Pope slams man's 'attachment to war' amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
A man passes the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War, in Kyiv on Friday. (AP)
  • "We are attached to wars, and this is tragic," the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church
  • "Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe,” said Francis
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Friday slammed humanity’s “attachment to war” and deplored the “threatening winds” on the doorstep of eastern Europe amid a crisis between Russia and its pro-western neighbor Ukraine.
“We are attached to wars, and this is tragic,” the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church told the Congregation for the Oriental Churches at the Vatican.
“Humanity, which prides itself on being ahead in science, in thought, in so many beautiful things, is lagging behind in weaving peace. It is a champion in making war.”
The US has accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine within days, a charge denied by Moscow, which claims to have begun withdrawing some of the 149,000 troops that Kyiv now says are on its borders.
“Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe, lighting the fuses and fires of weapons and leaving the hearts of the poor and the innocent freezing,” Francis said.
He said many had hoped that humankind’s taste for war might be sated by the third millennium, “yet humanity still seems to be groping in the dark.”

Topics: Ukraine Russia Tension Pope Francis

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
  • Temporary visas due to expire within days but Home Office dismisses ‘needless scaremongering’
  • British, other NATO armed forces evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from Kabul last year
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul fear they will soon be treated like illegal immigrants because they have not received updated papers, their lawyers have said, adding that it is unclear how many are missing documents required to work legally and rent homes.

Temporary visas are due to expire within days, leaving the refugees potentially vulnerable, but the Home Office has said the lawyers’ warnings are “needless scaremongering,” the BBC reported on Friday.

British and other NATO armed forces evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from Kabul last year as the country fell to the Taliban.

Those evacuees were granted temporary visas lasting six months, with a view to being given the right to settle later — a commitment that still stands.

But the Law Society, which represents solicitors, said firms across Britain are now receiving calls for help from people whose temporary legal status expires in the coming week — meaning they have no means of proving they are lawfully in the country.

The Afghans, who either worked alongside NATO forces or are the families of people who did, say they have not received any updated papers and have not been able to get answers from officials.

It is not known how many are affected, and ministers have declined to reveal in Parliament how many Afghans have so far been issued permanent status.

Without such papers they will be unable to work, rent homes, open a bank account or use the National Health Service.

“The Home Office must urgently provide every one of these people with evidence of their continued right to work, study and rent accommodation,” said I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society.

“The UK’s ‘warm welcome’ is meaningless if the government does not provide concrete assurances which could allay the fears of thousands of people and give them the legal certainty they need.”

The Home Office said Afghans had received verbal reassurances that their paperwork would eventually come.

“The Afghan nationals resettled here already have the right to work, access to education, healthcare and can apply for public funds,” said a Home Office spokesperson.

“While we are in the process of granting all indefinite leave to remain, all have valid leave while this is ongoing, so to suggest they are at risk of losing their rights is completely wrong.”

Topics: Afghan refugees UK UK Home Office refugees

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 
  • Home secretary’s hiring of Alexander Downer ‘wholly inappropriate’ and ‘deeply concerning’
  • ‘He was a prime architect of Australia’s inhumane immigration policy’
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Unions representing members of the UK’s Border Force have decried the appointment of the man behind Australia’s offshore asylum policies to review their own activity as “wholly inappropriate.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union said Alexander Downer’s appointment to review the Border Force’s activities, including in the English Channel, is “deeply concerning.”

Downer previously served as Australia’s foreign minister and was a key negotiator of the country’s asylum offshoring policy, which places would-be refugees and immigrants in offshore centers while their applications are processed — sometimes for up to seven years.

“He was a prime architect of Australia’s inhumane immigration policy and his support for push backs recently make him a wholly inappropriate choice to lead this review,” a PCS spokesperson told The Independent. 

The union said: “Border Force staff need support and resources to do a very difficult job as humanely as possible. That will all be put in jeopardy if they are forced to carry out a potentially illegal and morally reprehensible push-back policy on the instructions of the home secretary.”

The ISU union, which also represents Border Force staff, said Downer is a “clearly political appointment to press a personal agenda on the part of the home secretary.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has long argued for stricter asylum policies, including pushbacks of asylum seeker and migrant vessels in the English Channel, despite the policy being subject to legal challenge and widely condemned as dangerous and wrong.

ISU professional officer Lucy Moreton said: “The ISU will act to protect its members’ rights to act only within the confines of law.”

Pushbacks were “authorized” by Patel last year but have not yet taken place, and are currently subject to a legal challenge brought by the PCS and the Care4Calais charity.

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, told The Independent: “The Australian offshore asylum program was one of the most reprehensible systems in the world, leading to untold human misery and widespread condemnation.”

Referring to an op-ed by Downer in the Daily Mail, in which he argued for pushbacks, Moseley said: “It is clear that the references to a ‘threat’ at our border refer to Channel migrants, but they are no more a threat than any bus-load of ordinary British people.”

