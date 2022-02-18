You are here

  • Home
  • Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Simon Halep reached the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after beating Ons Jabeur. (DDFTC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdt6w

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  • 2015, 2020 champion from Romania ended hopes of 8th seed Ons Jabeur with 6-4, 6-3 win
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jelena Ostapenko walked a tightrope to victory at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday, scrambling her way to a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 win over former champion Petra Kvitova.

She will now face 2015 and 2020 champion Simona Halep, who ended the hopes of eighth seed Ons Jabeur by winning 6-4, 6-3.

The second semifinal will feature Veronika Kudermetova who beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in another lengthy battle, and qualifier Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-4.

Vondrousova is only the third qualifier to reach the semifinals, after Rachel McQuillan in 2001 and Jennifer Brady in 2020 and, at 146th, Yastremska is the lowest-ranked player to ever reach the Dubai quarterfinals.

Ostapenko, who also reached the semifinals in St. Petersburg last week, twice faced elimination as the outcome remained in doubt right up until the final ball of the two-hour, 39-minute contest.

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free, said: “The intense battle between Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova left us breathless, and we were on the edge of our seats as the momentum swung first one way and then the other.

“The other quarterfinals also provided wonderful entertainment, and we congratulate all today’s winners and eagerly look forward to discovering who will qualify for Saturday’s final.”

After a blistering start in which she held a point to lead 5-1, Ostapenko saw Kvitova fight back to snatch the opening set. In the second set, Kvitova broke to lead 1-0 and Ostapenko continued to struggle on her serve, at one stage clutching her hip as it appeared that her long second-round match was taking its toll on her.

But then, serving at 5-4 and after being two points from victory, Kvitova double faulted to allow her opponent to level at 5-5, and Ostapenko completed her recovery by breaking again for the set. After exchanging early breaks in the third, Kvitova broke to lead 5-4 but again failed to serve out the match and in a marathon tiebreak Kvitova held a match point at 8-7 before Ostapenko claimed victory on her fourth match point, winning the tiebreak 11-9.

Ostapenko, who has now defeated three former Grand Slam winners this week, said: “It was a really good match. I think the level was really high. She was playing really well today. She was especially serving well. I was trying just to fight and stay in the match, believe that I can win until the very last point. I just knew I have to fight.”

Halep had to fight hard too for her victory in a contest that showcased exquisite skills from both players. Although she built a 5-2 lead Halep struggled to close out the set against a resilient opponent, double faulting on break point while under pressure as she served at 5-3 but earning her third and decisive break of the set in the next game.

Jabeur responded by taking a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Halep fought back to win the next five games to lead 5-2 before closing out the match.

Halep said: “I’m really pleased with the match. I think I played good tennis. I was super strong on the legs. I knew that she’s changing the rhythm a lot. It’s never easy to actually find the rhythm during the match. I think I did well and I’m really happy that I could win against a tough opponent.”

Jabeur felt her fitness was not back to the level she would like after an injury kept her out of the Australian Open, but she was able to take some positives from the week.

“I think, I mean, physically I’m trying to come back. It’s not easy to not be 100 percent with Simona playing at this level,” she said.

“So, yeah, I think the main key for me was physically I think I wasn’t strong enough on my legs. Breathing-wise, moving-wise was not so good. Yeah, she was much better than me. I mean, it’s completely normal. I understand. I just want to keep positive. I don’t like to lose like this, but it was my first tournament after injury, so I really am glad that I at least won two matches here.”

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “Although only one seed was able to reach the quarterfinals this week, today’s fantastic battle between Jelena Ostapenko and Petra Kvitova between two unseeded players could not have provided greater entertainment.

“Simona Halep and Ons Jabeur also produced some wonderful tennis, and we also congratulate Veronika Kudermetova and Marketa Vondrousova on reaching the semifinals.”

The Women’s Tennis Association event continues until Feb. 19, and then between Feb. 21 and 26 the tournament celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ATP Tour 500 tournament when world No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be bidding for his sixth Dubai title.

