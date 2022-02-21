You are here

TASI gains on positive market response: Opening bell

TASI gains on positive market response: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened higher for the second straight day, driven by positive market moves.

As of Monday, 10:24 a.m. Saudi time,the main index, TASI, edged up 0.50 percent to 12,526 points. 

The parallel market, Nomu, edged down 0.26 percent to 25,045 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell by 0.60 percent, while Alinma Bank rose by 2.81 percent.

Oil giant Aramco climbed 1.06 percent, while Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. rose 0.91 percent, after reporting a 126 percent profit growth in 2021.

Etihad Etisalat Co ., known as Mobily, gained 1.31 percent, following a 37 percent profit increase in 2021.

Despite leading the gainers last week Elm Co. fell 1.78 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi Industrial Export Co., or SIECO, led gainers in early trading, up 5.15 percent.

In energy trading, crude reached $90.79 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $93.24 per barrel at 2:55 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters

West must seek broader energy sources; Saudi minister says fossil fuels still needed for economic recovery: NRG matters
Updated 11 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Geo-political instability continues to dominate the sector as well as risks to economic recovery as supply and price constraints remain. Developments such as those by Ethiopia suggest progress in the sector. 

In addition, on a micro level, firms like those in France and the UK continue to raise funds and make moves that support the global green push.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·Saudi Arabia's energy minister cautions that focusing solely on renewable power could negatively affect the post pandemic economic recovery process, Reuters reported.

This comes as projections indicate that the world might not be able to produce all the energy needed for full recovery.

·The West is advised to search for alternative energy sources other than Russia in case political tensions between Russia and Ukraine advance, CNBC reported, citing German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The situation remains tense as Western officials stressed the possibility of potential sanctions on Russia’s energy industry if it invades Ukraine.

·Ethiopia’s $4.2 billion mega dam, also known as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam or GERD, has started to generate electricity, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

Being the largest African Dam on the Blue Nile, GERD is expected to generate a total of 5,000MW by its completion in 2024 to cater to 65 million Ethiopians who still have no access to electricity.

Through a micro lens: 

·French mass market retail group Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s renewable energy arm GreenYellow has raised a total of 200 million euros ($226 million), Bloomberg reported.

The amount will be utilized in propelling the firm’s projects before its initial public offering, the details of which are yet to be disclosed.

·UK major retail and commercial bank NatWest has announced that it will stop doing business with several coal corporations and end lending to major oil and gas firms due to their lack of proper credible decarbonization schemes, according to the Financial Times.

The bank is planning to enforce this move as soon as possible as it discontinues business activities with polluting firms in line with its net zero commitments, the Financial Times reported, citing the bank.

Topics: economy energy renewables fossil fuels Saudi Arabia Oil

John Menzies said on Monday Kuwait’s National Aviation Services (NAS) has sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services company to about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million).


After rejecting three proposals from NAS, the Edinburgh-based company said it is willing to back the latest potential offer of 608 pence a share, subject to certain terms.


NAS, a unit of Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co. , has built its stake in London-listed Menzies to about 19 percent by buying shares at 605 pence apiece in the past week.


The Kuwaiti firm will not raise its proposal unless a third party tables an offer for the British company, Menzies said, adding it would now allow the Kuwaiti firm to access its management and due diligence information.


Menzies is among the biggest providers of fueling, ground handling and maintenance services, operating in around 37 countries globally.

It had suffered heavy pandemic-driven losses in 2020 but has since recovered on cost controls and restructurings.


NAS, which offers airport services in emerging markets, believes that a combination with Menzies would allow both groups to expand into more markets and benefit from scale as the aviation industry bounces back from the pandemic.

Topics: economy Kuwait Investment Airports aviation

CANBERRA: Australia’s largest electricity generator, AGL Energy, has rejected an 8 billion Australian dollar ($5.8 billion) takeover bid from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canadian investment firm Brookfield, who want to accelerate the company’s transition away from coal-fired power.


The Australian founder of software company Atlassian and Brookfield made the preliminary and non-binding offer of AU$7.50 ($5.39) per share on Saturday, AGL said Monday.


The target’s board said in a statement the offer “materially undervalues the company on a change of control basis and is not in the best interests of AGL Energy shareholders.”


Cannon-Brookes said he would continue negotiating with AGL’s board.


“Look, it’s obviously disappointing,” Cannon-Brookes told Australian Broadcasting Corp.


“We’ve been trying to work with the board through the weekend and we’ll continue to move forward,” he added.


Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said energy companies, as providers of an essential service, had a responsibility to put consumers first.


“The key to this is balance,” Taylor said.


Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator said AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8 percent of the nation’s total emissions.


AGL’s share price jumped 10 percent on Monday, while shares in Atlassian fell 2 percent.

 

Topics: economy Australia electricty energy

Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has warned that a lack of investments in the sector could cause a surge in prices of oil and gas.

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, the minster noted that innovation is necessary to ensure a plan to use renewables to generate half of the energy required by the Kingdom by 2030 is realised.

He said: “A sharp downturn in oil and gas investment is jeopardizing energy security, as we see today, and I have been warning about it for a few months. And there is a real risk that the world will not be able to produce all the energy it needs to fuel recovery.”

He added: “Saudi needs to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060. And if technology helps us, we can even achieve that ahead of that date.”

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman noted that the ongoing pandemic and the recovery underway have taught us the value of caution. He also added that the world may not be able to produce all the energy needed for economic recovery from the Covid pandemic. 

 

Topics: IPTC2022 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Renewable Energy

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, saw its profits jump  37 percent in 2021.

Mobily recorded a net profit of SR1billion ($266 million), up from SR783 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Revenues stood at SR14.8 billion in 2021, up 5.6 percent from last year.

The strong results were primarily driven by growth in the Business and Consumer segments, as well as an increase in subscribers

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Telecom

