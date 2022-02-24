Biden meets with G7, addresses US on response to Russia

LONDON: US President Joe Biden met with G7 allies Thursday to hammer out a raft of new sanctions against Russia after it invaded Ukraine, and will later speak to the American people on a crisis that he warns will cause “catastrophic loss of life.”
The virtual, closed-door meeting of G7 leaders — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — started at 9:17 a.m. (1417 GMT), a White House official said.
“President Biden and leaders are discussing their joint response to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” the official said.
Before the G7 gathering, Biden first huddled with his National Security Council in the Situation Room, the White House said. His speech to the nation was scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (1730 GMT).
For weeks, as Russia built up tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons on Ukraine’s border, Biden has led NATO and other European allies in trying to craft a package of what Washington says are “unprecedented” sanctions as a deterrent.
Now that the deterrent has failed, the effort is likely to see rapid escalation to inflict real pain on Russia’s already shaky economy.
“The United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden said in his first comments late Wednesday in Washington, after Russian missiles began to rain down on Ukraine.
He asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against President Putin’s flagrant aggression, and to stand with the people of Ukraine.
Biden also held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, saying afterwards that he had promised to “provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”
The US president noted that Zelensky had requested him to “call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly” against Putin’s “flagrant aggression.”
On Tuesday, after Putin first announced he would send troops as “peacekeepers” to two small areas already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, Western countries swung into action with a first round of sanctions.
The US government joined European allies in imposing sanctions on two Russian banks, Moscow’s sovereign debt, several oligarchs and other measures.
And on Wednesday, as the Russian invasion force became clearly primed to attack, Biden announced he was imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany — one of energy-rich Moscow’s highest-profile geopolitical projects.
Germany had earlier announced it would block the pipeline from opening for deliveries.
NATO, set to hold an emergency summit on Friday, on Thursday said it was bolstering its troop presence on its eastern flank and putting hundreds of warplanes and ships on alert.
“Make no mistake: We will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory,” said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Stoltenberg both called the invasion a “barbaric” attack on an independent nation that threatened “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order.” The EU scheduled an emergency summit in Brussels.
But no one promised to move in militarily and defend Ukraine at the risk of touching off a bigger European war. Ukraine is not a NATO member, and the US and its Western allies have said for weeks that they would not send troops into the country.
Now, US officials are teeing up tougher new sanctions that could include targeting bigger banks, more oligarchs close to Putin and, crucially, a ban on exports to Russia of high-tech equipment and components. It was not clear how many of these measures would be announced Thursday.
Germany’s vice chancellor, Robert Habeck, signalled Thursday there’d be a “strong sanctions package” that will “cut off the Russian economy from industrial progress, will attack and freeze assets and financial holdings, and will dramatically limit access to the European and American markets.”
“No Russian financial institution is safe,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday, hours before the invasion was launched.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy.
“Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy,” Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.
He said the West must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas which had given Putin a grip over Western politics.
“Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually military, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”
He told Russians he did not believe the invasion was being carried out in their name, while he vowed to support Ukraine until the flame of freedom “burns bright again.”
“I don’t believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free,” he said.
“I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine: We will of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”
In earlier comments on Twitter, the British leader called the invasion a “catastrophe” for Europe, and said he would talk to other G7 group of rich nations.
“I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible,” he said.
Foreign minister Liz Truss said she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. (With AFP, Reuters and AP)
Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend
Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal
Mukadam had made repeated attempts to escape the mansion but was blocked by members of Jaffer's staff
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
AFP
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death Thursday, for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalising of women in the deeply patriarchal nation.
Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her.
Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion but was blocked by two members Jaffer’s staff.
“The main accused has been awarded the death sentence,” said judge Atta Rabbani at the Islamabad district court.
Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, were found not guilty of attempting to cover up the crime.
The two staff members were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting murder.
“I am happy that justice has been served,” said Shuakat Mukadam, Noor’s father, while pledging to challenge the acquittal of Jaffer’s parents.
