Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday

RIYADH: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai held a celebration on Thursday marking Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s upcoming 62nd birthday in the presence of Saudi’s Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh region.

The event saw a large attendance by government officials and diplomats welcomed by Ambassador Iwai at his residence, who held another reception on the same day.

Iwai gave a speech on both occasions expressing his appreciation for the Kingdom’s government and competent authorities’ support to hold the ceremony for the first time in two years amid the exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that three separate receptions were to be held to “avoid overcrowding while adhering to health protocols adapted in the Kingdom.”

The Ambassador also celebrated the long-lasting friendship of bilateral relations between the two nations, which dates back for 65 years. He stressed the unwavering commitment that the two countries have demonstrated to achieve the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.

“The Saudi royal family and the Japanese imperial family have a beautiful story to cherish,” Iwai told guests. “The story dates back to around 70 years at the occasion of the Coronation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of the UK in 1953.”

He continued: “At the ceremony, King Fahad extended his kindness to give his place to then Crown Prince of Japan, Emperor Emeritus Akihito. Since then, the story has been told as a memorable event between the two royal families.”

Iwai also praised the evolving joint efforts that led to expanding the scope of traditional areas of cooperation such as energy and infrastructure, to include new emerging fields such as clean energy, entertainment, health and sports.

“Now, the number of joint projects has more than doubled, exceeding 80, covering waste management, energy efficiency, blue or green energy,” he said.

Iwai explained that the year 2025 will mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan. The year 2027 will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative.

“Japan looks forward to working even more closely with Saudi Arabia, so that the two countries can celebrate these two important occasions with tangible and future oriented achievements,” he said.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan