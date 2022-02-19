You are here

Saudi leaders offer condolences to Brazil’s president for victims of deadly landslides

An emergency service helicopter flies over a large landslide caused by severe flash floods in Petropolis, Brazil, on Feb. 18, 2022. (AFP)
An emergency service helicopter flies over a large landslide caused by severe flash floods in Petropolis, Brazil, on Feb. 18, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 February 2022
Arab News

  • A historic storm hit Petropolis leaving over 130 people dead and covered entire neighborhoods with mud
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for the victims of landslides that devastated Petropolis this week, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Tuesday’s torrential rains and the deadly floods and landslides they triggered killed at least 136 people and more than 200 were missing, as teams of rescue workers on Friday continued to search for landslide victims.
“We learned of the news of landslides as a result of heavy rains that occurred in the city of Petropolis, in the southeast of your country, and the resulting deaths, injuries and missing persons, and we send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Brazilian people our deepest condolences and sincere condolences,” The King said.
He wishes the injured a speedy recovery and that those missing would return safely.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar c able of condolences to the Brazilian president.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Jair Bolsonaro King Salman Petropolis Landslides Mohammed bin Salman

Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, attends the 32nd Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Cairo. (SPA)
Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia's Shoura Council, attends the 32nd Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Cairo. (SPA)
Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, attends the 32nd Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union conference in Cairo. (SPA)
  • The union also condemned missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE
  • Arab parliamentarians also reiterated their firm solidarity with Palestine
RIYADH: The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union has strongly condemned attempts by the Houthi militia in Yemen to harm the people, territory and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The statement followed the union’s 32nd conference in Cairo, at which Sheikh Abdullah Al-Asheikh, the speaker of Saudi Arabia’s Shoura Council, led the Kingdom’s delegation.
The union also condemned missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying that they represent a direct threat to Arab and international peace and security.
The Cairo statement affirmed the union’s full support for the right of both countries to defend the integrity, sovereignty, citizens and security of their lands.
The conference called on Arab parliaments and councils to cooperate in the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2216, introduced in 2015, which bans the supply of arms to the Houthis, and Resolution 8725, issued this year by the Arab League Council, which calls on all countries to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization.
The Arab parliamentarians also condemned the Houthi militia for its continued escalation of violence and ignoring calls for peace from the UN Security Council and civil society, “as no progress can be made to end the Yemeni crisis without stopping the hostilities carried out by the Houthi militias and putting an end to their repeated violations against Yemenis.”
The conference stressed the importance of freeing the Middle East from weapons of mass destruction and nuclear weapons, as an effective way to help reduce the intensity of regional and international conflicts and disputes and achieve international peace and security. It also stressed the importance of employing the advanced sciences of nuclear energy exclusively for peaceful purposes.
The parliamentarians highlighted the need for Arabs to unify their positions, overcome differences and coordinate parliamentary efforts to confront all external and internal challenges.
The union also reiterated its firm solidarity with Palestine, and their permanent and continuous support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The heads of Arab parliaments and councils agreed on the need to reformulate Arab strategy and activate parliamentary diplomacy, which has proven useful and effective in ensuring communication between Arab governments and their national parliaments to arrange priorities.
The conference stressed the importance of containing and resolving all Arab disputes within the Arab arena and preventing any regional interference, to ensure the safety and security of Arab countries and achieve stability and growth.

Topics: Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Saudi Arabia UAE Houthi

Saudi interior ministry launches joint tactical exercise for internal security forces sector

The fourth edition of the “Watan 91” exercise was launched by Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani. (SPA)
The fourth edition of the "Watan 91" exercise was launched by Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani. (SPA)
Saudi interior ministry launches joint tactical exercise for internal security forces sector

The fourth edition of the “Watan 91” exercise was launched by Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani. (SPA)
  • The joint tactical exercise is being held under the guidance and follow-up of the interior minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Friday launched a joint tactical exercise for the sectors of the Kingdom’s internal security apparatus in the capital, Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The fourth edition of the “Watan 91” exercise, meaning homeland, which is being held under the patronage of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, was launched by the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs, Lt. Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani.
Al-Qahtani thanked King Salman, the supreme commander of all military forces, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also minister of defense, for supporting and assisting the security sectors.
He said that the joint tactical exercise is being held under the guidance and follow-up of the interior minister, and within the plans of the Ministry of Interior to develop training and raise the level of employee performance to maintain security and protect the capabilities and gains of the country.
The exercise also aims to diversify operational training, in terms of command and control, and field assumptions, and includes a number of sporting and social activities.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority will participate in a number of security applications and operations in the exercise.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Interior Joint exercise Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Saudi military

Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
  • Canadian comic star expressed his excitement about being back in Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world
  • Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before
RIYADH: Canadian comedian Russell Peters performed at AlUla’s Al-Maraya Theater on Friday, days before his wedding in Los Angeles.

