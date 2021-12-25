You are here

  • Home
  • On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
1 / 6
Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on December 25, 2021. (AFP)
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
2 / 6
Pope Francis stands on the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to deliver his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the Vatican on Saturday. (Reuters)
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
3 / 6
People at St. Peter’s Square before Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world on Saturday. (Reuters)
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
4 / 6
A child waits at St. Peter’s Square before Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech at the Vatican on Saturday. (Reuters)
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
5 / 6
People gather at St. Peter’s Square before Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, on Saturday. (Reuters)
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
6 / 6
People gather at St. Peter’s Square before Pope Francis delivers his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech at the Vatican on Saturday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/97sj7

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
  • Pope Francis lamented ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and an “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon
  • Only few thousand people flocked to St. Peter’s Square for Christmas address due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

ROME: Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts.
Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people flocked to a rain-soaked St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the city and the world“) Christmas address. Normally, the square would be packed with tens of thousands of holiday well-wishers.
At least they could gather this year. Italy’s 2020 holiday lockdown forced Francis to deliver a televised address from inside the Apostolic Palace to prevent crowds from forming in the square. Although Italy this week counted more than 50,000 cases in a single day for the first time, the government has not ordered another lockdown.
The pope’s Christmas Day speech gives him an opportunity to draw a global audience’s attention to conflicts big and small. This year was no different. Francis lamented ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, newly flaring tensions in Ukraine and Ethiopia, and an “unprecedented crisis” in Lebanon.

“Let us look to Iraq, which still struggles to recover from a lengthy conflict,” he said in his address.

“Let us think of the people of Syria, who for more than a decade have experienced a war that has resulted in many victims and an untold number of displaced persons.”

“We have become so used to them (conflicts) that immense tragedies are now being passed over in silence; we risk not hearing the cry of pain and distress of so many of our brothers and sisters,” he said from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica as Swiss Guards stood at attention in the square below.
Francis warned of the pandemic tendency to withdraw and isolate, urging instead dialogue to try to resolve the world conflicts. He prayed in particular for those most affected by the virus, including women and children who have suffered increased abuse during lockdowns.
“Son of God, comfort the victims of violence against women, which has increased in this time of pandemic. Offer hope to young children and adolescents suffering from bullying and abuse,” he said.
He prayed for “consolation and warmth” for older adults who are alone, as well as for health care workers who “generously devote themselves” to caring for the sick.
“Grant health to the infirm and inspire all men and women of good will to seek the best ways possible to overcome the current health crisis and its effects,” he said. “Open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care – and vaccines in particular – are provided to those peoples who need them most.”
Francis delivered his speech hours after celebrating a “Midnight Mass” service for some 2,000 people, a fraction of the basilica’s capacity. The service actually began at 7:30 p.m., a nod to the 85-year-old pope’s endurance and a hold-over from last year, when the service had to end before Italy’s nationwide COVID-19 curfew.
For the second day in a row, Italy on Friday set a daily pandemic record with 50,599 new cases. Another 141 people died, bringing Italy’s official death toll in the pandemic to 136,386.
With the arrival of the omicron variant in Italy, the Vatican secretary of state this week imposed a new vaccine mandate on Vatican staff, extending it to all employees except those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Previously, only employees who dealt with the public directly had to be vaccinated, such as the staff of the Vatican Museums and the Swiss Guards. Other Vatican employees could access their offices with regular testing. Now, there is no test-out exemption.

Topics: Pope Francis Vatican Christmas Day

Related

Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
World
Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy
Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday
World
Migrants help Pope Francis celebrate 85th birthday

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh

The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
  • Blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers
Updated 25 December 2021
AP

DHAKA: A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze.

It took 15 fire engines two hours to control the fire and another eight to cool down the vessel, according to fire officer Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, who led the rescue operation. Afterward, the blackened hull of the ferry sat anchored at the river’s edge. Many anxious relatives gathered on the banks, while divers continued to search the waters.
The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. on the MV Avijan-10, which was carrying 800 passengers, many of whom were traveling to visit family and friends for the weekend, officials said.
“I was sleeping on the deck and woke up hearing screams and a loud noise,” survivor Anisur Rahman told reporters, adding that he saw smoke coming from the back of the ferry. “I jumped into the freezing water of the river in the thick fog, like many other passengers, and swam to the riverbank.”

