You are here

  • Home
  • Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 

Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 

Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 
Cloud Studies by Forensic Architecture at the Whitworth Art Gallery, University of Manchester. (Twitter Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9mzs

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 

Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 
  • University-run museum drew criticism from pro-Israel legal lobbying group
  • ArtReview editor: Ousted museum head was ‘most interesting director the UK has’
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s largest university has drawn criticism for forcing the resignation of a senior museum official who found himself in the firing line of a pro-Israel legal lobbying group for an exhibition he chose to run.

The University of Manchester asked for Alistair Hudson, the director of the Whitworth art gallery, to quit his job after he was criticized by UK Lawyers for Israel.

Whitworth’s removal has been slammed by key figures and institutions from the art and museum worlds.

UKLFI publicly denounced Hudson after his gallery hosted an exhibition by Forensic Architecture, a London-based collective that has repeatedly challenged the Israeli state over extrajudicial killings and the issue of land rights.

Forensic Architecture, which has been shortlisted for the UK’s prestigious Turner Prize for art, use their expertise as architects, artists, lawyers, scientists and journalists to examine state violence worldwide, including by the Israeli military.

A statement by Forensic Architecture at the Whitworth gallery, which is run by the University of Manchester, stated that the collective “stands with Palestine” and highlighted eyewitness accounts of military attacks in Gaza that had created environmental disasters, underground explosions and “massive air quakes with clouds of toxic fumes.”

UKLFI wrote to the University of Manchester — which has the largest student population of any UK school — and said the exhibition’s language seemed “designed to provoke racial discord.”

The gallery then removed the written statement but later reinstated it after protests by Forensic Architecture.

Hudson wrote in August last year, after reinstating the words, that he recognized the complex questions raised but was “also mindful of our role in creating spaces for debate and in academic and artistic freedom.”

He continued: “Museums and galleries have traditionally been a space of experimentation and challenge, and the Whitworth is a place where we may be able to debate, discuss and disagree well, within a safe and empathetic environment.”

UKLFI hit back, saying Hudson should face discipline for failures to “establish the accuracy” of the work. Forensic Architecture denied there were any inaccuracies.

The university was then said to have asked Hudson to resign — a move met with widespread condemnation.

Alistair Brown, the policy director of the Museums Association, said the “sacking of [Hudson] seems deeply mistaken, wrong-headed and unethical. Museums must be able to explore difficult and controversial issues without fearing this kind of reprisal.”

Oliver Basciano, the editor at large of ArtReview, said Hudson was the “most interesting director the UK has” and that his departure was a “disgrace.”

Topics: University of Manchester Alistair Hudson Forensic Architecture UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) Palestine Gaza Cloud Studies

Related

Iconic Gaza bookstore reopens, months after Israeli strike
Middle-East
Iconic Gaza bookstore reopens, months after Israeli strike
With most Gaza homes wrecked by war still in ruins, smiles for the lucky few
Middle-East
With most Gaza homes wrecked by war still in ruins, smiles for the lucky few

Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend

Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend
Updated 39 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend

