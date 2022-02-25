You are here

Saudi Arabia's giant waterpark to be built by end of 2024: construction firm CEO

date 2022-02-25
The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be one of the key entertainment attractions at Qiddiya. (Supplied)
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Arabia’s first water park will be built within the next two and a half years, the head of one of the firms responsible for its construction has revealed.

Qiddiya Investment Co. on Wednesday announced the award of a SR2.8 billion ($750 million) contract to build what will also be the region’s largest aqua theme park.

The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be one of the key entertainment attractions at Qiddiya.

The agreement was signed between Qiddiya’s Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, ALEC’s CEO Kez Taylor and El Seif’s CEO Ahmed Al-Bassam at a ceremony held at the Qiddiya Experience Center, followed by a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

Speaking to Arab News, Ashraf Alameria, CEO of El Seif Engineering Contracting, said the facility would cover 252,000 square meters of land and be home to 22 rides and attractions, construction would be finished within two and a half years.

Also speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, ALEC’s CEO spoke of his company’s experience in delivering these kinds of projects.

“We’ve been involved in the Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, which is also a fantastic water park with wave pools, a lot of rides, as well as we’ve been involved with the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi project,” he said.

The operations on the ground have already started on the paneling stage, he said, adding that this will be finished in two weeks before moving ahead into the next stage.

“This would be about three times the size of the one at the Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi,” Taylor added.

The water project comes as the second contract for ALEC in the Kingdom, following a project with Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The Dubai-based company is in the process of recruiting Saudi employees in the area of marketing, planning, and technology, and “about 30 percent of our workforce will be Saudis moving into the future,” Taylor added.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy nine special zones — the Entry Gate, Camel Rock, Dub Grotto, Wave Wadi, the Den, Viper Canyon, Arabian Peak, the Herding Grounds and Surf Lagoon — inspired by the native animals that inhabit the area around Qiddiya. 

Commenting on the deal, Aldawood said: “The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be a year-round immersive family entertainment destination. The park will offer our guests a chance to experience that in a welcoming and fun environment for everyone.”

Some rides have been designed to use 75 percent less water compared to the more conventional rides found in other water parks. In addition, rainwater that falls on the site will be captured, treated and reused for irrigating the destination.

The park will also integrate technologies to reduce water pressure in certain rides which will in turn reduce water evaporation by half. 

In addition, every pool in the complex will be based on a “run-out” concept so that at the end of a slide individuals will glide safely across a shallower pool that uses less water unlike traditional deeper pools used in other water parks.

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise

Updated 25 February 2022
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Asian shares mostly rose Friday after US stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic briefly jumped above $100 per barrel on Thursday to their highest levels since 2014. But they gave back some of those gains after Biden said the sanctions package is “specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.” Biden also said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans.

On Friday, US benchmark crude WTI jumped $1.30 to $94.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, added $1.97 to $101.05 a barrel.

Bitcoin trades at $38,688, increasing by 10.94 percent, while Ether trades at $2,633, up by 12.20 percent, as of 9:42 a.m. Saudi time

Global shrares:

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.9 percent in afternoon trading to 26,450.84.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost some of its earlier gains to close 0.1 percent higher at 6,997.80.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.2 percent to 2,679.56.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.4 percent to 22,821.87, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent to 3,452.84.
 

PIF-backed Tahkom, Dubai Police sign deal for AI, traffic management

Updated 25 February 2022
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed Tahkom, Dubai Police sign deal for AI, traffic management

PIF-backed Tahkom, Dubai Police sign deal for AI, traffic management
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Co. (Tahakom), which is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Police in the UAE, in the field of artificial intelligence systems, traffic management, and monitoring violations to enhance public safety.
Brig. Gen. Saif Al-Mazrouei, director general of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said Thursday his unit was keen to take advantage of modern advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence.
Cooperation between the two sides is expected to increase the economic value provided by adopting optimal driving behavior and an advanced traffic services approach, in addition to benefiting from artificial intelligence in enhancing detection accuracy and providing biometric solutions and automatic vehicle identification.
The cooperation includes providing qualitative solutions to improve road crossing and traffic violations, such as not fastening seat belts and using mobile phones whilst driving, within several basic criteria and indicators adopted by smart cities.

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets

Updated 25 February 2022
Mona Alami
Updated 25 February 2022
Mona Alami

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets

What history tells us about the impact of Fed rate hikes on markets
  • Historically, when interest rates increase, experts say it’s actually good for stocks overall, as long as hikes are implemented slowly and do not stop economic growth
Updated 25 February 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: The US Federal Reserve’s recent announcements to hike interest rates in March may have sent markets in tatters, but that won’t necessarily translate into an immediate, medium-term market correction if past instances are anything to go by. 

Market experts who spoke to Arab News say there is evidence that stock market prices can rise in the first year of hikes. 

“For example, overnight interest rates started rising in late 2015 before peaking in early 2020 just before the pandemic started. In that period equity markets strengthened despite the rate increases,” says Ibrahim Bitar, head of investment and treasury at Emirates Investment Bank. 

Similarly, he adds, in the 2002 cycle, interest rates started rising in mid-2004. “Yet the stock market kept rising till late 2007.”  

However, Bitar points out that the pace of rate hikes has to be slow and shared with the market in advance. 

Historically, when interest rates increase, experts say it’s actually good for stocks overall, as long as hikes are implemented slowly and do not stop economic growth. 

Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin recently pointed out that the S&P 500 has been “resilient” around the start of Fed hiking cycles in the past. He underlined that despite intimal drops in the first three months, the S&P 500 returned 5 percent in the six months following the first rate rise of a cycle.

