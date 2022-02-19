You are here

UK's Johnson submits his response to 'partygate' probe

UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Reuters)
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has submitted his response to a police questionnaire relating to Downing Street parties that may have breached coronavirus regulations, his office said Friday.
Police are investigating claims Johnson attended gatherings that may have violated Britain's strict distancing and virus prevention rules.
Public outcry over the so-called "partygate" scandal has left Johnson fighting for political survival. Several MPs from his Conservative party have publicly called for his resignation, although he denies any wrongdoing.
Police confirmed last week that they would be sending "formal questionnaires to more than 50 people" to ask about their activities on the dates of at least 12 gatherings in Downing Street over 2020 and 2021.
The document "has formal legal status and must be answered truthfully" within seven days, according to the police.
Johnson faces a fine unless he can explain why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions.
Johnson has already apologised in parliament for a series of gatherings identified in an official inquiry led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, but vowed to fight on in office.
Gray admitted her 12-page report was limited in scope after London's Metropolitan police force launched its own investigation into 12 parties held in Downing Street over the past two years.
 

Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules

In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
  • The former president is the subject of three lawsuits accusing him of responsibility in the Capitol riot
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, a judge decided Friday, ruling that the Republican does not enjoy presidential immunity in this case.
The former president is the target of several lawsuits by elected officials and police who accuse him of being directly responsible for the violence perpetrated by his supports when they stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
A judge in Washington, DC, ruled that these complaints were admissible on the grounds that Trump’s actions that day were “unofficial acts” that “entirely concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term,” which the judge said does not fall within the scope of presidential immunity.
“To deny a President immunity from civil damages is no small step,” judge Amit Mehta wrote in findings that ran to 112 pages. “The court well understands the gravity of its decision.”
The judge also said Trump’s speech to thousands of supporters gathered in Washington before the assault could “reasonably” be perceived as a “call for collective action.”
Shortly after Trump addressed his supporters, a crowd waving “TRUMP 2020” flags marched down the Mall to the seat of the US Congress, with hundreds forcing their way into the Capitol building.
At the same time, Trump took to Twitter to criticize his vice president Mike Pence for not blocking certification of Joe Biden’s election victory, an act the judge said constituted “tacit agreement” with those who stormed the Capitol.
The former president is the subject of three lawsuits accusing him of responsibility in the Capitol riot.
His role on that day is also being examined by a House of Representatives select committee, which has in its possession hundreds of pages of documents, text messages and testimonies, some of which the head of the probe said Trump had sought to keep hidden.
The billionaire former president has slammed the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed

UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed

UN says last of at least 16 staffers held in Ethiopia freed
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

