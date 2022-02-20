You are here

WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience

WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience
Brock Lesnar performing the F5 on Austin Theory from the top of a chamber pod. (WWE)
Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Hameed

WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience

WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience
  • WWE star Brock Lesnar was crowned champion of the Elimination Chamber
  • Lesnar caught Austin Theory with an “F5” hit from the top of the Elimination Chamber to seal his victory
Updated 20 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saturday night in Jeddah’s SuperDome marked the first WWE Elimination Chamber to be held in the Kingdom, and the first to be held outside the US since the event launched in 2002.

With anticipation and enthusiasm, more than 8,000 wrestling fans watched as WWE star Brock Lesnar was crowned champion of the Elimination Chamber.

It was an evening of fireworks, indoors and outside, and thousands of people shouting and chanting the names of their favorite wrestlers.

“We want Riddle!” “This is awesome!” “We want more!” “You go Queen!”

People stood on their seats, holding up signs to cheer on their champions. Some were supportive, others were mocking.

There were even babies in the front row.

Narmeen Ahmed, came all the way from Bahrain with her sister to enjoy the match. She told Arab News: “The match was great, we loved it, it was really worth it.”

Austin Theory was the last survivor among the other six wrestlers who tried to run away from defeat, but Lesnar caught him with an “F5” hit from the top of the Elimination Chamber to seal his victory.

The “F5” is a face-busting wrestling move where the person’s face is put on the ground followed by their body.  

At the start of the match, Bobby Lashley was injured after Seth Rollins threw Theory into Lashley’s room to cause a violent collision and break the glass on Lashley. Lashley was, as a result, eliminated from the chamber and could not defend his title.

The match had seven different confrontations for the stars, the most prominent of which was the Universal Championship match in which Roman Reigns achieved a landslide over Bill Goldberg.

Drew McIntyre was the champion of the “Falls Count Anywhere” match, after defeating Madcap Moss.

The spectacle also featured women’s wrestling, gathering together the biggest names in WWE, including Naomi and Ronda Rousey against Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, which ended with Naomi and Rousey winning, despite her having one of her hands tied behind her back.

Lita fought Becky Lynch, who won the Raw Women’s Championship title.

Bianca Belair beat all the female wrestlers after amazing the audience with her outstanding and entertaining performance.

There was a strong interaction with the audience, which was made up of families who were attending with their kids in the front row, teenagers, and international visitors, as well as people who were watching it on screen through a livestream.

Audience members reached out to touch the wrestlers as they walked by. They took selfies with them, and the wrestlers entertained everyone with their poses.

Khalid Al-Saied, one of the Saudi audience members, described himself as an old fan. 

He attended with his 11-year-old son. “I am here today with my son to enjoy the Elimination Chamber show. I am always keen to attend all WWE matches happening in Jeddah, I have attended them all.”

His son Alwaleed said that his favorite WWE wrestler was Ricochet.

Rital Linjany, 12, came with her parents and brother and she was thrilled by what she saw. “I loved the girls’ wrestling part the most. I can’t wait for the upcoming WWE matches."

Kareem Saduldin, an 18-year-old at King Abdulaziz University, said: “The wrestlers, the fireworks, everything's amazing and well organized. I came as I am a big fan of Seth Rollins. However, I was so disappointed by his performance.”

Ibrahim Mohammed, an 18-year-old student at Waad Academy, said he was a big fan of The Undertaker. “It was amazing, the Elimination Chamber was different from all the other WWE matches that I have attended.”

Eddie Howe praises goalscorer Joe Willock and team’s character after Newcastle extend unbeaten run

Eddie Howe praises goalscorer Joe Willock and team’s character after Newcastle extend unbeaten run
Updated 20 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe praises goalscorer Joe Willock and team’s character after Newcastle extend unbeaten run

Eddie Howe praises goalscorer Joe Willock and team’s character after Newcastle extend unbeaten run
  • Magpies coach is hoping star striker Allan Saint-Maximin will be back in action soon
Updated 20 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has explained why Newcastle United star man Allan Saint-Maximin missed the Magpies’ 1-1 draw at West Ham.

The Frenchman was a surprise omission from the United team sheet before the game at the London Stadium.

