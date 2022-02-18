You are here

Portugal: Serbian ambassador falls to his death from a cliff

Portugal: Serbian ambassador falls to his death from a cliff
People queue to board a funicular in Lisbon where Serbia’s ambassador to Portugal died after falling from a cliff in a seaside scenic spot north of the Portuguese capital on Friday. (AP)
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

Portugal: Serbian ambassador falls to his death from a cliff

Portugal: Serbian ambassador falls to his death from a cliff
  • Maritime police and firefighters pulled Antic out of the water alive, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

LISBON, Portugal: Serbia’s ambassador to Portugal has died after falling from a cliff in a seaside scenic spot north of the Portuguese capital, local authorities and the Serb ministry of foreign affairs said Friday.
According to Portuguese media, Serb diplomatic personnel who were with Oliver Antic in the Boca do Inferno viewing point, near the seaside town of Cascais just north of Lisbon, alerted authorities early Friday afternoon.
Maritime police and firefighters pulled Antic out of the water alive, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the Correio da Manha news website reported citing local sources.
A statement on the Serb ministry’s website said that Antic had died “as a result of an accident.”
The statement said that Antic was “an excellent professor, great patriot and a lawyer with a sharp mind and sharp words.”

Topics: Serbia Cascais Portugal cliff seaside

In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods

Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
Updated 18 February 2022

In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods

Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
  • Safe drinking water increasingly scarce in the country’s seaside regions Climate change impacts expected to displace as many as 5.5 million people
Updated 18 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Growing up, it only took Hosnera Begum a quick stroll to the ponds near her home to fetch fresh water.

These days, the 27-year-old must walk more than 2 km every day to gather 20 liters of safe drinking water for her family, as encroaching seawater increasingly contaminates supplies in her home village in Gabura, in southern Bangladesh.

“In my childhood the problem was not so severe,” Begum told Arab News. “Now the situation is getting worse every day. There are only a couple of ponds protected from getting mixed with salt water … providing drinking water to thousands of us.”

Gabura, located in the Ganges Delta and under Satkhira district, is home to around 45,000 people.

Begum is among millions living in coastal Bangladesh who have suffered through the devastating impacts of climate change. Increased cyclones, higher tides, and flooding have particularly brought salt water further inland, contaminating precious sources of drinking water.

Bangladesh, a country of about 167 million people, is among the hardest-hit by climate change, despite contributing only a fraction of the world’s emission. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that a 45 cm sea-level rise will inundate almost 11 percent of the country’s territory and displace 5.5 million people from the coastal regions.

Mohon Kumar Mondal, head of LEDARS Bangladesh, a local organization working on climate resilience, said the impacts of climate change have affected Gabura residents for more than two decades.

Though residents can still get fresh water from the local ponds, the filtration process does not generate pure drinking water and subsequently affects people’s health.

“(It results) in a high number of water-borne diseases, skin diseases, and cervical cancer among the people,” Mondal told Arab News.

Another Gabura resident, 45-year-old Shahida Begum, said increasing salinity of the soil in coastal villages has also impacted rice farming, the region’s traditional occupation.

“We can’t grow rice anymore on our paddyfields,” she told Arab News. “Earlier, we could grow different freshwater fish in the ponds. But now the ponds are without any fish.”

Salinity in soil, according to a 2010 study by Bangladesh’s Soil Resources Development Institute, has increased by 26 percent over the past 35 years.

Shahida said other villagers have switched to shrimp cultivation, which does not need many day laborers, using land previously used to grow rice.

Climate scientist Prof. Atiq Rahman said coastal regions must focus on adapting against the impacts of climate change “since there is no way to undo the situation.”

Rahman told Arab News: “People have come up with innovative solutions in terms of agriculture and cattle rearing, these kinds of innovations should be promoted and the knowledge disseminated among people across the coastal regions.”

The local government in Gabura said harvesting rainwater is the only sustainable solution for the islanders.

“But government initiatives are not enough, in contrast to huge demand for rainwater harvesting plants,” Masudul Alam, chairman of local government representative body Gabura Union, told Arab News.

Alam said the government managed to distribute rainwater harvesting plants for six families in the last year, out of 7,000 affected households in the region.

For people living in places severely impacted like Gabura, climate change has forced them to leave. Data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics show that the population rate in the area has declined, with thousands of men migrating elsewhere in the country over the years.

But that is not feasible for some like Begum, who earns a meager $2.50 daily.

“Since I can’t afford a town life, I have to continue living here with the most hardships caused by nature,” she said.

