Saudi Arabia tops the region in e-services availability: UN index

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region for e-services availability for citizens and business sectors, according to the UN.

The organization’s Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index measures the development of government services provided through e-services.

Ahmed Mohammad Al Suwaiyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority, said that by providing advanced government services through e-portals and smart applications, the achievement is a culmination of joint efforts with government agencies to attain quality of life.

Separately, the Kingdom has ranked second globally among the G20 countries in the Digital Competitiveness Report for the year 2021.

Issued by the UN’s Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, the index measures government services and their development process and contribution in improving quality of life.