Britain has been grappling with an escalating number of arrivals via the English Channel in recent years, and the issue has been causing diplomatic issues with neighboring France, while causing domestic political headaches for the ruling Conservative Party.

The offshore asylum plan is aimed at discouraging asylum seekers and migrants from making the Channel crossing, while also appeasing voters who favor tough asylum policies.

However, all countries so far named as potential locations to process asylum seekers have publicly distanced themselves from the plan.

Topics: Alexander Downer UK Priti Patel UK Home Office

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production
  • The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Six African countries have been chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production, the World Health Organization said Friday, with the continent largely shut out of access to Covid jabs.
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia were selected as the first recipients of technology from the WHO’s global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure Africa can make its own jabs to fight the Covid and other diseases.
“No other event like the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting, and dangerous,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“The best way to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need.”
Tedros has continually called for equitable access to vaccines in order to beat the pandemic, and rails against the way wealthy nations have hogged doses, leaving Africa lagging behind other continents in the global vaccination effort.
A ceremony marking the mRNA tech transfer announcement was to be held Friday in Brussels at the summit between the European Union and the African Union.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have been talking a lot about producing mRNA vaccines in Africa. But this goes even beyond. This is mRNA technology designed in Africa, led by Africa and owned by Africa.”
Currently only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are produced on the continent of some 1.3 billion people.
The WHO set up a global mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa last year to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines.
The global hub’s role is to ensure that manufacturers in those nations have the know-how to make mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.
As used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, mRNA technology provokes an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells.
Primarily set up to address the Covid-19 pandemic, the global hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other vaccines and products, such as insulin to treat diabetes, cancer medicines and, potentially, vaccines for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.
The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies.
The WHO said it would work with the first six countries chosen to develop a roadmap of training and support so they can start producing vaccines as soon as possible. Training will begin in March.
The South African hub is already producing mRNA vaccines at laboratory scale and is currently scaling up toward commercial scale.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday’s announcement “means mutual respect, mutual recognition of what we can all bring to the party, investment in our economies, infrastructure investment and, in many ways, giving back to the continent.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said supporting African health sovereignty was one of the key goals of starting up local production, “to empower regions and countries to fend for themselves, during crises, and in peace time.”
More than 10.4 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered around the world, with nearly 62 percent of the global population having received at least one shot.
However, just 11.3 percent of Africans had been fully immunized by the start of February.
rjm/jv

Topics: WHO Africa mRNA jab production

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's 62nd birthday

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito's 62nd birthday

Japan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosts reception to celebrate Emperor Naruhito’s 62nd birthday
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai held a celebration on Thursday marking Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s upcoming 62nd birthday in the presence of Saudi’s Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh region.

The event saw a large attendance by government officials and diplomats welcomed by Ambassador Iwai at his residence, who held another reception on the same day.

Iwai gave a speech on both occasions expressing his appreciation for the Kingdom’s government and competent authorities’ support to hold the ceremony for the first time in two years amid the exceptional circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that three separate receptions were to be held to “avoid overcrowding while adhering to health protocols adapted in the Kingdom.”

(SUPPLIED)

The Ambassador also celebrated the long-lasting friendship of bilateral relations between the two nations, which dates back for 65 years. He stressed the unwavering commitment that the two countries have demonstrated to achieve the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.

“The Saudi royal family and the Japanese imperial family have a beautiful story to cherish,” Iwai told guests. “The story dates back to around 70 years at the occasion of the Coronation Ceremony of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth of the UK in 1953.”

He continued: “At the ceremony, King Fahad extended his kindness to give his place to then Crown Prince of Japan, Emperor Emeritus Akihito. Since then, the story has been told as a memorable event between the two royal families.”

(SUPPLIED)

Iwai also praised the evolving joint efforts that led to expanding the scope of traditional areas of cooperation such as energy and infrastructure, to include new emerging fields such as clean energy, entertainment, health and sports.

“Now, the number of joint projects has more than doubled, exceeding 80, covering waste management, energy efficiency, blue or green energy,” he said.

Iwai explained that the year 2025 will mark the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan. The year 2027 will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 initiative.

“Japan looks forward to working even more closely with Saudi Arabia, so that the two countries can celebrate these two important occasions with tangible and future oriented achievements,” he said.

This article was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings

Indian court sentences 38 to death for fatal 2008 bombings
  • It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentence in a single case in India
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

NEW DELHI: A court in India has sentenced to death 38 people for a series of bomb blasts in 2008 that left more than 50 dead and 200 wounded in the city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, which has a history of violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims.
It was the first time that so many accused have received death sentence in a single case in India. The sentence must be confirmed by a higher court.
Judge A. R. Patel on Friday also sentenced 11 people to life imprisonment in the case in which more than a dozen bombs went off in several parts of Ahmedabad. A militant Islamic group called Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami has claimed responsibility for the bombings. It was considered to be Pakistani-based but apparently is no longer active.

Topics: India Bombings death sentence

