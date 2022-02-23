You are here

‘We don’t know what will happen tomorrow’: Sri Lanka imposes longer power cuts as financial crisis worsens

A notice written in Sinhala reads ‘No Diesel’ hangs on a fuel pumping station during a power cut in Colomb on Wednesday. (AP)
Roel Raymond

  • Growing foreign exchange crisis hampers purchases of diesel for power plants
  • Sri Lanka saw reserves drop to $2.36bn at January end
COLOMBO: A financial crisis in Sri Lanka that has led to fuel shortages on Wednesday showed signs of worsening as authorities imposed hours-long power cuts throughout the island nation.

Since last year, the country has been struggling to deal with foreign exchange problems that have hampered purchases of diesel for power plants. The crisis saw reserves dropping to $2.36 billion at the end of January, with fuel shortages triggering long queues at petrol stations and intermittent, often unannounced power outages in recent months.

Janaka Ratnayake, chairman of Sri Lanka’s Public Utilities Commission, told Arab News: “We have come to a point where we do not know what will happen tomorrow.”

The electricity regulator said scheduled power cuts would be imposed for close to five hours on parts of the island. “But this is a forex (foreign exchange) crisis, not an electricity crisis,” Ratnayake added.

As foreign exchange runs short, Sri Lanka also faces shortages of essential goods and a quickening inflation.

The government is now struggling to pay for diesel imports despite three ships arriving at the port of Colombo since Sunday. Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila said the country only had enough funds to pay $35 million.

A shipment of 37,000 tons of diesel was released on Wednesday, but that was only expected to last for around a week.

The country of 22 million people requires around 4,000 tons of diesel every day to run several thermal power plants.

Officials have flip-flopped on decisions related to power cuts, including reassurances earlier this year that there would be none until April. This time, Ratnayake said the power cuts may continue indefinitely.

Katya Perera, who works from her home in Colombo for a finance company, told Arab News: “They say it will only be a two-hour or one-hour cut, but the power cuts last for much longer than that.”

Indrajith Colonne, a cab driver in the capital, said Sri Lankans were growing distrustful of the government. “What they say today, they change tomorrow,” Colonne told Arab News. “So even if they say there is no need to worry about fuel, we go and stand in the queue and get what we can because we don’t trust them.”

Deshal de Mel, an economist and research director at Colombo-based think tank Verite Research, said: “Sri Lanka’s most pragmatic option would be to enter into negotiations with its foreign creditors to restructure its external debt.”

An agreement with the International Monetary Fund, he added, would play an important role while the country navigated the “painful and challenging restructuring process.”

After months of refusing to consider the IMF, a Cabinet spokesman on Tuesday said the South Asian country was open to discussions with the international financial institution and other multilateral lenders, such as the Asian Development Bank, on seeking assistance.

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector
Updated 23 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector

Egypt, Russia to sign deal to utilize natural gas in transport sector
Updated 23 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and Russia will sign an initial agreement soon to start using natural gas in the transportation sector as engine fuel, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday. 

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla held discussions with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Shulginov in this regard. They discussed the possibility of increasing the role of Russian companies working in the Egyptian petroleum sector.
They also discussed cooperation in the field of converting cars to work with natural gas.

Shulginov expressed Russia’s interest in the East Mediterranean Gas Forum and its desire to hold subsequent meetings to discuss the forum’s developments. 

Export to Lebanon

Egypt is planning to resume export of natural gas through the Arab Gas Pipeline to Lebanon in the coming weeks, El-Molla said. 

He said the World Bank will finance the supply operations to ensure continuity. 

Topics: Egypt Russia Petroleum gas energy transport

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy

ACWA Power led consortium close financing for $1.59bn loan to supply TRSDC with clean energy
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by ACWA Power closed the financing for a $1.59 billion power project at The Red Sea Development Co., or TRSDC, according to a statement.

The consortium led by ACWA Power, and composed of SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Company and Saudi Tabreed Cooling Company, closed a $1.302 billion senior debt facilities for the Red Sea multi-utilities project.

The senior debt project is financed through a combination of US dollar denominated and Saudi Riyal denominated soft mini-perm and long-term financing provided by a consortium of Saudi Arabian and international banks, including the Al Rajhi Bank, APICORP, Bank Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Saudi National Bank and Standard Chartered.