Pakistani-American sentenced to death for beheading girlfriend
  • Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal
  • Mukadam had made repeated attempts to escape the mansion but was blocked by members of Jaffer's staff
Updated 39 min 42 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court sentenced the scion of a wealthy industrialist family to death Thursday, for raping and beheading his girlfriend in a murder that sparked an outcry over the brutalising of women in the deeply patriarchal nation.
Pakistani-American Zahir Jaffer, 30, attacked Noor Mukadam at his Islamabad home in July last year after she refused his marriage proposal — torturing her with a knuckleduster and using a “sharp-edged weapon” to behead her.
Mukadam, the 27-year-old daughter of a former ambassador, had made repeated attempts to escape the sprawling mansion but was blocked by two members Jaffer’s staff.
“The main accused has been awarded the death sentence,” said judge Atta Rabbani at the Islamabad district court.
Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, were found not guilty of attempting to cover up the crime.
The two staff members were sentenced to 10 years in prison for abetting murder.
“I am happy that justice has been served,” said Shuakat Mukadam, Noor’s father, while pledging to challenge the acquittal of Jaffer’s parents.
The case prompted an explosive reaction from women’s rights campaigners reckoning with the pervasion of violence against women.
The shocking nature of the murder, involving a couple from the privileged elite of Pakistani society, led to pressure for the trial to conclude swiftly in a country where the justice system is notoriously sluggish and cases typically drag on for years.
According to the Asma Jahangir Legal Aid Cell, a group providing legal assistance to vulnerable women, the conviction rate for cases of violence against them is lower than three percent.
Targets of sexual and domestic abuse are often too afraid to speak out, and criminal complaints frequently not investigated seriously.
“Convictions have been dismally low for victims... making today’s guilty verdict all the more significant,” said Amnesty International South Asia campaigner Rimmel Mohydin.
The court verdict dictates Jaffer be “hanged by his neck till he is dead,” however he was also given a concurrent sentence of 25 years in prison for abduction and rape.
He will also be able to challenge Thursday’s verdict.
Executions have rarely been carried out in Pakistan in recent years — and usually only involving terrorism cases — in part due to pressure from the European Union.
The last was in December 2019, according to the Justice Project Pakistan, making it likely Jaffer will only serve jail time, with remissions for religious holidays and good behavior.
Jaffer was thrown out of court several times during the trial for unruly behavior.
He was frequently carried into proceedings by stretcher or wheelchair, and his lawyers argued he should be found not “mentally sound” — a maneuver prosecutors said was designed to have the trial suspended.
At one hearing he claimed someone else had killed Mukadam during a “drug party” at his house.
When questioning Mukadam’s father — a former ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan — Jaffer’s lawyer implied she was killed by her own family for conducting a relationship outside of marriage.
Prosecutions for violence and sexual assault frequently see the female victim’s personal history picked over according to Pakistan’s patriarchal mores — another reason why justice is rare for women.

Topics: Pakistan rape torture beheading zahir jaffer Noor Mukadam

Related

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians

Poland prepares medical train, hospital beds for Ukrainians
  • Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated
  • Adam Niedzielski: ‘In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities’
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

WARSAW: Poland is preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in Russia’s assault on its neighbor, the country’s health ministry said, adding that Polish hospitals were ready to receive thousands of patients.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting it by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and prompting Ukrainians to flee their homes.
“Poland is preparing to accept migrants from Ukraine, including Ukrainian citizens affected by the armed conflict,” the health ministry said in an email sent to Reuters.
In Ukraine, explosions were heard before dawn and throughout the morning in the capital Kyiv, a city of 3 million people. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.
“We will do everything to ensure that every person who enters the territory of Poland has access to health care, including hospitalization. Beds are being prepared in hospitals for the admission of the wounded,” the Polish ministry added.
Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Poland has prepared a list of 120 hospitals where people affected by the conflict in Ukraine could be treated.
“In total, we estimate at the moment that it would be possible to admit several thousand patients injured as a result of hostilities, including those seriously injured,” Niedzielski said in an interview with website wp.pl.
He also said Poland was preparing a special train to transport the wounded, set up with medical equipment and personnel, a solution never before used in Poland.
“Exercises in using it are planned in the coming days. It will pick up the wounded from the border with Ukraine.”
Niedzielski also said Poland was considering the possibility of using temporary COVID hospitals set up on fairs and stadiums.
“Temporary hospitals and their future role are now being considered. At the moment, there are fewer and fewer COVID-19 patients, so they could also be used in the case the darkest scenarios come true.”