“I am just happy to be back, I’m literally very happy to be back. Here’s how you know I am happy to be back: I’m getting married on Sunday and I’m going to be here on Friday,” he told Arab News.
The comedian expressed his excitement about being back in the Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world.
“Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before.”
He left Friday’s crowd in tears of laughter during his show from the “Act Your Age” world tour. The show is about getting older and the experiences with the new world and new generations.

“I will be 52 this year, so to call myself middle aged would mean that I am living to 104, and I definitely don’t want to live to 104. It’s about me being closer to dementia than to anything else and dealing with the new world that we are living in.”
He talked about his previous performance in the Kingdom, which was six years ago in Riyadh.

Russell Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd. He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.

“I came here in January of 2016, and we did a show in the middle of the desert near Riyadh. It was pretty amazing. And, at that time, women were not allowed to drive, and I came back six years later, and bam, you’re driving. I was sad to not have been here in so long, so when they asked me if I wanted to come back, I immediately said yes.”


He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.
“Some of my strongest supporters come from the Middle East; they are always there for me, so I will always be there for them.”
He explained that on this trip he would not, unfortunately, have the chance to visit the capital to see the changes that had taken place in the city as his performance was in AlUla.
“I haven’t gone to Riyadh on this trip, but the cool part is I am getting to see parts of the country that I never knew existed. This is a pretty incredible place to be in right now. We are staying in this beautiful resort and we are surrounded by these amazing mountains and rock structures.”
Al-Maraya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is covered with 9,740-mirrored panels that reflect AlUla’s historical and natural landscapes.
“I can literally sit there and just stare at it because it’s like staring into the past,” he remarked.
He said he liked to make his shows personal and individual to the country he was traveling to so that his set did not feel like a by-rote comedy video that people were watching online.
“You want it to feel special as a comic who has been doing it for 33 years. It’s just what I do, I like to add a few local references here and there.”
Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd.
“When I leave America, I have to wrap my head around the fact that I have to look at the rest of the world with the same eyes as the people I am performing in front of. I realized I made that mistake a few months ago when I first went back to the region.”
And his references and personal anecdotes cannot be the same for each country. “I was doing the act wrong,” he added. “When I have jokes about (DNA genetic testing firm) 23andMe and Ancestry.com those make a lot of sense in America. Over here, everyone knows what they are.”
He said that if he were to ask the audience if they had ever used Ancestry.com they would ask why as their family had never left the country and had no reason to use the website.
The comedian said he wanted to connect with the audience and create personal connections so that people could enjoy the show even more.
He had time to visit the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations.

When asked if Saudi Arabia could expect future appearances from him, he gave a positively enthusiastic response.

“I definitely want to go back to Riyadh, and I have never been to Jeddah, so I would like to go there as well. I am lucky enough to be performing in AlUla now, so we will knock that out of the park and then come back and dip into Riyadh and Jeddah.”

His performance was part of AlUla’s Art Festival, which began on Feb. 13 and runs until March 31.

 

Topics: Russell Peters AlUla

Campaign warns of dangers of falling prey to data scams in Saudi Arabia

A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
Campaign warns of dangers of falling prey to data scams in Saudi Arabia

A mask-clad man walks while holding his phone past the entrance of a cafe in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. (AFP file photo)
  • Citizens offered advice on how to protect personal information, avoid revealing it to online fraudsters
JEDDAH: Millions of Saudis are being warned about the dangers of falling prey to data scammers as part of a major new internet privacy awareness campaign.

The “How much would you sell your data for?” initiative has seen the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission send out texts via local mobile phone companies advising people to be on their guard when sharing data.

Saeed Al-Ghamdi, the commission’s director of corporate communication, told Arab News that the campaign aimed to highlight the importance of personal data privacy and preventing information, such as names, ages, gender, and marital status being revealed to online fraudsters.

CITC campaign literature points out how easily hoaxers can trick unsuspecting internet users into parting with their personal details, commonly by simply asking for permission to access or share private information.

