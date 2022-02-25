You are here

UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters
Sudanese protesters rally against the October military coup which has led to scores of arrests in Khartoum on Thursday. (AFP)
AFP

UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters
AFP

KHARTOUM: A UN expert has urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear gas at anti-coup protesters in a crackdown that has killed more than 80 people.
Demonstrations have continued in the northeast African country since army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military takeover on Oct. 25, sparking international condemnation and suspension of aid.
The putsch derailed a fragile power-sharing agreement between the army and civilians negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime President Omar Bashir.
“Firing live ammunition on the people is a huge violation against human rights,” said the UN expert, Adama Dieng.
“I’m concerned about the violations (committed by) the authorities and the use of live ammunition against protesters,” he said, putting the toll at 82 dead and 2,000 wounded.
Both the UN and the US have made similar appeals before, with Washington threatening further “consequences” if violence continues. A Sudanese man shot dead on Sunday was the latest fatality.
The Senegalese envoy has been in Sudan for the past four days, meeting with leaders, diplomats and civil society members in a bid to shed light on the crackdown.
“I am calling for fair, independent and professional investigation on the violence against protesters,” he told journalists in Khartoum.
Dieng also expressed concern about sexual violence and ongoing raids against anti-coup groups as well as the fate of around 100 detainees who “have never met their lawyers.”
As he spoke, an AFP correspondent reported that security forces fired more tear gas at demonstrators protesting the coup.
Sudanese authorities have said they arrested several police and soldiers who fired at demonstrators with Kalashnikov rifles, disobeying orders.
 

Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • Prof. Emre Ersen thinks Ankara will try to implement the clauses of the Montreux Convention strictly, since this document gives Turkey the opportunity to stay neutral without having to choose a side in the current crisis
  • Analyst Samuel Ramani: Turkey will still be a voice of support for diplomacy and oppose sanctions on Russia, as it needs to work with Moscow in several other theaters like Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As Russia launched air and ground assaults on Ukraine, NATO member Turkey finds itself in a delicate position for maintaining its good relations with both countries.

Its control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, key routes during such a crisis, made Turkey an indispensable partner for the West.
 
On Thursday, Ukraine asked Turkey to close the straits to Russian vessels. 
 
Turkey, which has maritime borders with Ukraine and Russia, has the legal authority to control the straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention, that gives Ankara exclusive rights to restrict the passage of warships not belonging to countries bordering the Black Sea.
 
During wartime or under threat of aggression, Turkey can close the straits to the transit of all foreign warships, while non-Black Sea countries and littoral states should notify Ankara 15 days and 8 days in advance, respectively, for sending vessels. 
 
For Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, if Ankara denied naval access to Russia into the Black Sea, it would open a can of worms, with the area a maritime condominium shared by Turkey and Russia. 
 
“In that case, Moscow would ask to renegotiate the Montreux Convention and Turkey would never get a deal as good as (the) Montreux regime again. It is the reason why Ankara will not violate the existing convention,” he told Arab News. 
 
Turkey’s gatekeeping over the straits will now test the limits of its neutral stance vis-a-vis Russia and Ukraine.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would not abandon either Russia or Ukraine. 
 
“Turkey is currently not in a position to sacrifice its relations with Ukraine or Russia as it has developed significant strategic links with both countries in the last few years,” Prof. Emre Ersen, an expert on Russia-Turkey relations from Marmara University in Istanbul, told Arab News. 

“Therefore, it will most likely continue to call for an immediate diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”
 
At the same time, Ersen thinks Ankara will try to implement the clauses of the Montreux Convention strictly, since this document gives Turkey the opportunity to stay neutral without having to choose a side in the current crisis.
 
Turkey, which finds itself in a tough spot, has close ties with Ukraine in the defense industry as it sells its drones and has an active defense deal of co-production, while it is also heavily dependent on Russian gas and defense procurement.

Turkey receives about 33 percent of its natural gas and 66 percent of wheat from Russia. 
 
With tourism season approaching, Ukrainian and Russian tourists traditionally make up almost one fifth of Turkey’s total visitors. 
 
But Ankara, which officially described Russian moves against Ukraine as unacceptable, still stands against applying any sanctions on Russia — which presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin recently described as “useless” — and prefers de-escalation through diplomatic means and dialogue. 
 
Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based Russia analyst, thinks that Turkey has so far opted for a moderate stance on the Ukrainian crisis by urging the parties to follow common sense. 
 
“However, for a year Turkey has followed a strictly pro-Ukrainian stance, which will push Russia to take a more cautious and skeptical stance against any diplomatic move by the country,” he told Arab News. 
 
