You are here

  • Home
  • Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8r3sa

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record-breaking $5.9 trillion during 2021, a report by Bain & Company revealed. 

The fourth annual M&A report suggests an optimistic outlook for deal activity in 2022, showing that 89 percent expect their own deal proceedings will stay the same or increase.

“It’s important to acknowledge several risk factors that could complicate our positive outlook, such as macroeconomic complications, evolving regulatory scrutiny, and the impact of geopolitical evolutions, particularly regarding China,” said the firm’s head of financial services. 
“The major fundamentals for deal making remain attractive for buyers, and it is unlikely that there would be a significant change in the relevance of M&A as a growth driver in 2022,” Dirk Vater added. 

During the year 2021, deals involving financial investors, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, and venture capital firms grew by over 100 percent, while corporate-led deals rose by 47 percent. 

“The M&A market is different today than what it was 20 years ago,” said the head of the company’s financial services in the Middle East, Jad Zerouali. 

“Executives have to keep up with an increasingly diverse map of alternative deal models such as partnerships and corporate venture capital. This nuanced and evolving market requires a wide set of skills and a deep understanding of the deal landscape on the buyers’ part,” he added.

Founded in 1973, Bain & Company is a global management consultancy that provides advice to public, private and non-profit organizations.

Topics: Mergers and Acquisitions economy

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India-Based SaaS logistics platform, Shipsy, is planning an expansion in the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia markets after raising a $25 million series B financing round. 

The company will use this to expand in the aforementioned regions, as well as drive technological innovation in the global logistics industry and its platforms, Entrepreneur India reported. 

Founded in 2015, Shipsy, serves more than 160 customers across the globe. It established its regional headquarters in Dubai in 2021.  

The round was co-led by venture capital firms, A91 Partners and Z3 Partners, along with existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. 

Topics: logistics

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has selected six international banks to manage the sale of its first sovereign Islamic bonds worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the decision.

The lenders include Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank. 

The issuance is likely to take place in the second quarter of 2022, the sources told Bloomberg.

Last year, Egypt raised $6.8 billion through Eurobond issuances and is currently planning its first Japanese yen-denominated Samurai bond in this fiscal year ending in June. 

Topics: Egypt Sukuk

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion

Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Updated 12 min 54 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: The developer of the $1 billion al-Taif premium homes project, Saudi Arabia’s Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Co., has outlined plans to expand into China and the UK.

The 82 year-old company is building three towers in the UAE, and five others in Qatar, as well as developing a semi-gated community targeting buyers from the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bosnia, CEO Nawfal Al-Khudhairy revealed in an interview with Arab News.

Speaking during the Real Estate Future Forum held on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, Al Khudhairy set out the next ambitions for the group.

“We are one the largest, if not the largest, real estate development companies in Saudi Arabia...so it’s a key for us to be part of the forum to share our our wealth of knowledge of real estate with the public and our partners,” Al-Khudhairy stated.

The developer has also announced opening an office in Beijing, China to promote collaboration and partnerships within the tech and real-estate sectors, something it also plans to do in London.

Its al-Taif development, a premium residential project in Taif governorate in the southwest region of the kingdom. Its investment is SR3.7 billion ($985 million), according to Al-Khudairy.

The property development company is also exploring the use of printing technology in construction, aiming to reduce its environmental impact.

The company is a major contributor to the achievement of Vision 2030 in real estate development.

Topics: Real Estate Future Forum Dar Al-Arkan

Related

Live Top real estate investors flock to Riyadh forum to discuss sector’s future
Business & Economy
Top real estate investors flock to Riyadh forum to discuss sector’s future

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals

Uruguay to pursue second energy transition backed by UAE partnerships, minister reveals
Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Uruguay is pursuing its second energy transition, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the Minister of Industry, Mining, and Energy, Omar Paganini.

To achieve this, the South American country plans to add new energy elements such as hydrogen to the heart of its future energy schemes. 

“The second energy transition of the country aims at reducing what is left of fossil fuels, that is mostly in transportation and industry,” Utilities Middle East reported, citing Paganini.

This comes as fossil fuel accounts for around 40 percent of the country’s total energy consumption; therefore, electrifying sectors such as transportation is much needed, the minister revealed.

Paganini is currently in the UAE searching for collaboration opportunities that could advance the transition, while falling in line with the clean energy goals of both countries. 

Today, Uruguay generates 97 percent of its electricity from renewable energy sources, Utilities Middle East reported, citing the International Energy Agency.

Topics: Uruguay Energy transition

Related

Energy sector methane emissions are 70% higher than reported by officials: IEA
Business & Economy
Energy sector methane emissions are 70% higher than reported by officials: IEA

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi Alkhorayef Water secures $79m loan from Riyad Bank
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has secured a loan worth SR295 million ($79 million) from Riyad Bank on Wednesday.

The Shariah-compliant agreement aims to finance future projects and ventures, the company said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.  

With the deal extending until the end of 2024, Alkhorayef Water will use the proceeds to “issue all types of governmental and non-governmental financial guarantees,” it added.

The company closed contracts valued at more than $266 million during the first ten months of 2021, CEO Rami Mousilli revealed to CNBC Arabia in October.

This included deals with Riyadh Airports Co., Jeddah Municipality, and the Zakat and Tax Authority, with the contracts extending from 3 to 7 years, he said.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies Company

Related

Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s TAQA signs $266m Mega Integrated Fracturing service contract

Latest updates

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’
Nord Stream 2 stop leaves German Russia policy ‘in pieces’
Facebook did not label posts from top climate change deniers, report says
Facebook did not label posts from top climate change deniers, report says
Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.