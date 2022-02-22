Willow Smith criticized for representation of Muslims in new book

DUBAI: US singer Willow Smith was criticized by fans this week for her portrayal of Muslims and Amazighs in her novel, “Black Shield Maiden,” due to be released on Oct. 4.
The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of US actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, released a preview of her first novel, which she wrote with author Jess Hendel.
However, fans are not happy.
Tell me I’m not crazy for being horrified by how the Amazigh (indigenous North African group) & Muslims are portrayed (third pic) this is a preview from Willow Smith’s new fantasy book (first pic)- I saw EXPLICIT Muslim rep (second pic) & thought omg so cool! Then I read on pic.twitter.com/VEhSs8keuv
The book follows a young African warrior who was stolen from her home and brought to the world of the Vikings, where she meets a princess.
In an exclusive preview released by publishing company Penguin, the article states that “the Amazigh are dangerous on their best day. They have little regard for anyone who doesn’t worship the Muslim god — and even their own tribes are always at war with one another.”
“The representation of Amazigh people in Willow Smith and Jess Hendel’s forthcoming fantasy novel is unacceptable,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another said: “Why do we get portrayed YET AGAIN as savages?”
'Downfall: The Case Against Boeing:’ A hard-hitting documentary on corporate avarice
Updated 20 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Greed is often the cause of humanity’s slide into disaster. It can be for territorial gains or higher profits and comes with immense human suffering, death and destruction. Rory Kennedy’s latest foray into documentaries is “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.” Now streaming on Netflix, the film is a masterly work on how corporate greed led to hundreds of airline passengers dying in two separate crashes.
Kennedy and writers Mark Bailey and Kevin McAlester have experience in producing damning exposes. In 2007, she and her husband Bailey came out with the Emmy-winning “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib,” and in 2014 all three created the Oscar nominee “Last Days in Vietnam.”
The film about Boeing, despite all the nitty-gritty details, engages us. We are made aware of corporate avarice at a macro level and how the insatiable thirst to be one up in the world market pushed the American aircraft manufacturer to blink at safety. It was insecure, and terribly so when France’s Airbus began producing planes that were far more fuel efficient than what came out of the Boeing factories. With the price of “liquid gold” going through the roof, the cost of operating an airline became a focal point in boardroom discussions.
Boeing then brought out its fuel-efficient 737 Max with the new Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System that helped stabilize aircraft in certain conditions. But pilots needed to be trained in this system with the help of a simulator. The training required two weeks, and this meant money that Boeing had to spend on pilots. It was loath to do this in a climate where balance sheets were of paramount importance.
Boeing then went on an aggressive publicity campaign to promote its 737 Max — until a point came when travelers felt so confident that they said: “If it ain’t Boeing I ain’t going.” Soon, Boeing was back in the race with its fuel-efficient jet. The company sold hundreds of 737 Max aircrafts, and buyers did not realize that they were in for a shock.
This all came to an ugly head on Oct. 29. 2018 when Indonesia’s Lion Air flight crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta. All 189 people on board, including Captain Bhavye Suneja, died. There are moving accounts of her husband, an ace pilot, by Garima Sethi. She talks to the camera in a composed manner, a highlight of the documentary, which avoids dramatizing the events, instead relying on facts presented with great accuracy. This makes it a compelling watch, especially with Kennedy ensuring that her movie of 89 minutes does not seem like a dull factsheet.
Five months after the Lion Air disaster (after which Sethi had to live with not only the tragedy of her husband’s death but also accusations by Boeing that it was caused by pilot error), an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max jet crashed soon after takeoff from Adis Ababa airport. All 157 passengers and crew perished.
There are heartbreaking interviews with the families of the dead, including Michael Stumo, whose 24-year-old daughter Samya Rose died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, and his narration is an agonized crusade for justice. There were others who also lent their strong support, and damned the assertion by Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburo that the crashes resulted from pilot error.
The moviemakers call on a wide range of accusers, who were outraged at Boeing’s disregard for human lives. They included Captain “Sully” Sullenberger and politicians such as US Representative Peter DeFazio, who led a congressional investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX disasters. The documentary also highlights other heroes, such as The Wall Street Journal journalist, Andy Pasztor, who wrote several hard-hitting pieces outlining how Boeing was responsible for the tragedies.
“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” is a wonderfully laid out piece of investigation that underlines “corporate malfeasance” and concludes that ultimately the angry whistles had to be heard by a company whose toxic culture had killed hundreds.
