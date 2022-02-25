Maroon 5 to perform in Egypt in May

Rising star: Actress Yasmina El-Abd hits the big time
With a Netflix hit under her belt, and an upcoming HBO series, the 15-year-old actress and singer is the region’s breakout star
Updated 25 February 2022
Nourhan Tewfik
LONDON: “When I was younger, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me on TV, whether it was Disney (or whatever) so hopefully some young girls will be watching and say, ‘She’s like me and she’s Arab as well.’”
The multitalented actress and singer Yasmina El-Abd, who recently grabbed international attention with her excellent performance in the Netflix Arabic original series “Finding Ola,” is talking to Arab News about her role in the forthcoming HBO Max series “Theodosia,” an Egyptology-inspired series set in 1906 London and aimed at kids and young adults.
El-Abd plays an Egyptian princess called Safiya, and what she appreciates most about this production is “its great representation.”
“Safiya is not a stereotypical character. The script is written beautifully, and they’ve worked with Egyptologists to make sure it’s proper information. Princess Safiya is well-educated; she’s funny, eloquent, and just a real Egyptian,” she says.
‘Well-educated, funny and eloquent’ is a description that could apply equally to El-Abd. The 15-year-old, who has Egyptian, Swiss and American heritage, is a confident and smart conversationalist who clearly thinks deeply about her work.
El-Abd has been acting since the age of nine and singing since the age of 12. She has so far released three music videos that have garnered over five million YouTube views and has also been a presenter for National Geographic Kids Abu Dhabi.
El-Abd spent her formative years in Switzerland, where she was born, before moving to Dubai. She currently lives between Cairo and London.
“I’ve always loved performing, loved music, loved being on camera,” she says. “And my parents put me in ballet and choir (classes). When I was younger, my dream was to be a dance instructor and open my own studio. And then I did choir and realized maybe I have a voice, maybe this could be another (option).”
Not long after arriving in Dubai, El-Abd went out on audition for various commercials in Dubai. She says that starring in scripted adverts gave her the desire to get into television and movies.
Her first non-commercial acting role was in Egyptian director Tara Shehata’s 2019 fantasy, “The Shadow of Cairo.” Essentially Shehata’s master’s degree project, the short film centers around a young girl —Maya — who seeks vengeance for her mother’s tragic death by chasing down sexual harassers in Cairo.
“She’s a superhero but without superpowers. This is what makes people want to watch it, because sometimes people are not interested in watching things that are too harsh and aggressive in the way they’re portraying their message,” El-Abd says. “There was a little bit of a fun element to it that made it (an easier) pill to swallow. That’s what I really loved about it.”
Next came her first feature film, “Daughters of Abdulrahman,” which delves deep into issues of patriarchy in the Arab world. Directed, scripted and co-produced by Jordanian-born filmmaker Zaid Abu Hamdan, the dramedy boasts a stellar cast, including the acclaimed Jordanian actress Saba Mubarak. It premiered at the 2021 Cairo International Film Festival where it scooped the Audience Award.
El-Abd played Hiba, a 15-year-old Jordanian girl (which meant she had to perfect her Jordanian dialect) forced into marrying a man three times her age.
“The script was flawless,” she says. “Zaid just really understands the character of a woman.”
There was already a theme developing in El-Abd’s projects: Addressing pressing social issues. This, she says, was no coincidence, but a conscious decision on her part.
“It took me a while to convince my mom that I wanted to act. When I did, she had just one condition: To (pick projects that) discuss important things. Obviously, there will be times when I do things purely for entertainment, but talking about things that matter is something she cares about and I also care about.”
All of which was good preparation for El-Abd’s role in “Finding Ola,” in which she features alongside more A-list Arab stars including Hend Sabry (who was also the show’s executive producer), Sawsan Badr, and Hany Adel.
El-Abd more than held her own in such illustrious company with her critically acclaimed, understated performance as Zeina, a teenage girl who’s trying to navigate the grief of losing her mother.
“Her relationship with her father was something that needed a lot of character analysis,” El-Abd says. “I have to do this before every role, whether in my head or writing it down; there has to be some sort of backstory that I have in my head (to) understand the character.
