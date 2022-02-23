You are here

Iraq to develop oil and gas in the Western Desert in collaboration with Halliburton Co., Saudi Aramco

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

  The contract is set to be signed once the government takes office
RIYADH: Iraq plans to collaborate with American multinational oil field service company Halliburton Co. and Saudi oil giant Aramco to develop oil and gas in the Western Desert.

Iraq is in talks with Halliburton Co. regarding a technical partnership to grow and operate oil and gas reserves in the Anbar province.

The Iraqi ministry is finalizing the commercial terms of work, according to Bloomberg.

The contract is set to be signed once the government takes office.

Development costs are to be covered by the Iraqi government and Saudi Aramco if it decides to invest, Bloomberg reported, citing Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar.

The country is also discussing with Aramco the possibility of funding and developing a natural gas field, also known as Akkas. 

Gas extracted from the field will help Iraq be less dependent on oil for electricity, Jabbar added.

This comes as the Gulf nation aims to generate at least 80 percent of its gas domestically and achieve gas self-sufficiency by 2025.

Topics: economy Iraq GCC Oil gas Halliburton Saudi Aramco

Saudi Arabia's real estate offers more profit than stock market investments: CMA chairman

Real estate investment trusts will offer more profit than stock market investments, said Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority. 

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, the CMA chairman revealed that REITs offer returns up to 5 percent, higher than stock market profits. 

He also noted that the volatility of REIT funds is less than the volatility rates of stocks. 

Talking about the new investment strategy, Abdullah Elkuwaiz said the main focus will be to increase the capital in the existing funds, instead of creating new funds. 

According to the CMA chairman, listing real estate companies in the financial market is a crucial factor to ensure the sustainability of these businesses. 

He added that the pace of listing applications in 2022 will be higher than in 2021 due to the increase in corporate governance.

 

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum real estate Capital Market Authority (CMA)

Saudi Arabia's residential real estate finance to be worth $162bn by 2030, says Housing Minister

Saudi Arabia's residential real estate finance is expected to exceed 1.2 million contracts with a value of SR600 billion ($162 billion) by 2030, according to the Minister of Housing. 

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Majid Al-Hogail noted that the real estate sector will contribute 8.8 percent to the national gross domestic product by 2030.

According to the minister, real estate witnessed growth in land and property registration by 85 percent in 2021. 

He added that the real estate sector provided 40,000 job opportunities in 2021.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum real estate

TASI reverses gains on negative market reaction: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by negative market movements.

As of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time,the main index, TASI, was down 0.47 percent at 12,503 points.

The parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.10 percent to 24,989 points.

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, traded flat.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 2.07 percent, while Alinma Bank was down 0.29 percent.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the gainers, up 10 percent, after its board approved an increase of its capital by 68 percent.


Banking Group Aljazira edged ahead of the other fallers in early trading, dropping 2 percent.

In energy trading, Crude oil hit $96.71 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI reached $92.35 per barrel at 10:30 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI Tadawul NOMU

Saudi Halwani Bros profits drop 16% in 2021

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 16 percent decline in profit in 2021.

The company’s net profit fell from SR101 million ($107 million) to SR84 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

The company's poor performance was attributed to the rising cost of raw materials due to global inflation caused by COVID-19.

Founded in 1952, the Jeddah-based Halwani company produces Middle Eastern food in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Inflation Food consumers

Saudi-based Tibbiyah completes IPO retail offering at $22m

RIYADH: Saudi-based Arabian International Healthcare Holding has concluded its initial public offering’s retail subscription at SR82 million ($22 million).

The retail offering was 12.63 times covered after allocating one million shares to individual investors, according to a bourse statement by the IPO financial advisor.

The share offer price was set at SR82, Aldukheil Financial Group said in the statement.

This comes as the company, better known as Tibbiyah, plans to list on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu.

Fully owned by Al Faisaliah Group, Tibbiyah is a leading healthcare provider in Saudi Arabia and the region.

Topics: Tibbiyah Holding Arabian International Healthcare Holding