Topics: Simona Halep Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Jelena Ostapenko

Related

Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Analysis Center Court crowd relish Arab stars Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Center Court crowd relish Arab stars Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy

Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy
Updated 17 February 2022
AFP

Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy

Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy
  • Djokovic toured the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo, removing his black mask when requested and writing a message in the visitors' book
  • "I am excited to go back and play on Monday," he told media at Expo
Updated 17 February 2022
AFP

DUBAI: World number one Novak Djokovic said on Thursday he has missed playing tennis as he prepares for his comeback in Dubai after the coronavirus vaccine row that kept him from defending his Australian Open title.
The Serb, who was deported from Australia over his vaccination status, toured the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo, removing his black mask when requested and writing a message in the visitors’ book.
The 20-time Grand Slam-winner, who will play the ATP Dubai tournament next week, has kept a low profile since his deportation from Australia last month over his refusal to get jabbed.
“I am excited to go back and play on Monday,” he told media at Expo. “I miss tennis after all that has happened.”
Spanish rival Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open to become the first man to win 21 major titles, one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer.
Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne, had looked poised to grab the record before Australian officials refused to recognize his medical exemption to play, and deported him.
The legal tussle made headlines around the world as government efforts to bring coronavirus under control collide with the anti-vax movement.
This week, Djokovic told the BBC he was not anti-vaccination but that he was prepared to miss more major tournaments rather than take the coronavirus inoculation.
“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he said.
“I was prepared not to go to Australia. I understand not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment,” Djokovic added.
Djokovic will play his first match of the season in Dubai, where he is a five-time winner. The event also features Britain’s Andy Murray, who has three major titles to his name.
A coronavirus vaccine is not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates, which announced 895 new cases on Thursday.
His path to playing at the French Open and Wimbledon has appeared to clear in recent days after Britain relaxed Covid entry rules and France also signalled an easing of restrictions.
The most problematic tournament for Djokovic at the moment is the US Open, where a vaccination certificate is required.
There are also two high-profile tournaments coming up in the US — Indian Wells from March 7 to 20, where he is on the entry list, and the Miami Open from March 21 to April 3.
Indian Wells organizers said vaccinations will be required for the event, but added that player protocols for Djokovic and other men’s players will be decided by the ATP in line with US restrictions.
Djokovic told the BBC he was “sad and disappointed” about the row in Australia. But he insisted his health comes above making history.
“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he said.
“I was never against vaccination,” added Djokovic, who said he had received vaccines as a child. “But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Topics: Novak Djokovic Dubai Duty Free Championships tennis

Related

Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Analysis Center Court crowd relish Arab stars Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
Center Court crowd relish Arab stars Ons Jabeur, Mayar Sherif at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP management

Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP management
Updated 17 February 2022
AFP

Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP management

Masi removed as F1 race director over Abu Dhabi GP management
  • Masi was heavily criticised for the sequence of events that led to Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Briton of a record eighth title
  • Sulayem also announced that measures will be introduced to ease the pressure on the race director
Updated 17 February 2022
AFP