Jennifer Lopez and Maluma open up about their roles in ‘Marry Me’
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Film star Jennifer Lopez says she didn’t need to do much research for “Marry Me” as it is very relatable to her life in the spotlight. She was talking to Arab News about her role in the newly released movie.
US-Puerto Rican Lopez stars with Owen Wilson and Maluma in a romantic comedy about the unlikely marriage between a pop superstar and a math teacher.
She plays Kat Valdez, a singer megastar who discovers her fiancé, played by Maluma, has cheated on her. She decides to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) onstage at a concert.
“The difficult part was kind of the meta part which was the idea of showing what it’s really like inside my bedroom when something goes wrong and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world and the media kind of goes to town on you,” she said.
American romantic comedy veteran Wilson stars alongside Lopez as her romantic interest in the film. The pair have worked together before, the first time being in the 1997 horror movie “Anaconda.”
This is the first live action film for internationally known singer Maluma, who was prompted to take the role by co-star Lopez.
“I didn’t know how it works. It was my first time and then when I was there with Jennifer, she was like, ‘yo, we’re gonna do this. You’re gonna kill it. Just get focused, you know’” She gave me a bunch of advice,” the Colombian-born songwriter said to Arab News.
Lopez took on the responsibility for the music as it plays a major part in the film. Working alongside the creative team, she sorted through possible songs and chose what would work best for which scenes and characters.
She said: “Picking the songs was such a pleasure for me. And then to have Maluma fill in the blanks for his character — he did such a great job with the two songs that he did. I just felt we really found the characters within those songs.”
Lopez and Maluma joined forces to record songs for the soundtrack, some of which are already hitting top of the music charts.
“Marry Me” is now showing in theaters in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Sofia Boutella, Bella Hadid join Burberry for intimate dinner
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella and part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid joined Burberry for an intimate, moonlit dinner on the rooftop of the British brand’s flagship store on Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles for a pop-up-style takeover titled “Animal Instinct.”
For the occasion, Boutella and Hadid stepped out wearing head-to-toe Burberry, of course.
While Boutella opted for an all-black look that consisted of a black blazer, crop top, and loose-fitting trousers, Hadid sported a camel-colored corset mesh top with cut-outs at the side tucked into matching high-waisted leggings. The 25-year-old completed the look with a deconstructed, sleeveless trench coat and pointy black heels.
Hadid, who is also of Dutch descent, is a longtime friend of Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci and muse of the storied fashion house.
The California-bred mega-model has appeared in several campaigns for Burberry, including the brand’s spring 2020 campaign, shot by photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, alongside her sister Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Mona Tougaard, to name a few.
On Tisci, who joined the brand in 2019, Bella Hadid said in a previous interview: “It is always one of my biggest honors to work with a friend like Riccardo.”
Meanwhile, Algiers-born Boutella is a front-row regular at the British luxury house’s shows, as well as an avid supporter and client of the brand. Some of the “Atomic Blonde” star’s most memorable outfits were powered by Burberry, including the long sleeve, layered mini dress from the brand’s spring 2017 collection that she wore to the Panthere de Cartier party in Los Angeles.
The actress and model were joined at the event by other VIP guests, which included “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi, US model Lori Harvey, singer Brent Faiyaz, and Brazilian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, who descended on Rodeo Drive in droves to celebrate the house’s spring 2022 women’s collection, which made its debut digitally last season.
The immersive in-store experience offers a journey through spaces that are unique and unexpected in their harmony, shape, and experience.
The exterior of Burberry’s Rodeo Drive flagship store has been painted in a pink, black, and white camouflage print. Inside, a presentation film plays on a floor-to-ceiling screen with surround-sound audio and is on display until March 7.
Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses
Ethical trainer uses ‘love, not fear’ to get horses’ lives back on track
Updated 21 February 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Racehorses often face years of neglect or even abandonment when their track careers come to an end, but at Alyaa Al-Sharif’s family stables these majestic animals are promised love, care and protection.
Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.
“If I hadn’t taken these horses in, they would just stay in their stables, completely abandoned,” the 22-year-old trainer told Arab News.
I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers.
Alyaa Al-Sharif
During her time as a showjumper, Al-Sharif liked to connect with horses that were taken off the track.
“I would always return to the horses. Sometimes they were a little difficult to ride and I would fall off a lot, but I still kept trying,” she said.
“I belong to a family that specializes in breeding and racing horses in and outside the Kingdom. I grew up with racehorses all around, and I have seen how the horses get abandoned after their racing careers. Some don’t get the treatment they deserve.”
