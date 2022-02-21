Iran’s Raisi, Qatar’s Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha

TEHRAN: Iran’s president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.
IRNA said President Ebrahim Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi’s first foreign trip since he took office in August, and he is the first Iranian president to visit Doha in 11 years.
IRNA said five ministers, including those leading the country’s foreign and oil policies, accompanied the Iranian president.
Raisi is expected to speak to the summit on Tuesday.
Iran’s President and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have signed a number of bilateral agreements in Doha on Monday, Iranian state television and Qatar’s Al-Jazeera network showed.
The agreements included two energy deals but further details were not immediately available.
US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP
CAIRO: The United States and Egypt on Monday launched a joint working group to prepare for the next climate change summit in November, the American envoy for climate issues said.
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said the group is focused on the United Nations’ COP27 conference in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. He said the country has already begun its preparations for the meeting.
Kerry said other world tensions, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, “will not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate,” and called the issue an “international threat for all of us.”
“There are no politics in this. There is no ideology in this. This is not anything to do with some of the issues” of concern for the US administration, Kerry said at a news briefing in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. Neither official took questions from reporters.
Kerry was referring to conflicts in the Middle East and likely Egypt’s human rights record, which has drawn criticism from the US and other western governments.
The former US senator and secretary of state, who landed in the Egyptian capital on Sunday, is expected to speak at the American University in Cairo on the future of international climate action in the leadup to COP27, the State Department said.
Kerry said that the US was also working with Egypt on its own transition to a clean energy future.
In June, Kerry announced an increase in US funding to help Egypt convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels, a major source of energy in the country of over 100 million people.
In recent years, the government of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has taken steps to convert to renewables, seizing the advantage of the country’s optimal solar and wind conditions for energy harvesting.
DUBAI: An Iranian warplane crashed on Monday in the northernwestern city of Tabriz, killing three people including its two pilots, state television reported.
The plane hit the ground near a school, which was closed at the time, and a sports hall, it said. The third person killed was a pedestrian, it added.
The pro-reform and anti-corruption movement was born out of the Arab Spring uprisings that rocked the Middle East in 2011
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP
RABAT: Protests broke out in several Moroccan cities on Sunday as people rallied against rising prices and to commemorate the eleventh anniversary of demonstrations that called for reform.
In the capital Rabat, dozens of protesters decried the high cost of basic goods and shouted slogans harking back to the “February 20 Movement,” an AFP correspondent said.
The pro-reform and anti-corruption movement was born out of the Arab Spring uprisings that rocked the Middle East in 2011.
Dozens also rallied in Casablanca and Tangiers, according to videos posted on social media.
Drought has hurt the country’s economy and Moroccans are also feeling the pinch from high fuel prices.
Some 3.8 billion dirhams (over $400 million) is needed for flour subsidies alone in 2022, according to an economy ministry official.
Skiing in Lebanon too steep for most with currency in freefall
Updated 20 February 2022
Reuters
BEIRUT: Skiing in Lebanon has long been a luxury for the well-off, but the eastern Mediterranean country’s financial meltdown has thrown most people into poverty and made taking to the slopes even more exclusive.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value since 2019.
“Skiing is a hobby for the dollar class, not for us,” said Mohammad Atwi on a recent visit to the mountains. “We came here to sit and have shisha. The most we spend is 200,000 pounds ($10).”
Prices for ski passes at the Mzaar ski resort, which boasts panoramic views over the Mediterranean, are listed in dollars in a country where the vast majority earn in pounds.
An all-day pass runs at $35 on weekdays and $50 at weekends, according to a website listing prices. That equates to between 700,000 and a million pounds — more than the current monthly minimum wage and a sizeable chunk of an average salary.
Lebanon is mired in its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, with banks imposing tight restrictions on how much cash savers can withdraw, forcing even those with money to think more carefully before they spend.
Still, the slopes are packed at weekends with those who can afford it.
“Skiing has become expensive, especially if you have many kids, but at the end we want to live,” said Delphine Markarian as she walked through the snow with skis strapped to her back.
“When the weather is nice like this, you ski with your children, they enjoy it and that is what we look for — an experience to be happy with our children. That’s the most important thing.”
Sudan’s fate in the balance as democratic transition hits a road bump
Security forces have violently broken up anti-coup protests in Khartoum, Omdurman, Darfur and other places
A challenge for rights monitors is the lack of reliable information from inside the country
Updated 21 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Photographer and activist Lana Haroun, 34, was in Khartoum in 2019, at the epicenter of the revolution in Sudan. She helped to document the rage and optimism of the movement that brought an end to the 30-year rule of dictator Omar Bashir in April that year.
Like thousands of Sudanese people who had long dreamed of political change, Haroun was hopeful as the country subsequently began a difficult transition to democratic civilian rule. Those hopes soon turned to despair.
Abdalla Hamdok, a respected UN diplomat who was appointed prime minister in August 2019, offered a vision of peace and prosperity. But with the economy in crisis, Sudan soon began to run short of food, fuel and medicine.
He acknowledged the hardship arising from the austerity measures he had adopted, but expressed hope that their positive impact would be felt very soon.
However, as daily street protests became increasingly violent, Haroun decided it was time to leave the country. In November 2020, she and her family packed up and moved to Dubai, where she now works for a petroleum company.
“The economic situation was very bad in Sudan and there are many things I want to do in my life,” she told Arab News. “I had to leave.”
Sudan’s democratic transition stalled in October 2021 when military chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan staged a coup, toppling the civilian government and removing Hamdok from office.
In response to the international condemnation that followed, the military proposed a power-sharing deal and reinstated Hamdok as prime minister in November. The agreement proved unpopular with pro-democracy groups, however, leading Hamdok to resign on Jan. 2.
