Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend

Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, convicted to murder his girlfriend, Noor Mukadam, arrives in a court before the case verdict in Islamabad on Thursday. (AFP)
  • Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal
  • Mukadam had made repeated attempts to escape the mansion but was blocked by members of Jaffer's staff
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death Thursday, for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalising of women in the deeply patriarchal nation.
Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her.
Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion but was blocked by two members Jaffer’s staff.
“The main accused has been awarded the death sentence,” said judge Atta Rabbani at the Islamabad district court.
Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, were found not guilty of attempting to cover up the crime.
The two staff members were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting murder.
“I am happy that justice has been served,” said Shuakat Mukadam, Noor’s father, while pledging to challenge the acquittal of Jaffer’s parents.
The case prompted an explosive reaction from women’s rights campaigners reckoning with the pervasion of violence against women.
The shocking nature of the murder, involving a couple from the privileged elite of Pakistani society, led to pressure for the trial to conclude swiftly in a country where the justice system is notoriously sluggish and cases typically drag on for years.
According to the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, a group providing legal assistance to vulnerable women, the conviction rate for cases of violence against them is lower than three percent.
Targets of sexual and domestic abuse are often too afraid to speak out, and criminal complaints frequently not investigated seriously.
“Convictions have been dismally low for victims... making today’s guilty verdict all the more significant,” said Amnesty International South Asia campaigner Rimmel Mohydin.
The court verdict dictates Jaffer be “hanged by his neck till he is dead,” however he was also given a concurrent sentence of 25 years in prison for abduction and rape.
He will also be able to challenge Thursday’s verdict.
Executions have rarely been carried out in Pakistan in recent years — and usually only involving terrorism cases — in part due to pressure from the European Union.
The last was in December 2019, according to the Justice Project Pakistan, making it likely Jaffer will only serve jail time, with remissions for religious holidays and good behavior.
Jaffer was thrown out of court several times during the trial for unruly behavior.
He was frequently carried into proceedings by stretcher or wheelchair, and his lawyers argued he should be found not “mentally sound” — a maneuver prosecutors said was designed to have the trial suspended.
At one hearing he claimed someone else had killed Mukadam during a “drug party” at his house.
When questioning Mukadam’s father — a former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan — Jaffer’s lawyer implied she was killed by her own family for conducting a relationship outside of marriage.
Prosecutions for violence and sexual assault frequently see the female victim’s personal history picked over according to Pakistan’s patriarchal mores — another reason why justice is rare for women.

WARSAW: Poland is preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in Russia’s assault on its neighbor, the country’s health ministry said, adding that Polish hospitals were ready to receive thousands of patients.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting it by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and prompting Ukrainians to flee their homes.
“Poland is preparing to accept migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian citizens affected by the armed conflict,” the health ministry said in an email sent to Reuters.
In Ukraine, explosions were heard before dawn and throughout the morning in the capital Kyiv, a city of 3 million people. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.
“We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to health care, including hospitalization. Beds are being prepared in hospitals for the admission of the wounded,” the Polish ministry added.
Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated.
“In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities, including those seriously injured,” Niedzielski said in an interview with website wp.pl.
He also said Poland was preparing a special train to transport the wounded, set up with medical equipment and personnel, a solution never before used in Poland.
“Exercises in using it are planned in the coming days. It will pick up the wounded from the border with Ukraine.”
Niedzielski also said Poland was considering the possibility of using temporary COVID hospitals set up on fairs and stadiums.
“Temporary hospitals and their future role are now being considered. At the moment, there are fewer and fewer COVID-19 patients, so they could also be used in the case the darkest scenarios come true.”