The case prompted an explosive reaction from women’s rights campaigners reckoning with the pervasion of violence against women.
The shocking nature of the murder, involving a couple from the privileged elite of Pakistani society, led to pressure for the trial to conclude swiftly in a country where the justice system is notoriously sluggish and cases typically drag on for years.
According to the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, a group providing legal assistance to vulnerable women, the conviction rate for cases of violence against them is lower than three percent.
Targets of sexual and domestic abuse are often too afraid to speak out, and criminal complaints frequently not investigated seriously.
“Convictions have been dismally low for victims... making today’s guilty verdict all the more significant,” said Amnesty International South Asia campaigner Rimmel Mohydin.
The court verdict dictates Jaffer be “hanged by his neck till he is dead,” however he was also given a concurrent sentence of 25 years in prison for abduction and rape.
He will also be able to challenge Thursday’s verdict.
Executions have rarely been carried out in Pakistan in recent years — and usually only involving terrorism cases — in part due to pressure from the European Union.
The last was in December 2019, according to the Justice Project Pakistan, making it likely Jaffer will only serve jail time, with remissions for religious holidays and good behavior.
Jaffer was thrown out of court several times during the trial for unruly behavior.
He was frequently carried into proceedings by stretcher or wheelchair, and his lawyers argued he should be found not “mentally sound” — a maneuver prosecutors said was designed to have the trial suspended.
At one hearing he claimed someone else had killed Mukadam during a “drug party” at his house.
When questioning Mukadam’s father — a former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan — Jaffer’s lawyer implied she was killed by her own family for conducting a relationship outside of marriage.
Prosecutions for violence and sexual assault frequently see the female victim’s personal history picked over according to Pakistan’s patriarchal mores — another reason why justice is rare for women.
Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians
Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated
Adam Niedzielski: ‘In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities’
Updated 32 min 4 sec ago
Reuters
WARSAW: Poland is preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in Russia’s assault on its neighbor, the country’s health ministry said, adding that Polish hospitals were ready to receive thousands of patients.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting it by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and prompting Ukrainians to flee their homes.
“Poland is preparing to accept migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian citizens affected by the armed conflict,” the health ministry said in an email sent to Reuters.
In Ukraine, explosions were heard before dawn and throughout the morning in the capital Kyiv, a city of 3 million people. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.
“We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to health care, including hospitalization. Beds are being prepared in hospitals for the admission of the wounded,” the Polish ministry added.
Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated.
“In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities, including those seriously injured,” Niedzielski said in an interview with website wp.pl.
He also said Poland was preparing a special train to transport the wounded, set up with medical equipment and personnel, a solution never before used in Poland.
“Exercises in using it are planned in the coming days. It will pick up the wounded from the border with Ukraine.”
Niedzielski also said Poland was considering the possibility of using temporary COVID hospitals set up on fairs and stadiums.
“Temporary hospitals and their future role are now being considered. At the moment, there are fewer and fewer COVID-19 patients, so they could also be used in the case the darkest scenarios come true.”
Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that ‘Greece unequivocally condemns revisionist acts’ before an emergency meeting with military and energy staff
Athens has beefed up its consular presence mainly in Mariupol, the heart of an ethnic Greek community of over 100,000 people that dates back to the 18th century
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP
ATHENS: Greece on Thursday slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “revisionist” as it scrambled to bolster consular support for its ethnic community of over 100,000 people in the country.
“Greece unequivocally condemns revisionist acts,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the start of an emergency meeting with military and energy staff.
“We strongly condemn the Russian aggression against an independent country,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said as she hosted visiting Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.
“Europe needs to stay united,” she said.
Deputy foreign minister Andreas Katsaniotis earlier told Parapolitika radio that Athens had beefed up its consular presence mainly in Mariupol, the heart of the community that dates to the 18th century.
“While other countries withdrew their diplomats, we increased our personnel,” he said.
