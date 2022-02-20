Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution

You are here

Foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan announced support for peace efforts between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.
Foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan announced support for peace efforts between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.
Foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan announced support for peace efforts between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Rights of residents in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to home ownership “must be respected”: Statement
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan have announced their support for peace efforts between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.

A statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference said that the four countries “support all efforts to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fulfills the legitimate rights of all parties on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and agreed parameters, including the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The group of ministers previously met in in Amman on Sept. 24, 2020, in Cairo on Jan. 11, 2021, and in Paris on March 11, 2021.

The statement added that the newest meeting addressed increasing tensions on the ground.

“Against this backdrop, we recall the urgency of the resumption of serious, meaningful and effective talks and negotiations directly between the parties or under a UN umbrella, including under the Middle East Quartet.”

The statement also stressed “the importance of creating political and economic horizons.”

“In that regard, we would like to see further mutual confidence-building measures based on reciprocal commitments, with the aim of improving the living conditions of the Palestinian people and restoring meaningful negotiations.”

The four ministers urged “the need to refrain from all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and the prospects of a just and lasting peace, in particular the building and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of land and the eviction of Palestinians from their homes, including in East Jerusalem, as well as from any acts of violence and incitement.”

The rights of residents in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to the ownership of homes “must be respected,” the statement said, emphasizing the importance of “upholding the historic and legal status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

“In this regard, we recall the importance of the historic Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites.”

The statement said that there is a need to support “the indispensable role of UNRWA and the need to provide it with the political and financial support it needs to continue to fulfill its UN mandate and provide its vital services to refugees.”

It also urged the importance of “all peace treaties between Arab states and Israel contributing to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution so that comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Egypt France Germany Jordan

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal
  • Iran keen to secure economic gesture of goodwill and US guarantee
  • Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the Americans are prepared to include prisoners as part of the terms of the Vienna talks
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is prepared to organize a major prison swap with Washington if the US delivers a significant gesture of goodwill, such as by releasing $8 billion of overseas Iranian assets that are unavailable to the regime, Iran’s top diplomat has said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the US and Iran had “never been so close to reaching a deal as we are today,” regarding the nuclear deal that was dislodged under former US president Donald Trump’s administration.

European nations have been engaging with Tehran with hopes of restarting the deal since February.

While addressing the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister said the country required the US to display some flexibility in providing political, legal and economic guarantees that Washington will honor the nuclear deal.

He said that prisoner swaps were “a completely humanitarian issue,” adding: “There was a kind of agreement that was formed last year that all the prisoners at once will be exchanged.”

Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the Americans are prepared to include prisoners as part of the terms of the Vienna talks, but said “from Iran’s point of view, there is no relationship between the prisoners and the Vienna talks. Away from it, we can do it immediately.”

The foreign minister said economic issues were the most important part of any attempt to secure the deal, and that Iran had argued that no sanctions of any kind could be applied to any deal struck between an Iranian company and a foreign company, protecting them from further sanctions should Washington withdraw again like it did under Trump.

He added that US chief Iran negotiator Robert Malley had told the regime via intermediaries that he cannot guarantee that a future US administration would stand by any commitment made by US President Joe Biden, which Amir-Abdollahian said conflicted with international law that requires states to stick with agreements made by previous governments in the international arena.

“Saying we have goodwill in words is not enough for direct talks. On the ground they have to show it in practice,” he said, adding that an economic gesture would pave the way for talks, which the minister claimed is what Malley is hoping to achieve.

Topics: Iran United States of America (USA) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Robert Malley

Houthi militias launch 7 ballistic missiles targeting residential areas in Marib

Houthi militias launch 7 ballistic missiles targeting residential areas in Marib
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Houthi militias launch 7 ballistic missiles targeting residential areas in Marib

Houthi militias launch 7 ballistic missiles targeting residential areas in Marib
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Seven ballistic missiles were launched by Houthi militants on Sunday targeting residential neighborhoods and displacement gatherings in the Yemeni governorate of Marib, Al Arabiya TV reported. 

The heavy missile strikes launched at dawn have reportedly killed civilians and wounded many others, a news website reporting news from Marib has said, in addition to causing a state of panic as a result of the heavy bombardment. 

The Houthi bombing came after the militias suffered heavy losses among their ranks and military equipment on the southern front of the Marib Governorate recently.