PARIS: Michael Masi has been removed as Formula One race director over his management of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year which led to Max Verstappen being controversially crowned world champion.
Masi was heavily criticized for the sequence of events that led to Verstappen passing Lewis Hamilton to deprive the Briton of a record eighth title.
“Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula 1 race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA,” read a statement by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
“Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as Race Director, assisted by Herbie Blash (formerly deputy under Whiting) as permanent senior adviser.”
Masi’s removal — which comes just three years since he was appointed following the death of Whiting prior to the 2019 campaign — elicited sympathy for the Australian official from Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.
“I have a lot of respect for Michael for what he has done,” said Leclerc at the launch of his car for the 2022 season on Thursday.
“He had a difficult job, especially in Abu Dhabi.
“Whatever happened it was always going to be controversial. But the FIA has made a decision, has a lot more info and I fully trust it is the right decision.”
Sulayem also announced that measures will be introduced to ease the pressure on the race director.
“Firstly, to assist the race director in the decision-making process, a Virtual Race Control Room will be created. Alike the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in football, it will be positioned in one of the FIA offices as a backup outside the circuit,” said Sulayem.
“In real-time connection with the FIA F1 race director, it will help to apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools.”
Sulayem said the mode of communicating with the race director would be different from now on.
“Direct radio communications during the race, currently broadcast live by all TVs, will be removed in order to protect the race director from any pressure and allow him to take decisions peacefully.
“It will still be possible to ask questions to the race director, according to a well-defined and non-intrusive process.”
Masi had been heavily panned after calling in the safety car for the final lap, then controversially allowing the backmarkers between race leader Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves.
That led to a one lap shoot-out between Hamilton and Verstappen, who with fresh tires had a huge advantage and he exploited it to stunning effect when he picked Hamilton off to seal the title.
Sulayem said that these rules regarding unlapping would be addressed.
“Unlapping procedures behind safety car will be reassessed by the F1 Sporting Advisory Committee and presented to the next F1 Commission prior to the start of the season.”
An FIA spokesman told the BBC the report into the failings at Abu Dhabi would be published at the season-opening race in Bahrain on March 19.
Mercedes and Red Bull both put pressure on Masi to make decisions which would have helped their driver. The former were left incensed as they believed Masi followed their rivals’ suggestions.
The team made two immediate protests, both of which were rejected.
Hamilton, while graceful in defeat, had made his feelings all too clear when passed by his Dutch arch rival, saying on his team radio: “This has been manipulated man.”
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff raised the possibility that the 37-year-old Briton might even walk away from the sport.
Wolff claimed a “disillusioned” Hamilton would “never get over” the Abu Dhabi conclusion.
Both boycotted the end-of-season gala dinner at the FIA’s Paris headquarters where Verstappen was duly anointed as the world champion.
Mercedes launch their car for the 2022 season, which marks the start of F1’s revamped technical era, on Friday.
Teams will put their cars through their paces in pre-season testing in Barcelona over three days starting next Wednesday, with the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 20.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Michael Masi Formula One

Related

Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle
Sport
Red Bull F1 clinches new $500M title sponsorship with Oracle
Update Max Verstappen wins F1 world championship in thrilling, controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
Max Verstappen wins F1 world championship in thrilling, controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia join UAE in tough group at U-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia join UAE in tough group at U-23 Asian Cup
The young Green Falcons, finalists in the tournament’s 2013 and 2020 editions of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup and looking to go one better in Uzbekistan this summer. (Twitter/@SergioPiernas)
Updated 17 February 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia join UAE in tough group at U-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia join UAE in tough group at U-23 Asian Cup
  • Gulf neighbours will face Japan and Tajikistan in the tournament in Uzbekistan in June
Updated 17 February 2022
John Duerden

LONDON: Saudi Arabia were handed a tough draw for the 2022 U-23 Asian Cup football tournament on Thursday as they were placed in Group D with the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Tajikistan. 

The young Green Falcons, finalists in the tournament’s 2013 and 2020 editions and looking to go one better in Uzbekistan this summer, kick off their campaign on June 3 against Tajikistan before tough clashes against the Samurai Blue and the Olympic Whites.

An opening game against Tajikistan, making a first appearance in the 16-team tournament, will be seen as a perfect opportunity for the Saudis to take three points ahead of what should be more difficult tests. While Japan, champions in 2016 and semi-finalists at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are usually strong at this level, Saudi Arabia will take heart from the previous tournament when they finished top of their group with a 2-1 win over Japan who ended up in last place. 

The final group game against the UAE could be crucial in determining who gets into the knockout stage and who goes home. Emirati coach Denis Silva is under no illusions as to the size of the task facing his team in Central Asia. 

“There is no easy group in the finals, and all 16 teams qualified well and have what it takes to compete,” the Spaniard said. “We are aware of the strength of the opponents in the group such as the Saudi Arabia and Japanese national teams, and we also know about the great ambitions of Tajikistan who are making their first appearance in the finals.”

The UAE reached the quarter-finals last time around, but while they topped their group, they were then thrashed 5-1 by Uzbekistan in the second round. 

Saudi Arabia’s U-23s appeared at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last summer and, despite finishing bottom of their group, were competitive in all three games against top-class opposition in Mexico, Germany and eventual gold-medal winners Brazil. 

Despite that experience, Saad Al-Shehri’s team were not at their best in October and November as they squeezed through qualification for June’s tournament. After a draw with host nation Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia then lost 2-1 to Kuwait and had to defeat Bangladesh in the final game in the group to qualify as one of the best four runners-up in the 10 groups.

