UAE drone conference warns of rising threat from terrorist groups

In addition to launching 400 missiles against targets in Saudi Arab since 2016, Yemen's Houthi terrorist group has unleashed over 850 drones against the Kingdom. 
In addition to launching 400 missiles against targets in Saudi Arab since 2016, Yemen's Houthi terrorist group has unleashed over 850 drones against the Kingdom. 
  The UAE has been on heightened alert since a Houthi drone and missile attack killed three oil workers in Abu Dhabi on January 17
ABU DHABI: The UAE and its allies warned Sunday of the rising threat of drone attacks, as Middle East militants rapidly acquire a taste for the cheap and easily accessible unmanned systems.
But while the countries called for a collective effort to protect airspaces against the small and often hard to detect targets, one question remained: how to easily stop a drone attack?
“We have to unite to prevent the use of drones from threatening civilian safety and destroying economic institutions,” Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Bowardi, United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Defense Affairs, said at a defense conference in Abu Dhabi.
The Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX), running until Wednesday, began in the UAE capital with regional and Western military and industry representatives, including from the United States, Britain and France.
Speakers addressed the importance of developing such systems for civil and military uses but also acknowledged their dangers when used by groups deemed a threat to the region.
While the event will showcase the latest in high-tech drone technology, the host country warned that such weapons are becoming cheaper and more widespread.
They are now part of the arsenals of “terrorist groups that use the systems to terrorize civilians or to impact the global system in a negative way,” said the UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar bin Sultan Al-Olama.
“That is a challenge that requires us to... work together to ensure that we can create a shield against the use of these systems.”
The UAE is part of a military coalition that has been fighting in Yemen since 2015 to support the government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
While the Emirates announced it withdrew its troops from the country in 2019, it remains an influential player, backing fighters there.
The UAE has been on heightened alert since a Houthi drone and missile attack killed three oil workers in Abu Dhabi on January 17. Authorities have since thwarted three similar attacks, including one claimed by a little-known militant group believed to have ties with pro-Iran armed factions in Iraq.
The UAE’s staunch ally the United States has deployed a warship and fighter planes to help protect the Middle East financial and leisure hub, usually a safe haven in the volatile region.
France also said it would bolster its defense cooperation with the UAE, mostly in securing its air space.
In December, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said the Houthis had fired more than 850 attack drones and 400 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia in the past seven years, killing a total of 59 civilians.
That figure compares with the 401 coalition air raids carried out in January alone over Yemen, according to the Yemen Data Project, an independent tracker which reported around 9,000 civilian fatalities from the strikes in that country since 2015.
Last year the United States and Israel said an Iranian drone attacked a ship managed by an Israeli billionaire as it sailed off Oman. Two crew members were killed.
More recently, Israel’s military said its air defenses fired at a drone that had crossed into its airspace from Lebanon on Friday, the second such intrusion in as many days.

Such incidents have again raised concerns about the dangers of bomb-laden drones. Some are difficult for radars to detect and require a complex process to shoot down without causing casualties from falling shrapnel.
These are concerns and challenges that “our adversaries” do not have, said Major General Sean A. Gainey, US Army director of the Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office.
“They’re rapidly purchasing this stuff off the shelf, redesign it, taking the great technology that’s being developed for good, and then employing it” for other purposes, he said.
One way of countering a drone attack is to integrate artificial intelligence in air defense systems.
“They can detect a target through some form of AI, track that target and ultimately defeat that target,” Gainey said, adding: “AI is going to be a key component to the counter-UAS fight.”

UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 21 February 2022
AP

UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
  Among adults, 81 percent have been boosted in England
  The government said it would retain some surveillance systems and plans for contingency measures if a new variant appears, after British scientists detected earlier variants
Updated 21 February 2022
AP

LONDON: People with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the UK government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the UK “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.” He is expected to lay out details of the plan in Parliament on Monday.
“I’m not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back,” Johnson told the BBC in an interview broadcast Sunday.
“We’ve reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility.”
But some of the government’s scientific advisers said it was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future strains.
Wes Streeting, health spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of “declaring victory before the war is over.”
A reminder that the coronavirus remains widespread came with the news that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
Johnson’s Conservative government lifted most virus restrictions in January, scrapping vaccine passports for venues and ending mask mandates in most settings apart from hospitals in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, also have opened up, although more slowly.
A combination of high vaccination rates in the UK and the milder omicron variant means easing restrictions didn’t lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Both are falling, though the UK still has Europe’s highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 160,000 recorded deaths.
In Britain, 85 percent of people age 12 and up have had two vaccine doses and almost two-thirds have had a third booster shot.
Now the Conservative government says it will remove “all remaining domestic COVID regulations that restrict public freedoms” as part of a “move away from government intervention to personal responsibility.”
The legal requirement to isolate for at least five days after a positive COVID-19 test will be replaced with advisory measures, and the coronavirus will be treated more like the flu as it becomes endemic.
The new plan foresees vaccines and treatments keeping the virus in check, though the government said “surveillance systems and contingency measures will be retained” if needed.
“COVID will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” Johnson said.
The announcement will please many Conservative Party lawmakers, who argue that the restrictions were inefficient and disproportionate. It could also shore up Johnson’s position among party lawmakers, who have been mulling an attempt to oust him over scandals including lockdown-breaching government parties during the pandemic.
But scientists stressed that much remains unknown about the virus, and future variants that may be more severe than the currently dominant omicron strain.
The New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the government, said last week that the idea viruses become progressively milder “is a common misconception.” It said the milder illness associated with omicron “is likely a chance event” and future variants could be more severe or evade current vaccines.
Epidemic modelers who advise the government also warned that “a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth” if people throw caution to the wind.
Scientists also cautioned against scrapping free rapid coronavirus tests, which have been distributed by the millions during the pandemic. Health officials say the mass testing has played an important role in slowing the spread of the virus.
Scientists are also concerned the government might end the Infection Survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics, which is considered invaluable because it tests people whether or not they have symptoms.
“This is not the time to take risks,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, an umbrella group for state-funded health authorities in Britain. “We need to operate in an evidence-based and incremental way.”
 

Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses

Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)
Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)
Updated 21 February 2022
AMEERA ABID

Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses

Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)
  Ethical trainer uses 'love, not fear' to get horses' lives back on track
Updated 21 February 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Racehorses often face years of neglect or even abandonment when their track careers come to an end, but at Alyaa Al-Sharif’s family stables these majestic animals are promised love, care and protection.

Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.

“If I hadn’t taken these horses in, they would just stay in their stables, completely abandoned,” the 22-year-old trainer told Arab News.

I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers.

Alyaa Al-Sharif

During her time as a showjumper, Al-Sharif liked to connect with horses that were taken off the track.

“I would always return to the horses. Sometimes they were a little difficult to ride and I would fall off a lot, but I still kept trying,” she said.

“I belong to a family that specializes in breeding and racing horses in and outside the Kingdom. I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers. Some don’t get the treatment they deserve.”

When Al-Sharif turned 18, she took matters into her own hands. “There were many people who disagreed with that, but so many more who would tell you to do unkind things,” she said.

Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)

“When I first faced behavioral issues with my horses, I didn’t know who to turn to. Most of the advice was to hit them or shout at them. People told me that I was too emotional. On the contrary, a horse that wasn’t scared of me worked better with me.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Alyaa Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.

• The Arab News team saw first-hand how the horses can reach their potential. The animals in Al-Sharif’s care run free, eating, playing and rolling around on the grass with the cold breeze of a Jeddah winter in their manes.

The Arab News team saw first-hand how the horses can reach their potential. The animals in Al-Sharif’s care run free, eating, playing and rolling around on the grass with the cold breeze of a Jeddah winter in their manes.

Al-Sharif has an equine psychology diploma, but said that even before beginning her studies she was aware that horses are frequently treated badly.

Al-Sharif’s goal in the future is to start a center to help people having problems with their horses’ behavior.

However, she was fortunate enough to be trained by “aware” trainers who helped her to develop her own perspective on how to treat horses.

The young trainer is working hard to do as much as she can for the majestic creatures. She trains people to ride their horses ethically, without fear or intimidation.

“I try to understand how the horses think. Horses are prey animals, and their first instinct is to protect themselves, not curiosity. I try to make a change and help them be curious by eliminating fear.”

Mariyah Mousa, a 22-year-old university student who is being taught to ride by Al-Sharif, said that the first thing other trainers would do was hand her a whip.

“That did not sit well with me. I didn’t feel comfortable hitting a horse. The horse was acting up because of a mistake I was making, and it didn’t make sense for me to hit a horse for my mistakes,” she said.

Al-Sharif, who often acts as a rich source of knowledge on the subject, helped Mousa connect to the horses in a way that was missing in her other riding lessons.

The trainer said that she uses positive reinforcement instead of punishing a horse for supposedly misbehaving. Al-Sharif rewards the animals when they cooperate, showing them what to do instead of what not to do.

Al-Sharif’s journey as an ethical trainer began with a three-year-old mare whose performance on the racetrack was deemed poor.

“I did the basic groundwork for her, how to desensitize, and how to not be afraid of external stimuli. After her, I had the opportunity to take eight horses off the track. It was demanding but rewarding.”

Al-Sharif takes pride in seeing how far these horses progress.

“I faced a lot of issues with their health. Some were aggressive and scary to deal with. I am glad that I found ways to deal with that. Another thing that really makes me happy is how much this resonates with people. A lot of people agree with my cause, and agree to help and support animal rights. It makes all of my efforts worthwhile.”

Al-Sharif’s goal in the future is to do as much as possible for abandoned horses and also start a center to help people having problems with their horses’ behavior.

She hopes the center will become “a hub of horsemanship and gain the trust of people regarding their horses.”

Al-Sharif believes in educating people about horses and is offering workshops dedicated to solving a variety of common behavioral problems.

Joanne Milyani, was also at the site, has learned to let go of her fear of horses thanks to Al-Sharif’s teaching.

“I am very proud of her,” Milyani told Arab News. “She brought me to the stables and told me that the horses don’t just bite but only do so because they want to express their feelings. Understanding them helped me get over my fear.”

