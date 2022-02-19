You are here

  • Home
  • Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East

Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East

Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East
Kallat, who is from Mumbai, is presenting his first solo exhibition in the Middle East in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue until July 1. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p66tg

Updated 22 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East

Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East
Updated 22 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Geometry and geography are at the core of Indian contemporary artist Jitish Kallat’s new exhibition in Dubai called “Order of Magnitude.”

Kallat, who is from Mumbai, is presenting his first solo exhibition in the Middle East in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue until July 1. 

The artist is showcasing paintings, multimedia installations, drawings and site-specific interventions that reflect his take on the relationship between the cosmic and the terrestrial. 




Titled the “Integer Studies (Drawings from Life),” this project began by chance, Kallat told Arab News. (Supplied)

As soon as you walk into the spacious airy room, you see a line of drawings that rotate around the exhibition, resembling the horizon and the equator. 

Titled the “Integer Studies (Drawings from Life),” this project began by chance, Kallat told Arab News.

“Through much of 2020, for some reason I used to have on my computer’s homepage the websites that reveal the number of us on the planet. This used to go on for a few months but I didn’t quite analyze it. It was a peculiar feeling,” the artist said.

“On Jan. 1, 2021, I came back from my run in the morning and had this instinct to draw. So that led to this drawing,” said Kallat as he pointed at the first frame of the perfectly lined series. 




Kallat produced 365 artworks in 2021. (Supplied)

Each drawing, which features geometric shapes, is done using a pencil and paint. It also has three sets of numbers: The algorithmically-estimated world population, the number of new births and the death count recorded at the moment of the work’s creation. 

Kallat produced 365 artworks in 2021, creating something new every day. In the exhibition, he was able to display whatever the walls could hold, and that was around five to six months of paintings, according to Kallat. 

Alongside these artworks is a wall-sized painting titled “Postulates from a Restless Radius,” with the perimeter taking the form of the conic Albers projection of the Earth. 




Alongside these artworks is a wall-sized painting titled “Postulates from a Restless Radius.” (Supplied)

The work begins as an unstable, cross-sectional grid — drawn in aquarelle pencil — that opens up the globe on a flat plane.

“I take the form of the map of the world, but then I start within that planetary form and use imagery that comes from under the ocean, suboceanic forms, celestial forms, bodily forms, botanical forms. So, it’s like working out multiple geometries in the world through a kind of abstraction,” explained Kallat, who has presented exhibitions around the world, including in Tokyo, Berlin, Milan, Sydney, Chicago and Brussels.

In the center of his exhibition, Kallat presents double-sided and multi-scopic photo works titled “Epicycles.” 




In the center of his exhibition, Kallat presents double-sided and multi-scopic photo works titled “Epicycles.”  (Supplied)

This series began during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic with a hand-drawn journal capturing minute changes in Kallat’s studio, which he lived in for a while to avoid infecting his family. 

“I started looking at things I probably never looked at, like a small crack in the studio wall. I started observing small tiny changes in my studio environment and keeping a drawing book of them,” he said.

He then populated the drawing book with images that come from the Family of Man exhibition organized by photographer Edward Steichen at the The Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1955. 

The resulting prints combine the artist’s everyday observations with archival images of human solidarity taken by photographers from around the world. Composed on a lenticular surface, the depicted figures appear and disappear as one moves around the work, yielding a complex portrait of time.




He displays images from The Golden Record — a 12-inch gold-plated phonograph disc that traveled on NASA’s 1977 Voyager 1 and 2 space mission — resting on shelves along two opposite walls. (Supplied)

On the second floor of the exhibition, Kallat presents his immersive installation “Covering Letter (terranum nuncius).”

He displays images from The Golden Record — a 12-inch gold-plated phonograph disc that traveled on NASA’s 1977 Voyager 1 and 2 space mission — resting on shelves along two opposite walls. 

Placed inside programmed LED frames, 116 parallax prints flicker in a breath-like cadence. 

“They are all images and sounds that are currently in interstellar space, outside the scope of the solar system. They left planet earth in 1977,” he explained. “This object, in the empty space, might go on. It may be the only thing that survives us. And the thought was if such an object was found by an alien, what would we tell them?” 




Placed inside programmed LED frames, 116 parallax prints flicker in a breath-like cadence. (Supplied)

The “Covering Letters” installation includes scientific, anatomical and cosmological diagrams in an attempt to encapsulate a summary of life on earth as it existed in 1977. 

Permeating the exhibition space are the sounds of salutation to the universe that were included on The Golden Record in 55 languages.

As the two Voyager spaceships continue their journey in space, now over 14 billion miles away from earth, this work is a reminder of our world to an unknown other.