And Howe has explained why he was unable to call on the services of the five-goal forward.

“Maxi got a kick on his calf against Aston Villa, I think you saw him limping towards the end of the game,” said the head coach. “He didn’t train this week. We hoped he’d be fit but obviously he didn’t make the game.

“Hopefully, nothing too serious with Maxi but it was enough to keep him out today.”

Saint-Maximin’s partner-in-crime Joe Willock got the Magpies’ only goal of the game in east London, his first of the campaign after a 21-game drought.

Willock was United’s only signing of the summer after an eight-goal loan spell at the end of last season.

It’s fair to say that he has failed to hit those heights this season, but has shown a real return to form in United’s last four games.

“Joe used his athleticism, gave us legs. It was great to see him score,” said Howe. “I think he has been improving every week since I have been here.

“I think that was probably his best performance.”

The result saw United, for a brief few hours, stretch five points clear of the relegation zone. However, a win for Burnley against Brighton — only their second of the campaign — closed the gap to third bottom back to four points.

While it wasn’t three much-needed points, Howe was satisfied with a point at the Champions League-chasing Hammers.

“It was a really good response from the players,” he said about his side’s character after falling behind.

“We started the game positively and created a number of chances. I was really pleased with the resilience shown by the players. The confidence levels have grown.

“I’m satisfied with the point, but frustrated it maybe wasn’t more,” Howe said. “The way we started the game was excellent. The only disappointment for me was that we only got one goal — there was more in it for us.”

“Although we dominated they still had a threat in the game. That’s what West Ham can do to you. We’re disappointed that the free-kick was poorly defended from our perspective.

“That’s a frustration, but the character and response was there. With the balls we put into the box, it should have been more.”

WWE superstars show Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying

The students and the wrestlers coming together for activities in the anti-bullying campaign, ‘Be A Star,’ at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (Supplied)
The students and the wrestlers coming together for activities in the anti-bullying campaign, ‘Be A Star,’ at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2022
AMEERA ABID

WWE superstars show Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying

The students and the wrestlers coming together for activities in the anti-bullying campaign, ‘Be A Star,’ at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. (Supplied)
  • ‘Up to us’ to teach people how to deal with things, says Titus O’Neil
Updated 20 February 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: WWE superstars on Friday showed Saudi students how to wrestle with bullying as part of their “Be A Star” campaign.

Around 60 girls and boys, from grades three to nine from Dar Al-Fikr School in Jeddah, got the chance to learn about loneliness and struggles from some of the toughest-looking people in the world.
The students arrived at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and were greeted by a voice that perhaps every WWE fan would recognize in a heartbeat — Mike Rome, the announcer for wrestling bouts.
The superstars sharing their experiences were: Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H, and Riddle.
Rome welcomed the wrestlers and the students, dividing them into three groups with two superstars each. The team had activities planned but these were not just for fun, they were there to teach children about different things and help them understand bigger themes in life.
The activities included team members introducing themselves and naming something they enjoyed when a ball of yarn was thrown at them. They would then pass it on to another student in the circle while holding on to the thread. By the end of the exercise they were all connected together, despite their different personalities.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Around 60 girls and boys, from grades three to nine from Dar Al-Fikr School in Jeddah, got the chance to learn about loneliness and struggles from some of the toughest-looking people in the world. 

• The superstars sharing their experiences were: Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H, and Riddle.