Topics: Poland Ukraine Adam Niedzielski

Related

Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol
World
Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol

Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol

Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol

Greece condemns ‘revisionist’ attack on Ukraine amid concerns over ethnic community in Mariupol
  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that ‘Greece unequivocally condemns revisionist acts’ before an emergency meeting with military and energy staff
  • Athens has beefed up its consular presence mainly in Mariupol, the heart of an ethnic Greek community of over 100,000 people that dates back to the 18th century
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

ATHENS: Greece on Thursday slammed Russia’s attack on Ukraine as “revisionist” as it scrambled to bolster consular support for its ethnic community of over 100,000 people in the country.
“Greece unequivocally condemns revisionist acts,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the start of an emergency meeting with military and energy staff.
“We strongly condemn the Russian aggression against an independent country,” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said as she hosted visiting Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog.
“Europe needs to stay united,” she said.
Deputy foreign minister Andreas Katsaniotis earlier told Parapolitika radio that Athens had beefed up its consular presence mainly in Mariupol, the heart of the community that dates to the 18th century.
“While other countries withdrew their diplomats, we increased our personnel,” he said.
Greek officials in Kyiv, Mariupol and Odessa “are in constant contact with Greek citizens and (ethnic Greeks) to provide any support possible,” Katsaniotis said.
As tensions over an invasion ran high earlier this month, a Greek expatriate died in a clash in eastern Ukraine which Athens blamed on Ukrainian soldiers.
Two other ethnic Greeks were injured, the Greek foreign ministry said.

Topics: Greece Ukraine Mariupol Kyriakos Mitsotakis Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Related

7 killed by shelling near Ukraine’s Mariupol
World
7 killed by shelling near Ukraine’s Mariupol
Special How the Greek diaspora rallied to defend the 1821 War of Independence 
Middle-East
How the Greek diaspora rallied to defend the 1821 War of Independence 

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

UK PM Johnson joins world leaders in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
  • On Wednesday, Johnson told finance chiefs he wanted to impose the “toughest possible next tranche” of sanctions on Russia
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after the Kremlin launched an all-out invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Thursday.

Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticized by some as a weak response to Russia’s recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

“Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy,” Johnson said in a televised address to the nation.

He said the West must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas which had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a grip over Western politics.

“Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically, and eventually military, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

In earlier comments on Twitter, the British leader called the invasion a “catastrophe” for Europe, and said he would talk to other G7 group of rich nations.

“I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible,” he said.

Foreign minister Liz Truss said she had summoned the Russian ambassador to explain Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Britain, like the United States and European Union, had threatened to impose tougher sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, a move Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier said Moscow would never do.

On Wednesday, Johnson told finance chiefs he wanted to impose the “toughest possible next tranche” of sanctions on Russia, an action he described as being able to “make a difference and change the outcome.”

In his address on Thursday, he told Russians he did not believe the invasion was being carried out in their name, while he vowed to support Ukraine until the flame of freedom “burns bright again.”

“I don’t believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free,” he said.

“I say to the British people, and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine: We will of course, do everything to keep our country safe.”

Meanwhile, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi demanded Thursday Russia “withdraw unconditionally” from Ukraine, saying the invasion of the pro-Western nation “concerns all of us, our lives as free people, our democracy.”

Italy and its allies urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “put an immediate end to the bloodshed and to unconditionally withdraw his military forces,” Draghi said, adding that Rome was “strengthening” its “contribution to military deployment in all the most directly exposed Allied countries.”

Additionally, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron said Russia's attack on Ukraine is a 'turning point' in European history.

Topics: UK Russia Ukraine

Related

Live Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions. (AFP)
World
LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia
World
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says

Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia’s military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.

Topics: Russia belarus Ukraine

Related

Live Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia's ground forces invaded Ukraine from several directions. (AFP)
World
LIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia
World
EU plans ‘harshest’ sanctions package ever against Russia

Latest updates

US agencies say Iranian government-sponsored ‘muddywater’ actors conducting malicious cyber operations
US agencies say Iranian government-sponsored ‘muddywater’ actors conducting malicious cyber operations
UK Muslim podcast to shine light on ‘unspoken’ mental health issues
UK Muslim podcast to shine light on ‘unspoken’ mental health issues
Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 
Manchester university under fire after forcing out museum director who hosted pro-Palestinian exhibition 
Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave
Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave
ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 
ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.