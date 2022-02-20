India installs 650 EV chargers to boost EV adoption

RIYADH: India has installed a total of 650 electric vehicle chargers in major cities over the past four months, Bloomberg reported.

This is mainly attributed to the fact that the South Asian country aims to ramp up the adoption of EVs to achieve its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2070.

"After the saturation of EV infrastructure in these major cities, the government plans to expand the coverage to other cities in a phased manner," Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of Power.

Since October, 180,000 EVs have been added to the streets of the country.

India has a total of 1,640 operational EV chargers to date.

In January, the Prime Minister revised guidelines for developing a charging infrastructure network in the country.

Local oil corporations have also announced that they will be installing a total of 22,000 new EV charging stations across the country.

The government is also contemplating a battery swapping option for EVs to further boost the adoption process.