between the European Union and the African Union.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have been talking a lot about producing mRNA vaccines in Africa. But this goes even beyond. This is mRNA technology designed in Africa, led by Africa and owned by Africa.”
Currently only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are produced on the continent of some 1.3 billion people.
The WHO set up a global mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa last year to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines.
The global hub’s role is to ensure that manufacturers in those nations have the know-how to make mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.
As used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, mRNA technology provokes an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells.
Primarily set up to address the Covid-19 pandemic, the global hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other vaccines and products, such as insulin to treat diabetes, cancer medicines and, potentially, vaccines for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.
The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies.
The WHO said it would work with the first six countries chosen to develop a roadmap of training and support so they can start producing vaccines as soon as possible. Training will begin in March.
The South African hub is already producing mRNA vaccines at laboratory scale and is currently scaling up toward commercial scale.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday’s announcement “means mutual respect, mutual recognition of what we can all bring to the party, investment in our economies, infrastructure investment and, in many ways, giving back to the continent.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said supporting African health sovereignty was one of the key goals of starting up local production, “to empower regions and countries to fend for themselves, during crises, and in peace time.”
More than 10.4 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered around the world, with nearly 62 percent of the global population having received at least one shot.
However, just 11.3 percent of Africans had been fully immunized by the start of February.
Topics: WHO Africa mRNA jab production

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai held a celebration on Thursday marking Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s upcoming 62nd birthday in the presence of Saudi’s Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh region.

The event saw a large attendance by government officials and diplomats welcomed by Ambassador Iwai at his residence, who held another reception on the same day.

Iwai gave a speech on both occasions expressing his appreciation for the Kingdom’s government and competent authorities’ support to hold the ceremony for the first time in two years amid the exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that three separate receptions were to be held to “avoid overcrowding while adhering to health protocols adapted in the Kingdom.”

The Ambassador also celebrated the long-lasting friendship of bilateral relations between the two nations, which dates back for 65 years. He stressed the unwavering commitment that the two countries have demonstrated to achieve the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.

“The Saudi royal family and the Japanese imperial family have a beautiful story to cherish,” Iwai told guests. “The story dates back to around 70 years at the occasion of the Coronation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of the UK in 1953.”

He continued: “At the ceremony, King Fahad extended his kindness to give his place to then Crown Prince of Japan, Emperor Emeritus Akihito. Since then, the story has been told as a memorable event between the two royal families.”

Iwai also praised the evolving joint efforts that led to expanding the scope of traditional areas of cooperation such as energy and infrastructure, to include new emerging fields such as clean energy, entertainment, health and sports.

“Now, the number of joint projects has more than doubled, exceeding 80, covering waste management, energy efficiency, blue or green energy,” he said.

Iwai explained that the year 2025 will mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan. The year 2027 will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative.

“Japan looks forward to working even more closely with Saudi Arabia, so that the two countries can celebrate these two important occasions with tangible and future oriented achievements,” he said.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings
Updated 20 min 41 sec ago
AP

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings
  • It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentence in a single case in India
Updated 20 min 41 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A court in India has sentenced to death 38 people for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 that left more than 50 dead and 200 wounded in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, which has a history of violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims.
It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentence in a single case in India. The sentence must be confirmed by a higher court.
Judge A. R. Patel on Friday also sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment in the case in which more than a dozen bombs went off in several parts of Ahmedabad. A militant Islamic group called Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami has claimed responsibility for the bombings. It was considered to be Pakistani-based but apparently is no longer active.

Topics: India Bombings death sentence

Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years

Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years

Malawi detects polio, first wild case in Africa in over 5 years
  • The WHO said the African continent could launch a rapid response because of a high level of polio surveillance
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: Malawi’s health authorities have declared a polio outbreak after a case was detected in a young child in the capital Lilongwe, the first case of wild poliovirus in Africa in more than five years, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
The WHO said in a statement that laboratory analysis showed the strain detected in Malawi was linked to one that has been circulating in Pakistan, where it is still endemic.
“As an imported case from Pakistan, this detection does not affect the African region’s wild poliovirus-free certification status,” the WHO said.
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative said the case in the southern African country was in a three-year-old girl who experienced the onset of paralysis in November last year.
Sequencing of the virus conducted in February by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it as type 1 wild poliovirus (WPV1).
“Detection of WPV1 outside the world’s two remaining endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a serious concern and underscores the importance of prioritising polio immunization activities,” the Global Polio Eradication Initiative said.
The WHO said the African continent could launch a rapid response because of a high level of polio surveillance.
“The last case of wild poliovirus in Africa was identified in northern Nigeria in 2016 and globally there were only five cases in 2021. Any case of wild poliovirus is a significant event and we will mobilize all resources to support the country’s response,” said Modjirom Ndoutabe, polio coordinator in the WHO’s regional office for Africa.
Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis within hours. While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by administration of a vaccine, the WHO said.

Topics: Malawi Africa Polio

Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board

Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board

Fire breaks out on ferry in Greece with 288 people on board
  • The coast guard said 237 passengers and 51 crew members were on board
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters
ATHENS: A fire broke out on a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy on Friday with 288 people on board, the Greek coast guard said.
The Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia was headed to the port of Brindisi and the fire, the causes of which were not immediately known, broke out near the island of Corfu in the Ionian Sea.
The coast guard said 237 passengers and 51 crew members were on board, and three coast guard vessels were involved in the rescue operation.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

Burning ship packed with Volkswagen and luxury cars adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew
  • Various reports say the ship was carrying 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles plus some Porsche, Audi, Lamborghinis and Bentleys
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH/LISBON: A huge transport ship packed with Volkswagen vehicles as well as Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini cars has been abandoned by its crew in the mid-Atlantic after it caught fire, the Portuguese navy said on Thursday.

Portuguese navy spokesman Cmdr. José Sousa Luís identified the ship as the Felicity Ace, whose 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze, the Associated Press reported.

"Shipping in the area was warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace was adrift near Portugal’s Azores Islands after the crew were taken off on Wednesday," the report said.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons (18,700 tons) of cargo. Typically, car transport ships fit thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The ship’s operator, Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, said in an email to the AP it could not provide information about the cargo.

But Bloomberg, citing an internal email from Volkswagen’s US operations, said the ship was carrying 3,965 Volkswagen AG vehicles as well as Porsche, Audi, and Lamborghini.

Online news site The Drive said the Felicity Ace was also loaded with 189 Bentleys, which has a rough total retail value of at least $30 million.

Volkswagen Group said in a brief statement the Felicity Ace was transporting to the US vehicles that the German automaker produced. The company declined to comment on what consequences the incident might have for US customers or the VW Group.

A Portuguese navy ship sailed to the vehicle transporter, which was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the US state of Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers. A navy statement said the fire was still burning and showed a photograph of large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

The navy ship was to check whether the cargo vessel was in danger of sinking or causing pollution, Sousa Luís told The Associated Press.

The ship’s owner is seeking an ocean-going tug, but the Felicity Ace is unlikely to be towed to a port in Portugal’s Azores Islands because of its size, Sousa Luis said.

The crew were taken by helicopter on Wednesday to Faial island on the archipelago, about 170 kilometers (100 miles) away, and are staying at a hotel there. None of them was hurt.
 

(With AP)

 

 

Topics: Felicity Ace Azores Islands Vokswagen Portugal burning ship