According to Sezer, if Turkey opens its Black Sea waterways to the fleets of the Western powers or if it shares any intelligence with the West about any aerial threat against Ukraine, Russia will take it as a casus belli, a justification for war. 
 
With a statement on Thursday, Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Russia to immediately end the “unjust and unlawful action” and underlined Ukraine’s territorial integrity. 
 
Under Montreux, aircraft carriers should also seek permission from the Turkish government when crossing over the straits.
 
However, for Ersen, compared with the Russian-Georgian war of 2008, it will be much more difficult for Ankara to follow a middle-way policy between Russia and the West. 
 
In 2008, Turkey denied permissions to large US military ships to enter the Black Sea based on Montreux upon Russia’s military intervention in Georgia. 
 
“Turkey’s NATO allies will definitely increase their pressure on Ankara to reconsider its special relationship with Moscow which could also cause significant repercussions for Turkish-Russian relations, especially with regard to thorny issues like the Syrian civil war and the Russian-made S-400 missiles,” Ersen said. 
 
Despite its strained ties with NATO upon the purchase of the Russian defense system, Turkey regained its importance within the alliance in supporting Ukraine.
 
Samuel Ramani, associate fellow at the Royal United Service Institute, thinks that Turkey is trying to show its solidarity with NATO consensus by supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity. 
 
“Turkey has also viewed Ukraine as a key partner since 2010, as it burnishes its Black Sea power status and provides it with useful commercial deals, especially in the munitions and drone spheres,” he told Arab News,

He added:  “In this crisis, Turkey has tried to show its value to NATO by offering itself as a venue for talks that would complement what France is doing. The talks have not taken place and the US views Turkey’s role skeptically.”
 
According to Ramani, Turkey will still be a voice of support for diplomacy and oppose sanctions on Russia, as it needs to work with Moscow in several other theaters like Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus. 
 
“However, Turkey could also use its Montreux Convention derived status to bolster its image as a contributor to Black Sea security and sell drones to Ukraine if they are requested,” he said. 

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
AFP

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
AFP

AMARAH: A judge shot dead with 15 bullets from a Kalashnikov. A policeman gunned down. Local figures from rival political groups and influential armed factions killed.

The murders all happened in January and February in one Iraqi province, Maysan, which borders Iran and where drug trafficking, tribal disputes and political score-settling have combined in a toxic mix reflecting the country’s broader political divisions and struggle against corruption.

War-scarred Iraq is trying to recover from years of violence after the 2003 US-led invasion which toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Normality often hangs by a thread.

But in Maysan, violence is a near-daily occurrence with police and judicial officials regular targets of assassination attempts.

“Drug trafficking and tribal conflicts are the two main causes of the deteriorating security situation in Maysan,” independent MP Osama Karim Al-Badr said in the provincial capital Amarah.

February has been particularly bloody.

First came the assassination of police officer Hossam Al-Aliawi.

Judge Ahmed Faisal, who specialized in drug cases, was next to die. He was headed home when assailants blocked his route and opened fire, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A month earlier, a prominent member from the movement of powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr was killed.

Sadr’s bloc emerged as the largest in parliament after October’s elections. Months of intense negotiations among political factions since then have raised tensions while failing to form a majority parliamentary coalition that would name a new prime minister to replace Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

On the same day that Al-Kadhimi visited Maysan in an effort to address the violence another murder occurred. The victim was a member of Saraya Al-Salam, an armed faction affiliated with Sadr.

Al-Kadhimi ordered a reshuffle of top security officials and warned: “We have two choices in front of us: the State or chaos.”

Over the past years, Iraq has seen a surge in the sale and use of drugs, particularly in central and southern provinces that border Iran and which often serve as main routes for narcotics, particularly the stimulant crystal meth.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry says Maysan has one of the highest rates of trafficking and consumption of drugs, and the provincial Security chief Gen. Mohammed Jassem Al-Zubaidi conceded that Maysan has served as a “route for drug trafficking.”

His forces carry out daily raids, and “every day, we confiscate arms,” he told AFP. Security forces also arrested dozens of people within the span of days.

But according to activist and journalist Sabah Al-Silawi, efforts have been hampered by the dominance of tribal traditions, which run deeper in Maysan than elsewhere. Tribes often resort to their own code of conduct and traditions to resolve personal conflicts or even deadly fights, avoiding turning to the authorities.

Decisions need to be taken by West to reach deal: Iran negotiator
Reuters

Decisions need to be taken by West to reach deal: Iran negotiator
Reuters

DUBAI: Western partners in nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna have to make decisions on crucial issues to help reach an agreement, Iranian officials said on Thursday on Twitter.

Reuters reported last week that a US-Iranian deal was taking shape to revive the pact, abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said it was possible to achieve a good agreement after significant progress in the negotiations in Vienna.