Topics: Yemen Marib

Rising Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians spawn fears of escalation

An attack by a gang of settlers on Kayed Odeh’s shop in the town of Hiwara, West Bank on Jan. 24 caused damage worth $14,000. (Supplied)
An attack by a gang of settlers on Kayed Odeh’s shop in the town of Hiwara, West Bank on Jan. 24 caused damage worth $14,000. (Supplied)
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

Rising Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians spawn fears of escalation

An attack by a gang of settlers on Kayed Odeh’s shop in the town of Hiwara, West Bank on Jan. 24 caused damage worth $14,000. (Supplied)
  • The attacks threaten the West Bank’s fragile security situation and pose a threat to regional stability owing to the risk of violent reactions from provoked Palestinians
  • Some 650,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Kayed Odeh, 40, the owner of a construction material store in the town of Hiwara, was at work on Jan. 24 when about 20 settlers attacked his shop and car.
Armed with sticks, rifles, pepper spray and teargas cans, the settlers caused $14,000 of damage. The facade of his shop and his vehicle were smashed by the criminals.
“The attacking settlers broke my store’s glass door with stones and sticks, and when I tried to get out, they stoned me to prevent me from leaving the store,” Odeh told Arab News.
The attack came as settlers were celebrating the release of an Israeli from a nearby settlement who had been convicted of attacking Palestinians last year. Another shop and a further 20 vehicles were damaged in the attack.
This was the latest in a series of violent incidents suffered by Palestinians at the hands of settlers in the West Bank. Settler groups are active across the West Bank and they frequently target Palestinians.
According to Palestinian security officials, several settler groups that either call for violence or have carried out violent attacks against Palestinians are operating in the West Bank. The Yitzhar settlement near Nablus and the old city of Hebron are strongholds of these violent extremists.
“Since the Homesh settlement attack on Dec. 16, in which a settler was killed by Palestinians, there have been about 30 attacks by settlers on three neighboring villages. The attacks are getting fiercer and more violent,” Munir Kadus, a researcher with the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din, told Arab News.
The attacks threaten the West Bank’s fragile security situation and pose a threat to regional stability owing to the risk of violent reactions from provoked Palestinians.
These assaults are known as “Price Tag” attacks because they are depicted as revenge attacks for violence suffered by settlers. They are launched mainly in the West Bank by young extremist settlers, widely known as the “Hilltop Youth.”
Palestinian officials told Arab News that the rise of settler violence could lead to reciprocal attacks, especially following particularly brutal assaults or the burning of mosques.
Some 650,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. They are provided security by the Israeli Defense Force.
“The purpose of the settlers’ attacks on the lives and properties of the Palestinians is to force them to leave their lands, to be later seized,” Younis Arar, head of the International Relations Unit in the Commission to Combat the Wall and Settlement, told Arab News.
He added that the settlers’ anti-Palestinian violence is encouraged by the right-wing government, which gives the settlers support and refuses to define their attacks as acts of terrorism, an army that gives them protection and a judicial system that colludes with their crimes.
Arar said his commission tries to support victims of settler violence by forming night protection committees mainly in Burin, Burqa, Qasra near Nablus and Masafer Yatta near Hebron.
The commission also files complaints about the attacks to the Israeli courts and cooperates with the Ministry of Agriculture to green the lands that are threatened with confiscation by settlers, providing them with new trees after the old ones are uprooted by settlers.
The Palestinians who live in Area C, which forms 60 percent of the West Bank and lies under full Israeli security control, are frustrated that the Palestinian security forces are failing to protect them. Many Palestinians have called for the formulation of their own local protection committees in villages and towns that are vulnerable to settler attacks.
Some Palestinians have adopted technological solutions by installing surveillance cameras to detect settler attacks in villages and towns neighboring their settlements.
“Settler terrorism has become one of the biggest security challenges facing the Palestinian citizen today, and as long as the settlers are not punished for their deadly violence against the Palestinians, they will not stop their brutal attacks,” Arar said.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister

Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran: Foreign minister
  • Prince Farhan: If we see substantive progress on those files, then yes rapprochement is possible.
  • Prisoner swap possible, Iran’s Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday the Kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with Iran despite a “lack of substantive progress” in previous rounds.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said if the 2015 nuclear pact was revived that should be “a starting point, not an end point” in order to address regional concerns, and that Riyadh remained interested in talks with Iran.

“That will indeed require from our neighbors in Iran a serious desire to address the underlying issues that exist ... We hope that there is a serious desire to find a new modus operandi,” he said.

“If we see substantive progress on those files, then yes rapprochement is possible. So far we have not seen that,” he told the conference.