After the activities, the WWE stars took turns in sharing their own personal struggles and how to deal with them.
They mentioned cyberbullying, what made them different and how being different was not a bad thing, how to deal with their negative emotions, and what to do if someone else was experiencing problems.
“Especially with cyberbullying, it doesn’t matter if you are in Jeddah or Texas there are people online that are saying and doing mean things,” O’Neil told Arab News. “It is up to us, people with a platform, to teach everyone how to deal with these things, how to manage their emotions.
“I always tell people, ‘Don’t take it personally if they don’t know you personally.’ There are a lot of people that would say stuff about you that is negative but they don’t even know you, they just know the television character, your name, or your social media handle.”
Nicola Glencross, who wrestles under the ring name Nikki A.S.H, shared her story with the students. “I had to deal with a lot of cyberbullying, people hated the mask I wore and the costume. If someone is bullying you there is always something you can do, you can talk to an adult, you can mute them.”
She also explained the psychology of the bully: “People need a response and I don’t give it to them, I am a superhero. I don’t need to deal with that.”
Rome asked who in the crowd was bullied. Some students raised their hands but all of the wrestlers did, showing the children that, despite the massive difference between them and their talent, there were similarities as well.
Natalya, whose real name is Natalie Katherine Neidhart-Wilson, told Arab News: “It’s important for the kids to see that we are all connected, we are really all alike. They may see us on television, and you know WWE is a global company and we are all around the world in 180 different countries and 30 different languages. For the kids to see us and see that they are on TV every week and they are just like us, it’s a very grounding experience for them to realize we are all relatable.”
She said that they had all been through hardships, bullying, and adversity. Another thing that Natalya wanted to help the children with was to regulate their emotions and deal with the problems they may face on their social media so they felt more equipped to combat the issues. “We want them to be able to stand up for themselves, to be strong and positive.”
The children left the venue feeling stronger and more positive than before. And, as for the stars themselves, they were buzzing with excitement for the upcoming event and for being back in Jeddah.
O’Neil said: “Jeddah is the place that made me famous. People here are so nice and kind. Coming here for the first time was a really eye-opening experience for me because you see all those stereotypical things on the news and then you actually come here and it is the exact opposite.”
Natalya said that she was honored to be part of one of the three women’s fights taking place in Saudi Arabia. “It’s a huge honor to be able to do that as a woman in WWE.”

Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham
Updated 20 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham

Battling Newcastle earn vital point in 1-1 draw with West Ham
  • Despite the absence of Allan Saint-Maximin due to a calf injury, Magpies came back to draw thanks to Joe Willock’s first goal of the season
Updated 20 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Joe Willock’s first goal since May 2021 ensured Newcastle United kept up their unbeaten Premier League start to 2022 with a battling draw at West Ham United.

A Craig Dawson header had given the home side an unexpected lead, only for Willock to pop up with his first of the season on the stroke of half-time.

The result ends a run of three wins in the top flight for the Magpies but extends their unbeaten run to six games. You have to go back to mid-December and Manchester City for when Newcastle last lost in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe’s side are now in 17th place, four points clear of the bottom three.

The headlines before the match were taken up by a surprise absence in the United starting 11 as Allan Saint-Maximin was left at home with a calf problem.

It was a blow, but it didn’t seem to affect Howe’s side.

It’s rare a team away from home in the Premier League dictates play, dominates field position, possession and chances — but that’s exactly what Newcastle delivered in the opening 45 of this encounter.

Nevertheless, they almost found themselves behind at the break.

Joelinton was the first to go close for the Magpies as he nipped in to dispossess Declan Rice in the area, only to see his low shot blocked by the feet of Lukasz Fabianski.

Ryan Fraser and Willock both tried their luck, but to no avail, while Jarrod Bowen’s deflected cross was tipped on to the bar brilliantly by Martin Dubravka, in what was a very rare foray forward by the Hammers.

In total control, it felt as if the only way this would swing the way of David Moyes’ side was if the Magpies shot themselves in the foot — and just after the half hour they pretty much did just that.

An unnecessary foul on Michail Antonio by Emil Krafth gave away a free-kick that was curled into the area for an unmarked Dawson to nod home with ease. It felt like self-destruction.

However, Newcastle continued to dominate and frustrate the home crowd.

They got their deserved leveller in added time, when a Ryan Fraser cross from the left was bizarrely headed back towards his own goal by Rice and Willock nipped in to squeeze the ball past Fabianski, off the post, and just over the line.

One for the purists, the second half became a bit of a war of attrition in wind-swept and soggy conditions as neither side really looked to have the ideas or intent to open the other up.

Again it was that man Willock who went closest, as he swung a swirling effort wide of the post.

The game was hardly an advert for English football, and if you didn’t have an active interest in either of these sides you’d have stopped watching. However, that matters little to Newcastle, who keep marching on in 2022.

Take away the FA Cup shock against Cambridge United and it’s been a near kick-perfect year so far for Howe & Co. And how they needed it, too.