Kallat told Arab News: “I am very interested in some subtle invisible geometries. Every exhibition and every artwork has its own geometry that tries to reach out to some other intuitions through its geometry.”

Topics: Jitish Kallat Dubai

Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
Updated 19 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Russell Peters leaves Saudi crowd in tears of laughter

Canadian comedian Russell Peters visited the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations. (Supplied)
  • Canadian comic star expressed his excitement about being back in Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world
  • Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before
Updated 19 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Canadian comedian Russell Peters performed at AlUla’s Al-Maraya Theater on Friday, days before his wedding in Los Angeles.

“I am just happy to be back, I’m literally very happy to be back. Here’s how you know I am happy to be back: I’m getting married on Sunday and I’m going to be here on Friday,” he told Arab News.
The comedian expressed his excitement about being back in the Kingdom, even if it was just before his wedding on the other side of the world.
“Even three days before my wedding, I still came to Saudi Arabia. I really missed Saudi, I had such a good time when I came before.”
He left Friday’s crowd in tears of laughter during his show from the “Act Your Age” world tour. The show is about getting older and the experiences with the new world and new generations.

“I will be 52 this year, so to call myself middle aged would mean that I am living to 104, and I definitely don’t want to live to 104. It’s about me being closer to dementia than to anything else and dealing with the new world that we are living in.”
He talked about his previous performance in the Kingdom, which was six years ago in Riyadh.

HIGHLIGHT

Russell Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd. He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.

“I came here in January of 2016, and we did a show in the middle of the desert near Riyadh. It was pretty amazing. And, at that time, women were not allowed to drive, and I came back six years later, and bam, you’re driving. I was sad to not have been here in so long, so when they asked me if I wanted to come back, I immediately said yes.”


He said he was keen to come back to the region, especially the Kingdom, because of his large fan base. He has also performed in the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan.
“Some of my strongest supporters come from the Middle East; they are always there for me, so I will always be there for them.”
He explained that on this trip he would not, unfortunately, have the chance to visit the capital to see the changes that had taken place in the city as his performance was in AlUla.
“I haven’t gone to Riyadh on this trip, but the cool part is I am getting to see parts of the country that I never knew existed. This is a pretty incredible place to be in right now. We are staying in this beautiful resort and we are surrounded by these amazing mountains and rock structures.”
Al-Maraya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is covered with 9,740-mirrored panels that reflect AlUla’s historical and natural landscapes.
“I can literally sit there and just stare at it because it’s like staring into the past,” he remarked.
He said he liked to make his shows personal and individual to the country he was traveling to so that his set did not feel like a by-rote comedy video that people were watching online.
“You want it to feel special as a comic who has been doing it for 33 years. It’s just what I do, I like to add a few local references here and there.”
Peters, who was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 best comedians, explained what his mental preparation was before each show to connect with the crowd.
“When I leave America, I have to wrap my head around the fact that I have to look at the rest of the world with the same eyes as the people I am performing in front of. I realized I made that mistake a few months ago when I first went back to the region.”
And his references and personal anecdotes cannot be the same for each country. “I was doing the act wrong,” he added. “When I have jokes about (DNA genetic testing firm) 23andMe and Ancestry.com those make a lot of sense in America. Over here, everyone knows what they are.”
He said that if he were to ask the audience if they had ever used Ancestry.com they would ask why as their family had never left the country and had no reason to use the website.
The comedian said he wanted to connect with the audience and create personal connections so that people could enjoy the show even more.
He had time to visit the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town to explore its galleries and sculpture installations.

When asked if Saudi Arabia could expect future appearances from him, he gave a positively enthusiastic response.

“I definitely want to go back to Riyadh, and I have never been to Jeddah, so I would like to go there as well. I am lucky enough to be performing in AlUla now, so we will knock that out of the park and then come back and dip into Riyadh and Jeddah.”

His performance was part of AlUla’s Art Festival, which began on Feb. 13 and runs until March 31.

