TASI rises following positive market movements: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, opened higher on Sunday due to a positive market reaction.

As of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time, TASI gained 1.02 percent to 12,604 points, while Nomu gained 0.03 percent to 25,235 points.

Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank led today's gainers with a 7 percent gain, following a proposal to increase its capital by SR40 billion.

Further, in the financial sector, shares of Alinma Bank edged 1.25 percent higher.

Arabian Amiantit Co. gained 4 percent, as its net profit rose by 40 percent in 2021.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. rose 2.39 percent, after announcing its plans to reduce its capital by 71 percent.

AIG Investment Holding Co. dropped 1.24 percent, following the resignation of its CEO.

Arriyadh Development Co. edged down 0.38 percent, despite seeing its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco edged 0.26 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.54 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.07 per barrel as of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time.