Another Dubai-based analyst points out that despite the high inflation numbers and the clear signals from the Fed, “bond yields have remained well in check.”

“Even though a consensus prevails that bonds yields could gradually rise, we believe a bond sell-off driven by the pandemic-induced inflation is unlikely,” says Patrick McKeegan, vice president and portfolio manager at Franklin Equity Group, in an interview with Arab News.

Market volatility 

The expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in response to high inflation has nonetheless resulted in high equity market volatility. Fear of a 50-basis point Fed rate hike is one factor that unsettled the market and introduced greater volatility for investors, according to CNBC. 

“As of February 9, the interest rates markets are priced more than five 25 bps hikes by the US central bank in 2022,” points out Bitar.

Whereas higher interest rates can lower the value of assets. But the question is at what level of interest rates increases and after what time lag does the economy’s growth decline, and as a result, negatively affecting equity values.

FASTFACT

The expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in response to high inflation has nonetheless resulted in high equity market volatility.

 “There is evidence [that] economies’ sensitivity to interest rates increases with larger debt amounts.  The US Debt to GDP ratio was at 138 percent in late 2021 compared with 107 percent in 2019, and 82 percent in 2009,” warns Bitar. 

 Given the larger amount of US debt now compared with 2019, when US overnight rates were at 2.5 percent, the interest rate level that will slow the economy in this cycle is expected to be below 2.5 percent, he explains. 

As of February 9, 125 bps of hikes were priced in the market by the end of 2022.  “The question is would a 1.5 percent overnight rate slow the economy?”, he asks.

The debate around the issue remains open in the capital market scene. McKeegan, for instance, believes the market will be muted this year. “The consensus expectation holds that once the Fed starts raising rates, markets could begin to struggle,” he says.

Surviving in uncertain times 

Market experts say there are several precautions that investors should take in this uncertain environment. “Investors should control interest rates risk by reducing the duration of their bond portfolios.  In addition, investments should be shifted toward high-quality low-risk entities, given the outlook’s uncertainty,” advises Bitar.  

Moreover, he emphasizes investors should steer away from illiquid investments that can experience large drawdowns in periods of volatility.

For McKeegan, a growing chorus expresses the belief that “value stocks could lead the way in 2022”. Value stocks refer to shares of a company that appears to trade at a lower price relative to its dividends, earnings, or sales.

Whereas experts believe, investing in high-quality companies tied to long-term secular growth can still payout, as “these perform well over an entire market cycle.”

“Through a longer-term lens, we see promising growth opportunities for companies in areas like cybersecurity, e-commerce, cloud computing and automation,” underlines McKeegan.

The expert adds that once the pandemic begins to stabilize, engagement in live events, including socializing, traveling and concerts, can recover to pre-pandemic levels— and allow markets to stabilize.

At the regional level, the GCC equity markets may be shielded to some extent from international market uncertainty. The GCC equity markets currently depend on several factors, including the amount of GCC governments’ spending, the price of oil, and the US monetary policy, given most GCC currencies are pegged to the dollar.  

“The high level of oil helps the oil-rich GCC governments spending.  These positive factors are somewhat reflected in valuations,” concludes Bitar.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

Updated 24 February 2022
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending
  • Officials decided to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months
  • Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria
Updated 24 February 2022
AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: The government of economically-battered Syria decided Thursday to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase, the state-owned news agency said.
SANA reported that after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, officials decided to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months, closely watch the distribution of the commodities and ration them.
Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria. He said the Syrian government is considering the offer. SANA said the government also decided to closely monitor the exchange rate and to “ration public spending in a way that only covers priorities during this period.”
Syria, struggling after more than a decade of war, relies mostly on wheat imports from Russia and oil shipments from its other ally, Iran. As Russia pounded Ukraine Thursday, Syrian authorities saw danger signs in rising oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic and wholesale prices jumped for heating oil, wheat and other commodities.
Russia is a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government and its military intervention in 2015 helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The Syrian government described the attacks on Ukraine as a “military operation by the Russian allies to preserve their national security and stability.”
Russia’s war effort turned Syria’s government toward managing its own resources. SANA, the state news agency, said the issue was discussed during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday about the path forward given the Russian invasion.
The decision came as oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up more than 6 percent.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million people. The war has also led to severe shortages in fuel and wheat. The dollar today is worth about 3,600 Syrian pounds compared with 47 pounds at the start of the conflict.
The country’s largest oil wells are under the control of US-backed Kurdish-led fighter in the country’s east, depriving the government access to them. The country’s fertile agricultural areas, where wheat is planted, are also out of government control.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
The Syrian government move came hours after the UN warned that 14.6 million people are in need of aid in war-torn Syria, an increase of 1.2 million people compared with last year. The report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was released late Wednesday.
The UN and its partners are reaching 7 million people every month, “but more support is required,” tweeted Mark Cutts, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis.

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan's first publicly tendered $108m wind park 

Updated 24 February 2022 
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 

ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered $108m wind park 
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power broke ground on Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered 100 megawatt wind project, valued at $108 million, it said in a statement. 

Located in the north-western part of the country, the Nukus wind project is expected to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2022.

“Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFIs (international financial institutions) to open up the country’s power sector to private investment and to help us reach our goal of 25 percent of energy consumption deriving from renewable sources by 2026,” the minister of energy, Alisher Sultanov, said. 

As ACWA Power’s fourth facility in Uzbekistan, the project will consist of wind turbine generators, with each having a capacity of generating more than 5 megawatt of electricity. 

Upon operation in 2024, Nukus will contribute 1.25 percent to Uzbekistan’s overall renewable energy goals and will power 120,000 households and offset 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

