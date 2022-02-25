You are here

Russia-Ukraine conflict to curb IPO market 
RIYADH: Europe and US markets for initial public offerings have been effectively shut amid Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

This comes ahead of what was expected to be a busy March for bankers after a slow start to the year, Bloomberg reported.

Thyssenkrupp AG’s electrolysis plant business Nucera, Eni SpA’s renewables division Plenitude and Olam International’s food unit were among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months in Europe. 

Escalating conflict in Ukraine along with struggle to sell shares given the heightened market volatility triggered by tightening monetary policy hinders the plan to go for big offerings in the next few weeks, according to Bloomberg.

The US IPO market has already been shuttered for most of the year for all, except for smallest deals after the S&P 500 and other benchmarks sold off at the start of 2022. 

New York stock offerings had been off to their slowest start since the Great Recession, between 2007 and 2009.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has sent the Cboe Volatility Index up 22 percent on Thursday to its highest level in a month. The index is a measure of risk appetite closely watched by investment bankers.

“If this situation lingers for more than a few days, we may see a first quarter with probably the shallowest volume of IPOs that we have seen in the past several years,”  MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni said in an interview. 

Special purpose acquisition companies have proven to be the only type of listings able to consistently reach New York exchanges, as they don’t rely on broader market sentiment, Tuttle Capital Management chief executive officer Matthew Tuttle said in an interview this week.

Saudi biggest lender eyes acquisitions in Europe and Asia: Bloomberg

Saudi biggest lender eyes acquisitions in Europe and Asia: Bloomberg
RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has been studying potential purchases of financial institutions in Europe and Asia, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Executives of the Kingdom's biggest bank have been eyeing up potential targets and will present the outline of a new strategy to the board in the next few months, the people said, asking to remain anonymous for information privacy.

The lender, which has a market value of $82 billion, will only start analyzing potential targets in detail following the outcome of that review, according to the people cited by Bloomberg.

Saudi National Bank could make major acquisitions with backing from its largest shareholder, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, the people said.

Wall Street advisory firms have already started pitching opportunities ranging from a takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG to a purchase of emerging markets-focused Standard Chartered, the people added. 

DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, and Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group are also among possibilities, the people said.

While representatives of the Bank and the PIF didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, representatives for Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Egypt launches $50m venture capital initiative to support tech startups

Egypt launches $50m venture capital initiative to support tech startups
RIYADH: A $50 million venture capital fund has been launched in Egypt to help finance new and existing startups.

The program, operating with the support of the World Bank, is aimed at tech-based startups to provide both technical and financial support to help them achieve their project goals. 

The fund was announced by Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevine Gamea — also executive director of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency, also known as MSMEDA. 

After cooperating with one of the most important donors to the agency, the World Bank, MSMEDA is eager to review and develop the needs of startups as well as educate employees in financial institutions about the program and how it can support their ideas.

Saudi Arabia’s giant waterpark to be built by end of 2024: construction firm CEO

Saudi Arabia’s giant waterpark to be built by end of 2024: construction firm CEO
Saudi Arabia’s first water park will be built within the next two and a half years, the head of one of the firms responsible for its construction has revealed.

Qiddiya Investment Co. on Wednesday announced the award of a SR2.8 billion ($750 million) contract to build what will also be the region’s largest aqua theme park.

The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be one of the key entertainment attractions at Qiddiya.

The agreement was signed between Qiddiya’s Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, ALEC’s CEO Kez Taylor and El Seif’s CEO Ahmed Al-Bassam at a ceremony held at the Qiddiya Experience Center, followed by a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.

Speaking to Arab News, Ashraf Alameria, CEO of El Seif Engineering Contracting, said the facility would cover 252,000 square meters of land and be home to 22 rides and attractions, construction would be finished within two and a half years.

Also speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, ALEC’s CEO spoke of his company’s experience in delivering these kinds of projects.

