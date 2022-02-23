You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Short Url

https://arab.news/w9a29

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has selected six international banks to manage the sale of its first sovereign Islamic bonds worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the decision.

The lenders include Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank. 

The issuance is likely to take place in the second quarter of 2022, the sources told Bloomberg.

Last year, Egypt raised $6.8 billion through Eurobond issuances and is currently planning its first Japanese yen-denominated Samurai bond in this fiscal year ending in June. 

Topics: Egypt Sukuk

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The developer of the $1 billion al-Taif premium homes project, Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Co., has outlined plans to expand into China and the UK.

The 82 year-old company is building three towers in the UAE, and five others in Qatar, as well as developing a semi-gated community targeting buyers from the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bosnia, CEO Nawfal Al Khudhairy revealed in an interview with Arab News.

Speaking during the Real Estate Future Forum held on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Al Khudhairy set out the next ambitions for the group.

“We are one the largest, if not the largest, real estate development companies in Saudi Arabia...so it’s a key for us to be part of the forum to share our our wealth of knowledge of real estate with the public and our partners,” Al Khudhairy stated.

The developer has also announced opening an office in Beijing, China to promote collaboration and partnerships within the tech and real-estate sectors, something it also plans to do in London.

Its al-Taif development, a premium residential project in Taif governorate in the southwest region of the kingdom. Its investment is SR3.7 billion ($985 million), according to Al Khudairy.

The property development company is also exploring the use of printing technology in construction, aiming to reduce its environmental impact.

The company is a major contributor to the achievement of Vision 2030 in real estate development.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum Dar Al-Arkan

Related

Live Top real estate investors flock to Riyadh forum to discuss sector’s future
Business & Economy
Top real estate investors flock to Riyadh forum to discuss sector’s future

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Uruguay is pursuing its second energy transition, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Energy, Omar Paganini.

To achieve this, the South American country plans to add new energy elements such as hydrogen to the heart of its future energy schemes. 

“The second energy transition of the country aims at reducing what is left of fossil fuels, that is mostly in transportation and industry,” Utilities Middle East reported, citing Paganini.

This comes as fossil fuel accounts for around 40 percent of the country’s total energy consumption; therefore, electrifying sectors such as transportation is much needed, the minister revealed.

Paganini is currently in the UAE searching for collaboration opportunities that could advance the transition, while falling in line with the clean energy goals of both countries. 

Today, Uruguay generates 97 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the International Energy Agency.

Topics: Uruguay Energy transition

Related

Energy sector methane emissions are 70% higher than reported by officials: IEA
Business & Economy
Energy sector methane emissions are 70% higher than reported by officials: IEA

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Updated 7 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR295 million ($79 million) from Riyad Bank on Wednesday.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending until the end of 2024, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to “issue all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees,” it added.

The company closed contracts valued at more than $266 million during the first ten months of 2021, CEO Rami Mousilli revealed to CNBC Arabia in October.

This included deals with Riyadh Airports Co., Jeddah Municipality, and the Zakat and Tax Authority, with the contracts extending from 3 to 7 years, he said.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Company

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium

Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock and global investor consortium
Updated 13 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced today the successful closing of $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal.

More to follow...

Topics: energy Finance

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development

National Housing Co. chief vows to shift real estate culture from speculation to development
Updated 22 min 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Riyadh-based National Housing Co., or NHC, plans to shift the real estate culture from real estate speculation to real estate development.

Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Wednesday in Riyadh, NHC CEO Mohammad Albuty said the company has already started this transformation journey in collaboration with several developers.

Founded in 2016, NHC is a pioneer in the development of urban societies in Saudi Arabia. It aims to improve the quality of life while enabling growth in the housing and real estate sector in the Kingdom.

 

 

Topics: NHC Saudi Arabia Real Estate Forum

Latest updates

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors
Aramco closes $15.5bn gas pipeline deal with BlackRock, Hassana, other global investors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.