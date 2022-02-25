You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

COVID-19 rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag

Iraqi medical workers are pictured at the coronavirus ward of Al-Shifa Hospital in the capital Baghdad, on February 20, 2022. Half of the 40 intensive care beds in Baghdad’s Al-Shifa Hospital are occupied. (AFP)
Iraqi medical workers are pictured at the coronavirus ward of Al-Shifa Hospital in the capital Baghdad, on February 20, 2022. Half of the 40 intensive care beds in Baghdad’s Al-Shifa Hospital are occupied. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jae46

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

COVID-19 rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag

Iraqi medical workers are pictured at the coronavirus ward of Al-Shifa Hospital in the capital Baghdad, on February 20, 2022. Half of the 40 intensive care beds in Baghdad’s Al-Shifa Hospital are occupied. (AFP)
  • Al-Shifaa hospital has been turned into a Covid treatment centre since the start of the pandemic
  • Iraq's public health system, already worn down by decades of war, under-investment and corruption, has struggled to cope with the coronavirus
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: In the stores and buses of Iraq masks are rare even as Covid-19 spreads widely, vaccines are viewed with suspicion and the sick see hospitals as a last resort.
At Al-Shifaa Hospital in the capital Baghdad, the ramifications are clear.
“More than 95 percent of those sick with Covid-19 in intensive care are unvaccinated,” said Ali Abdel Hussein Kazem, assistant director of the facility.
Half of the 40 intensive care beds are occupied in the department, where irregular beeping from monitors and IV machines is constantly heard.
Al-Shifaa hospital has been turned into a Covid treatment center since the start of the pandemic and can treat 175 patients.
Linked to breathing devices, an old man and a young woman share a large room, where a family member is allowed to monitor them — masked and in a white protective outfit.
Next door, a man in his 60s fidgets, pushing away his blanket. An asthmatic, he is also hooked up to a ventilator.
“He says he is suffocating,” an alarmed relative said, summoning a doctor.
Iraq’s public health system, already worn down by decades of war, under-investment and corruption, has struggled to cope with the coronavirus.
Since January, Iraq’s 40 million people have been confronted with a fourth coronavirus wave but — unlike other countries — the government has not imposed any restrictions.
Iraq has recorded more than 2.2 million infections and 24,000 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago, but data released by the authorities indicates that infections are now declining to around 2,000 new cases per day.
Despite 1,400 vaccination centers, officials struggle to overcome skepticism about the jabs, which health experts around the world say are saving lives.
Fewer than 10 million people in Iraq, about a quarter of the population, have been vaccinated, said health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr.
Among them, not even seven million have received two doses, and those with a booster number less than 100,000.
In neighboring Iran, 66 percent of the 83-million population have received two doses.
“About 90 percent of the sick are older than 60,” said Al-Shifaa’s intensive care director Mohammed Salih, as he made his morning rounds, checking X-rays and giving instructions.
“Most have chronic conditions: diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease,” Salih said, accompanied by doctors and nurses from Doctors Without Borders (MSF), a charity which is assisting the hospital.
Along with training that aims to “sustain the care,” the MSF program begun in November provides physiotherapy and mental health care, said Daniel Uche, a physician who heads the project.
Countering misinformation is another priority.
“Most of the pregnant women we admitted in our facility are not vaccinated because they are afraid for their precious babies, that maybe if they take the vaccine it will have an effect” on the infant, said Uche.
Salih said he noticed another trend: “Most of the patients come in only after reaching a critical stage.”
They prefer to stay at home because of “social media” and “rumors” which minimize the gravity of the coronavirus or which raise suspicions about the vaccines, he added.
Those are the latest challenges for a health system crippled by decades of war and especially an international embargo under the dictator Saddam Hussein, who was toppled in a US-led 2003 invasion.
“People are afraid of hospital because of rumors that say they won’t get proper care, and that we won’t be interested in looking after them,” a nurse said, requesting anonymity.
Two deadly fires at public hospital Covid-19 units last year sparked outrage among the population. One blaze killed more than 80 people in Baghdad in April and three months later another claimed at least 60 lives in Nasiriyah, southern Iraq.
Authorities acknowledge that challenges abound for a sector dealing with aging equipment and shortages.
Badr, the ministry spokesman, said the health infrastructure in some provinces “was entirely destroyed” in the war against the Daesh group jihadists from 2014-2017.
The health budget of the oil-rich country does not even receive two percent of state expenditures.
“For previous governments health care was not a priority,” said Badr, adding that even though the system is challenged it is ready to help those who are sick with Covid-19.
“We have thousands of beds available for people who would have breathing difficulties. We also have medicine and the necessary equipment, as well as vaccines,” he said.
At Al-Shifaa, Farouk Naoum, 75, is leaving hospital after his recovery. He was among the minority of Iraqis vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but despite the protection it offered, he still got infected.
“You have to be careful, very careful,” he said after his 31 days of treatment.