FASTFACT

Rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, while two people died from burn injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police officer Moinul Haque said rescuers recovered 37 bodies from the river, while two people died from burn injuries on the way to the hospital. All of the 70 injured were hospitalized, including some with severe burns.
Ferries are a leading means of transportation in Bangladesh, which is crisscrossed by about 130 rivers, and accidents involving the vessels are common, often blamed on overcrowding or lax safety rules.
The ferry was traveling from Dhaka, the capital, to Barguna, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) to the south. It caught fire off the coast of Jhalokati district on the Sugandha River, toward the end of the journey.
Bhuiyan said the fire may have started in the engine room. The government set up two committees to investigate the blaze and ordered them to report their findings in three days.
In April, 25 people died after a ferry collided with another vessel and capsized outside Dhaka.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
World
Bangladesh ferry sinks, five dead, many missing
Bangladesh ferry with 100 passengers sinks; at least 31 dead
World
Bangladesh ferry with 100 passengers sinks; at least 31 dead

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing

British ministers feud over Afghan refugee housing
  • Home secretary blocks proposal by health secretary to force councils to take in refugees
  • Move means over 12,000 Afghans evacuated after Taliban takeover still living in hotels around UK
Updated 25 December 2021
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel undermined attempts by Health Secretary Sajid Javid to force local authorities in Britain to house Afghan refugees, The Times has reported.

The move by Patel to overrule Javid has meant that more than 12,000 Afghans who were evacuated to the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover are still living in hotels around Britain. The two ministers also fought over moves to house Afghans in holiday resorts.

Only about 3,000 of the 15,000 Afghans evacuated to the UK have been provided with permanent homes.

The failure has been partly due to the UK government battling with council authorities over refugee allocation, with some councils refusing to house Afghans and others reporting full capacity.

The ministerial dispute occurred after the formation of a senior committee to oversee housing, education and healthcare for Afghan refugees.

Javid urged the mandatory imposition of refugee allocation on all councils in the country — a proposal that would supersede the current voluntary system.

One minister on the committee said: “Javid argued for mandating local authorities to take a certain number and pointed out that it wouldn’t be that many if we shared the burden in that way. But the Home Office didn’t take it forward.

“It was always going to be difficult because of the shortage of social housing. But the numbers aren’t great if you just divide them across local authorities.”

However, a Home Office source told The Times: “Instinctively, we don’t like forcing councils to do something, but we’re not opposed to it. But what needs to be done is a cross-government effort to persuade more councils to come forward. That’s why we’ll look at it if the situation doesn’t improve.”

Stretched housing capacity is one of the many issues behind the reluctance of some councils to accept Afghan refugees.

A government source said: “I was very struck that some of the urban councils which have the strongest record on refugees were very reluctant to take more because the asylum seekers issue meant they were at full capacity.”

As the refugee housing policy began to face significant problems, government officials considered using holiday resorts as a temporary alternative, but Javid blocked the move, citing concerns over the creation of ghettos.

A source said: “Using camps to house people was hugely unsatisfactory because there is no chance to integrate.

“Families would be surrounded by other people in the same situation as them so they’re not going to be able to integrate. It would become a ghettoed community.”

Topics: UK Afghans Afghan resettlement program Health Secretary Sajid Javid UK Home Secretary Priti Patel

Related

While the spread of omicron is bad news for everyone in Britain, for the estimated 7,000 Afghan asylum seekers living in government-provided hotel accommodation it presents a particularly acute threat. (AFP)
World
‘Serious fears’ for Afghans in UK refugee hotels as omicron cases soar
British far-right groups target hotels housing Afghans
World
British far-right groups target hotels housing Afghans

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space

World’s most powerful telescope blasts off into space
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary instrument built to peer the farthest yet into the cosmos, was launched by rocket early Saturday from South America's northeastern coast, opening a much anticipated new era of astronomical exploration.
The powerful $9 billion infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade, was carried aloft inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket that blasted off at about 7:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base in French Guiana.
The launch was carried live on a joint NASA-ESA webcast.
If all goes as planned, the 14,000-pound instrument will be released from the French-built rocket after a 26-minute ride into space and gradually unfurl to nearly the size of a tennis court over the next 13 days as it sails onward.
Coasting through space for two more weeks, the Webb telescope will reach its destination in solar orbit 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon. And Webb's special orbital path will keep it in constant alignment with Earth as the planet and telescope circle the sun in tandem.
By comparison, Webb's 30-year-old predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, orbits the Earth from 340 miles away, passing in and out of the planet's shadow every 90 minutes.
Named after the man who oversaw NASA through most of its formative decade of the 1960s, Webb is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and is expected to transform scientists' understanding of the universe and our place in it.
Webb mainly will view the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to peer through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble has operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

