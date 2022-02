Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend

LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine

DUBAI/LONDON: Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a special military operation” against Ukraine to eliminate what he called a serious threat, saying his aim was to demilitarise Russia’s southern neighbor.

Shortly after there were reports of shelling in major cities across Ukraine.

In response Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

“This morning, Russia launched a new military operation against our state,” Zelensky said in a separate message posted on the presidential website.

“This is a completely groundless, cynical invasion,” he said.

“We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991,” he said in reference to the year of the Soviet Union's collapse.

“But now, what is being decided is not only our country’s future, but also the future of how Europe will live.”

Here is a live update of the main developments in Ukraine as they happen. (All timings are in GMT)

14:25 - World leaders are continuing to condemn the actions of Russia in Ukraine, with the Danish prime minister saying they expected the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be the start of a long international crisis, and Spanish PM calling it an "attack on peace and solidarity that has brought prosperity to Europe," while pledging financial and medical support to Ukraine.

14:20 - The Ukrainian army said battles were under way for airbase near Kyiv, while the city's mayor said four metro stations do not have trains running so they can be used as air raid shelters.

14:15 - The Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday afternoon that Putin was immersing Europe in the darkest time since 1939, and that the West had to assist with tough sanctions, and by providing Ukraine with military and financial support.

Germany has said sanctions are already in place to “dramatically limit” Russian access to EU, US markets. The German defense minister also said Berlin was ready to comply with further NATO requests.

14:10 - Russia says it has destroyed over 70 military targets, including 11 airfields.

#Greece has slammed Russia’s attack on #Ukraine as ‘revisionist’ amid concerns over ethnic community of over 100,000 people based around #Mariupol https://t.co/hwzIOtx7zC pic.twitter.com/W7VIbpuXDh — Arab News (@arabnews) February 24, 2022

14:05 - Europe's aviation regulator expanded a safety warning, advising airlines to “exercise caution” when flying through parts of Russian airspace controlled by regional centers in Moscow and Rostov.

In an updated bulletin the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cited “heightened military activity (and) risk of missiles penetrating into controlled airspace.”

14:00 - Ukrainian President Zelensky says his country is waiting for concrete sanctions against Russia from allies, but having spoken to many of their leaders, confident of forming an alliance against Russian President Putin.

13:45 - Russia's foreign minister said he had held tense talks with representatives from the US and NATO, adding that Moscow was always ready for dialogue based on the principles of international law.

13:35 - Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kiev called on all Saudi citizens in Ukraine who did not contact it during the previous evacuation period to contact it as soon as possible. Full story here.

13:14: Soldiers were seen raising the Russian flag over the Ukrainian Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

12:00: Qatar Airways temporarily suspends all flights to Ukraine.

All Qatar Airways flights to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended. We continue to closely monitor developments. Impacted passengers should visit My Trip at https://t.co/1T0MS4AJnD for available options. — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 24, 2022

12:00: Advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office says fighting is taking place along practically the entire Russian-Ukraine border.

12:00: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the west will impose “massive sanctions” against Russia as it continues in it invasion of Ukraine.

WATCH: My address to the nation on the situation in Ukraine. https://t.co/bLDpcnNaDy — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

11:56: NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they have no plans to troops to Ukraine.

11:49: Footage from Ukraine appears to show a downed Russian military helicopter.

11:49: Other footage also shared on social media appears to show Russian military helicopters flying over residential areas of Ukraine.

11:43: Russian helicopters attack a military airport near Kiev, according to Ukrainian border guards.

11:32: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia has launched a war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent.

LIVE at +- 12:00 CET



Press briefing after extraordinary meeting of the North Atlantic Council on #Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on #Ukraine.



@NATO HQ, Brussels https://t.co/toYTx6ecME — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 24, 2022

11:25: Senior Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, says he understands Russia’s concerns over security issues.

11:22: Three Russian helicopters downed by Ukraine, according to Ukraine Internal Ministry official.

11:12: Kremlin says “Nobody is talking about occupation of Ukraine” adding that the word is unacceptable.

11:03: 2 Russian civilian cargo ships hit by a Ukrainian missile strike in the Azov sea, casualties reported.

11:02: The headquarters of Ukrainian intelligence in Kiev falls under missile attack.

10:56: Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa says their country will welcome Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

10:45: The British government has summoned the Russian ambassador, and confirms it is preparing a ‘harsh package’ of sanctions.

10:40: Red Cross, Gail McGovern, says all sides in Ukraine conflict must respect international humanitarian laws, protect civilians and essential services.

10:35: The current situation is not a Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine but a comprehensive attack, says Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

10:17: Israel’s foreign minister Yair Lapid says his country condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine.

10:14: Witness reports say explosion heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev

10:01: More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians killed says country’s presidency Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

09:57: Germany offers extensive help to Poland in preparation for possible Ukraine refugee influx.

09:54: Iran’s foreign minister Amirabdollahian says the Ukraine crisis was caused by NATO provocations: Twitter.

بحران #اوکراین ریشه در اقدامات تحریک آمیز ناتو دارد. ما توسل به جنگ را راه حل نمی دانیم. برقراری آتش بس و تمرکز بر راه حل سیاسی و دموکراتیک یک ضرورت است. — H.Amirabdollahian امیرعبداللهیان (@Amirabdolahian) February 24, 2022

09:49: As shelling continues Russian military tell Ukrainian civilians they have ‘nothing to fear’

09:40: A boy is killed in the shelling of an apartment block in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

09:35: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country broke off diplomatic relations with Russia.