 

Topics: Russell Peters AlUla

Related

Special Comedian Russell Peters to take to the stage in AlUla
Entertainment
Comedian Russell Peters to take to the stage in AlUla
Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla
Lifestyle
Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla

What We Are Reading Today: Dark Data: Why What You Don’t Know Matters

What We Are Reading Today: Dark Data: Why What You Don’t Know Matters
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Dark Data: Why What You Don’t Know Matters

What We Are Reading Today: Dark Data: Why What You Don’t Know Matters
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Author: David J. Hand

In the era of big data, it is easy to imagine that we have all the information we need to make good decisions. But in fact the data we have are never complete, and may be only the tip of the iceberg. Just as much of the universe is composed of dark matter, invisible to us but nonetheless present, the universe of information is full of dark data that we overlook at our peril. In Dark Data, data expert David Hand takes us on a fascinating and enlightening journey into the world of the data we don’t see.
Dark Data explores the many ways in which we can be blind to missing data and how that can lead us to conclusions and actions that are mistaken, dangerous, or even disastrous. Examining a wealth of real-life examples, from the Challenger shuttle explosion to complex financial frauds, Hand gives us a practical taxonomy of the types of dark data that exist and the situations in which they can arise, so that we can learn to recognize and control for them. In doing so, he teaches us not only to be alert to the problems presented by the things we don’t know, but also shows how dark data can be used to our advantage, leading to greater understanding and better decisions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The President Who Would Not Be King
books
What We Are Reading Today: The President Who Would Not Be King
What We Are Reading Today: Nationalisms in International Politics by Kathleen Powers
books
What We Are Reading Today: Nationalisms in International Politics by Kathleen Powers

Harry Potter concert enchants at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra

The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings until Feb. 19 at the Ithra theater. (AN photo by Ahmed Al-Thani)
The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings until Feb. 19 at the Ithra theater. (AN photo by Ahmed Al-Thani)
Updated 19 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

Harry Potter concert enchants at Saudi Arabia’s Ithra

The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings until Feb. 19 at the Ithra theater. (AN photo by Ahmed Al-Thani)
  • The live music heightened every dramatic scene and changed the pulse of the film, like a heartbeat
Updated 19 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: Magic swirled around a full moon as the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert came to life. The 20-year-old movie played on the big screen at the Ithra theater, accompanied by Arabic subtitles and the sounds of a live orchestra.

The experience had nostalgic vibes with a twist.

The lights were dimmed after we sat down, the music started, and I got goosebumps at the opening scene when Harry is seen flipping through a photo album with the reflection on his glasses.

The famous twinkling music was almost like another character. It tiptoed around as it carried through his conversation with his owl and stopped dramatically when it wanted us to pause and think.

The Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in concert series played daily on multiple showings between Feb. 15-19, 2022 at the Ithra theater. (AN photos by Ahmed Al-Thani)

The audience applauded whenever a beloved character such as Ron or Hermione came on screen.

It felt like interactive theater, but we all knew when to clap and when to stop. We all knew the ending, but it didn’t make us enjoy the journey any less.

HIGHLIGHT

The orchestra and its 90 members took around 10 days to practice with a full dress rehearsal to fit the show into that very specific venue. A very touching moment was when the conductor Tim Henty gave his entire welcome speech in Arabic.

The live music heightened every dramatic scene and changed the pulse of the film, like a heartbeat. Each frame was carefully studied to sync with the visuals on the screen. In fact, the conductor had a laptop with the movie playing in front of him as he led the way. Those six or seven notes could make you remember that song forever—the difference between mere notes and magic.

The orchestra and its 90 members took around 10 days to practice with a full dress rehearsal to fit the show into that very specific venue. A very touching moment was when the conductor Tim Henty gave his entire welcome speech in Arabic.

(AN photos by Ahmed Al-Thani)

“Tim always learns to introduce the films in the language of the country he is conducting in. It is a way of being closer and respectful to the people to whom you are performing and helps in commutating the warmth musicians feel for their audiences,” Rob McIntosh of MAC Global, the booking agency which organized the event, told Arab News.

“It has been such a joy to perform to audiences at the Ithra, who are clearly well informed about music and, indeed, to visit Saudi Arabia, where we have all felt so welcome,” Henty told Arab News.

“A CineConcerts performance is an opportunity to see just how much of an impact music can make on a film. John Williams’ iconic music is a joy to perform, and it is my hope that this incredible score will leave the audience with great memories of the evening.”

Ithra’s head of performing arts and cinema Majed Z. Samman wrote in the show’s accompanying booklet that this concert was part of an ongoing cross-cultural exchange.

“On this occasion, we are proud to present our audience with one of the world’s most memorable musical film experiences, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. It is the second installment of one of the most beloved film series, and is accompanied by Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, performing John Williams’ unforgettable score, live to picture at the Ithra Theater,” he said.

The theater has previously hosted “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in Concert, with the UK’s National Symphony Orchestra, in 2019. This version, composed by Williams and conducted by Henty with the Orchestra Italiana del Cinema, is the second instalment to bring the sequel to life on a high-definition 40-foot screen.