“Zeina is not a typical teenager, but I think many people can relate to her,” she continues. “She has many issues with her dad after her mom’s passing and she doesn’t want to face them. She’s just not ready to.”
El-Abd says that her aim before “Finding Ola” aired was that “even just one girl” would relate to Zeina. “I’m happy that I somehow succeeded in this,” she says.
And the young actress hopes that “Finding Ola” may signal the start of a shift in the development of Arabic-language television towards portrayal of teenage life.
“Before ‘Finding Ola’ I had trouble finding a script written for someone my age who wanted to act,” she says. “This was very rare. And if it was a girl my age, she’d just be passing in front of the camera, or she’d have one line in the show and then disappear. But Zeina was an important character with an important storyline — a character that is crucial for the show.”
El-Abd says the fact that she’s on a Netflix show “(with) all these incredible human beings” hasn’t really sunk in yet. But she allows that she is aware of her newly acquired responsibility as a representative of her age group.
“That is definitely a very big (responsibility), but I’m ready to take it on,” she says.
Despite her success at such a young age, El-Abd stresses that she knows she still has a lot to learn — and the desire to do so.
“It doesn’t matter how good or successful you are,” she says, “you constantly have to work on yourself.”
REVIEW: ‘Death on the Nile’ — Kenneth Branagh’s murder-mystery lacks urgency
Updated 25 February 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: With “Death on the Nile,” director Kenneth Branagh revisits another iconic Agatha Christie novel (following 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express”) — this time a glamorous-but-deadly whodunnit set on a Nile River cruiseship in the 1930s.
Famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) is on board the elegant floating palace SS Karnak, which is hosting the honeymoon celebrations of wealthy socialite Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and the less-than-rich Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). The party is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of Doyle’s ex-fiancée Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey), who wants to get her man back.
This love triangle is surrounded by a closed circuit of guests that are linked to Ridgeway, including her accountant Andrew Katchadourian (Ali Fazal) and her godmother Marie Van Schuyler (Jennifer Saunders). Ridgeway feels unsafe, telling Poirot: “When you have money, no one is ever really your friend.” In the inevitable event of her murder, then, everyone becomes a suspect as far as Poirot is concerned. The eventual reveal of the murderer is a testament to Christie’s genius with unexpected plot twists.
Branagh has wisely adapted Christie’s story for a 21st-century audience. He has made some bold additions that will surprise (and possibly horrify) Christie purists. And he has also selected a racially diverse ensemble cast. Unfortunately, few of them deliver particularly memorable performances. Mackey is one exception; she manages to conjure some emotional depth in her portrayal of the bitter, determined jilted lover. Russell Brand is surprisingly successful playing against type as a far-from-eccentric doctor who is also Ridgeway’s former lover. And Branagh himself is typically shrewd and precise as Poirot. Overall, though, the film feels a little leaden, both in terms of acting and writing. In places, the pace borders on soporific.
One of Branagh’s most significant tweaks to the story is to broaden the audience’s understanding of the enigmatic Belgian detective. We learn a little of Poirot’s love life, and — most significantly — of his tragic past as a soldier in World War I. These scenes are shot in black-and-white; an effective, and effecting, choice. And we also learn the origin story of Poirot’s iconic moustache. It will be interesting to see, if Branagh goes on to deliver a third film, where life might take Poirot (geographically, but more importantly, emotionally) from here.
The real star of the film, however, is the magical scenery of Egypt (even if it is computer-generated). “Death on the Nile” may be a slow ride, but visually it’s a lovely piece of armchair travel.
US-Palestinian model Fai Khadra talks fashion career and upcoming projects
Updated 24 February 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: US-Palestinian model and artist Fai Khadra jetted to Dubai this week to celebrate the launch of US label Ralph Lauren’s Club Eau de Parfum, in which he stars.
Khadra appeared in the campaign video, set in a swanky nightclub of the same name as the fragrance, alongside Palestinian-Dutch model Gigi Hadid, model and musician Lucky Blue Smith and artist and actor Luka Sabbat.
In an interview with Arab News, Khadra said he enjoyed filming the campaign, his first post-pandemic.