The 12 points taken in the last six games have more than doubled their season tally for the campaign.

With 22 points on the board, safety feels like a tangible target. It only took 29 points to retain Premier League status in 2020/21 — a similar tally this season might unlock the door to future riches for United. 

Hamilton’s X44 top Extreme E qualifying heat sessions in NEOM

Hamilton’s X44 top Extreme E qualifying heat sessions in NEOM
Updated 19 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Hamilton’s X44 top Extreme E qualifying heat sessions in NEOM

Hamilton’s X44 top Extreme E qualifying heat sessions in NEOM
  • Back for its second season, Extreme E returned to Saudi Arabia for the Desert X Prix, held in NEOM for the first time
Updated 19 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji

NEOM: X44 will be first on the grid after a mega Extreme E qualifying session on Saturday, followed by Genesys Andretti United in second and Chip Ganassi Racing in third.

Nine-time World Rally Championship-winner Sebastian Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez emerged victorious in the first heat on the new NEOM track, while Andretti’s Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings sealed the deal in the second heat qualifying session under the new racing rules.

Back for its second season, Extreme E returned to Saudi Arabia for the Desert X Prix, held in NEOM for the first time. Season 2 featured a new racing format, including the pressure of two five-car races for Q2.  

X44, founded by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, had a stellar performance, collecting a total of 19 points from both qualifying sessions, which will put them at a great advantage for Sunday’s semifinals. A 17-second penalty collected by Rosberg X Racing for over-speeding in the driver switch point dropped them to fifth place, allowing Genesys Andretti United to claim second with 18 points.

In the new format, points are awarded to drivers depending on where they finish in qualifying. This then gives an intermediate classification that will decide the order for which cars progress through to semifinal 1, semifinal 2 and the “Crazy Race” — the top two teams from each semifinal and the winner of the “Crazy Race” progress to the final on Sunday.

After an action-packed morning of single-car sprints, the starting order for the heats was set.

The first four saw X44’s Loeb, Sainz XE’s Carlos Sainz, Chip Ganassi’s Sara Price and ABT Cupra’s debut driver Nasser Al-Attiyah kick off heat one of Q2, with Veloce Racing unable to partake due to Christine Giampaoli-Zonco’s qualifier-ending crash in Q1 earlier in the day, which resulted in a fractured ankle. With Veloce missing, only four cars took part in the heat.

Heavy rains throughout the night compacted the sand, which gave the cars more grip and speed. Loeb led the start with Price in second and Sainz in third. Al-Attiyah was the first to activate hyperdrive, resulting in an early position climb to third place in the second section. Despite the rain, drivers witnessed a blurred scene following Loeb, with the NEOM desert dust engulfing the air throughout the track.

Al-Attiyah bicycled his Cupra causing a collision between himself and Sainz — two Dakar Rally rivals — after making a move for second place that went wide during the third section. The contact between the drivers resulted in Sainz getting pushed off course and being forced to retire just before the driver switch point, while Al-Attiyah sustained damage but was able to continue the race.

Loeb handed over to Gutierrez, who took the lead in the final lap, with Jutta Kleinschmidt and Kyle LeDuc following. Kleinschmidt used hyperdrive in section two to no avail as Price managed to defend her position; ABT Cupra missed the gate and was awarded a five second penalty.

Genesys Andretti United’s Timmy Hansen, Rosberg X Racing’s Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Xite Energy Racing’s Oliver Bennett, McLaren’s Tanner Foust and JBXE’s Molly Taylor started the line-up for heat two.

Hansen led, followed by dune riders Foust, Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Bennet and Taylor. Hansen took fastest tap, with drivers unable to close the gap. The McLaren almost free-fell on the slope leading to the driver switch, with Ahlin-Kottulinsky breaking the speed limit and getting a time penalty.

McLaren debuted in the all-electric motorsport series with their first female driver in history, Emma Gilmour. Foust managed to close back in on the leader with the top two nose-to-tail as they entered the switch-zone. Unfortunately, Gilmour could not get the car started after the driver switch, costing her the time made up by her co-driver in the first lap.

