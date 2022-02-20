Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal

You are here

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said the US and Iran had ‘never been so close to reaching a deal as we are today.’ (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

  • Iran keen to secure economic gesture of goodwill and US guarantee
  • Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the Americans are prepared to include prisoners as part of the terms of the Vienna talks
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is prepared to organize a major prison swap with Washington if the US delivers a significant gesture of goodwill, such as by releasing $8 billion of overseas Iranian assets that are unavailable to the regime, Iran’s top diplomat has said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the US and Iran had “never been so close to reaching a deal as we are today,” regarding the nuclear deal that was dislodged under former US president Donald Trump’s administration.

European nations have been engaging with Tehran with hopes of restarting the deal since February.

While addressing the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister said the country required the US to display some flexibility in providing political, legal and economic guarantees that Washington will honor the nuclear deal.

He said that prisoner swaps were “a completely humanitarian issue,” adding: “There was a kind of agreement that was formed last year that all the prisoners at once will be exchanged.”

Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the Americans are prepared to include prisoners as part of the terms of the Vienna talks, but said “from Iran’s point of view, there is no relationship between the prisoners and the Vienna talks. Away from it, we can do it immediately.”

The foreign minister said economic issues were the most important part of any attempt to secure the deal, and that Iran had argued that no sanctions of any kind could be applied to any deal struck between an Iranian company and a foreign company, protecting them from further sanctions should Washington withdraw again like it did under Trump.

He added that US chief Iran negotiator Robert Malley had told the regime via intermediaries that he cannot guarantee that a future US administration would stand by any commitment made by US President Joe Biden, which Amir-Abdollahian said conflicted with international law that requires states to stick with agreements made by previous governments in the international arena.

“Saying we have goodwill in words is not enough for direct talks. On the ground they have to show it in practice,” he said, adding that an economic gesture would pave the way for talks, which the minister claimed is what Malley is hoping to achieve.

Updated 20 February 2022
Daoud Kuttab

  • Mutaz Shawareb: Numo — which won Friday’s governorate elections — represents a wide range of engineers who are “unhappy with the way the union worked after 25 years of Islamist influence”
  • Making accusations of electoral meddling and forgery, the Islamists announced that they were withdrawing from elections for the engineering sectors
Updated 20 February 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood movement has received a huge setback after losing control over the Engineers Association in recent elections.

By losing in places such as Zarqa and Irbid on Friday, the Islamists have lost their last stronghold in Jordan.

Numo — which won Friday’s governorate elections — represents a wide range of engineers who are “unhappy with the way the union worked after 25 years of Islamist influence,” said long-time union activist Mutaz Shawareb. 

Shawareb, a civil engineer, is a nominee on the winning Numo list.

“For years, we have been trying to change the election process to allow for proportional representation and to lower the age of nominees. Despite earlier agreements, the Islamists have rejected the reforms for as long as they have been in power.”

Making accusations of electoral meddling and forgery, the Islamists announced on Saturday that they were withdrawing from elections for the engineering sectors, the office of the head of the union, and the secretariat of the union.

A leader from the Islamist Unified List claimed that Friday’s elections included “the usurping of the will of the engineers as a result of external interventions, bad management, and lack of guarantees for the freedom, integrity, and secrecy of the polls.” 

Engineer Badi Rafia of the Unified List told Arab News that the withdrawal from any further participation was done as a protest against “blatant, rude and direct interventions.”

Rafia, also a prominent leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, added: “What happened is a violation of the basic rights of freedom and secrecy of the elections.

“Therefore, we have decided to stay away from this farce comedy so as to keep our professional union independent and to protect the integrity of Jordanian engineers.”

Rafia said that “unprecedented interference by all the parties in the elections led to the forgery of the will of the engineers and their free voices.”

Veteran unionist Shawareb, however, scoffed at the accusations by the losing Islamists.

“Their reaction to the loss was withdrawal from the elections, and this is the kind of excuse that losers make when they are unable to win at the ballot box.”

Zaid O. Nabulsi, a strong critic of Islamists in Jordan, told Arab News that their excuse for the loss was “laughable.”