Under Al-Shehri, the team have already started preparations for the upcoming continental championships as the coach, who has been in the hotseat since 2018, selected 25 players for a training camp in Qatar in January. The stay included two friendly games against the host nation which ended in a 2-1 win on Jan. 30 and a 2-2 draw two days later. 

 

 

There is at least one Arab team guaranteed to make it to the quarter-final stage. Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq have been drawn with Australia in Group B. Qatar are in Group A along with Iran, hosts Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Defending champions South Korea, who defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the 2020 final, are in the same group as the Southeast Asian trio of Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The tournament kicks off on June 1. Uzbekistan play Turkmenistan in the opening game, with the final scheduled to take place in Tashkent on June 19.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia UAE AFC U-23 Championships AFC Asian Cup

Related

Victory puts Saudi Arabia through to 2022 U-23 Asian Cup photos
Sport
Victory puts Saudi Arabia through to 2022 U-23 Asian Cup
Saudi U-23 football team ends disappointing Tokyo 2020 with a loss to reigning champions Brazil
Sport
Saudi U-23 football team ends disappointing Tokyo 2020 with a loss to reigning champions Brazil

More WWE Superstars confirmed for Jeddah Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Supplied/GEA)
WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Supplied/GEA)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

More WWE Superstars confirmed for Jeddah Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Supplied/GEA)
  • Event takes place in world’s largest pillarless dome on Saturday night
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: More WWE superstars have been confirmed for the Elimination Chamber taking place in Jeddah at the world’s largest pillarless superdome on Saturday night.

The Elimination Chamber matches will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest, with the process continuing until all pods are empty. When a wrestler is pinned or submits, they are is eliminated and must exit the Chamber, with the last competitor standing winning the match.

In the men’s Elimination Chamber bout, the colossal clash will see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley aim to fend off five of the best in the business, as he takes on Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in the last wrestler standing match to retain his title.

The buildup to this year’s Elimination Chamber has been a point of contention, with Lashley taking the title from the controversial Lesnar during their recent Royal Rumble showdown. It was followed by Lesnar demanding a spot at the match in Jeddah. While Seth Rollins earned his spot through his impressive performance at Royal Rumble, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles emerged victorious from the brutal qualifying rounds to secure a spot in the Chamber and a chance at the WWE Championship belt.

Following the title-deciding match between the men, WWE female Superstars Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H and Alexa Bliss will face off for a chance to challenge WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in April.

All six women wrestlers, each with their own motivations to take on Lynch, will look to finish as the last wrestler standing to earn their spot in the championship showdown at “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in April, with former champions Belair, Ripley and Nikki A.S.H all keen to regain their title.

Topics: wrestling WWE Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Related

Becky Lynch to take on WWE legend Lita at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
Sport
Becky Lynch to take on WWE legend Lita at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
Best of WWE past and present clash as Goldberg and Roman Reigns go head to head at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
Sport
Best of WWE past and present clash as Goldberg and Roman Reigns go head to head at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days
Updated 17 February 2022
John Pike

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days
  • From rainstorms to scorching heat, climate variations affect whether matches get played at all, as well as the conditions of the ground when they do
Updated 17 February 2022
John Pike

“Rain stopped play” is one of the most dismal phrases associated with cricket. It conjures up images of spectators raising umbrellas in unison, of those without weatherproofs scrambling to find places of refuge and of decisions to be made as to whether to stay at the ground in the hope of play resuming.

Historically, such circumstances have typified Britain. However, as professional cricket has spread, both in terms of the countries in which it is played and into seasons which carry greater risks of adverse weather conditions, the chances of disruption have increased.

Additionally, the specter of climate change has wrought even more havoc with the task of preparing pitches and outfields, as well as keeping matches in play.

Several weeks ago, I had the good fortune to speak with Mick Hunt, former head groundsman at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Mick began his association with Lord’s in 1969, becoming the chief in 1985 until his retirement in 2018, a total of 49 years of experience in cricket ground curation. Thus, he is well placed to reflect on the changes which have occurred. Over the last 10 to 15 years, he believes that rainstorms have become heavier and more intense, and that four to five days of continuously warm temperatures have become more common. If they occur at critical times in the preparation sequence, then problems arise.