ATHENS: Greece on Thursday slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “revisionist” as it scrambled to bolster consular support for its ethnic community of over 100,000 people in the country.
“Greece unequivocally condemns revisionist acts,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the start of an emergency meeting with military and energy staff.
“We strongly condemn the Russian aggression against an independent country,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said as she hosted visiting Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.
“Europe needs to stay united,” she said.
Deputy foreign minister Andreas Katsaniotis earlier told Parapolitika radio that Athens had beefed up its consular presence mainly in Mariupol, the heart of the community that dates to the 18th century.
“While other countries withdrew their diplomats, we increased our personnel,” he said.
Greek officials in Kyiv, Mariupol and Odessa “are in constant contact with Greek citizens and (ethnic Greeks) to provide any support possible,” Katsaniotis said.
As tensions over an invasion ran high earlier this month, a Greek expatriate died in a clash in eastern Ukraine which Athens blamed on Ukrainian soldiers.
Two other ethnic Greeks were injured, the Greek foreign ministry said.

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • On Wednesday, Johnson told finance chiefs he wanted to impose the “toughest possible next tranche” of sanctions on Russia
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after the Kremlin launched an all-out invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Thursday.

Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticized by some as a weak response to Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

“Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy,” Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

He said the West must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas which had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a grip over Western politics.

“Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually military, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

In earlier comments on Twitter, the British leader called the invasion a “catastrophe” for Europe, and said he would talk to other G7 group of rich nations.

“I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible,” he said.

Foreign minister Liz Truss said she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Britain, like the United States and European Union, had threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said Moscow would never do.

On Wednesday, Johnson told finance chiefs he wanted to impose the “toughest possible next tranche” of sanctions on Russia, an action he described as being able to “make a difference and change the outcome.”

In his address on Thursday, he told Russians he did not believe the invasion was being carried out in their name, while he vowed to support Ukraine until the flame of freedom “burns bright again.”

“I don’t believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free,” he said.

“I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine: We will of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”

Meanwhile, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi demanded Thursday Russia “withdraw unconditionally” from Ukraine, saying the invasion of the pro-Western nation “concerns all of us, our lives as free people, our democracy.”

Italy and its allies urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “put an immediate end to the bloodshed and to unconditionally withdraw his military forces,” Draghi said, adding that Rome was “strengthening” its “contribution to military deployment in all the most directly exposed Allied countries.”

Additionally, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron said Russia's attack on Ukraine is a 'turning point' in European history.

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.

LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion started early Thursday morning. (AFP)
The Russian invasion started early Thursday morning. (AFP)
LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Russian invasion started early Thursday morning. (AFP)
  • Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a special military operation” against Ukraine
  • Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure”
DUBAI/LONDON: Early Thursday morning Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “a special military operation” against Ukraine to eliminate what he called a serious threat, saying his aim was to demilitarise Russia’s southern neighbor.

Shortly after there were reports of shelling in major cities across Ukraine.

In response Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

“This morning, Russia launched a new military operation against our state,” Zelensky said in a separate message posted on the presidential website.

“This is a completely groundless, cynical invasion,” he said.

“We, the citizens of Ukraine, have been determining our own future since 1991,” he said in reference to the year of the Soviet Union's collapse.

“But now, what is being decided is not only our country’s future, but also the future of how Europe will live.”

Here is a live update of the main developments in Ukraine as they happen. (All timings are in GMT)

14:25 - World leaders are continuing to condemn the actions of Russia in Ukraine, with the Danish prime minister saying they expected the Russian invasion of Ukraine to be the start of a long international crisis, and Spanish PM calling it an "attack on peace and solidarity that has brought prosperity to Europe," while pledging financial and medical support to Ukraine.

14:20 - The Ukrainian army said battles were under way for airbase near Kyiv, while the city's mayor said four metro stations do not have trains running so they can be used as air raid shelters.

14:15 - The Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday afternoon that Putin was immersing Europe in the darkest time since 1939, and that the West had to assist with tough sanctions, and by providing Ukraine with military and financial support.

Germany has said sanctions are already in place to “dramatically limit” Russian access to EU, US markets. The German defense minister also said Berlin was ready to comply with further NATO requests.

14:10 - Russia says it has destroyed over 70 military targets, including 11 airfields.