Nabulsi said: “They are objecting to the fact that their opponents lobbied and united against them.”

He added: “Well, Islamists have been lobbying since the 1970s against us in mosques, schools, universities, and even on street corners.

“Now that they lost, they are playing the victim role, claiming — without proof — that others have forged the results.”

Nabulsi said that the “Muslim Brotherhood are fighting for survival after they were exposed.”

“Ironically, the only place in the region that they have found a foothold is inside the Israeli Knesset, where they have allied with the nastiest right-wing Zionist in the history of the entity,” Nabulsi said.

On Jan. 26, the Islamic Action Front, which is considered the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, announced withdrawal from participation in the local council elections planned for March 22.

Murad Adaileh, director-general of the Islamic Action Front, told Arab News that authorities had failed to take advantage of the “positive results of the recent royal commission for the modernization of political processes.”

A number of prominent Islamists were nominated to the commission, including the head of the fifth Shoura Council Hamzeh Mansour, the former leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Abdel Rahim Okor, and former MPs from the Islamic Action Front Dima Tahboub and Ibrahim Al-Izz.

“Although we agreed to some of the results of the royal commission and rejected others, there was premeditation in passing constitutional changes,” Adaileh said. “These changes aimed to transform the country into an absolute monarchy while weakening the authority of the government and instituting policies based on limited freedom, as has been demonstrated in action against a member of the Islamic Action Front in parliament and the arrest of protestors against normalization with the Zionist enemy.”

The Islamists were also sharply criticized by Omar Kullab in an op-ed on Sunday for the Jordanian daily Al-Rai: “What has led to the losses in the Engineers Association elections is a result of their attitude of denial — a refusal to admit the problems that they are facing.”

Israeli PM: Iran nuke deal will bring ‘more violent’ Mideast

Israeli PM: Iran nuke deal will bring ‘more violent’ Mideast
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AP

  • Bennett warned that Iran has used the interim period to march ahead with its enrichment of uranium
  • He said lifting sanctions right away will deliver billions of dollars to Iran to spend on hostile proxy groups
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister on Sunday criticized an emerging deal over Iran’s nuclear program, saying it would be weaker than a previous agreement and would create a “more violent, more volatile Middle East.”
World powers have been negotiating in Vienna in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which was left in tatters after the Trump administration, goaded by Israel, withdrew.
The original deal granted Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Israel vehemently opposed that accord and has urged negotiators to take a hard line against Iran in the current round of talks.
In a speech to Jewish American leaders Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that Iran has used the interim period to march ahead with its enrichment of uranium to levels approaching weapons grade.
He also noted the 10-year limits on enrichment and other key aspects of Iran’s nuclear program in the original deal are set to be lifted in 2025 — just two and a half years from now.
That “leaves Iran with a fast track to military-grade enrichment,” Bennett told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
In the meantime, he said that lifting sanctions right away will deliver billions of dollars to Iran to spend on hostile proxy groups along Israel’s borders.
“For Israel and all the stability-seeking forces in the Middle East — the emerging deal as it seems is highly likely to create a more violent, more volatile Middle East,” he said.
He repeated his pledge that Israel will not allow Iran to become a threshold state and said Israel would not be bound by a new deal. “We have a clear and un-negotiable red line: Israel will always maintain its freedom of action to defend itself,” he said.
Bennett delivered a similar message earlier in the day during the weekly meeting of his Cabinet.
Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy. It strongly opposed the 2015 deal and has watched with trepidation as the current talks have carried on.
It says it wants an improved deal that places tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program and addresses Iran’s long-range missile program and its support for hostile proxies along Israel’s borders, like the Lebanese militant Hezbollah.
Israel also insisted that the negotiations must be accompanied by a “credible” military threat to ensure that Iran does not delay indefinitely.
Under the strong encouragement of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump withdrew from the original deal in 2018, causing it to unravel. Since then, Iran has stepped up its nuclear activities — amassing a stockpile of highly enriched uranium that goes well beyond the bounds of the accord.
Despite Israel’s support for Trump’s withdrawal, prominent voices in the country have said in retrospect that the move was a blunder.
In Iran, meanwhile, the Iranian parliament’s news agency, ICANA, reported that 250 lawmakers in a statement urged President Ebrahim Raisi and his negotiating team to obtain guarantees from the US and the three other European counties that they won’t withdraw from the deal after it is renegotiated.
Iran’s hard-line dominated parliament has the power to approve or reject any proposed agreement between Iran and the other parties in Vienna.
The United States has participated in the current talks indirectly because of its withdrawal from the original deal. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the deal.
Under Trump, the US re-imposed heavy sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Tehran has responded by increasing the purity and amounts of uranium it enriches and stockpiles, in breach of the accord — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s steps away from its obligations under the accord have alarmed its archenemy Israel and world powers.
Tehran has started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb, and spinning far more advanced centrifuges than those permitted under the deal.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told participants at the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday that the talks have come a long way over the past 10 months and “all elements for a conclusion of the negotiations are on the table.” But he also criticized Iran for stepping up its enrichment and restricting inspections by monitors from the UN nuclear agency.
Iran’s foreign minister said that it’s up to Western countries to show flexibility and “the ball is now in their court.”

Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives

Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
AFP

  • Regular protests have rocked the northeast African country since army chief led a military takeover in October
  • United Nations human rights expert Adama Dieng is visiting Sudan until Thursday
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese man was shot dead Sunday as security forces cracked down on rallies against last year’s military coup, medics said, as a UN rights expert arrived in the country.
Regular protests have rocked the northeast African country since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military takeover in October, sparking international condemnation.
United Nations human rights expert Adama Dieng is visiting Sudan until Thursday, on a trip initially planned for last month but postponed at the request of Sudanese authorities.
A 51-year-old man was hit Sunday with “a live bullet to the chest,” the Sudanese Doctors’ Committee said, bringing the death toll in a crackdown on anti-coup protests to 82.
“The martyr was a patient at a hospital in Khartoum North... and went out to get some air after struggling with shortness of breath due to the heavy firing of tear gas which filled the hospital ward,” the committee said, adding that he was then shot dead.
Thousands had rallied in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, carrying Sudanese flags and posters of others killed during demonstrations in recent months, an AFP correspondent said.
Security forces fired tear gas and wounded several protesters who were heading toward the presidential palace, the correspondent said, while tear gas was also used in nearby Omdurman and North Khartoum.
“We are ready to protest all year,” one demonstrator, 24-year-old Thoyaba Ahmed, told AFP, while another, Wadah Khaled, said: “We want to rectify our country’s situation to have a good future.”
“We need to make sacrifices to resolve the country’s issues,” said 25-year-old Arij Salah, another demonstrator.
The October takeover derailed a transition painstakingly negotiated between military and civilian leaders following the 2019 ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir.
While Sudan has repeatedly denied opening fire on protesters, Human Rights Watch has quoted witnesses detailing how the security forces have used both “live ammunition” and fired tear gas canisters “directly” at crowds, a tactic that can be deadly at close quarters.
UN special representative Volker Perthes said on Twitter Sunday that he met with rights expert Dieng on “his first official visit” to Sudan.
“Dieng will meet with senior Sudanese government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, heads of UN entities, and diplomats,” the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement this week.
Separately, dozens rallied outside a court complex in Khartoum to protest against the trial of several Bashir-era figures, an AFP correspondent said.
Among those on trial is former foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour, who faces charges over plotting a coup in 2020.
Ghandour’s family said last month that he had begun a hunger strike in prison, along with several ex-regime officials.

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Rights of residents in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to home ownership “must be respected”: Statement
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan have announced their support for peace efforts between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.

A statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference said that the four countries “support all efforts to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fulfills the legitimate rights of all parties on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and agreed parameters, including the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The group of ministers previously met in in Amman on Sept. 24, 2020, in Cairo on Jan. 11, 2021, and in Paris on March 11, 2021.

The statement added that the newest meeting addressed increasing tensions on the ground.

“Against this backdrop, we recall the urgency of the resumption of serious, meaningful and effective talks and negotiations directly between the parties or under a UN umbrella, including under the Middle East Quartet.”

The statement also stressed “the importance of creating political and economic horizons.”