Topics: Coronavirus Iraq COVID-19 Healthcare

Related

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s envoy to Iraq updated the Security Council on the latest developments in the efforts to form a government. (UNTV)
Middle-East
Put differences aside and focus on needs of your people, UN tells Iraqi leaders
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Middle-East
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province

Put differences aside and focus on needs of your people, UN tells Iraqi leaders

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s envoy to Iraq updated the Security Council on the latest developments in the efforts to form a government. (UNTV)
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s envoy to Iraq updated the Security Council on the latest developments in the efforts to form a government. (UNTV)
Updated 25 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

Put differences aside and focus on needs of your people, UN tells Iraqi leaders

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s envoy to Iraq updated the Security Council on the latest developments in the efforts to form a government. (UNTV)
  • Organization’s envoy to Iraq said efforts to form a government have stalled as parties seek only to carve out their own shares of the political pie
  • ‘The elections are over four months behind us and it is high time to return the spotlight where it deserves to be: On the people of Iraq,’ the envoy added
Updated 25 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The 40 million people who live in Iraq are running out of patience with their leaders as the process of forming a new government continues to drag on, the UN heard on Thursday.

The very least they expect is a greater sense of urgency from elected representatives in efforts to overcome internal divisions, and the resultant political impasse, and focus on the aspirations of the people for safety, security, economic stability and the protection of their human rights, said Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s envoy to Iraq.

She was updating the Security Council on the latest developments in the efforts to form a government, which have been ongoing since the country’s parliamentary elections in October last year. The movement led by Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr won 73 of the seats in the 329-member parliament, the highest number for any single bloc.

The election results were ratified by Iraq’s Supreme Court in December but progress in the next step, electing a president, stalled amid a deep divide between Al-Sadr and pro-Iranian Shiite parties.

Al-Sadr is seeking a majority coalition government that includes the Taqaddum party, led by the Sunni Speaker of the Parliament Mohammed Al-Halbousi, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, who won 37 and 31 seats respectively.

The Shiite parties favor a consensus government and have filed a host of lawsuits contesting the election results amid public allegations of electoral fraud.

“Many Iraqis increasingly wonder whether the national interest is actually front and center in the ongoing negotiations, rather than access to resources and power, or how the pie of political appointments and ministries will be carved this time around,” said Hennis-Plasschaert.

“So what I am saying is, the elections are over four months behind us and it is high time to return the spotlight where it deserves to be: On the people of Iraq.”

In the meantime, she said, Iraqis are still waiting for more employment opportunities, improved safety and security, adequate public services, the protection of their rights and freedoms, justice and accountability, and the meaningful participation of Iraqi women and youth.

Patience with a protracted government formation phase might have been expected had the negotiations been animated by “vibrant exchanges on policy orientations, on development pathways and economic reform plans.” she added.

“However, so far we are observing quite the opposite, hampering the change and reforms the country so desperately needs.”

The envoy once again cautioned that “a weak home front” in terms of security and the political vacuum exposes the country to external interference and makes it vulnerable to terrorism, with Daesh ready to take advantage.

“In the case of Iraq (this is) not a hypothetical point,” she said.

According to a UN report published this month, Daesh has carried out more than 120 attacks on Iraqi security forces in the past three months alone, and continues to target community leaders, security personnel and civilians accused by the terror group of collaborating with Iraqi authorities. 

