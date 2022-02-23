You are here

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and Russia will sign an initial agreement soon to start using natural gas in the transportation sector as engine fuel, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday. 

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla held discussions with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Shulginov in this regard. They discussed the possibility of increasing the role of Russian companies working in the Egyptian petroleum sector.
They also discussed cooperation in the field of converting cars to work with natural gas.

Shulginov expressed Russia’s interest in the East Mediterranean Gas Forum and its desire to hold subsequent meetings to discuss the forum’s developments. 

Export to Lebanon

Egypt is planning to resume export of natural gas through the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon in the coming weeks, El-Molla said. 

He said the World Bank will finance the supply operations to ensure continuity. 