FASTFACT

Experts believe Iran is only a few weeks away from having enough fissile material to build a nuclear weapon — even if it would take several more complicated steps to create an actual bomb.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the chances of reviving the Iran nuclear accord are dwindling and the “moment of truth” has arrived for Tehran’s leadership.

“We now have the chance to reach an agreement that will al- low sanctions to be lifted. But if we do not succeed very quickly, the negotiations risk failing,” Scholz told the conference. “The Iranian leadership has a choice. Now is the moment of truth.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, speaking at the same Munich gathering, said his country was “ready to achieve a good deal at the earliest possible time if the other side makes the needed political decision.”

“We are very serious,” he added, speaking through an interpreter.
Abdollahian also said that Iran was ready to swap prisoners with the US. “We believe prisoner swap is a humanitarian issue ... unrelated to the nuclear accord ... We can do it immediately,” Abdollahian told the conference.

Robert Malley, who leads the indirect US talks with Iran in Vienna, has suggested that securing the nuclear pact is unlikely unless Tehran releases four US citizens Washington says it is holding hostage.

In recent years, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

The 2015 Iran nuclear agreement had offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions. This in turn prompted Iran to start ramping up its nuclear activities.

The outline of a new deal appears to be on the table in talks that have been held in Vienna since late November between signatories Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia — and the US indirectly.
 

Topics: Iran nuclear program Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud

Violence in Darfur lays bare deepening crisis

Displaced Sudanese women carry their children as they stand in queue as they wait for the arrival of the World Food Programme (WFP) trucks in the outskirts of Nyala town, South Darfur. (AFP)
Displaced Sudanese women carry their children as they stand in queue as they wait for the arrival of the World Food Programme (WFP) trucks in the outskirts of Nyala town, South Darfur. (AFP)
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

Violence in Darfur lays bare deepening crisis

Displaced Sudanese women carry their children as they stand in queue as they wait for the arrival of the World Food Programme (WFP) trucks in the outskirts of Nyala town, South Darfur. (AFP)
  • Disputes over land, livestock, access to water and grazing have since October triggered a spike in conflict that has left around 250 people killed in fighting between herders and farmers
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Attacks on UN facilities, a surge in tribal clashes, lootings, rape, and anti-coup protests — Sudan’s Darfur region is reeling from a widening security gap after last year’s coup.
Sudan is one of the world’s poorest countries but the vast, arid Darfur region has for years suffered more than its share of the nation’s challenges.
When a coup took place in October hundreds of kilometers away in the capital Khartoum, Darfur was still reeling from the legacy of a conflict that broke out under former strongman Omar Bashir in 2003, and which left hundreds of thousands dead.
Though the main Darfur conflict subsided, the Darfur region bordering Chad is awash with guns and is home to most of Sudan’s 3  million displaced people.
Clashes broke out last week between government forces guarding a former UN peacekeeping base in North Darfur and members of an armed group that signed a peace deal with the government in 2020. There were multiple deaths on both sides.
The same facility, which had been a logistics base for the now-disbanded UN and African Union peacekeeping mission, UNAMID, had already been looted in December.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Sudan is one of the world’s poorest countries but the vast, arid Darfur region has for years suffered more than its share of the nation’s challenges.

• Darfur is still reeling from the legacy of a conflict that broke out in 2003, and which left hundreds of thousands dead.

Around the same time, the World Food Programme suspended operations following more than a day of looting at its warehouses in North Darfur, an act which “robbed nearly 2 million people of the food and nutrition support they so desperately need,” the agency said.
Disputes over land, livestock, access to water and grazing have since October triggered a spike in conflict that has left around 250 people killed in fighting between herders and farmers.
At the same time Darfuris — like Sudanese across the country — held demonstrations against the October military coup in Khartoum led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
“The security situation has become extremely dangerous over the past four months, with armed men often stopping and looting cars and people’s belongings,” Mohammed Eissa, a Darfur resident, said.
Those living in camps since the 2003 Darfur conflict have again been gripped by fear.
“Lootings and rape of women have also become rampant,” said Abdallah Adam, a resident of Zamzam camp for displaced people near North Darfur’s El-Fasher town.
Renewed violence since late last year has displaced thousands more people from their homes and forced others — already uprooted — to flee once more both within Darfur and over the border to Chad, the United Nations said.
The unrest that began in 2003 pitted ethnic minority rebels, who complained of discrimination, against the Arab-dominated government of Bashir. Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed militia, blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.

Topics: Darfur Sudan