“In that regard, we would like to see further mutual confidence-building measures based on reciprocal commitments, with the aim of improving the living conditions of the Palestinian people and restoring meaningful negotiations.”

The four ministers urged “the need to refrain from all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and the prospects of a just and lasting peace, in particular the building and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of land and the eviction of Palestinians from their homes, including in East Jerusalem, as well as from any acts of violence and incitement.”

The rights of residents in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to the ownership of homes “must be respected,” the statement said, emphasizing the importance of “upholding the historic and legal status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

“In this regard, we recall the importance of the historic Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites.”

The statement said that there is a need to support “the indispensable role of UNRWA and the need to provide it with the political and financial support it needs to continue to fulfill its UN mandate and provide its vital services to refugees.”

It also urged the importance of “all peace treaties between Arab states and Israel contributing to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution so that comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved.”

Houthis fire 7 missiles at Yemen’s Marib amid surge in fighting

Houthis fire 7 missiles at Yemen’s Marib amid surge in fighting
Updated 20 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Students wounded as explosive-laden drone hits school, authorities say
  • Minister warns international community “failing to condemn horrific Houthi crimes”
Updated 20 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday launched seven missiles at the central Yemeni city of Marib, local officials said, as fighters also intensified ground attacks to seize control of new territory across Yemen.

A military official told Arab News that seven missiles fired by the Houthis ripped through different neighborhoods in Marib, killing and wounding many civilians and triggering explosions that shook the city.

Residents reported hearing more than 10 explosions across the city on Sunday morning as local authorities announced that five Houthi missiles had hit the city.

Hours later, the Houthi launched two more missiles, causing further destruction.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in densely populated Marib since early last year when the Houthis scaled up missile, drone and ground attacks on the city as part of a renewed major offensive to control the government’s last major urban bastion in the northern half of the country.

Similarly, three students were wounded on Saturday when an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis hit a school in Marib’s Hareb district, local authorities said, adding that the students were leaving the building when the drone exploded.

In neighboring Shabwa province, three soldiers were killed and 14 more wounded on Saturday when a Houthi missile hit a mosque inside Al-Alem military base during evening prayer, a local official told Arab News.

Local officials said that the Yemeni army troops continue to disregard a three-year-old circular from the Defense Ministry that asks soldiers whose bases are close to the battlefields to avoid congregating during prayers.

“The soldiers were told to pray individually,” an anonymous military official told Arab News, adding that the notices were issued in January 2019 in the wake of a Houthi missile attack on Marib that killed more than 100 soldiers.

“The Houthis see those worshipers as infidels who must be killed,” the official said.

Last month, a Houthi missile strike on a mosque killed at least four soldiers and wounded many others in Shabwa’s Ouselan district.

Another missile attack on a mosque last month killed and wounded at least 20 soldiers inside a military base in the southern province of Abyan.

On Sunday, a Houthi missile struck a school in a remote village in Hayran district, in the northern province of Hajjah.

Local officials said that the missile partially destroyed the school and would have killed many students if it had struck the building hours earlier.

Yemeni officials strongly condemned Houthi missile and drone strikes on mosques and civilian buildings across the country.

“The Houthi militia continues the killing of civilians in various regions before the international community, which is failing to condemn these terrorist acts, or fulfill its legal, humanitarian and moral mandate to protect civilians, and ensure the perpetrators of horrific crimes do not go unpunished,” Yemen Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the ground, heavy fighting between government troops and Houthis broke out on Saturday and Sunday in the provinces of Marib and Hajjah after the militia launched consecutive aggressive counterattacks to seize back strategic locations held by Yemeni government troops.

A local military official told Arab News on Sunday that army troops and allied tribal fighters engaged in fighting with the Houthis around Um Resh military camp and other locations in Juba district, south of Marib.

Army troops on Sunday announced that 10 Houthi explosive-rigged drones fired at government troops in the Haradh and Abes districts of Hajjah had been shot down over the past day as the militia intensified attacks to recapture territory.

In Saada province, the Houthi movement’s heartland, army troops seized control of strategic hilly locations after an attack in Al-Safra district.