09:01: Germany says European Union will launch the ‘most massive sanctions’ against Russia.

08:48: The Ukrain military says about 50 Russians have been killed and 6 planes destroyed in eastern Ukraine

08:42: Lithuania declares a state of emergency as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

08:32: Ukraine police say they will distribute weapons to veterans.

08:31: Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Ukraine invasion.

08:04: Explosions are heard in the east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

07:54: Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for European ‘unity’ in call with French President Emmanuel Macron

07:34: Iran urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country.

07:18: Australia announces ‘second phase’ of sanctions against Russia.

07:17: Russian-backed separatists say they downed 2 Ukrainian drones.

07:15: Russian ruble falls 9% against dollar after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

07:15: Ukraine says at least 7 people have killed by Russian shelling and 9 wounded.

06:55: Denmark closes its embassy in Kiev.

06:53: French President Emmanuel Macron condemns the Russian invasion in a tweet.

La France condamne fermement la décision de la Russie de faire la guerre à l’Ukraine. La Russie doit mettre immédiatement fin à ses opérations militaires. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 24, 2022

06:44: Casualties reported in Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine interior ministry advisor.

06:43: Low cost airline Wizz Air suspends all operations in Ukraine.

06:42: Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, says the Russian attack ‘shakes foundation of international order.’ Read the story in Arab News Japan

06:33: Four more blasts heard to the east of Ukrainian city of Mariupol: Reuters report.

06:26: Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, condemns the Russian attack, describing it as ‘unjustified and unjustifiable.’

06:26: Ukraine police say 2 villages in Luhansk region have been seized.

06:23: Saudi stocks tumble as the trading session starts Thursday amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brent crude crossed $100 for the first time since 2014, rising 6.22 percent to $102.9 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. US benchmark WTI went up to $97.59 a barrel.

06:10: Russia’s Defense Ministry says Ukraine’s air defense has been degraded.

06:06: Ukraine military says 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region – a claim Russia denies.

05:42: Ukraine’s emergency services say an ammunition depot in Kyiv is on fire

05:39: Ukraine’s border was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus, as well as Crimea.

05:37: US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken says allies are united in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strengthening NATO’S eastern flank

05:31: Ukraine military says its air force is repelling an air attack by the invading forces.

05:30: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Putin ‘has chosen a path of bloodshed’ in Ukraine.

05:21: Reuters report sirens heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

05:20: German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz says the Russian military operation is ‘a glaring violation’ of international rights.

05:19: NATO ambassadors say they will hold an urgent meeting on the Russia invasion

05:16: Two blasts heard in Mariupol one after another, from an easterly direction according to Reuters.

05:15: US President Joe Biden says the US will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and its people.

05:09: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kulbela tweeted “The world must impose devastating sanctions on Russia.”

До українських громад в усьому світі:



Путін напав, але ніхто не розбігається. Армія, дипломати, всі працюють. Україна б’ється. Україна захистить себе. Україна переможе.



Розповсюджуйте правду про вторгнення Путіна в своїх країнах і закликайте уряди до негайних дій. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

05:00: President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen strongly condemned Russia’s “unjustified attack on Ukraine.”

And she said “we will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

Adding: “In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.”

04:55: Russian-backed rebels say they had started the attack on the Ukraine-controlled town near Luhansk.

Elsewhere explosions are heard in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk.

04:54: Ukraine’s president tells people to stay at home as much as possible and urged them not to panic.

04:51: The Ukraine President announces the introduction of marital law across the country and says explosions have been heard in many of Ukraine’s cities.

04:48: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, near the Russian border, news agency AFP reports.

04:46: Russia’s defense ministry says it is not targeting Ukrainian cities with missile or artillery strikes.

04:44: Kyiv mayor tells citizens to stay home after explosions heard in the Ukraine capital.

04:40: Moscow’s UN envoy says Russia is targeting what it calls the ‘junta in power in Kiev.’

04:39: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says his country “condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine.

And he says his country will take additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression

04:37: Ukraine foreign ministry calls on allies to immediately activate package of new sanctions.

04:35: Artillery fire heard in Donetsk news agency Reuters reports.

04:35: Chinese envoy to the UN says China believes the door to a peaceful solution to the “Ukraine issue” has not been completely shut, and should not be shut

04:24: Ukraine calls on Russia and the UN ‘to stop the war.’

04:19: Gueterres describes the attack on Ukraine as ‘saddest moment in my tenure’ as secretary-general.

04:18: UN Secretary-General Gueterres tells Russia’s Putin: “In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia.”

04:12: Russian troops land in Mariupol and Odessa: IFX

04:11: Ukrainska Pravda news website says Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes.

04:11: Ukraine closes airspace to civilian planes.

04:08: The French envoy to the UN condemns Russia for choosing war, and says Russia must be held accountable at UN security council.

04:07: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Black Sea port Odessa according to the news agency AFP.

04:07: Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN tells the Russian UN envoy “there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight in hell.”

04:03: The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure says passengers and staff evacuated from Kyiv airport.

04:00: The NATO chief condemns Russia’s ‘reckless and unprovoked attack’ on Ukraine.

03:11: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says in case of any interference, Russia will react immediately: TASS

03:00: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin calls on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their weapons and go home: TASS