UN: The last UN staff member detained by the Ethiopian government has been released, ending a months-long effort to gain freedom for at least 16 UN employees picked up since late October during the ongoing war in the country’s north, the United Nations said Friday.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said two others were freed “in the past few days.” All three were Ethiopian nationals.
The UN announced on Nov. 9 that at least 16 of its local employees had been detained in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and a government spokesman asserted they were held for their “participation in terror” under a state of emergency.
At about the same time, Ethiopian authorities arrested arrested and detained some 70 truck drivers contracted to the United Nations and other groups to deliver humanitarian aid. The UN announced on Nov. 18 that they had all been released.
Dujarric said Friday the United Nations repeatedly raised the issue of the detained UN staffers, and “had never really gotten any clarity as to why they were detained in the first place.”
“But at this point, we’re just really, really glad that they are released,” he said.
According to the UN, the first arrest was on Oct. 31, 2021, with the majority of arrests taking place in November although there were arrests in December and January as well. The first releases came in mid-November.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who returned from Ethiopia last week, said she raised the issue of the last three staffers still being held during meetings with the country’s leaders.
The arrests strained relations between the United Nations and the Ethiopian government.
“I think we have been stunned by the response that we have had from the Ethiopian government but I do think that it’s on the mend.” Mohammed told reporters last week. “The perceptions from the Ethiopian people that we cannot be trusted, must be corrected and the leaders in Ethiopia have to start to help us do that.”
The deputy secretary-general said she thinks her visit helped show that the UN is remaining in the country and is “loyal to our commitment in supporting the people of Ethiopia.”
Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and leaders in northern Tigray who once dominated Ethiopia’s government exploded into war in November 2020.
Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopia soldiers fled the Tigray capital, Mekele, in June 2021, and the government declared a national state of emergency with sweeping powers. A drone-assisted government military offensive halted the Tigrayans’ approach to Ethiopia’s capital., Addis Ababa. In December, the Tigrayans retreated back to Tigray.
The war is believed to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions.
Although the conflict has subsided in several places, notably within the Tigray and neighboring Amhara regions, and lawmakers voted earlier this week to lift the state of emergency, concerns remain about fighting in the northeastern Afar region.
Dujarric told reporters the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, reported Friday that they are working with the Ethiopian authorities and partners to provide emergency aid to thousands of Eritrean refugees who fled a refugee camp in the Afar region due to fighting.
“Refugees who trekked the long distance to the regional capital in Semera told UNHCR that armed men stole their belongings and occupied their homes,” he said. “According to their testimonies, at least five refugees were killed and several women were kidnapped.”
Dujarric said that UNHCR remains worried about the safety and well-being of thousands of Eritrean refugees caught up in the conflict, “with yet another refugee camp severely impacted.”
On the humanitarian front, aid for millions in the Tigray region remains severely limited under what the UN has described as a “de facto humanitarian blockade.”
On Monday, the World Health Organization said it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Tigray for the first time in six months, but said fuel shortages were hampering its distribution.

Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has ‘made decision’ to invade Ukraine

Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has ‘made decision’ to invade Ukraine
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

Biden 'convinced' Putin has 'made decision' to invade Ukraine

Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has ‘made decision’ to invade Ukraine
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW/KYIV/DONETSK: Russia’s Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within days, US President Joe Biden said on Friday after separatists backed by Moscow told civilians to leave breakaway regions on buses, a move the West fears is part of a pretext for an attack.
In one of the worst post-Cold War crises, Russia wants to stop Kyiv joining NATO and accuses the West of hysteria, saying it has no plans to invade, while the US and allies are adamant the military build-up continues.
Warning sirens blared in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk on Friday after rebel leaders there announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia.
“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days,” Biden told reporters at the White House, adding that Kyiv would be a target.
“As of this moment, I am convinced that he has made the decision.”
Late on Friday, Ukraine’s military intelligence said Russian special forces had planted explosives at social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk, and it urged residents to stay at home. The Russian Federal Security Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Citing correspondents on the ground, Russian news agencies later reported that two explosions hit Luhansk, one of the main cities in Ukraine’s breakaway People’s Republic of Luhansk, and a section of a gas pipeline in the area caught fire.
Earlier, without providing evidence, Denis Pushilin, the separatist leader in Donetsk, accused Ukraine of preparing to attack the two regions soon — an accusation Kyiv said was false.
Asked about the evacuation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was a “good example” of what Washington fears.
“We have ... long predicted for all of you that the Russians would take part in pretexts or steps that would lay a predicate for either war or to create confusion or spread misinformation on the ground,” she told reporters.
Hours after the evacuation announcement, a jeep exploded outside a rebel government building in the city of Donetsk.
Reuters journalists saw the vehicle surrounded by shrapnel, a wheel thrown away by the blast. Russian media said it belonged to a separatist official.
Many families in the mostly Russian-speaking area have already been granted citizenship by Moscow and within hours, some were boarding buses at an evacuation point in Donetsk, where authorities said 700,000 people would leave.

