OSN signs new content agreement with Endeavor Content

DUBAI: OSN has expanded its partnership with US-based Endeavor Content, the company behind shows such as “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “Sorry for Your Loss.”
The extended agreement will have OSN adding new content to its library including the romantic comedy “Wolf Like Me,” HBO Max crime series “Tokyo Vice,” Sally Rooney’s “Conversations with Friends,” the drama series “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and the fourth and final season — as well as previous seasons — of “Killing Eve.”
“We are excited to extend our relationship with OSN with this slate of new, original and best-in-category titles that showcase dynamic storytelling with an international appeal,” said Prentiss Fraser, executive vice president of TV Distribution at Endeavor Content, in a statement.
Recently, OSN also expanded its slate of NBCUniversal television content, which will see the entertainment hub exclusively premiering more shows and films this year than ever before.
Nick Forward, managing director for streaming and chief content officer at OSN, said: “Endeavor Content has one of the most exciting slates in the business, working with some of the world’s most extraordinary creative voices. We couldn’t be more excited to expand on our partnership to bring some of 2022’s most anticipated shows exclusively to OSN subscribers in the Middle East.”
In addition to an incredible line-up from Warner Bros and HBO, this deal is yet another step toward bringing the very best of TV entertainment to OSN's customers," he said.