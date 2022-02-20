You are here

TASI rises following positive market movements: Opening bell
Aqila Alasaeed

Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, opened higher on Sunday due to a positive market reaction.

As of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time, TASI gained 1.02 percent to 12,604 points, while Nomu gained 0.03 percent to 25,235 points.

Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank led today's gainers with a 7 percent gain, following a proposal to increase its capital by SR40 billion.

Further, in the financial sector, shares of Alinma Bank edged 1.25 percent higher.

Arabian Amiantit Co. gained 4 percent, as its net profit rose by 40 percent in 2021.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. rose 2.39 percent, after announcing its plans to reduce its capital by 71 percent.

AIG Investment Holding Co. dropped 1.24 percent, following the resignation of its CEO.

Arriyadh Development Co. edged down 0.38 percent, despite seeing its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco edged 0.26 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.54 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.07 per barrel as of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time.

RIYADH: As investor sentiment was fueled by strong earnings, Saudi Arabia’s main TASI index neared 12,500 points last week for the first time since 2006.

At Thursday's closing bell, TASI edged slightly lower to end at 12,476 and the parallel Nomu market was down 0.23 percent to 25,228.

Shares in recently listed Elm Co. — a digital security firm owned by the Kingdom’s wealth fund — soared almost 50 percent, only two days into listing.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Bahrain’s BAX and Kuwait’s BKP added 1.4 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The Egyptian blue-chip EGX30 inched 0.3 percent lower, while indexes of Qatar and Oman closed flat.

Stock markets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai retreated on Friday in line with a fall in oil prices.

Brent crude reached $93.54 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $91.07 a barrel.

Stock news

Leading Saudi retail pharma Nahdi Medical Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group has posted a 30 percent increase in profit to SR1.37 billion ($367 million) in 2021

Al Rajhi Bank's board has recommended an increase in the bank's capital to SR40 billion

Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021

Saudi travel agency Almosafer has partnered with Hong Kong’s Klook Travel Technology to establish a joint venture for digital travel services

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has approved the listing of SR13.2 billion worth of government debt instruments

Al Gassim Investment Holding has announced the resignation of CEO Hesham Al-Rabah and the delegation of Muhammad Alsawaji effective March 10

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. seeks to reduce its capital by 71 percent

Saudi Arabian Amiantit has obtained the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital from SR320 million to SR99 million

Calendar

Feb. 20, 2022

Advanced Petrochemical Co. to distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 at SR0.65 per share, totaling SR140.7 million

Feb. 21, 2022

Saudi Parts Center Co. and Raoom Trading Co. will list on the parallel Nomu market

Bank AlJazira will distribute SR0.35 per share dividends for the second half of the fiscal year 2021

Al Rajhi Bank's Board recommends a 60% capital hike to $11bn
RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank’s board has recommended a 60-percent increase in the bank’s capital to SR40 billion ($10.7 billion). 

The capital will be increased by granting SR15 billion in bonus shares to the bank’s shareholders from the retained earnings by way of granting three shares for every five shares owned. 

The eligibility to get bonus shares will be given to shareholders owning the stocks by the end of the trading day of the bank’s Extraordinary General Assembly meeting date, which will be announced soon. 

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is considered one of the world's largest Islamic banks by capital. 

 

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development's net profit grows 40% in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021.

The Riyadh-based company made SR318.3 million ($85 million) in profit, compared to SR227.9 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Results were derived from the associate company’s business, as well as the increase in operating and rental revenues.

Additionally, the company will distribute cash dividends of SR88.8 million to the shareholders for the second half of 2021.

Established in 1993, Arriyadh offers real estate products in various real estate areas in the kingdom.

Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m
RIYADH: Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group has posted a 30 percent increase in profit to SR1.37 billion ($367 million) in 2021, up from SR1.05 billion recorded in the previous year, according to a bourse statement. 

The operator’s sales soared to SR7.25 billion, jumping 23 percent year-on-year in response to a growth in the hospital segment and higher patient occupancy, the company said in the statement.

Established in 1995, HMG is the largest private health service provider in Saudi Arabia, with seven hospitals operational in the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, and pharmacies and other medical-related divisions.

Today, its board recommended the distribution of SR245 million in cash dividends to 350 million eligible shares at SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

Nahdi Medical Co. posts $226m net profit in 2020 ahead of planned IPO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's leading pharmacy chain operator Nahdi Medical Co. posted a net profit of SR849 million ($226.4 million) in 2020 ahead of its planned initial public offering.

The company said it made revenues of SR8.6 billion last year, it said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

 

