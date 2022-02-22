You are here

Retail and government sectors drove growth in Egypt's bank deposits in 2020/21 

date 2022-02-22
Yassin Mohammad 
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt has seen an annual increase of 22.3 percent in bank deposit balances during the year 2020-2021, to reach 5.7 trillion Egyptian pounds ($362 billion).

The value of deposits of the retail, or family, sector and the private business sector achieved the highest annual rates of growth in the fiscal year 2020/21 compared to 2019/20, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported.

The retail sector’s bank deposits amounted to almost 3.9 trillion Egyptian pounds, indicating an annual increase of 20 percent, during the financial year 2020/21.

Individuals contributed nearly 97 percent of the total deposits in the retail sector, with the sector as a whole having accounted for 68 percent of the total bank deposits, according to CAPMAS.

The bank deposit balances of the private business sector amounted to 671 billion Egyptian pounds during the year, an annual increase of 18.3 percent.

The organized private sector accounted for 73 percent of the private business sector deposits, with the sector's deposits amounting to 11.7 percent of the total bank deposits.

The remainder of the bank deposits was contributed mostly by the public services sector with a total value of 732 billion Egyptian pounds. 

Bank deposits by this sector witnessed the highest yearly growth of 43 percent. Within the public services sector, the state treasury and government administration accounted for the bulk of the deposits, namely 97.5 percent.

RIYADH: The only hybrid healthcare platform that offers telehealth and in-person treatment for females in the Middle East, Nabta Health, has raised $1.5 million in a seed round investment. 

Nabta Health is a dedicated healthcare platform that offers fertility, conception, and an overall female healthcare service.

The femtech company will now use its raised capital to expand its services into B2B sectors as well as hire new talent to grow its UAE market share. 

The round was led by Basin Anwer of Regionality Group of Companies, with participation from angel investors including Priya Oberoi, founding general partner of Goddess Gaia Ventures, Dr. Sarper Tanli, operating partner of TVM Capital Healthcare, and Nadia Mannell, founding general partner of Seed South Capital. 

ARAB NEWS: Oil prices surged close to $100 a barrel on Feb.22. amid ongoing tension between Ukraine and Russia. 

As fears of a supply shortage due to Russian aggression grew, the price of Brent crude oil futures contracts April delivery on London's ICE rose by 4.18 percent to $99.38 on Tuesday morning, the highest since 2014. 

West Texas Intermediate rose as much as 4.4 percent to $94.65 a barrel. 

Oil has been trading at record highs in recent days due to concerns of possible disruptions in supply that may happen if Russia invades Ukraine. 

However, Moscow repeatedly denied the possibility of a military incursion, giving hope that oil prices will stabilize. 

Alongside this unprecedented rise in oil prices, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which is considered Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion. 

The Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project was designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany. Even though the project was completed in September 2021, it has been idle due to the non-receipt of certification by Germany and the EU.

Russia makes up for a third of Europe's natural gas production, and 10 percent of the global oil production. Oil prices could further fluctuate and rise in the coming days as third of Russian gas supplies to Europe are traveling through Ukraine.