When Al-Sharif turned 18, she took matters into her own hands. “There were many people who disagreed with that, but so many more who would tell you to do unkind things,” she said.
“When I first faced behavioral issues with my horses, I didn’t know who to turn to. Most of the advice was to hit them or shout at them. People told me that I was too emotional. On the contrary, a horse that wasn’t scared of me worked better with me.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Alyaa Al-Sharif, who has spent her life around horses and trained as a showjumper for seven years, is spreading her message of animal welfare and ethical training through the Rise Equine Initiative.
• The Arab News team saw first-hand how the horses can reach their potential. The animals in Al-Sharif’s care run free, eating, playing and rolling around on the grass with the cold breeze of a Jeddah winter in their manes.
Al-Sharif has an equine psychology diploma, but said that even before beginning her studies she was aware that horses are frequently treated badly.
However, she was fortunate enough to be trained by “aware” trainers who helped her to develop her own perspective on how to treat horses.
The young trainer is working hard to do as much as she can for the majestic creatures. She trains people to ride their horses ethically, without fear or intimidation.
“I try to understand how the horses think. Horses are prey animals, and their first instinct is to protect themselves, not curiosity. I try to make a change and help them be curious by eliminating fear.”
Mariyah Mousa, a 22-year-old university student who is being taught to ride by Al-Sharif, said that the first thing other trainers would do was hand her a whip.
“That did not sit well with me. I didn’t feel comfortable hitting a horse. The horse was acting up because of a mistake I was making, and it didn’t make sense for me to hit a horse for my mistakes,” she said.
Al-Sharif, who often acts as a rich source of knowledge on the subject, helped Mousa connect to the horses in a way that was missing in her other riding lessons.
The trainer said that she uses positive reinforcement instead of punishing a horse for supposedly misbehaving. Al-Sharif rewards the animals when they cooperate, showing them what to do instead of what not to do.
Al-Sharif’s journey as an ethical trainer began with a three-year-old mare whose performance on the racetrack was deemed poor.
“I did the basic groundwork for her, how to desensitize, and how to not be afraid of external stimuli. After her, I had the opportunity to take eight horses off the track. It was demanding but rewarding.”
Al-Sharif takes pride in seeing how far these horses progress.
“I faced a lot of issues with their health. Some were aggressive and scary to deal with. I am glad that I found ways to deal with that. Another thing that really makes me happy is how much this resonates with people. A lot of people agree with my cause, and agree to help and support animal rights. It makes all of my efforts worthwhile.”
Al-Sharif’s goal in the future is to do as much as possible for abandoned horses and also start a center to help people having problems with their horses’ behavior.
She hopes the center will become “a hub of horsemanship and gain the trust of people regarding their horses.”
Al-Sharif believes in educating people about horses and is offering workshops dedicated to solving a variety of common behavioral problems.
Joanne Milyani, was also at the site, has learned to let go of her fear of horses thanks to Al-Sharif’s teaching.
“I am very proud of her,” Milyani told Arab News. “She brought me to the stables and told me that the horses don’t just bite but only do so because they want to express their feelings. Understanding them helped me get over my fear.”
She added: “The one thing I want to say to people who are scared is that the horse does not want to hurt you or inflict pain.”
Al-Sharif urged people to do their own research and question traditional training methods.
“Just because it has been happening (for a long time) does not mean it’s the right thing,” she said.
Moroccan-British model Nora Attal stuns on Nensi Dojaka Fall 2022 runway
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal took multiple turns down Nensi Dojaka’s runway show during London Fashion week. The 22-year-old fashion star strutted down the runway wearing two different mesh cut-out dresses that have become synonymous with the British-Albanian designer’s sensuous brand.
Dojaka, who won the prestigious LVMH Prize in 2021, unveiled her Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection on Saturday.
Much like her previous offerings, the new collection featured tailored jackets, see-through dresses and hosiery that stay true to her brand’s identity. It also boasted versatile pieces that cater to a much wider audience, including puffer jackets and knitwear.
For Attal’s first turn down the catwalk, she wore a predominantly black mini dress with multiple cutouts around the shoulders, torso and chest. The look also featured mesh fabric accents on the chest and arms.
Her second look, similar to the first, featured a brown and maroon mesh cut-out dress.
The British-born model is a house favorite, walking for Nensi Dojaka’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection back in September.
Attal is currently one of the most sought-after models in the industry. She grew up in Britain with Moroccan parents and made her industry debut with a campaign for J.W. Anderson in 2014. Since then, she has graced multiple runways and campaigns around the world for major fashion houses.