Ottawa crackdown: police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

Police deploy to remove demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on February 18, 2022. (AFP)
Police deploy to remove demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on February 18, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

Ottawa crackdown: police arrest 100 after 3-week protest

Police deploy to remove demonstrators against Covid-19 mandates in Ottawa on February 18, 2022. (AFP)
  • Truckers outside Parliament blared their horns in defiance of a court injunction against honking, issued for the benefit of neighborhood residents
  • The protests have shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following and inspired similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands
Updated 19 February 2022
AP

OTTAWA, Ontario: Police arrested scores of demonstrators and towed away vehicles Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
By evening, at least 100 people had been arrested, mostly on mischief charges, and nearly two dozen vehicles had been towed, including all of those blocking one of the city’s major streets, authorities said. One officer had a minor injury, but no protesters were hurt, interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.
Police “continue to push forward to take control of our streets,” he said, adding: “We will work day and night until this is completed.”
Those arrested included four protest leaders. One received bail while the others remained jailed.
The crackdown on the self-styled Freedom Convoy began in the morning, when hundreds of police, some in riot gear and some carrying automatic weapons, descended into the protest zone and began leading demonstrators away in handcuffs through the snowy streets as holdout truckers blared their horns.
Tow truck operators — wearing neon-green ski masks, with their companies’ decals taped over on their trucks to conceal their identities — arrived under police escort and started removing the hundreds of big rigs, campers and other vehicles parked shoulder-to-shoulder near Parliament. Police smashed through the door of at least one RV camper before hauling it away.
Scuffles broke out in places, and police repeatedly went nose-to-nose with the protesters and pushed the crowd back amid cries of “Freedom!” and the singing of the national anthem, “O Canada.”
Police said late in the afternoon that protesters had assaulted officers and tried to take their weapons. Some began dismantling equipment at a stage where they had played music for weeks, saying they didn’t want it to get destroyed.
Many protesters stood their ground in the face of one of the biggest police enforcement actions in Canada’s history, with officers drawn from around the country.
“Freedom was never free,” said trucker Kevin Homaund, of Montreal. “So what if they put the handcuffs on us and they put us in jail?”
But a steady procession of trucks began leaving Parliament Hill in the afternoon.
“There are indications we are now starting to see progress,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.
Police would not disclose how many protesters or vehicles remained downtown. All indications were that police would be working into the weekend to clear the area.
The capital and its paralyzed streets represented the movement’s last stronghold after weeks of demonstrations and blockades that shut down border crossings into the US and created one of the most serious tests yet for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They also shook Canada’s reputation for civility, with some blaming America’s influence.
Authorities had hesitated to move against the protests, in part because of fears of violence. The demonstrations have drawn right-wing extremists and veterans, some of them armed.
With police and the government facing accusations that they let the protests get out of hand, Trudeau on Monday invoked Canada’s Emergencies Act. That gave law enforcement extraordinary authority to declare the blockades illegal, tow away trucks, arrest the drivers, suspend their licenses and freeze their bank accounts.
Ottawa police made their first move to end the occupation late Thursday with the arrest of two key protest leaders. They also sealed off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters.
The emergency act enabled law enforcement authorities to compel tow truck companies to assist. Ottawa police said earlier that they couldn’t find tow truck drivers willing to help because they either sympathized with the movement or feared retaliation.
As police worked to dismantle the siege, Pat King, one of the protest leaders, told truckers, “Please stay peaceful,” while also threatening the livelihoods of the tow truck operators.
“You are committing career suicide,” King warned on Facebook. “We know where the trucks came from.”
King himself was later arrested by officers who surrounded him in his car.
Ottawa police had made it clear for days that they were preparing to retake the streets. On Friday, even as the operation was underway, police issued another round of warnings via social media and loudspeaker, offering protesters one more chance to leave and avoid arrest.
Some locked arms instead as officers formed a line to push them back.
Dan Holland, a protester from London Ontario, packed up his car as police closed in. “I don’t want to get beat up by this police,” he said.
Children bundled up in coats and hats stood amid the crowd. Police said the protesters had put the youngsters in the middle in the confrontation.
The Freedom Convoy demonstrations initially focused on Canada’s vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country but soon morphed into a broad attack on COVID-19 precautions and Trudeau’s government.
Ottawa residents complained of being harassed and intimidated by the truckers and obtained a court injunction to stop their incessant honking.
Trudeau portrayed the protesters as members of a “fringe” element. Canadians have largely embraced the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, with the vast majority vaccinated, including an estimated 90 percent of the nation’s truckers. Some of the vaccine and mask mandates imposed by the provinces are already falling away rapidly.
The biggest border blockade, at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, disrupted the flow of auto parts between the two countries and forced the industry to curtail production. Authorities lifted the siege last weekend after arresting dozens of protesters.
The final border blockade, in Manitoba, across from North Dakota, ended peacefully on Wednesday.
The protests have been cheered on and received donations from conservatives in the US.