Hennis-Plasschaert also raised the issue of repatriation of Iraqi nationals from camps in northeastern Syria in which foreign terrorist fighters and their wives and children are detained. UN officials have condemned the dire and dangerous living conditions in these camps as a ticking time bomb that is fueling resentment and inspiring terrorist recruitment.

The UN has said that Iraqi authorities have repatriated 450 families, about 1800 people in total, since May 2021 and commended Baghdad for “demonstrating courage” in doing so.

Hennis-Plasschaert also commended the Iraqi government, not only for accepting the return of Iraqi families but also repatriating Daesh combatants.

“Over the past three years you’ve heard me repeat that the legacy of yesterday’s fight against Daesh could very easily turn into tomorrow’s war (and) that we should not wait for young children to come of age in a camp like Al-Hol,” she added.

Topics: Middle East UN Iraq

Related

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Middle-East
Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts
Middle-East
Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts

Suffering in Syria is at its highest level since crisis began: UN

Suffering in Syria is at its highest level since crisis began: UN
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

Suffering in Syria is at its highest level since crisis began: UN

Suffering in Syria is at its highest level since crisis began: UN
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

BEIRUT: A record number of people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance more than a decade into a devastating civil war, the UN said.
At least 14.6 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian aid, up from 13.4 million last year, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said in a report.
“Suffering in Syria is at its highest level since the crisis began,” said the UN deputy regional humanitarian coordi- nator for the Syria conflict, Mark Cutts.
“The UN and its partners are reaching 7 million people every month, but more support is required,” he said in a post on Twitter.
The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.
The country is also grappling with an economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and a sharp fall in the value of the Syrian pound.
Over three quarters of house- holds — 76 percent — are unable to meet their most basic needs, an increase of 10 percent from last year, OCHA said.
Syria’s internally displaced population makes up 37 percent of the people requiring humanitarian assistance, the report said.
People who have never been displaced or who returned to their place of origin before January 2021, are also increasingly unable to meet basic needs, OCHA said, calling it an “indication” of the growing scale of the crisis.
In 2021, 9.2 million vulnerable residents were estimated to be in need, according to OCHA.
 

Topics: Syria Mark Cutts

Related

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending
Business & Economy
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompts Syria to cut spending
Children sit on the ground at the Kurdish-run Al-Hol camp. (AFP/File)
World
UN group condemns France for failure to repatriate children from Syria camps

UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters

UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters

UN expert urges Sudan forces to stop shooting anti-coup protesters
Updated 25 February 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: A UN expert has urged Sudanese forces to stop firing live ammunition and tear gas at anti-coup protesters in a crackdown that has killed more than 80 people.
Demonstrations have continued in the northeast African country since army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military takeover on Oct. 25, sparking international condemnation and suspension of aid.
The putsch derailed a fragile power-sharing agreement between the army and civilians negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime President Omar Bashir.
“Firing live ammunition on the people is a huge violation against human rights,” said the UN expert, Adama Dieng.
“I’m concerned about the violations (committed by) the authorities and the use of live ammunition against protesters,” he said, putting the toll at 82 dead and 2,000 wounded.
Both the UN and the US have made similar appeals before, with Washington threatening further “consequences” if violence continues. A Sudanese man shot dead on Sunday was the latest fatality.
The Senegalese envoy has been in Sudan for the past four days, meeting with leaders, diplomats and civil society members in a bid to shed light on the crackdown.
“I am calling for fair, independent and professional investigation on the violence against protesters,” he told journalists in Khartoum.
Dieng also expressed concern about sexual violence and ongoing raids against anti-coup groups as well as the fate of around 100 detainees who “have never met their lawyers.”
As he spoke, an AFP correspondent reported that security forces fired more tear gas at demonstrators protesting the coup.
Sudanese authorities have said they arrested several police and soldiers who fired at demonstrators with Kalashnikov rifles, disobeying orders.
 

