Antofagasta posts record full-year profit on higher copper prices

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  Antofagasta's results reflect another bumper earnings season that has seen rivals Glencore and BHP Group making hefty payouts to investors
LONDON: Chilean miner Antofagasta on Tuesday posted a 77% rise in full-year profit, benefiting from higher copper and molybdenum prices, and guided towards a total shareholder payout of $1.4 billion.


The miner, majority owned by Chile's Luksic family, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to a record $4.8 billion in 2021, compared to $2.74 billion a year earlier.


A final dividend of 118.9 cents per share was also declared, bringing the total for the year to 142.5 cents.


Antofagasta's results reflect another bumper earnings season that has seen rivals Glencore and BHP Group making hefty payouts to investors, buoyed by strong demand for commodities.


"These results illustrate our performance as a reliable and responsible copper producer with the operational and financial strength and balance sheet to deliver on our promises," chief executive Iván Arriagada said.


Copper prices broke records in 2021 and Chile, the world's top producer, largely maintained production even during the worst of the pandemic. Copper is essential in construction and electric vehicle manufacturing.


Antofagasta also said its capital expenditure increased 36% to $1.77 billion in 2021 due to expansion projects at its flagship mines Los Pelambres and Centinela.

Topics: economy Mining copper Metals Chile

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services

Saudi TAQA acquires UK-based Tendeka to expand well services
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, on Monday announced the acquisition of Tendeka, a UK-based engineering and manufacturing company with offices in Houston, Stavanger, Aberdeen, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. 

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Ahmed Mousa Al-Zahrani, TAQA chairman, said: “We continue to realize TAQA 2021 strategy to expand well services offering and become a leading international services and equipment provider.

He said the acquisition will complete TAQA’s portfolio and fill the well completions gap the company had.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “TAQA will not only immediately strengthen our capabilities in the key Middle East region, but also bring investment for our future growth.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil and gas IPTC2022 Saudi TAQA Tendeka

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks
Updated 21 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks

PIF-owned ADES secures $1.6bn syndicated loan from banks
Updated 21 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: ADES Arabia Holding, a company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has secured a $1.6 billion loan from a group of banks.

The PIF-owned company made this announcement at a press conference in Riyadh on Monday. It obtained the syndicated loan from the Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Al Rajhi Bank, and the Gulf Investment Bank.

It also secured a facility of $540 million from Alinma Bank. “This (loan) is very important for our growth plans,” Mohamed Farouk, CEO and managing director of ADES told Arab News. 

He said this funding will allow them to do organic and inorganic acquisitions. Farouk said the company will continue to explore new markets as it just signed a share purchase agreement for three rigs in Qatar.  “We are also looking for opportunities within South East Asia,” he added. 

Divulging more details about the kind of services they are offering to Aramco, the ADES CEO said they are mostly providing their services on a long-term basis. “So, it’s not related to certain projects.” 

Earlier, Saudi Aramco revealed plans to increase its maximum production throughput from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million barrels per day. Farouk said most of these 1 million barrels will come from offshore activities and ADES will provide its services in those operations.

As the Kingdom has set a target to cut its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060, he said the company is working to provide technology and equipment to reduce emissions. 

“This will help overall picture in reducing the emission and reaching the zero target, hopefully, by 2050-2060 as per the plan of the Kingdom,” he concluded. 

Topics: Finance Public Investment Fund (PIF)

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub

UAE overtakes Belgium as world's biggest rough diamond trading hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has confirmed that UAE has emerged as the world's biggest rough diamond trading hub. 

In his opening remarks at the Dubai Diamond Conference, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC announced that the UAE has reached the top spot as it surpassed Belgium — and its city of Antwerp — by trading over $22.8 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2021. 

The total diamond trade in the UAE grew by 83 percent between 2020 and 2021, demonstrating both the industry’s resilience and Dubai’s critical role in the global sector, according to DMCC. 

“Having grown to become the rough diamond capital of the world, we understand the importance of listening to the market, adapting, and taking action – which is why the Dubai Diamond Conference is such a critical event for the sector,” added Bin Sulayem. 

Sulayem added that DMCC will soon become the capital for polished diamonds as well. 

Last year, Dubai and DMCC held a series of auctions for rough diamonds. The auctions drew in some heavy bidders, and it has also played a crucial role in UAE's growth in rough diamond trading. 

Topics: UAE Belgium Diamond trade