In Mick’s view, about 80 percent of what groundkeepers should set out to achieve — a pitch that provides for an even contest between bat and ball — is determined by the weather. In 2017, the UK Climate Coalition published a Game Changer Report which examined how climate change is impacting sports in the UK. Its message was that “of all the major pitch sports, cricket will be hardest hit by climate change. Whether Mumbai, Melbourne, Antigua or Lancashire, cricket is defined almost entirely by the climatic conditions. If they change, so does the essence of the game.”

There are distinct differences between countries in the challenges faced, but there are also some commonalities. One of these is that hotter and more humid conditions create more pests and fungal disease. General bans on the use of pesticides means that previous solutions are no longer available. Another is the feeling amongst groundkeepers that the natural seasons are less predictable than before.

Specific examples of localized disruptions occurred in Australia in 2017 and 2019, when poor air quality, caused by bushfire smoke, forced matches in Sydney to be abandoned or postponed. In 2017, a Test match in Delhi between India and Sri Lanka was interrupted when players were severely affected by elevated levels of pollution.

In South Africa, Western Province’s Cape Town suffered its worst drought in a hundred years between mid-2017 and mid-2018. This led, amongst many other deprivations, to the cancelation of club and school matches. At Newlands, the main cricket ground, only the pitch, with its high clay content, was watered, so as to keep within water restriction levels. Bangladesh is ranked the seventh most climate-vulnerable country in the world, followed by Pakistan, where in Karachi, 230 millimeters of monsoon rain fell in a single day in August 2020. Hurricanes in 2017 battered the Caribbean and destroyed, amongst other things, Dominica’s cricket stadium.

Although cricket is highly vulnerable to climatic variations, its administrators have been introducing measures to alleviate some of the effects. One notable development has been the installation of drainage systems. At Lord’s, during the autumn of 2002, the entire outfield, but not the square, was dug up and the natural clay-based soil replaced with a sand-based drainage system, the first in the UK. This allowed rainwater to drain from the top layer at a faster rate. Mick Hunt told me that the system’s installed draining capability was two inches of water per hour. It was not until July 2007 that this capability was tested. During day two of an England-India match, three hours of morning drizzle was followed by a deluge at 12.30 p.m. that caused complete flooding of the ground. By 1.50 p.m., to the amazement of all but Mick Hunt, play resumed.

There has been some criticism that this type of investment, which has been replicated at other major venues, is as much to do with preventing loss of play and, therefore, income, as addressing climate change issues. At Lord’s, Marylebone Cricket Club has invested in other initiatives. This means that the estate is now powered by 100 percent wind-generated electricity, no waste is sent directly to landfill and use of single-use plastic has reduced by more than half. Lord’s, in common with most professional sports arenas, has switched to using battery rather than petrol-powered machinery.

The UN Sport for Climate Action Framework has set out clear principles for tackling climate change. Recently, Australia men’s captain Pat Cummins, along with other Australian men and women players, started a Cricket for Climate movement. This is designed to encourage cricket clubs across Australia to achieve net-zero emissions over the next decade, starting with the installation of roof solar panels.

Although Cricket Australia has endorsed this initiative, it has not committed to the UN Framework. Nor, it appears, has either the International Cricket Council or the Board of Control for Cricket in India, though the latter did sign an agreement with UN Environmental in May 2018 to promote “green” cricket in India.

No doubt there are any number of political reasons why key administrative bodies in world cricket display reticence in committing direct agreements to tackle the crisis, succinctly described in August 2021 by the UN secretary-general as “code red for humanity.”

When the Dominican prime minister addressed the UN in September 2017, he remarked that “in the current system, those who reap the financial benefits from the emissions of greenhouse gases are not those who carry the costs … that is no longer a viable situation.”

Since then, the situation has not improved. Actions taken within cricket are fragmented and cry out for leadership and unity of purpose. No longer is the disconsolate raising of umbrellas a sufficient response.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Lord’s Cricket Ground Cricket for Climate Cricket Australia

Related

Latest updates

Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Simona Halep to face Jelena Ostapenko in semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
EU foreign ministers to meet their GCC counterparts on Monday
EU foreign ministers to meet their GCC counterparts on Monday
Saudis see long-term job stability in tourism, government study shows 
Saudis see long-term job stability in tourism, government study shows 
Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production
Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday
Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.