“I would love to thank very much Saudi Arabia, Ithra’s highly professional staff and community, and the audience for sharing such an incredible experience and a great example of cultural exchange between our countries. We hope to be back soon for new exciting programs and activities which can directly involve the audience and the Arabic communities. Culture is the greatest value for the world and the young generation,” orchestra president Marco Patrignani told Arab News.

People complied with the rules around photography and video recording, keeping their phones stowed away in pockets or bags, and everyone appeared transfixed on what was before—and around—us.

I have never attended a show where an audience gave a standing ovation for the closing credits. Not a single person got up to leave, although many stood and clapped enthusiastically. The credits rolled on the screen, and the instruments kept playing. People kept clapping.

Scott Lamont, who works at Saudi Aramco, took his eight-year-old daughter to see the 7:30 p.m. show. Although they knew the books and had watched the movies over the years, the concert was still a treat.

“I’m here with my daughter Melisa to see the show tonight. We have read the books, and we’ve seen the movies, and she collects a lot of the Harry Potter LEGO—she has the Weasley home—and this is very exciting for her,” he told Arab News.

They had come from Melisa’s music lessons and, through small yawns from underneath her mask, it could be seen how much of a thrill it was for her to witness her many loves come together in one space. She was determined to stay awake for it and soak up every moment.

“The first time I saw Harry Potter, I think when I was four when I was in my grandparent’s house in Canada for the summer, and I loved it! I have seen a bit of the books, but I’m hoping to read them when I’m in middle school—I’m in third grade now. This is my third time watching the film. I think the best part is when they use the wands, and they hit it at Malfoy, and he falls on his back! I play violin and piano, and I’ve never seen an orchestra live, so it’s a great experience,” she said.

Topics: Harry Potter King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) ITHRA

Related

Saudi Film Festival returns to Ithra this summer with Chinese cinema playing prominent role
Lifestyle
Saudi Film Festival returns to Ithra this summer with Chinese cinema playing prominent role
Update Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021
Saudi Arabia
Ithra celebrates and reflects on a busy and award-winning 2021

UK Muslims looking for love try speed dating with a side of comedy

UK Muslims looking for love try speed dating with a side of comedy
Updated 19 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

UK Muslims looking for love try speed dating with a side of comedy

UK Muslims looking for love try speed dating with a side of comedy
  • Organizers say the events came due to a high demand from members who were tired of only meeting people online
  • Participants are allowed to bring a chaperone, or mahram, who can come along to support and observe from the sidelines
Updated 19 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Tired of swiping left and right for the past two years, single Muslims across the UK have tried their luck at speed dating, with renowned British Moroccan Muslim comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri breaking the ice.
SingleMuslim.com, one of the world’s largest Muslim dating apps, launched a series of marriage events throughout the month in London, Birmingham and Manchester, to help Muslims meet and find life partners.
“We’ve had two years worth of COVID-19 and I think people are lonely, wanting a change, and wanting to get serious about finding someone and getting married this year,” Adeem Younis, founder and CEO of the app, told Arab News at one of the events in London.

 


Organizers said that the events, which have been completely sold out, came due to a high demand from members on the site who were tired of only meeting people online, in addition to the UK government lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions.
Each of the full-day events saw 50 men and 50 women speak face to face in rotation for three-minute rounds as part of the formal section of the event. The participants then got the opportunity to mingle and speak further with potential partners during the informal parts of the day, during the lunch break and at the end.
This event, however, is different from previous SingleMuslim.com events, not only because a comedian is present, but also as participants are allowed to bring a chaperone, or mahram, who can come along to support and observe from the sidelines.

Participants are allowed to bring a chaperone, or mahram, who can come along to support and observe from the sidelines. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

“People are coming in really nervous and not knowing what the day is going to be like, or thinking, ‘I’m really single and it’s quite embarrassing sometimes,’ and all sorts of feelings and emotions are running through their mind. And Fatiha comes in and literally just gets rid of that, makes everybody laugh and it’s brilliant,” Younis said.
El-Ghorri had approached SingleMuslim.com with the idea of hosting the event because she believes that getting people to meet in person is far more efficient than meeting online.
“The apps are ok,” she said, but adding that they present some problems and can be a waste of time. For example, some users on the apps may not show up to dates, may be dishonest and in some cases, might be fraudsters.

Founder and CEO of SingleMuslim.com Adeem Younis greets participants with host British Moroccan Muslim comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

El-Ghorri, who is a confident and strong Muslim hijabi woman, shared some funny anecdotes of her experiences with online dating and had everyone in stitches when she said that men ask if “that is really her in her photos,” to which she replied: “No, I followed a fat girl around for a while and took her photos and posted them.”
Nadia Touzani, a British Moroccan divorcee from London, came along with her friend Aisha Patel with the intent to find love and enjoy the nice day out.
Touzani, 47, who has been a member of SingleMuslim.com on and off for several years, has tried traditional speed dating before, sadly unsuccessfully, but thought it would be interesting to try a Muslim-centered version.