Munnings led the final lap from the switch point followed by Johan Kristofferson, Tamara Molinaro and Kevin Hansen, with Gilmour trailing behind. Kristofferson managed to side-swoop Munnings on the steep hill leading to the finish line and would have been in second place on the grid were it not for the 17 second time-penalty sustained due to over-speeding. 

Veloce Racing reserve driver Hedda Hosas will take Giampaolli-Zonco’s place for the remainder of the Desert X Prix.

Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race

Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race

Man City rocked by Spurs as Liverpool ignite title race
  • Pep Guardiola's side were 12 points clear of second placed Liverpool just a few weeks ago
  • Jurgen Klopp's men are now hot on their heels, holding a game in hand to potentially trim the gap to just three points
Updated 19 February 2022
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Harry Kane’s dramatic double condemned Manchester City to a damaging 3-2 defeat against Tottenham as Mohamed Salah’s 150th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-1 win over Norwich that ignited the Premier League title race on Saturday.
City’s lead at the top is down to six points after a pulsating afternoon that could serve as a seismic shift in the Premier League’s battle for supremacy.
Pep Guardiola’s side were 12 points clear of second placed Liverpool just a few weeks ago.
But Jurgen Klopp’s men are now hot on their heels, holding a game in hand to potentially trim the gap to just three points and set the stage for a dramatic finale to the season.
Adding to City’s pain, it was Kane who blew the title fight wide open after the champions failed with four bids to sign him in the close-season.
Tottenham had lost their last three games, but they snatched the lead in the fourth minute when Dejan Kulusevski marked his first start with a cool finish after Kane and Son Heung-min carved open the City defense.
City equalized in the 33rd minute thanks to the latest mistake from Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris, who spilled Raheem Sterling’s cross for Ilkay Gundogan to convert.
Antonio Conte’s team went in front after 59 minutes when England captain Kane timed his run perfectly to finish Son’s cross.
City looked to have got out of jail through Riyad Mahrez’s 90th minute penalty, awarded after Cristian Romero blocked Bernardo Silva’s shot with his hands.
But Kane struck again with a header from Kulusevski’s cross deep into stoppage-time, handing City their first defeat in 16 league games dating back to a 2-0 home loss against Crystal Palace on October 30.
At Anfield, Klopp made seven changes from the side that won 2-0 at Inter Milan in the Champions League in midweek and nearly paid a heavy price when the Canaries took a surprise lead at Anfield.
Milot Rashica’s shot deflected in off Joel Matip three minutes into the second half.
But Liverpool’s deadly duo of Sadio Mane and Salah turned the game around with two goals in the space of three minutes.
Mane produced a stunning acrobatic finish to meet Kostas Tsimikas’ looping header.
Salah then raced onto goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s brilliant long ball, rounded Angus Gunn and left two Norwich defenders on the floor to become the second quickest player to 150 Liverpool goals behind Roger Hunt.
Diaz then produced a deft finish either of his two strike partners would be proud of to lift the ball over Gunn from Jordan Henderson’s defense splitting pass.
“No problem with complicated, that makes it so special when you win,” Klopp said of Liverpool’s comeback.
Chelsea’s 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace may have come too late to kickstart a title challenge.
However, they solidified their place in the top four as Hakim Ziyech slotted home Marcos Alonso’s cross a minute from time.
Arsenal moved into the hunt for the fourth and final Champions League place as Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka struck to see off Brentford 2-1.
The Gunners’ need for a goalscorer was shown up again as Mikel Arteta’s men penned the Bees back from the first whistle but had to wait until Smith Rowe fired into the far corner two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock.
Saka then rifled in a brilliant effort in off the post 11 minutes from time before Christian Norgaard registered a consolation deep into stoppage time.
West Ham’s bid for the top four took another hit as they were held 1-1 at home by Newcastle.
Craig Dawson headed David Moyes’ men in front, but Joe Willock secured another vital point in Newcastle’s battle to avoid relegation.
Norwich slip to the bottom of the table as Burnley secured just a second win of the season and in some style with a 3-0 win at Brighton.
Watford also secured a badly-needed win and a first under Roy Hodgson as Emmanuel Dennis scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.
Everton are nervously looking over their shoulders as they were well beaten 2-0 at Southampton with Stuart Armstrong and Shane Long on target for the Saints.

 