However, he added: “To resolve the remaining crucial issues, Western political decision-making is necessary to balance the accord.”

Shamkhani is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Council, which reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Being near the finish line is no guarantee of crossing it” and sealing an accord, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief negotiator at the Vienna talks, said in a tweet.

“It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and a balanced approach to take the last step,” he added.

Diplomats said a vague mention of other issues in a draft text of the agreement was a reference to the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian funds in South Korean banks, and the release of Western prisoners held in Iran.

Iran on Wednesday urged Western powers to be “realistic” in the talks and said Bagheri Kani was returning to Tehran for consultations, suggesting a breakthrough was not imminent.

Houthis abduct two more Yemeni employees of US embassy in Sanaa

The American Embassy in Sana, Yemen, which was closed in 2015 amid escalating violence in the country and American diplomats left the country. (AFP/File Photo)
The American Embassy in Sana, Yemen, which was closed in 2015 amid escalating violence in the country and American diplomats left the country. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 24 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis abduct two more Yemeni employees of US embassy in Sanaa

The American Embassy in Sana, Yemen, which was closed in 2015 amid escalating violence in the country and American diplomats left the country. (AFP/File Photo)
  • A former spokesperson for the Houthis who defected and now lives in the UK, said the militia seized his house and other property in Dhamar province
Updated 24 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have abducted two more Yemeni employees of the US embassy in Sanaa, according to a lawyer in the city. Meanwhile the militia has ordered the seizure of more properties belonging to its opponents.

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer who defends abductees held in Houthi prisons, told Arab News on Thursday that two press officers at the shuttered US embassy in Sanaa have been detained. They were identified as Abdul Rahman Al-Sharabi and Nabiel Sultan.

The latest detentions come almost four months after the Houthis stormed the embassy compound, seized the property and detained about two dozen local workers.

When Arab News contacted the US Department of State, a spokesperson refused to confirm or deny the latest reports of abductions, citing concerns about the safety of embassy staff, but said that efforts are being made to secure the release of all detained workers.

“We condemn the Houthis’ continued detention of US and UN local Yemeni staff in Sanaa in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “This action sends worrying signals about the Houthi commitment to peace and intentions toward the international community.”

The US closed its embassy in the Yemeni capital in 2015 and American staff left the country as the Houthis tightened their grip on power after overthrowing the internationally recognized administration of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Armed Houthis occupied the US embassy compound in November and detained at least two dozen Yemeni staff. Nearly half were released but the militia has refused to free the rest despite mounting local and international pressure and condemnations.

In December, two UN organizations accused the Houthis of abducting two members of their staff a month earlier and called on the militia to release them immediately.

Meanwhile, a former spokesperson for the Houthis said on Wednesday that the militia’s authorities had seized his house and other property in Dhamar province.

Ali Al-Bukhaiti defected from the movement and fled the country, first to Jordan and then the UK. He said that a group of Houthi officials led by his brother, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, who governs Dhamar, had taken his house in their home province as part of new seizure orders targeting opponents of the militia. He added that the Houthis previously stole furniture from his law office in Sanaa, but vowed that he would continue to oppose the movement and its leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.

“What happened confirms what we had said earlier, that Abdul Malik Al-Houthi is just a thief and a gang leader,” Al-Bukhaiti said on Twitter.“By the way, I say: Just as the confiscation of the law firm and the furniture of the villa in Sanaa did not affect me, the confiscation of my house in Dhamar will not change my position.”

Since seizing power militarily in Yemen in late 2014, the Houthis have used judicial authorities in the areas they control to issue seizure orders and justify looting the properties of hundreds of Yemeni military officials, politicians, lawyers, human rights activists and journalists who fled rebel-held territories.

Also on Wednesday, a court run by the Houthis in Sanaa sentenced three people, including the principal of a private school in the city, to death. They were charged with forming armed groups and colluding with the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

Elsewhere, warplanes from the coalition reportedly have destroyed a large amount Houthi military equipment in the northern province of Hajjah, where the militia is attempting to seize strategic areas controlled by the government in the districts of Haradh and Abes.

The coalition said it carried out 27 operations in Hajjah that destroyed 16 military vehicles belonging to the rebels. And Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that six airstrikes by coalition warplanes hit Houthi fighters and military vehicles in Haradh on Thursday morning.

US says Iranian ‘MuddyWater’ cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide
Reuters

US says Iranian ‘MuddyWater’ cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a range of government and private-sector organizations in multiple sectors across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, US security and law enforcement agencies said in an notice on Thursday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with British and other US authorities, said they had observed Iranian actors known as “MuddyWater” conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defense, local government, and the oil and natural gas sectors.

