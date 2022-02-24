Saudi Arabia tops the region in e-services availability: UN index

You are here

(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region for e-services availability for citizens and business sectors, according to the UN. 

The organization’s Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index measures the development of government services provided through e-services.

Ahmed Mohammad Al Suwaiyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority, said that by providing advanced government services through e-portals and smart applications, the achievement is a culmination of joint efforts with government agencies to attain quality of life.

Separately, the Kingdom has ranked second globally among the G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report for the year 2021.

Issued by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the index measures government services and their development process and contribution in improving quality of life. 

 

RIYADH: PepsiCo has announced Saudi-based Okeanos as one of the ten startups participating in the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program. 

Okeanos is a sustainability innovation company that develops technologies for cutting down plastic pollution. 

The program includes ten Middle East and North America startups that participate in a rigorous multi-stage judging process. 

Each startup receives an initial grant of $20,000 and mentorship from the PepsiCo and UAE project, Food Tech Valley. 

The program’s committee also includes members from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment that will be ranking startups based on a key criteria, including sustainability alignment to PepsiCo Positive. 

The final winner will receive a $100,000 grant from PepsiCo and have access to investors, logistic facilities, and capacity building.

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund, known as PIF, has opened three new subsidiary companies’ offices in London, New York and Hong Kong in line with its global expansion plans.

The new subsidiary companies’ offices will enable the sovereign fund to work with its partners globally, enabling an economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

The fund is an active investor in other industries and businesses, including in the UK, Europe, US, Asia and South America.

As part of PIF’s 2021-2025 strategy, it plans to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025, while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs.

RIYADH: Dubai’s Mashreq Bank is working with Goldman Sachs on a potential $500 million sale of its payments arm, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The group is looking for potential buyers for the unit, mainly responsible for carrying out and processing debit and credit card transactions.

Representatives for the lender and Goldman Sachs declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

The move is the latest in the trend of traditional lenders pivoting into digital banking amid rising competition from startups providing non-traditional financial services.

As one of the UAE’s oldest privately held banks, Mashreq has origins going back to 1967.

Abu Dhabi-based polyolefins manufacturer Borouge has announced the commencement of its fifth polypropylene unit, or PP5, in Ruwais city, according to a statement.

This comes as a result of increasing worldwide demand for manufactured products in several industrial sectors, including recyclable advanced packaging and infrastructure.

Borouge’s PP5 project aims to propel sustainable living and in-country value simultaneously.

It has achieved an in-country value of over 60 percent, the statement said.

Additionally, 30 percent of the installed equipment was “Made in the UAE.”

The new unit will boost Borouge’s polypropylene capacity by an estimated 25 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Etqaan Real Estate will soon launch projects worth SR3 billion ($800 million), the company’s chairman told CNBC Arabiya.

A total of six projects will be auctioned by the developer within the coming three months, Abdulaziz Alrasheed revealed.

He stressed that the move comes amid efforts by the company to grow and expand its reach across the Kingdom.

When asked if the firm plans to join the Kingdom’s listing wave, he said: “We are working on a plan for an initial public offering, whether on the parallel market or the main market.”