In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods

Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
Updated 18 February 2022

In coastal Bangladesh, rising sea levels erode lives and livelihoods

Women carry aluminum pot to fetch safe drinking water for their families in Gabura, an area comprising 15 villages in southern Bangladesh, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Photo courtesy of LEDARS Bangladesh)
  • Safe drinking water increasingly scarce in the country’s seaside regions Climate change impacts expected to displace as many as 5.5 million people
Updated 18 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Growing up, it only took Hosnera Begum a quick stroll to the ponds near her home to fetch fresh water.

These days, the 27-year-old must walk more than 2 km every day to gather 20 liters of safe drinking water for her family, as encroaching seawater increasingly contaminates supplies in her home village in Gabura, in southern Bangladesh.

“In my childhood the problem was not so severe,” Begum told Arab News. “Now the situation is getting worse every day. There are only a couple of ponds protected from getting mixed with salt water … providing drinking water to thousands of us.”

Gabura, located in the Ganges Delta and under Satkhira district, is home to around 45,000 people.

Begum is among millions living in coastal Bangladesh who have suffered through the devastating impacts of climate change. Increased cyclones, higher tides, and flooding have particularly brought salt water further inland, contaminating precious sources of drinking water.

Bangladesh, a country of about 167 million people, is among the hardest-hit by climate change, despite contributing only a fraction of the world’s emission. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates that a 45 cm sea-level rise will inundate almost 11 percent of the country’s territory and displace 5.5 million people from the coastal regions.

Mohon Kumar Mondal, head of LEDARS Bangladesh, a local organization working on climate resilience, said the impacts of climate change have affected Gabura residents for more than two decades.

Though residents can still get fresh water from the local ponds, the filtration process does not generate pure drinking water and subsequently affects people’s health.

“(It results) in a high number of water-borne diseases, skin diseases, and cervical cancer among the people,” Mondal told Arab News.

Another Gabura resident, 45-year-old Shahida Begum, said increasing salinity of the soil in coastal villages has also impacted rice farming, the region’s traditional occupation.

“We can’t grow rice anymore on our paddyfields,” she told Arab News. “Earlier, we could grow different freshwater fish in the ponds. But now the ponds are without any fish.”

Salinity in soil, according to a 2010 study by Bangladesh’s Soil Resources Development Institute, has increased by 26 percent over the past 35 years.

Shahida said other villagers have switched to shrimp cultivation, which does not need many day laborers, using land previously used to grow rice.

Climate scientist Prof. Atiq Rahman said coastal regions must focus on adapting against the impacts of climate change “since there is no way to undo the situation.”

Rahman told Arab News: “People have come up with innovative solutions in terms of agriculture and cattle rearing, these kinds of innovations should be promoted and the knowledge disseminated among people across the coastal regions.”

The local government in Gabura said harvesting rainwater is the only sustainable solution for the islanders.

“But government initiatives are not enough, in contrast to huge demand for rainwater harvesting plants,” Masudul Alam, chairman of local government representative body Gabura Union, told Arab News.

Alam said the government managed to distribute rainwater harvesting plants for six families in the last year, out of 7,000 affected households in the region.

For people living in places severely impacted like Gabura, climate change has forced them to leave. Data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics show that the population rate in the area has declined, with thousands of men migrating elsewhere in the country over the years.

But that is not feasible for some like Begum, who earns a meager $2.50 daily.

“Since I can’t afford a town life, I have to continue living here with the most hardships caused by nature,” she said.

 