“We’ve been involved in the Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, which is also a fantastic water park with wave pools, a lot of rides, as well as we’ve been involved with the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi project,” he said.

The operations on the ground have already started on the paneling stage, he said, adding that this will be finished in two weeks before moving ahead into the next stage.

“This would be about three times the size of the one at the Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi,” Taylor added.

The water project comes as the second contract for ALEC in the Kingdom, following a project with Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The Dubai-based company is in the process of recruiting Saudi employees in the area of marketing, planning, and technology, and “about 30 percent of our workforce will be Saudis moving into the future,” Taylor added.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy nine special zones — the Entry Gate, Camel Rock, Dub Grotto, Wave Wadi, the Den, Viper Canyon, Arabian Peak, the Herding Grounds and Surf Lagoon — inspired by the native animals that inhabit the area around Qiddiya. 

Commenting on the deal, Aldawood said: “The Qiddiya Water Theme Park will be a year-round immersive family entertainment destination. The park will offer our guests a chance to experience that in a welcoming and fun environment for everyone.”

Some rides have been designed to use 75 percent less water compared to the more conventional rides found in other water parks. In addition, rainwater that falls on the site will be captured, treated and reused for irrigating the destination.

The park will also integrate technologies to reduce water pressure in certain rides which will in turn reduce water evaporation by half. 

In addition, every pool in the complex will be based on a “run-out” concept so that at the end of a slide individuals will glide safely across a shallower pool that uses less water unlike traditional deeper pools used in other water parks.

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise
RIYADH: Asian shares mostly rose Friday after US stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic briefly jumped above $100 per barrel on Thursday to their highest levels since 2014. But they gave back some of those gains after US President Joe Biden said the sanctions package is “specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.” Biden also said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans.

US and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions, AP is reporting.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to isolate, punish and impoverish Russia in the long term. Biden announced restrictions on exports to Russia and sanctions against Russian banks and state-controlled companies.

But Biden played down the need to block Russia from SWIFT, saying that while it’s “always” still an option, “right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.” He also suggested the sanctions being put in place would have more teeth.

On Friday, US benchmark crude WTI jumped $1.30 to $94.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, added $1.97 to $101.05 a barrel.

Bitcoin trades at $38,688, increasing by 10.94 percent, while Ether trades at $2,633, up by 12.20 percent, as of 9:42 a.m. Saudi time

Global shares:

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.9 percent in afternoon trading to 26,450.84.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost some of its earlier gains to close 0.1 percent higher at 6,997.80.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.2 percent to 2,679.56.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.4 percent to 22,821.87, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent to 3,452.84.

Oil and gas:

Crude oil rose back above $100 a barrel on Friday as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a day of market volatility prompted by Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

Brent crude gained 2.1 percent to $101.18 a barrel at 11.43 a.m. Riyadh time after nearing $106 on Thursday before falling back to $99 as US sanctions spared Russian energy exports. US benchmark WTI added 1.7 percent to $94.34 a barrel.

European natural gas prices eased about 19 percent to €109 ($121.90) per megawatt hour after reaching €142 on Thursday.

Topics: economy

PIF-backed Tahkom, Dubai Police sign deal for AI, traffic management

PIF-backed Tahkom, Dubai Police sign deal for AI, traffic management
RIYADH: The Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Co. (Tahakom), which is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Police in the UAE, in the field of artificial intelligence systems, traffic management, and monitoring violations to enhance public safety.
Brig. Gen. Saif Al-Mazrouei, director general of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said Thursday his unit was keen to take advantage of modern advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence.
Cooperation between the two sides is expected to increase the economic value provided by adopting optimal driving behavior and an advanced traffic services approach, in addition to benefiting from artificial intelligence in enhancing detection accuracy and providing biometric solutions and automatic vehicle identification.
The cooperation includes providing qualitative solutions to improve road crossing and traffic violations, such as not fastening seat belts and using mobile phones whilst driving, within several basic criteria and indicators adopted by smart cities.