DUBAI: Dubai’s main airport said Tuesday it has retained its top place as the world’s busiest for international travel with around 29 million passengers shuttling through the global gateway last year.
The 2021 passenger figures are encouraging for the tourism-driven economy of Dubai, regarded as a critical link between East and West. The numbers are sign that international travel has picked up somewhat since the coronavirus pandemic spawned unprecedented global lockdowns and border closures in 2020. Last year’s figure represents a 12 percent increase in traffic at Dubai International Airport compared to 2020, which had recorded nearly 26 million travelers.
Still, even with 29.1 million passengers crisscrossing last year through Dubai International Airport, or DXB, the figure is nowhere near the pre-pandemic milestone of 86.4 million in annual traffic logged by the airport in 2019.
Dubai is currently hosting the six-month-long World’s Fair, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. Expo 2020, which opened in October and runs until the end of March, has attracted millions of visitors as well as heads of state, royalty and celebrities, helping to further cement Dubai’s reputation as a global destination. It’s unclear, though, what the overall contribution of the Expo has been to Dubai’s economic recovery.
Just over 70 percent of Dubai’s airport traveler figures last year represent arrivals, with much of that likely residents traveling to and from the emirate. Prior to the pandemic, around half of all passenger figures were transiting through Dubai.
CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths, said DXB forecasts 57 million travelers to come through the airport this year, and a full recovery to pre-pandemic figures by 2024.
“Dubai has done such a good job in reassuring travelers. It’s a safe city to visit and to come and holiday and do business. So I think the actual trends to recovery are very encouraging, indeed,” Griffiths said.
It marks the eighth consecutive year that Dubai International Airport clinches the mantle of the world’s busiest for international travel, surpassing London’s Heathrow and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson for global travelers, although the latter is among the busiest in terms of overall passenger traffic.
The largest share of traffic to Dubai came from India, with 4.2 million travelers, followed by Pakistan, with 1.8 million travelers last year. A key growth market for travel to and from Dubai is neighboring Saudi Arabia, which is actively working to attract business and tourism in direct competition with Dubai and the wider United Arab Emirates.
The UAE is home to more than 100,000 British citizens. Dubai’s main airport logged 1.2 million passengers from the UK last year, including 77,000 in December alone.
Dubai, under orders from the United Arab Emirates aviation authority, was forced to ground all passenger flights and close its airports for eight weeks in spring of 2020. Unlike the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi, though, Dubai quickly reopened its doors to travelers. Dubai has not required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter and does not require a negative virus test to enter most places. This approach has not come without a cost. The UAE was red-listed as a “do not travel” country by the UK, US and other nations for much of last year.
“What we’re now trying to do is campaign globally for the relaxation of travel restrictions and testing,” Griffiths said. “But we now see the requirement for that is receding. We just need to get governments to recognize that fact and act quickly to remove the remaining travel restrictions.”
Overall, coronavirus infection figures remain relatively low across the UAE. The country has been aggressive in inoculating its population of more than 9 million people against COVID-19, most of whom are foreign residents and all of whom have been able to receive the vaccine free of charge.
While masks in public spaces are still required in Dubai, life in the city-state can otherwise feel unhindered by the pandemic. Just this week, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic stepped onto the tennis court to compete in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis championship, his first tournament since being ejected from Australia and missing the year’s first Grand Slam event over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

CAIRO: Egypt plans to set up a new train manufacturing facility in the country as it looks to extend its railway network to more than 2,000 kilometers in the coming years.  

It recently held discussions with the Spanish train company Talgo about establishing an integrated factory for the company in the country.

Egyptian president Abdelfattah El Sisi expressed an opportunity to establish a manufacturing partnership with Talgo to localize the rail industry in Egypt, an official spokesman for the country’s presidency stated. 

Talgo chairman Carlos Oriol has confirmed his interest in expanding their existing projects with Egypt, especially in light of the investment opportunities provided by the public transport sector in the country.

The head of the Spanish train company also praised Egypt’s progress in economic reform, which was reflected in an improved investment environment and the ongoing national projects. 

Bahrain has laid the foundation stone for the United States Trade Zone, or USTZ, on Feb. 21 at the Salman Industrial City. 

The USTZ was formally opened by Bahrain's Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani. 

“It is my pleasure to formally open the US Trade Zone here in Bahrain, which stands as a prime example of the fruits of strong economic relations shared between our two countries,” said Al Zayani. 

The ceremony was attended by the US Ambassador to Bahrain, Steven C. Bondy, top members of the Bahrain Logistic Council, along with other senior officials.

The USTZ is expected to become operational by 2025, and  will widen economic cooperation between the two countries. 

The USTZ is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signed between Bahrain and the US in 2021. The trade zone will serve as regional manufacturing, logistics, and distribution hub for US companies with a presence in Bahrain and the wider GCC.  

“As part of a more extensive free trade agreement, the US Trade Zone will facilitate increased economic relations with the US, therefore aiding Bahrain’s post-Covid economic recovery,” added Al Zayani. 