Nadia Touzani (R), a British Moroccan from London, came along with her friend Aisha Patel, who is British with Pakistani and Indian roots. (AN Photo/Sarah Glubb)

Describing herself as an extrovert who likes to meet people, the mother of three said that even if the encounters do not lead to future relationships, every person she meets teaches her something new, which she loves, adding that “everyone should give it a go.”
Patel, 47, who is British with Pakistani and Indian roots, found the event a bit too fast, but said: “I’ve never been to an event like this, so I decided to come and see how it’s going down, and it’s something very different.”
The divorced mother of three used to be a member of the app but said that she might renew her membership as a result of the event to get herself “back out there again.”

Each of the full-day events saw 50 men and 50 women speak face to face in rotation for three-minute rounds. (Supplied/SingleMuslim.com)

Salahuddin Sharif found himself on an international search for his soulmate, which began in a village in Central Asia, where his family is originally from. He moved to London four months ago from Russia, and has already entered the Muslim dating scene. A member of the app, he was encouraged to try the speed dating event by friends who had tried previous editions.
The 32-year-old said “it was kind of beautiful,” but also complained that it was too fast and some issues could have been resolved or tweaked, like reducing the volume in the room and creating compatibility markers.
Zafran Butt, 34, who is originally from Pakistan and has been living in the UK for 12 years, was trying halal speed dating for the first time and said that he thought it to be a great option, particularly as a big part of the UK dating scene occurs in pubs and nightclubs, which his faith prevents him from visiting.
He said that the event should be organized more frequently as it is more “genuine and productive” than online dating, adding that the concept should be introduced in Muslim countries as it is a good opportunity for people who are looking for love to meet in person.

Topics: singlemuslim.com United Kingdom Adeem Younis Fatiha El-Ghorri speed dating Marriage UK muslims Britain British Muslims

Related

UK Muslims looking for love invited to halal speed dating events
Offbeat
UK Muslims looking for love invited to halal speed dating events
50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness
World
50 countries to take part in Aqsa Week 2022 to promote love of mosque, raise awareness

Italy guest of honor at International Book Fair in Algiers

Italy’s national stand, as guest of honor at the Algiers International Book Fair, will include an exhibition and a bookshop. (AFP/File Photo)
Italy’s national stand, as guest of honor at the Algiers International Book Fair, will include an exhibition and a bookshop. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 18 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy guest of honor at International Book Fair in Algiers

Italy’s national stand, as guest of honor at the Algiers International Book Fair, will include an exhibition and a bookshop. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Decision followed Italian president’s state visit in November, diplomatic sources tell Arab News
  • Exhibition is first big cultural event in Algeria since start of coronavirus pandemic
Updated 18 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy will be the guest of honor at the International Book Fair in Algiers from March 24-31.

Its nomination was announced by Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Wafaa Chaalal, who described Italy as “a neighbor and friend … known for its prolific cultural production.”

She discussed the fair and other upcoming cultural initiatives with Italy’s Ambassador to Algeria Giovanni Pugliese.

Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News that the decision to make Italy the guest of honor was taken by Algeria’s government after Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s state visit in November 2021. “As such, it’s of particular relevance from a political point of view,” a source said.

“The book: A continent” is the title of the fair, which will be hosted at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers.

It is being organized by the Culture Ministry under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and will showcase around 800 publishers in Algeria that publish in Arabic and French.

The exhibition will be the first big cultural event in Algeria since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, Tebboune has exempted all participating publishing houses from the cost of renting spaces “in order to promote and develop cultural production, to encourage readability, to achieve sustainable development goals based on building the human being and creating a new awareness that guarantees the values ​​of citizenship and cultural justice and consolidates the civilizational identity of the Algerian people,” according to the fair’s website.

Italy’s national stand will include an exhibition and a bookshop.

Topics: Algeria Italy book fair literature

Related

Italy to be guest of honor at prestigious UAE book fair
Lifestyle
Italy to be guest of honor at prestigious UAE book fair
Special Cairo International Book Fair kicks off with Greece guest of honor 
books
Cairo International Book Fair kicks off with Greece guest of honor 

Latest updates

Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East
Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents first solo exhibition in Middle East
Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
Multiple explosions heard in north of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine
Trump can be prosecuted for role in US Capitol riot, judge rules
In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington. (AP)
UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
UK’s Johnson submits his response to ‘partygate’ probe
Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.