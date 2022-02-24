ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power broke ground on Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered 100 megawatt wind project, valued at $108 million, it said in a statement.

Located in the north-western part of the country, the Nukus wind project is expected to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2022.

“Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFIs (international financial institutions) to open up the country’s power sector to private investment and to help us reach our goal of 25 percent of energy consumption deriving from renewable sources by 2026,” the minister of energy, Alisher Sultanov, said.

As ACWA Power’s fourth facility in Uzbekistan, the project will consist of wind turbine generators, with each having a capacity of generating more than 5 megawatt of electricity.

Upon operation in 2024, Nukus will contribute 1.25 percent to Uzbekistan’s overall renewable energy goals and will power 120,000 households and offset 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.