COSMOLOGICAL HISTORY LESSON
The new telescope's primary mirror - consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal - also has a much bigger light-collecting area, enabling it to observe objects at greater distances, thus farther back into time, than Hubble or any other telescope.
That, astronomers say, will bring into view a glimpse of the cosmos never previously seen - dating to just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set in motion the expansion of the observable universe an estimated 13.8 billion years ago.
Hubble's view reached back to roughly 400 million years following the Big Bang, revealing objects that Webb will be able to re-examine with far greater clarity.
Aside from examining the formation of the earliest stars in the universe, astronomers are eager to study super-massive black holes believed to occupy the centers of distant galaxies.
Webb's instruments also make it ideal to search for evidence of potentially life-supporting atmospheres around scores of newly documented exoplanets - celestial bodies orbiting distant stars - and to observe worlds much closer to home, such as Mars and Saturn's icy moon Titan.
The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the primary contractor. The Arianespace launch vehicle is part of the European contribution.

Topics: NASA

Related

US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station
Business & Economy
US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend

Thousands of flights canceled globally as omicron mars Christmas weekend
  • Website says 1,779 Christmas Day flights were called off worldwide
  • 402 more flights scheduled for Sunday had been cancelled
Updated 25 December 2021
Reuters

NEW YORK: Commercial airlines around the world canceled more than 4,500 flights over the Christmas weekend, as a mounting wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant created greater uncertainty and misery for holiday travelers.
Airline carriers globally scrapped at least 2,401 flights on Friday, which fell on Christmas Eve and is typically a heavy day for air travel, according to a running tally on the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. Nearly 10,000 more flights were delayed.
The website showed that 1,779 Christmas Day flights were called off worldwide, along with 402 more that had been scheduled for Sunday.
Commercial air traffic within the United States and into or out of the country accounted for more than a quarter of all the canceled flights over the weekend, FlightAware data showed.
Among the first US carriers to report a wave of holiday weekend cancelations were United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, which scrubbed nearly 280 flights combined on Friday alone, citing personnel shortages amid the surge of COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 infections have surged in the United States in recent days due to the highly transmissible variant omicron, which was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of US cases and as many as 90 percent in some areas, such as the Eastern Seaboard.
The average number of new US coronavirus cases has risen 45 percent to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.
New York reported more than 44,000 newly confirmed infections on Friday alone, shattering that state’s daily record. At least 10 other states set new one-day case records on Thursday or Friday.
Rising hospitalizations were hitting health care systems especially hard in the US Midwest, with intensive care units in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan bracing for the worst even as they remain under pressure from an earlier wave of Delta variant cases.
In Britain, many industries and transport networks were struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolated, while hospitals have warned of the risk of an impact on patient safety.
One in 20 Londoners had COVID-19 last week, a figure that could rise to one in 10 by early next week, according to data released on Thursday by the Office for National Statistics. https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/one-10-londoners-likely-infected-with-covid-ons-models-2021-12-24
Government data showed a record tally of 122,186 new infections nationwide on Friday, marking a third day in which the number of known cases has surpassed 100,000.
While recent research suggests omicron produces milder illness, and a lower rate of hospitalizations, than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note about the outlook.
“There is a glimmer of Christmas hope ... but it definitely isn’t yet at the point where we could downgrade that serious threat,” Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, told the BBC.
France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with its daily tally exceeding 94,000 while hospitalizations from the virus reached a seven-month high, prompting the government to convene a special meeting for Monday that could trigger new public health restrictions.
Despite the uncertainties and grim news around the world, millions of Americans carried on with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season.
Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, flew to New York with his wife and three children, even though the latest torrent of coronavirus cases dashed their hopes of catching a Broadway performance of “Hamilton” or visit some museums.
“Hamilton” was one of a dozen productions to cancel shows this week as cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Museums were scratched from the family’s itinerary because many now require proof of vaccination and the two younger children are ineligible for the shot.
Instead, Jimenez, 33, said his brood will make the best of roaming the city’s streets and parks, while also seeing relatives and friends.
“We just wanted to get out of the house, really, get the kids out to the city for Christmas,” Jimenez told Reuters on Thursday at New York’s LaGuardia Airport.
New York planned to sharply limit the number of people it allows in Times Square for its annual outdoor New Year’s Eve celebration, in response to the surge of new coronavirus cases https://www.reuters.com/world/us/new-york-city-scale-down-new-years-eve-celebrations-times-square-2021-12-23, capping the number of attendees 15,000.
The Biden administration will next week lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the omicron variant, the White House said https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-us-lift-travel-curbs-eight-african-countries-source-2021-12-24. (Reporting by Alistair Bell, Arriana McLymore, David Ljunggren, Maria Caspani and David Shepardson; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Howard Goller, Diane Craft and Sandra Maler)