We’re proud to be the provider of all utility services to the very exacting zero carbon emission, zero waste and zero plastic standards and are delighted to have achieved this milestone on yet another path breaking project that is helping to meet the clean energy ambitions of Vision 2030

Paddy Padmanathan, CEO and Vice Chairman, ACWA Power

First Phase

TRSDC —the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project — appointed ACWA Power to design, build, operate and transfer The Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure that relies entirely on renewable energy for power generation, water production, wastewater treatment and district cooling.

It is also the procurer of the project, which includes the provision of renewable power, potable water, wastewater treatment district cooling and solid waste treatment for 16 hotels, an international airport and infrastructure that make up phase one of The Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia.

First phase of the Project is set to open by the end of 2022.

The Red Sea Project is not investing any of its own capital and is instead committing to purchase its utilities from the consortium for the next 25 years. Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth vehicle the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns TRSDC, will provide the guarantee for the 25-year offtake agreement.

One of the world's largest 

The project will have a 340MW solar photovoltaic plant with an associated storage system utilising a battery energy storage system plant for captive use, which at a design capacity of around 1.200 GWh will, upon deployment, be one of the world’s largest utility-scale system of its kind.

The system is currently sized to meet the initial demand of TRSDC, with the ability to expand in line with the development.

The energy system has been designed to allow the development to remain completely off-grid and powered by renewables. 

The scope of the project also includes construction of three seawater reverse osmosis plants totaling a capacity of 32,500 cubic meters per day at the project, designed to provide clean drinking water, a waste management centre and an innovative sewage treatment plant that will allow waste to be managed in a way that enhances the environment, by creating new wetland habitats and supplementing irrigation water for the TRSDC landscape nursery.

 

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company ACWA Power

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report

Global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record $5.9 trillion in 2021: Report
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of global mergers and acquisition deals hit a record-breaking $5.9 trillion during 2021, a report by Bain & Company revealed. 

The fourth annual M&A report suggests an optimistic outlook for deal activity in 2022, showing that 89 percent expect their own deal proceedings will stay the same or increase.

“It’s important to acknowledge several risk factors that could complicate our positive outlook, such as macroeconomic complications, evolving regulatory scrutiny, and the impact of geopolitical evolutions, particularly regarding China,” said the firm’s head of financial services. 
“The major fundamentals for deal making remain attractive for buyers, and it is unlikely that there would be a significant change in the relevance of M&A as a growth driver in 2022,” Dirk Vater added. 

During the year 2021, deals involving financial investors, special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, and venture capital firms grew by over 100 percent, while corporate-led deals rose by 47 percent. 

“The M&A market is different today than what it was 20 years ago,” said the head of the company’s financial services in the Middle East, Jad Zerouali. 

“Executives have to keep up with an increasingly diverse map of alternative deal models such as partnerships and corporate venture capital. This nuanced and evolving market requires a wide set of skills and a deep understanding of the deal landscape on the buyers’ part,” he added.

Founded in 1973, Bain & Company is a global management consultancy that provides advice to public, private and non-profit organizations.

Topics: Mergers and Acquisitions economy

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m

Shipsy SaaS plans Mideast expansion after raising $25m
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: India-Based SaaS logistics platform, Shipsy, is planning an expansion in the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia markets after raising a $25 million series B financing round. 

The company will use this to expand in the aforementioned regions, as well as drive technological innovation in the global logistics industry and its platforms, Entrepreneur India reported. 

Founded in 2015, Shipsy, serves more than 160 customers across the globe. It established its regional headquarters in Dubai in 2021.  

The round was co-led by venture capital firms, A91 Partners and Z3 Partners, along with existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. 

Topics: logistics

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg

Egypt names 6 banks for its first $2bn Islamic bonds: Bloomberg
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has selected six international banks to manage the sale of its first sovereign Islamic bonds worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the decision.

The lenders include Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank. 

The issuance is likely to take place in the second quarter of 2022, the sources told Bloomberg.

Last year, Egypt raised $6.8 billion through Eurobond issuances and is currently planning its first Japanese yen-denominated Samurai bond in this fiscal year ending in June. 

Topics: Egypt Sukuk