 

Topics: Bangladesh

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man
  • The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast
  • High winds in London shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: An Atlantic storm battered Britain and Ireland on Friday with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, killing at least one person, knocking out power for tens of thousands and shredding the roof of London’s O2 arena.
Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores toward Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.
The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages, Reuters pictures showed.
In Wales, waves crashed over Aberystwyth promenade, some as high as houses. More than 100,000 people were hit by power cuts as lines were torn down and ancient trees keeled over.
High winds in London shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna. Tall buildings in London trembled as wind whistled through Canary Wharf.
“Storm Eunice is really packing a punch,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said. “We only issue red weather warnings when we think there is a threat to life from the weather.”
The Met Office said a gust of 122 mph (196 kph) was recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally a record for the most powerful gust ever recorded in England.
A man died in Ireland after being struck by a falling tree while clearing storm debris, RTE reported. Another person was injured by falling debris in Henley-on-Thames, west of London.
Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings. A live stream of Heathrow Airport’s runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.
A total of 436 flights were canceled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.
TROOPS ON STANDBY
More than 100,000 buildings were left without power, distributors said. Ferries and trains were canceled.
“Storm Eunice — There will be NO Transport for Wales trains running on this date,” an announcement board said at Aberystwyth station. All trains in Kent, southern England, were canceled.
“We are closing all routes in Kent, and all lines in SE London are blocked by trees,” Network Rail Kent & Sussex said. “Please do not travel.”
BA said there it was canceling a number of flights and that there would be significant disruption.
Danish ferry operator DFDS said in a statement posted on Twitter that its ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended due to high winds.
Such red warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021. Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow.
The British government will hold a COBR emergency response meeting to discuss the response to the storm.
Britain’s security minister, Damian Hinds, said troops were on standby to deal with the consequences of the weather.
“We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “I thank responders for all their efforts.”

Topics: Storm Eunice The O2 Arena England Britain Ireland

Afghan boy trapped in well for over 3 days dies moments after rescue

Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach and rescue a boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak, in Zabul province on Friday. (AFP)
Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach and rescue a boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak, in Zabul province on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 18 February 2022

Afghan boy trapped in well for over 3 days dies moments after rescue

Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach and rescue a boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak, in Zabul province on Friday. (AFP)
  • Officials said the boy, Haidar, was still alive when rescuers first pulled him out of the well
  • The tragic incident comes less than two weeks after a similar event in Morocco
Updated 18 February 2022
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: A boy trapped down a well for over three days in southern Afghanistan died moments after he was recovered on Friday, officials said, following a rescue effort that had gripped the nation.

Officials said the child, Haidar, was still alive when rescuers managed to pull him out of the well in Shokak village, Zabul province, before noon.

A medical team then scrambled to provide him first aid and oxygen, but he died as they attempted to move him to a helicopter headed for Kabul for urgent treatment.

“Unfortunately we lost Haidar, with all the efforts that were made for his rescue he didn’t last long,” Zabiullah Jawhar, Zabul Police spokesperson, told Arab News.

Anas Haqqani, senior advisor at the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, took to Twitter to announce the boy’s death.

“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever. Our country hosts another day with mourn and sorrow,” he wrote.

The tragic incident in Shokak village comes less than two weeks after a boy died in Morocco after getting trapped in a well for four days.

On Tuesday Haidar slipped to the bottom of the 25-meter well, but was pulled by a rope to about 10 meters from the surface before becoming stuck.

Rescuers had worked non-stop to save the boy, believed to be six-years-old, with senior officials from the Taliban’s newly installed government overseeing the rescue operations, including Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

Videos circulating online on Thursday showed the boy wedged in the well, but able to move his arms and upper body.

“Are you okay my son?” his father was heard saying in footage shared on social media. “Talk with me and don’t cry, we are working to get you out.”

“Okay, I’ll keep talking,” the boy replied.

However, Haidar had stopped responding on Friday morning, as rescuers attempted to work through a large rock that was blocking their final access to the shaft. This came after engineers dug an open slit trench using bulldozers from an angle at the surface to reach the boy.

The operation employed similar engineering measures to those used by rescuers in Morocco earlier this month when “little Rayan” fell down a 32-meter well, dying five days later.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban well boy rescuers

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

Pope slams man's 'attachment to war' amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
  • "We are attached to wars, and this is tragic," the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church
  • "Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe,” said Francis
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Friday slammed humanity’s “attachment to war” and deplored the “threatening winds” on the doorstep of eastern Europe amid a crisis between Russia and its pro-western neighbor Ukraine.
“We are attached to wars, and this is tragic,” the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church told the Congregation for the Oriental Churches at the Vatican.
“Humanity, which prides itself on being ahead in science, in thought, in so many beautiful things, is lagging behind in weaving peace. It is a champion in making war.”
The US has accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine within days, a charge denied by Moscow, which claims to have begun withdrawing some of the 149,000 troops that Kyiv now says are on its borders.
“Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe, lighting the fuses and fires of weapons and leaving the hearts of the poor and the innocent freezing,” Francis said.
He said many had hoped that humankind’s taste for war might be sated by the third millennium, “yet humanity still seems to be groping in the dark.”

Topics: Ukraine Russia Tension Pope Francis