Topics: Sudan Anti-coup protests

Related

UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup
Middle-East
UN expert in Sudan to verify rights violations after coup
Special Sudan’s fate in the balance as democratic transition hits a road bump graphic
Middle-East
Sudan’s fate in the balance as democratic transition hits a road bump

Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis

Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Updated 25 February 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis

Turkey in tough spot over Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • Prof. Emre Ersen thinks Ankara will try to implement the clauses of the Montreux Convention strictly, since this document gives Turkey the opportunity to stay neutral
  • Analyst Samuel Ramani: Turkey will still be a voice of support for diplomacy and oppose sanctions on Russia, as it needs to work with Moscow in several other theaters
Updated 25 February 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As Russia launched air and ground assaults on Ukraine, NATO member Turkey finds itself in a delicate position for maintaining its good relations with both countries.

Its control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, key routes during such a crisis, made Turkey an indispensable partner for the West.

On Thursday, Ukraine asked Turkey to close the straits to Russian vessels. 

Turkey, which has maritime borders with Ukraine and Russia, has the legal authority to control the straits under the 1936 Montreux Convention, that gives Ankara exclusive rights to restrict the passage of warships not belonging to countries bordering the Black Sea.

During wartime or under threat of aggression, Turkey can close the straits to the transit of all foreign warships, while non-Black Sea countries and littoral states should notify Ankara 15 days and 8 days in advance, respectively, for sending vessels. 

For Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish program at the Washington Institute, if Ankara denied naval access to Russia into the Black Sea, it would open a can of worms, with the area a maritime condominium shared by Turkey and Russia. 

“In that case, Moscow would ask to renegotiate the Montreux Convention and Turkey would never get a deal as good as (the) Montreux regime again. It is the reason why Ankara will not violate the existing convention,” he told Arab News. 

Turkey’s gatekeeping over the straits will now test the limits of its neutral stance vis-a-vis Russia and Ukraine.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would not abandon either Russia or Ukraine. 

“Turkey is currently not in a position to sacrifice its relations with Ukraine or Russia as it has developed significant strategic links with both countries in the last few years,” Prof. Emre Ersen, an expert on Russia-Turkey relations from Marmara University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“Therefore, it will most likely continue to call for an immediate diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

At the same time, Ersen thinks Ankara will try to implement the clauses of the Montreux Convention strictly, since this document gives Turkey the opportunity to stay neutral without having to choose a side in the current crisis.

Turkey, which finds itself in a tough spot, has close ties with Ukraine in the defense industry as it sells its drones and has an active defense deal of co-production, while it is also heavily dependent on Russian gas and defense procurement.

Turkey receives about 33 percent of its natural gas and 66 percent of wheat from Russia. 

With tourism season approaching, Ukrainian and Russian tourists traditionally make up almost one fifth of Turkey’s total visitors.

But Ankara, which officially described Russian moves against Ukraine as unacceptable, still stands against applying any sanctions on Russia — which presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin recently described as “useless” — and prefers de-escalation through diplomatic means and dialogue. 

Aydin Sezer, an Ankara-based Russia analyst, thinks that Turkey has so far opted for a moderate stance on the Ukrainian crisis by urging the parties to follow common sense. 

“However, for a year Turkey has followed a strictly pro-Ukrainian stance, which will push Russia to take a more cautious and skeptical stance against any diplomatic move by the country,” he told Arab News. 

According to Sezer, if Turkey opens its Black Sea waterways to the fleets of the Western powers or if it shares any intelligence with the West about any aerial threat against Ukraine, Russia will take it as a casus belli, a justification for war. 

With a statement on Thursday, Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Russia to immediately end the “unjust and unlawful action” and underlined Ukraine’s territorial integrity. 

Under Montreux, aircraft carriers should also seek permission from the Turkish government when crossing over the straits.

However, for Ersen, compared with the Russian-Georgian war of 2008, it will be much more difficult for Ankara to follow a middle-way policy between Russia and the West. 

In 2008, Turkey denied permissions to large US military ships to enter the Black Sea based on Montreux upon Russia’s military intervention in Georgia. 

“Turkey’s NATO allies will definitely increase their pressure on Ankara to reconsider its special relationship with Moscow which could also cause significant repercussions for Turkish-Russian relations, especially with regard to thorny issues like the Syrian civil war and the Russian-made S-400 missiles,” Ersen said. 

Despite its strained ties with NATO upon the purchase of the Russian defense system, Turkey regained its importance within the alliance in supporting Ukraine.

