AS IT HAPPENED: Saudi Cup Day One - International Jockeys Challenge

RIYADH: The Saudi Cup 2022 weekend is here, Arab News kicks off its live coverage with the stc International Jockeys Challenge on Day 1 at King Abdulaziz Raccetrack in Riyadh.

Eight races took place:

1. The Jahez Fillies Handicap (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:15pm KSA

2. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 1 (Dirt, 1600m) - 3:45pm KSA

3. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 2 (Turf, 1200m) - 4.15pm KSA

4. The Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank (Turf, 2100m) - 4.45pm KSA

5. Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap (Dirt, 1400m) - 5.15pm KSA

6. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 3 (Dirt, 1800m) - 5.45pm KSA

7. stc International Jockeys Challenge Round 4 (Dirt, 1400m) - 6.25pm KSA

8. The Al Mneefah Cup presented by The Ministry of Culture (Turf, 2100m) - 6.55pm KSA

Here is a live update of the main developments as they happened, and the results as they came in. (All timings are in GMT)

18:00 - That concludes today's action. Be sure to check back on Saturday for coverage of the main day and the big race.

16:00 - First Classs takes first, Soko second and Dergham Athbah third in the Ministry of Culture’s Al Mneefah Cup, our final race of the day's action at the Saudi Cup meeting.

15:30 - In the penultimate race of the day, Mostawly comes in ahead of the field, Well Done in second and Marhbabah third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round four.

15:00 - Koheylan Alkheil takes first, Wisham second and Abo Alnawamees third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 3, which is the sixth race of eight of the Saudi Cup Friday action.

14:30 - In the fifth race of the day, Deebagee takes the honors, Baatooa second and Seif Turkey third in the Dr. Sulaiman Alhabib Handicap.

14:10 - Lauderdale takes first, King Shalaa second and My Frankel comes in third in the Saudi International Handicap, in the fourth race of of Friday's Saudi Cup action.

13:30 - Raaed takes first, Newbolt second and Pagan third in the STC International Jockeys Challenge round 2, race three of eight of the day's racing.