Morocco, Israel sign trade cooperation deal

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, on Monday announced the acquisition of Tendeka, a UK-based engineering and manufacturing company with offices in Houston, Stavanger, Aberdeen, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Ahmed Mousa Al-Zahrani, TAQA chairman, said: “We continue to realize TAQA 2021 strategy to expand well services offering and become a leading international services and equipment provider.

He said the acquisition will complete TAQA’s portfolio and fill the well completions gap the company had.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “TAQA will not only immediately strengthen our capabilities in the key Middle East region, but also bring investment for our future growth.”