She added: “The one thing I want to say to people who are scared is that the horse does not want to hurt you or inflict pain.”

Al-Sharif urged people to do their own research and question traditional training methods.

“Just because it has been happening (for a long time) does not mean it’s the right thing,” she said.

Canada’s capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

Canada’s capital secured and cleaned up after weeks-long protest

An RCMP tactical vehicle drives past the Parliament buildings, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in Ottawa. (AP)
  The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Trudeau and the government
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian police on Sunday secured the downtown core of the capital with fencing as city workers cleaned up trash and snow plows cleared streets after two days of tense standoffs and 191 arrests ended a three-week occupation of Ottawa.
Demonstrators had used hundreds of trucks and vehicles to block the city center since Jan. 28, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. Seventy-six vehicles had been towed, police said.
Stragglers on Sunday packed up a logistics depot the so-called “Freedom Convoy” had set up in a parking lot near the highway to supply the protesters camped several kilometers away in front of parliament, as police handed out flyers warning them to leave soon or risk arrest and a fine.
“We were running support for the convoy and the people in the downtown core — food, fuel, basic necessities,” said Winton Marchant, a retired firefighter from Windsor, Ontario. “This was the base camp and we are cleaning up.”
The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Trudeau and the government.
On Saturday, police used pepper spray and stun grenades on the die-hard protesters who remained, clearing most of the area in front of parliament. Other demonstrators abandoned their positions in other parts of the downtown area during the night.
Those arrested so far face 389 different criminal charges, including obstructing police, disobeying a court order, assault, mischief, possessing a weapon and assaulting a police officer, Ottawa’s Interim Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters.
“We’re not done with this operation yet,” Bell said. Over the “next several days” police will determine “how we maintain a presence and make sure that nobody returns to occupy our streets again,” Bell said.
For the first time in weeks, there was only snow and silence downtown. The trucks blaring their horns were gone. One resident said he felt relief.
“We seem to have gotten over the hump,” Ottawa resident Tim Abray told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC). But Abray, a communications consultant, said the political division will not go away so easily.
Protesters who were filmed by police and have since left the city will be held to account, Bell said on Saturday.
“We will actively look to identify you and follow up with financial sanctions and criminal charges... This investigation will go on for months to come.”
During the past two days of protests in Ottawa and in British Columbia, where a group temporarily shut down a border crossing south of Vancouver on Saturday, several TV reporters were harassed, insulted, threatened and pushed by demonstrators.
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter that such treatment of journalists was “profoundly disturbing.”
One criminal investigation into the treatment of a member of the media is ongoing, Bell said, adding “the media has been subjected to slurs, to abuse.”
Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to give his government wider authority to stop the protests, including sweeping powers to freeze the accounts of those suspected of supporting the blockades, without obtaining a court order.
So far 206 bank and corporate accounts have been frozen, and one financial institution blocked a “payment processor” account holding C$3.8 million ($2.98 million), police said, adding that they were still collecting information on companies and people.
Parliament continued debate over the use of the emergency powers on Sunday, with a required vote and expected passage of the powers due on Monday. The powers were fundamental in coordinating police to break up the Ottawa protest, Bell said.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, suggested in an interview with the CBC that the extraordinary powers may not be needed much longer.
“We’re tracking it hourly,” he said. “They will only be in place as long as they are needed to get the job done.” ($1 = 1.2747 Canadian dollars)

 

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday
  The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Donald Trump’s new social media platform “Truth Social” is planning a gradual rollout this week and should be “fully operational” by late March, potentially raising the former president’s profile more than a year after he was banned by major social media.
“This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the new app’s parent company. The former Republican congressman was speaking Sunday on conservative Fox News.
“I think, by the end of March, we’re going to be fully operational — at least within the United States,” added Nunes, who resigned from the US House to lead the Trump group.
Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.
The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
On Sunday, the App Store was allowing visitors to pre-order Truth Social starting Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the United States.
“It’s actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice canceled,” Nunes said.
“We want (customers) to tell us what they would like to have on the platform, which is the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform,” he said.
Trump and his wife Melania Trump also plan on Monday to offer for sale 10,000 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, illustrating key moments in the Trump presidency. NFTs are certified digital images that can be bought and sold.
“TRUTH is coming...” congresswoman Elize Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, tweeted Friday, in an allusion to the ominous catch phrase of television series “Game of Thrones” (“Winter is coming“).
She posted a screen grab of her message on Truth Beta, the test version of the new site, saying, “I’m so excited to be on TRUTH!“
And Donald Trump Jr. celebrated on Twitter, posting, “Time for some Truth!!!” and including what he said was his father’s first post on Truth Social: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!“
TMTG, asked for comment by AFP, did not immediately respond.
The group reportedly has a $1.25 billion treasure chest as it seeks a niche in a crowded social-media market place for conservatives, including the Gettr, Parler and Gab platforms.
Before being banned by Twitter, Trump had some 89 million followers there and used the platform constantly, both for presidential statements and to attack rivals.
Trump, who is 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.
He is currently under the shadow of multiple investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