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 omicron Christmas

Related

Australia shortens booster wait as omicron explosion turns holidays into chaos
World
Australia shortens booster wait as omicron explosion turns holidays into chaos
Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events
World
Thailand reports first omicron cluster, cancels some New Year events

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage

NASA telescope set for launch on million-mile voyage
  • Webb follows in the footsteps of the legendary Hubble — but intends to show humans what the Universe looked like even closer to its birth nearly 14 billion years ago
  • The telescope's mirror measures 6.5 meters in diameter, triple that of Hubble’s mirror
Updated 25 December 2021
AFP

KOUROU, French Guiana: The world’s most powerful space telescope is set to blast off on Saturday to its outpost 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches.
The James Webb Space Telescope, some three decades and billions of dollars in the making, will leave Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou Space Center in French Guiana.
The launch, scheduled in a brief window after 9:20 am (1220 GMT), will send the telescope on a month-long journey to its remote orbit.
It is expected to beam back new clues that will help scientists understand more about the origins of the Universe and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.
Named after a former NASA director, Webb follows in the footsteps of the legendary Hubble — but intends to show humans what the Universe looked like even closer to its birth nearly 14 billion years ago.
Speaking on social media, Webb project co-founder John Mather described the telescope’s unprecedented sensitivity.
“#JWST can see the heat signature of a bumblebee at the distance of the Moon,” he said.
All that power is needed to detect the weak glow emitted billions of years ago by the very first galaxies to exist and the first stars being formed.

The telescope is unequalled in size and complexity.
Its mirror measures 6.5 meters (21 feet) in diameter — three times the size of the Hubble’s mirror — and is made of 18 hexagonal sections.
It is so large that it had to be folded to fit into the rocket.
That maneuver was laser-guided with NASA imposing strict isolation measures to limit any contact with the telescope’s mirrors from particles or even human breath.
Once the rockets have carried Webb 120 kilometers, the protective nose of the craft, called a “fairing,” is shed to lighten the load.
To protect the delicate instrument from changes in pressure at that stage, rocket-builder Arianespace installed a custom decompression system.
“Exceptional measures for an exceptional client,” said a European Space Agency official in Kourou on Thursday.
Crew on the ground will know whether the first stage of the flight was successful about 27 minutes after launch.
Once it reaches its station, the challenge will be to fully deploy the mirror and a tennis-court-sized sun shield.
That intimidatingly complex process will take two weeks and must be flawless if Webb is to function correctly.
Its orbit will be much farther than Hubble, which has been 600 kilometers above the Earth since 1990.
The location of Webb’s orbit is called the Lagrange 2 point and was chosen in part because it will keep the Earth, the Sun and the Moon all on the same side of its sun shield.
Webb is expected to officially enter service in June.

Topics: NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Related

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (AP)
Offbeat
NASA craft ‘touches’ sun for 1st time, dives into atmosphere
US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station
Business & Economy
US’s Lockheed Martin to design NASA space station

Latest updates

Massive ferry fire kills at least 39 in southern Bangladesh
The burnt-out ferry is seen anchored along a coast a day after it caught fire killing at least 39 people in Jhalkathi, 250 km south of Dhaka on December 24, 2021. (AFP)
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech
Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills
Saudi Arabia's education minister launches initiative to improve professional skills
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace dialogues
Namibia eyeing emerging market for green hydrogen: WSJ
Namibia eyeing emerging market for green hydrogen: WSJ

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.