Samuel Ramani, associate fellow at the Royal United Service Institute, thinks that Turkey is trying to show its solidarity with NATO consensus by supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity. 

“Turkey has also viewed Ukraine as a key partner since 2010, as it burnishes its Black Sea power status and provides it with useful commercial deals, especially in the munitions and drone spheres,” he told Arab News.

He added:  “In this crisis, Turkey has tried to show its value to NATO by offering itself as a venue for talks that would complement what France is doing. The talks have not taken place and the US views Turkey’s role skeptically.”

According to Ramani, Turkey will still be a voice of support for diplomacy and oppose sanctions on Russia, as it needs to work with Moscow in several other theaters like Syria, Libya and the South Caucasus. 

“However, Turkey could also use its Montreux Convention derived status to bolster its image as a contributor to Black Sea security and sell drones to Ukraine if they are requested,” he said. 

Topics: Turkey Ukraine Russia Montreux Convention Recep Tayyip Erdogan NATO

Related

Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place
Middle-East
Former Turkish diplomats warn Montreux Convention must remain in place
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province

Drugs, tribes, politics a deadly mix in Iraq border province
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

AMARAH: A judge shot dead with 15 bullets from a Kalashnikov. A policeman gunned down. Local figures from rival political groups and influential armed factions killed.

The murders all happened in January and February in one Iraqi province, Maysan, which borders Iran and where drug trafficking, tribal disputes and political score-settling have combined in a toxic mix reflecting the country’s broader political divisions and struggle against corruption.

War-scarred Iraq is trying to recover from years of violence after the 2003 US-led invasion which toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Normality often hangs by a thread.

But in Maysan, violence is a near-daily occurrence with police and judicial officials regular targets of assassination attempts.

“Drug trafficking and tribal conflicts are the two main causes of the deteriorating security situation in Maysan,” independent MP Osama Karim Al-Badr said in the provincial capital Amarah.

February has been particularly bloody.

First came the assassination of police officer Hossam Al-Aliawi.

Judge Ahmed Faisal, who specialized in drug cases, was next to die. He was headed home when assailants blocked his route and opened fire, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A month earlier, a prominent member from the movement of powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr was killed.

Sadr’s bloc emerged as the largest in parliament after October’s elections. Months of intense negotiations among political factions since then have raised tensions while failing to form a majority parliamentary coalition that would name a new prime minister to replace Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

On the same day that Al-Kadhimi visited Maysan in an effort to address the violence another murder occurred. The victim was a member of Saraya Al-Salam, an armed faction affiliated with Sadr.

Al-Kadhimi ordered a reshuffle of top security officials and warned: “We have two choices in front of us: the State or chaos.”

Over the past years, Iraq has seen a surge in the sale and use of drugs, particularly in central and southern provinces that border Iran and which often serve as main routes for narcotics, particularly the stimulant crystal meth.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry says Maysan has one of the highest rates of trafficking and consumption of drugs, and the provincial Security chief Gen. Mohammed Jassem Al-Zubaidi conceded that Maysan has served as a “route for drug trafficking.”

His forces carry out daily raids, and “every day, we confiscate arms,” he told AFP. Security forces also arrested dozens of people within the span of days.

But according to activist and journalist Sabah Al-Silawi, efforts have been hampered by the dominance of tribal traditions, which run deeper in Maysan than elsewhere. Tribes often resort to their own code of conduct and traditions to resolve personal conflicts or even deadly fights, avoiding turning to the authorities.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Iraq to develop oil and gas in the Western Desert in collaboration with Halliburton Co., Saudi Aramco
Business & Economy
Iraq to develop oil and gas in the Western Desert in collaboration with Halliburton Co., Saudi Aramco
Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts
Middle-East
Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts

Latest updates

Prison attack by jailed terrorists ‘must be wake-up call,’ UK govt warned
A violent assault by three known terrorists inside a high-security jail must be a “wake-up call,” the UK government has been warned. (Reuters/File Photo)
Taliban urge restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Taliban urge restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford
Allan Saint-Maximin racing to be fit for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford
AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League
AFC adopts Saudi recommendation to increase foreign player quota in Champions League
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.