“Ralph Lauren is such an iconic American heritage brand, and their concept for this fragrance was really to bring together a community that felt authentic to Ralph’s club, and that felt like a real club of a group of friends,” he said.
“I think they did that so beautifully because all the cast members who were in the campaign are really friends in real life. We hang out and we see each other all the time.”
Besides the friendly atmosphere on set, Khadra said that one of his favorite memories was spending time with Hadid.
“Gigi had just had her baby and I didn’t get a chance to meet her. So I got a chance to, you know, at least see photos of the baby and hear about how she’s doing. It was just great to be all together again,” he explained.
Khadra has had a lot on his plate, recently partnering with heritage eyewear brand Oliver Peoples on a capsule collection of handcrafted sunglasses.
“They really are the perfect everyday shape. I designed them to be ‘every day,’ ‘looks great on everyone’ and can just seamlessly fit into your lifestyle,” he said.
Turning back to his art, Khadra also recently displayed a sculpture at a show called “Vessels” in Los Angeles.
“It was really an interesting idea. A friend of mine, Alex — who curates these shows — comes up with a concept for each show. The last one he did was chairs,” he said. “My idea was to carve a vessel out of the ground, which I thought was an interesting kind of take on the concept of his show.”
Some of Khadra’s favorite artists that he is inspired by are Bruce Nauman, Richard Prince and Andy Warhol.
He spent the lockdown period caused by COVID-19 in Los Angeles. “I was with my family for most of the time. We honestly cooked a lot. I know it was a very difficult time for everybody including myself, but I think something positive that came out of it was really being able to spend time with loved ones and kind of take a break from a very tricky life that we all live.”
Besides modeling, sculptures, DJ’ing and set design, Khadra is interested in exploring the tech world.
“I’ve actually been really interested in different tech companies and this new NFT (non-fungible token) space, and how art and technology are coming in together. I think that is definitely going to be the future,” he said.
“I’m very interested in learning more about the different tech spaces and how we can optimize the experience and create an experience that maybe you can’t achieve in the physical world.”
Tunisia withdraws ‘Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress Gal Gadot
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisia has withdrawn from cinemas a new Agatha Christie adaptation starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, following protests over “normalization” with the Jewish state, officials said Wednesday.
British director Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile,” already banned in Kuwait and Lebanon for the same reason, will no longer be shown in cinemas across the North African country, the ministry’s press office said.
Movie theatres had been showing the film since Feb. 9 but, following protests, the ministry and the visual arts authority had agreed to ban it, activists and Tunisian media said.
“The main actress in the film is Israeli, was trained in the (Israeli) army and supports the colonization of Palestinian territory," said Kaouther Saida Chebbi, head of an anti-Zionist woman’s movement.
Cinemas in Tunis confirmed to AFP that they would no longer show the film.
Gadot had in 2014 posted on Facebook in support of Israel’s offensive against Gaza.
Tunisia, which hosted the Palestinian Liberation Organization from 1982-1994, has a long history of backing the Palestinian cause.
In 2017 it banned Patty Jenkins’ film “Wonder Woman,” also starring Gadot.
Latin award-winning artist Maluma set to perform in UAE
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Following the release of his first film “Marry Me” alongside Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez, Colombian singer Maluma will be performing in the UAE as part of his Papi Juancho Europe Tour 2022.
The “Sobrio” singer, whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias, is set to hit the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on March 24 to perform new and older chart-topping hits from his discography including “Hawai,” “Vente Pa’Ca,” and “Obsession” for his legion of fans in the UAE to sing along to.
It will be the second time the Grammy award-winning artist has made his way to Dubai, with his first concert in the UAE two years ago for his 11:11 world tour.
If his past shows are any indication, fans of the 28-year-old popstar can expect an energetic, memorable concert full of pyrotechnics, troupes of dancers, cinematic effects, and more.
The Medellin-born artist kicked off his Papi Juancho World Tour in California last year, having not performed for 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
His Papi Juancho Europe Tour is slated to begin in two weeks in Paris, and Maluma is set to take to the stage in several cities around the globe including London, Tel Aviv, Luxembourg, and Tijuana.
Tickets for the Maluma concert at the Coca-Cola Arena are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com.