The commission recommends only downloading apps from reliable sources, keeping them updated, carefully reading terms and conditions of use, limiting access to only necessary services, and regularly reviewing and modifying the permissions granted to apps.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Public Security, on its Twitter account, urged people living in the Kingdom to immediately report any suspected scams to their nearest police station or via the Kollona Amn (we are all security) app.

According to a survey conducted in September 2020 by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky in conjunction with Toluna research agency, 64 percent of people in Saudi Arabia said they had been targeted by fraudsters trying to steal money and bank card details.

The study also revealed that more than 62 percent of respondents thought scammers had targeted them or family more frequently during the coronavirus pandemic.

It pointed out that methods used to trap victims included special offers and false claims about products said to diagnose and treat COVID-19, and payment requests for alleged non-compliance with health and safety rules related to the virus outbreak.

Of those questioned for the survey, 83 percent had ignored messages, emails, and invitations from unknown sources to follow links, while 40 percent said they used antivirus apps.

Topics: Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Data scams

Jeddah audience to witness its first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Jeddah audience to witness its first WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • ‘Best of the best’ are in town, says Bobby Lashley
JEDDAH: A WWE Elimination Chamber match is taking place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia for the first time, featuring some of wrestling’s biggest names.

The event is being held in Jeddah, at the world’s largest freestanding dome, and is being organized by the General Entertainment Authority.

On Friday, Arab News had the chance to talk to some of the wrestlers about their expectations for the event.

WWE champion Bobby Lashley is defending the title against a group of veteran wrestlers including Brock Lesnar, Riddle, Theory, and AJ Styles.

It is his fourth time in Saudi Arabia.

Bobby Lashley. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“I’m super excited about tomorrow’s event. Every time we come here, the crowd is so alive and so exciting. S that makes us happy. You know, we have a good crowd, we always put on great matches. You see here, the people that we brought, we brought the best of the best in the entire wrestling business. So, we’re going to put on the greatest show that they have ever seen.

“I’ve been in one same room as before I came down to Victorious. So, this will be my second one. That’s probably one of the most grueling nights so I am 100 percent sure that I’m gonna walk out like a WWE champion tomorrow.”

Bill Goldberg said he was “extremely excited” about the event.  “I truly am. I’m at peace. So be careful what you ask for tomorrow night, you may get 20 times what you ask for.”

Charlotte Flair. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

When asked who he was planning to beat, he replied: “My biggest adversary is myself. And I’ve been at battle with him for six years, and I’ve defeated him. Okay, so whoever’s in front of me. Better hold on. It doesn’t matter to me when the bell rings. If I’m in a prison, if I’m in a shed, if I’m in an Elimination Chamber, I don’t care where I am, because the only thing that matters is whoever’s in front of me.”

Ronda Rousey will join forces with Naomi against SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Flair told Arab News: “I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like in the dome tomorrow. I’ve had the opportunity to pretty much perform everywhere except for here. So, I’m really excited to bring the smackdown title. I’m very excited. I’m going to win the match. Wow.”

The youngest participating wrestler is Austin Berry. Aged 24, he said that Saturday was a really big day for him.

“It’s actually a lot of records,” he told Arab News. “I could start tomorrow. So tomorrow will be my first time performing in Saudi Arabia. It’d be my first time in the Elimination Chamber. It’s my second opportunity at a WWE Championship. But if I won tomorrow, which you know, possible in theory, why not? I can become the youngest WWE Champion in history.”

Berry said that the Elimination Chamber was one of the hardest fights. “It is for the WWE Championship, so I’m going to go crazy tomorrow.”

The event will also feature US tag team twins Joshua Samuel Fatu and Jonathan Solofa Fatu, better known by their ring names Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

The event is part of the GEA’s program of activities and international shows. It is also part of its cooperation with WWE to present its global shows in the Kingdom.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches are usually held in the US and they will be held outside the country for the first time since the event started in 2002.

Elimination Chamber matches are hugely popular all over the world as they are considered to be an exciting but brutal spectacle.

The fight has six wrestlers in the ring. It begins with the entry of two wrestlers and, every five minutes, the door is opened for another to enter the arena. This process continues until all the wrestlers enter.

Tickets are available at ticketMX.com and prices range from SR50 ($13.33) to SR900.

The battle begins at 8 p.m. and ends at midnight.

 

Topics: WWE Elimination Chamber Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA)