Greek officials in Kyiv, Mariupol and Odessa “are in constant contact with Greek citizens and (ethnic Greeks) to provide any support possible,” Katsaniotis said.
As tensions over an invasion ran high earlier this month, a Greek expatriate died in a clash in eastern Ukraine which Athens blamed on Ukrainian soldiers.
Two other ethnic Greeks were injured, the Greek foreign ministry said.
Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters
MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.
Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a special military operation” against Ukraine
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure”
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI/LONDON: Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a special military operation” against Ukraine to eliminate what he called a serious threat, saying his aim was to demilitarise Russia’s southern neighbor.
Shortly after there were reports of shelling in major cities across Ukraine.
In response Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.
In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.
“This morning, Russia launched a new military operation against our state,” Zelensky said in a separate message posted on the presidential website.
“This is a completely groundless, cynical invasion,” he said.
“We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991,” he said in reference to the year of the Soviet Union's collapse.
“But now, what is being decided is not only our country’s future, but also the future of how Europe will live.”
Here is a live update of the main developments in Ukraine as they happen. (All timings are in GMT)
14:40: Denmark will increase its contributions to NATO forces by deploying around 200 soldiers to Estonia as well as two F-16 fighter jets to perform aerial policing in Poland’s air space, the government said.
The decisions would need parliamentary approval, which the government will seek later on Thursday.
14:40 - Russia’s foreign ministry said the Kremlin would respond to European and US sanctions in a "tit-for-tat" manner.
14:35: The European Union has summoned Russia’s ambassador to the EU to demand an immediate end to Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, the EU’s diplomatic service (EEAS) said.
In the meeting with the ambassador, the EU conveyed its “strongest condemnation of the unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the demand to cease military operations immediately, and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine,” the EEAS said.
14:33: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned the country would take an economic hit from the shockwaves caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West, particularly in energy markets.
“We will take whatever measures are necessary to mitigate the economic impact, including the energy impact, of this crisis on Spanish society,” he said during a televised address in Madrid.
14:30 - UEFA are to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to “evaluate the situation” concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the former set to host the Champions League final in Saint Petersburg in May. Full story here.
14:25 - World leaders are continuing to condemn the actions of Russia in Ukraine, with the Danish prime minister saying they expected the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be the start of a long international crisis, and Spanish PM calling it an "attack on peace and solidarity that has brought prosperity to Europe," while pledging financial and medical support to Ukraine.
14:20 - The Ukrainian army said battles were under way for airbase near Kyiv, while the city's mayor said four metro stations do not have trains running so they can be used as air raid shelters.
14:15 - The Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday afternoon that Putin was immersing Europe in the darkest time since 1939, and that the West had to assist with tough sanctions, and by providing Ukraine with military and financial support.
Germany has said sanctions are already in place to “dramatically limit” Russian access to EU, US markets. The German defense minister also said Berlin was ready to comply with further NATO requests.
14:10 - Russia says it has destroyed over 70 military targets, including 11 airfields.
14:05 - Europe's aviation regulator expanded a safety warning, advising airlines to “exercise caution” when flying through parts of Russian airspace controlled by regional centers in Moscow and Rostov.
In an updated bulletin the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cited “heightened military activity (and) risk of missiles penetrating into controlled airspace.”
14:00 - Ukrainian President Zelensky says his country is waiting for concrete sanctions against Russia from allies, but having spoken to many of their leaders, confident of forming an alliance against Russian President Putin.
13:45 - Russia's foreign minister said he had held tense talks with representatives from the US and NATO, adding that Moscow was always ready for dialogue based on the principles of international law.
13:35 - Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kiev called on all Saudi citizens in Ukraine who did not contact it during the previous evacuation period to contact it as soon as possible. Full story here.
13:14: Soldiers were seen raising the Russian flag over the Ukrainian Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.
12:00: Qatar Airways temporarily suspends all flights to Ukraine.
All Qatar Airways flights to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended. We continue to closely monitor developments. Impacted passengers should visit My Trip at https://t.co/1T0MS4AJnD for available options.