14:05 - Europe's aviation regulator expanded a safety warning, advising airlines to “exercise caution” when flying through parts of Russian airspace controlled by regional centers in Moscow and Rostov.

In an updated bulletin the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cited “heightened military activity (and) risk of missiles penetrating into controlled airspace.”

14:00 - Ukrainian President Zelensky says his country is waiting for concrete sanctions against Russia from allies, but having spoken to many of their leaders, confident of forming an alliance against Russian President Putin.

13:45 - Russia's foreign minister said he had held tense talks with representatives from the US and NATO, adding that Moscow was always ready for dialogue based on the principles of international law.

13:35 - Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kiev called on all Saudi citizens in Ukraine who did not contact it during the previous evacuation period to contact it as soon as possible. Full story here.

13:14: Soldiers were seen raising the Russian flag over the Ukrainian Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

12:00: Qatar Airways temporarily suspends all flights to Ukraine.

12:00: Advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office says fighting is taking place along practically the entire Russian-Ukraine border.

12:00: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the west will impose “massive sanctions” against Russia as it continues in it invasion of Ukraine.

11:56: NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank. But NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they have no plans to troops to Ukraine.

11:49: Footage from Ukraine appears to show a downed Russian military helicopter.

11:49: Other footage also shared on social media appears to show Russian military helicopters flying over residential areas of Ukraine.

11:43: Russian helicopters attack a military airport near Kiev, according to Ukrainian border guards.

11:32: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia has launched a war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent.

11:25: Senior Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, says he understands Russia’s concerns over security issues.

11:22: Three Russian helicopters downed by Ukraine, according to Ukraine Internal Ministry official.

11:12: Kremlin says “Nobody is talking about occupation of Ukraine” adding that the word is unacceptable.

11:03: 2 Russian civilian cargo ships hit by a Ukrainian missile strike in the Azov sea, casualties reported.

11:02: The headquarters of Ukrainian intelligence in Kiev falls under missile attack.

10:56: Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa says their country will welcome Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

10:45: The British government has summoned the Russian ambassador, and confirms it is preparing a ‘harsh package’ of sanctions.

10:40: Red Cross, Gail McGovern, says all sides in Ukraine conflict must respect international humanitarian laws, protect civilians and essential services.

10:35: The current situation is not a Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine but a comprehensive attack, says Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

10:17: Israel’s foreign minister Yair Lapid says his country condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine.

10:14: Witness reports say explosion heard in Ukraine’s capital Kiev

10:01: More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians killed says country’s presidency Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

09:57: Germany offers extensive help to Poland in preparation for possible Ukraine refugee influx.

09:54: Iran’s foreign minister Amirabdollahian says the Ukraine crisis was caused by NATO provocations: Twitter.

09:49: As shelling continues Russian military tell Ukrainian civilians they have ‘nothing to fear’

09:40: A boy is killed in the shelling of an apartment block in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine.

09:35: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country broke off diplomatic relations with Russia.

09:01: Germany says European Union will launch the ‘most massive sanctions’ against Russia.

08:48: The Ukrain military says about 50 Russians have been killed and 6 planes destroyed in eastern Ukraine

08:42: Lithuania declares a state of emergency as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

08:32: Ukraine police say they will distribute weapons to veterans.

08:31: Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Ukraine invasion.

08:04: Explosions are heard in the east Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

07:54: Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for European ‘unity’ in call with French President Emmanuel Macron

07:34: Iran urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country.

07:18: Australia announces ‘second phase’ of sanctions against Russia.

07:17: Russian-backed separatists say they downed 2 Ukrainian drones.

07:15: Russian ruble falls 9% against dollar after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

07:15: Ukraine says at least 7 people have killed by Russian shelling and 9 wounded.

06:55: Denmark closes its embassy in Kiev.

06:53: French President Emmanuel Macron condemns the Russian invasion in a tweet.

06:44: Casualties reported in Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to Ukraine interior ministry advisor.

06:43: Low cost airline Wizz Air suspends all operations in Ukraine.