“No one knows what will happen now,” Haroun said. “Many people are leaving Sudan because they are afraid to lose their lives, not just because there is no food or money but because they are afraid of being killed.
“Sudan is now worse than in Bashir’s time. We don’t have what we need to live normal lives and more people are being killed than ever before.”
In a televised address following his resignation, Hamdok said the country was at a “dangerous turning point that threatens its whole survival.” This was no exaggeration; with rising inflation, shortages of basic goods, and deadly unrest in Khartoum, the outlook has seldom been gloomier.
“Sudan has unfortunately fallen from the grace of being a rare positive story in the Horn of Africa into the hands of another military regime,” Mohamed Osman, a Sudanese former journalist and an independent specialist on the region, told Arab News.
“This is history repeating itself for the third time since the country’s independence. But this time it’s a poignant combination of tragedy and farce.”
One major challenge for international observers is the lack of reliable information from inside Sudan, in large part because of frequent internet blackouts.
FASTFACTS
A number of former govt. officials and activists have been detained by Sudan’s new military rulers.
Among those targeted are members of The Committee to Dismantle the Regime of June 30, 1989.
As a result, responsibility for the killings of protesters — whether the result of factional infighting, criminality or deliberate targeting by the feared Rapid Support Forces — is hard to ascertain.
“No one knows who is doing the killing in the streets,” said Haroun, who tries to follow the events as best she can from her self-imposed exile in Dubai.
“It’s crazy. But for sure this killing is from the military themselves because they are running the show in Sudan now.”
Since October, the value of the Sudanese pound has depreciated alarmingly, compounding inflationary pressure. Sudan’s removal from the US State Sponsors of Terrorism list in 2020 was expected to stimulate financial flows that could benefit growth. By all accounts, the advantage has been squandered.
“The economy was already struggling to recover,” said Osman. “Now this coup has worsened its situation, making life in Khartoum very hard. Many people are running out of money and trying to leave the country.”
According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, about 14.3 million people in Sudan, almost one in three of the population, will need humanitarian assistance this year — about 0.8 million more than last year.
Further complicating matters, disputes over land, livestock, access to water and grazing since October 2021 have triggered a spike in tribal clashes, lootings and rape in the vast, arid Darfur region.
The World Food Programme has suspended operations following looting at its warehouses in North Darfur state, an act which "robbed nearly two million people of the food and nutrition support they so desperately need," the agency said.
Though the main Darfur conflict has subsided, the parts of Darfur bordering Chad are awash with guns and home to most of Sudan’s three million displaced people.
“The situation in the short-to-medium term is very bleak,” Rashid Abdi, a Horn of Africa analyst at Nairobi-based think tank Sahan Research, told Arab News. “The army, digging in, has refused all ideas about a resolution. They want a solution on their own terms.
“I think they understand that they are not going to continue the strategy of Bashir and hope that a military government will be acceptable in the long term.”
But Abdi believes the public in Sudan will not accept this status quo, so army chiefs probably want to install a civilian administration that is weak, that they can control. If that is the military’s game plan, he said, it is unlikely to fly with the Sudanese public.
“Their hope was that Hamdok would be the person to steer the country to better days,” he said. “I think he became trapped by the military and could not maneuver and did the decent thing, which was to resign.”
On Jan. 26, the splits in Sudanese society appeared to widen further when thousands of pro-military protesters gathered outside the Khartoum office of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan demanding an end to “foreign interference” and for the UN’s special representative for Sudan, Volker Perthes, to “go back home.”
Perthes, who was appointed head of UNITAMS in January 2021, has been trying to bring Sudanese stakeholders to the negotiating table to discuss a peaceful political solution and get the democratic transition back on track.
He has said that the UN itself “is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution.” But Sudan’s military-led government has rejected his efforts, arguing that he should be working as a “facilitator and not a mediator.”
Meanwhile, Sudan’s overwhelmingly young anti-coup protesters have continued to march in the streets of Khartoum, where they routinely clash with security forces amid a ferocious crackdown on dissent. Since the coup, at least 79 people have been killed and hundreds more injured.
The daunting task of restoring the democratic transition has fallen on a population fed up with unending internal conflict, displacement and impoverishment.
“The protests are not just in Khartoum but also in Darfur and other parts of the country,” Erika Tovar Gonzalez, communication and prevention coordinator at the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Arab News from the Sudanese capital.
“There’s a humanitarian crisis, there’s armed and criminal violence and tribal clashes that continue to displace thousands of people. The youth are depressed. Some even have suicidal thoughts. They feel they have no future.”
The result is two seemingly irreconcilable visions, with the nation’s fate hanging in the balance.
“Even the Sudanese political parties that would have been willing to give Al-Burhan the benefit of the doubt for pragmatic reasons are more careful now,” said Gonzalez.
“Because once they get into bed with the military, they damage their credibility and won’t get any support from the public. Al-Burhan has become more toxic as an ally.”
Analysts therefore believe it is unlikely that Al-Burhan and the military will be able to maintain their grip on power.
“I don’t think the military (strategy) has clarity,” said Abdi. “One speculation is that the military is aware that it is not going to be accepted but what they are trying to do is to buy more time to make good their promise of exit.”
Osman thinks the military badly miscalculated how events would play out after it launched last October’s coup.
“Who will give them money now?” he asked. “Western assistance is suspended. Gulf countries won’t give them enough cash. You cannot stabilize a regime without money. The military shot itself in the foot. The economic situation can only get worse as they move forward with this coup.
Osman added: “There can be no hope for a political compromise unless the military stops its deadly crackdown on protests first.”