06:42: Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, says the Russian attack ‘shakes foundation of international order.’ Read the story in Arab News Japan

06:33: Four more blasts heard to the east of Ukrainian city of Mariupol: Reuters report.

06:26: Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, condemns the Russian attack, describing it as ‘unjustified and unjustifiable.’

06:26: Ukraine police say 2 villages in Luhansk region have been seized.

06:23: Saudi stocks tumble as the trading session starts Thursday amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brent crude crossed $100 for the first time since 2014, rising 6.22 percent to $102.9 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. US benchmark WTI went up to $97.59 a barrel.

06:10: Russia’s Defense Ministry says Ukraine’s air defense has been degraded.

06:06: Ukraine military says 5 Russian planes and 1 helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region – a claim Russia denies.

05:42: Ukraine’s emergency services say an ammunition depot in Kyiv is on fire

05:39: Ukraine’s border was attacked by Russian troops from Russia and Belarus, as well as Crimea.

05:37: US Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken says allies are united in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strengthening NATO’S eastern flank

05:31: Ukraine military says its air force is repelling an air attack by the invading forces.

05:30: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Putin ‘has chosen a path of bloodshed’ in Ukraine.

05:21: Reuters report sirens heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

05:20: German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz says the Russian military operation is ‘a glaring violation’ of international rights.

05:19: NATO ambassadors say they will hold an urgent meeting on the Russia invasion

05:16: Two blasts heard in Mariupol one after another, from an easterly direction according to Reuters.

05:15: US President Joe Biden says the US will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and its people.

05:09: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kulbela tweeted “The world must impose devastating sanctions on Russia.”

05:00: President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen strongly condemned Russia’s “unjustified attack on Ukraine.”

And she said “we will hold the Kremlin accountable.”

Adding: “In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives.”

04:55: Russian-backed rebels say they had started the attack on the Ukraine-controlled town near Luhansk.

Elsewhere explosions are heard in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk.

04:54: Ukraine’s president tells people to stay at home as much as possible and urged them not to panic.

04:51: The Ukraine President announces the introduction of marital law across the country and says explosions have been heard in many of Ukraine’s cities.

04:48: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, near the Russian border, news agency AFP reports.

04:46: Russia’s defense ministry says it is not targeting Ukrainian cities with missile or artillery strikes.

04:44: Kyiv mayor tells citizens to stay home after explosions heard in the Ukraine capital.

04:40: Moscow’s UN envoy says Russia is targeting what it calls the ‘junta in power in Kiev.’

04:39: Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau says his country “condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine.

And he says his country will take additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression

04:37: Ukraine foreign ministry calls on allies to immediately activate package of new sanctions.

04:35: Artillery fire heard in Donetsk news agency Reuters reports.

04:35: Chinese envoy to the UN says China believes the door to a peaceful solution to the “Ukraine issue” has not been completely shut, and should not be shut

04:24: Ukraine calls on Russia and the UN ‘to stop the war.’

04:19: Gueterres describes the attack on Ukraine as ‘saddest moment in my tenure’ as secretary-general.

04:18: UN Secretary-General Gueterres tells Russia’s Putin: “In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia.”

04:12: Russian troops land in Mariupol and Odessa: IFX

04:11: Ukrainska Pravda news website says Ukrainian military command centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv have been attacked by missile strikes.

04:11: Ukraine closes airspace to civilian planes.

04:08: The French envoy to the UN condemns Russia for choosing war, and says Russia must be held accountable at UN security council.

04:07: Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Black Sea port Odessa according to the news agency AFP.

04:07: Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN tells the Russian UN envoy “there is no purgatory for war criminals, they go straight in hell.”

04:03: The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure says passengers and staff evacuated from Kyiv airport.  

04:00: The NATO chief condemns Russia’s ‘reckless and unprovoked attack’ on Ukraine.

03:11: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says in case of any interference, Russia will react immediately: TASS

03:00: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin calls on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their weapons and go home: TASS

