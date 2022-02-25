You are here

Philippines marks people-power revolt as Marcos return looms large

Protesters, comprising various segments of the Filipino society, gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the 36th anniversary of the
Protesters, comprising various segments of the Filipino society, gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the 36th anniversary of the "People Power" revolution that ousted late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. (AN photo)
  • Son of late dictator runaway leader in opinion polls for presidency
  • Activists, churches alarmed over ‘distortion’ of Filipino history
MANILA: Hundreds of Filipinos gathered in Manila on Friday to mark the anniversary of a people-power revolt against late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, ahead of an election that could see his family return to power.

Protesters chanted “never again” to commemorate the 1986 overthrow, with organizers describing this year’s anniversary as “the most important,” as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a commanding lead in opinion polls for the presidency.

Marcos Jr. came first in a January poll conducted by Pulse Asia, chosen by 60 percent of the survey’s 2,400 respondents, with the incumbent vice president and opposition leader in distant second place with 16 percent. More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9.

“This year … (we are) facing a very serious threat of a Marcos coming back,” Renato Reyes, secretary-general of progressive group Bayan, told reporters.

The elder Marcos ruled the Philippines for more than two decades and took control of the country’s courts, business, and media after declaring martial law in 1972.

The period that saw thousands killed and tortured was also notorious for corruption and other human rights atrocities and has been described as one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Philippines.

Friday’s rally took place at the site locally known as EDSA, where more than 1 million people had gathered in 1986 to oust the disgraced leader.

Organizers in Manila created an educational event to mark this year’s commemoration, which included mock classes detailing Marcos’ dictatorship.

Reyes said the Philippine government failed to prevent historical revisionism and collective amnesia, resulting in an entire generation who grew up thinking that the martial law or the Marcoses “weren’t that bad.”

“The Marcoses were able to take advantage of this situation to stage a comeback and this is the closest they have been … to the presidential palace over the past 36 years,” he added.

“(Marcos Jr.) poses a huge threat to the democratic aspirations of our people … That’s why this (coming) election is a huge fight, and we cannot lose this fight.”

Marcos Jr. has not commented on the anniversary, and posts on his widely followed social media pages on Friday were on upcoming events related to the campaign.

Christian leaders across the country have also raised concerns over Marcos Jr.’s potential ascent to power.

Bishops of the country’s Catholic Church, under the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, on Friday highlighted the “injustice and cruelty” witnessed by many bishops during the martial law period and the well-documented human rights abuses, corruption, grave debt, and economic downturn that the Southeast Asian country endured.

“Again, we did not make these up. These are all written in our history,” CBCP President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said in a pastoral letter.

“We are alarmed by this distortion of the truth of history and the attempt to delete or destroy our collective memory through the seeding of lies and false narratives. This is dangerous,” he added.

Carmma, a coalition of martial law victims, also called on all Filipinos “to block the return of the corrupt and tyrannical Marcos rule.”

In a statement, it said: “Let us expose and oppose the continuing distortion of our nation’s history.”

 

Man admits to murder of Muslim schoolteacher in London

Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year. (AP/File Photo)
Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year. (AP/File Photo)
  • Sabina Nessa was assaulted with ‘extreme violence’ by Koci Selamaj in September last year
LONDON: A man has admitted to the murder of a 28-year-old primary school teacher in southeast London.

Sabina Nessa was attacked in Kidbrooke, London, in September last year.

Koci Selamaj admitted at the trial on Friday that he murdered Nessa, after previously accepting responsibility for her death.

Selamaj, 36, drove to London from his home in Eastbourne, East Sussex, to carry out a pre-meditated attack on a woman with “extreme violence.”

He lurked around a park before assaulting Nessa with a long weapon and carrying her away unconscious, CCTV footage showed.

He is then alleged to have strangled her in an undergrowth, in what is suspected to be a sexually motivated attack.

The victim’s body was found a day later covered in grass near the park, and Selamaj was arrested days later.

At a previous hearing, Alice Morgan QC said: “The prosecution alleges this was a premeditated and predatory attack on a stranger” that was carried out with “extreme violence.”

Selamaj had no previous convictions and was not known to his victim.

Prison attack by jailed terrorists ‘must be wake-up call,’ UK govt warned

A violent assault by three known terrorists inside a high-security jail must be a “wake-up call,” the UK government has been warned. (Reuters/File Photo)
A violent assault by three known terrorists inside a high-security jail must be a “wake-up call,” the UK government has been warned. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • ‘Animalistic’ assault by 3 known terrorists in high-security facility evidence of security failings: Expert
  • Among attackers was Hashem Abedi, who assisted brother with 2017 suicide bombing of Manchester Arena
LONDON: A violent assault by three known terrorists inside a high-security jail must be a “wake-up call,” the UK government has been warned.

In May 2020, the trio — including Hashem Abedi, the brother of the man behind the Manchester Arena bombing — launched an “animalistic” joint assault on a prison officer.

They were being held at HMP Belmarsh’s high-security unit, described as a prison within a prison, alongside other terrorists and violent criminals at the time.

A court heard that attackers Abedi, Ahmed Hassan, and Muhammad Saeed associated with each other and other terrorist inmates, and that Abedi had been accused of being their leader.

Their trial is one of several court cases that have exposed terrorist networking inside HMP Belmarsh, with one plotter previously telling an undercover officer he was “surrounded by jihadis” who frequently discussed terror attacks and gave him trial advice, The Independent reported.

Ian Acheson, a former prison governor who carried out a government-commissioned review of Islamist extremism in jails, said he had raised security concerns with ministers.

“The HSU is supposed to be our most extreme custody, holding some of the most dangerous people in Western Europe,” he told The Independent.

“The fact that such a ferocious attack on staff could happen here is a huge security failure that ought to be a shocking wake-up call for ministers.”

Other Islamist extremists “came within seconds of murdering a prison officer at HMP Whitemoor earlier in 2020 — the public and prison staff will be entitled to know that they are properly protected from such offenders,” Acheson added.

The May 2020 assault on custodian manager Paul Edwards was not designated as a terror attack, and Woolwich Crown Court heard it followed a dispute about inmates’ privileges and the prison regime.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Due to the criminal history of the defendants, the assault was investigated by the Counter Terrorism Command. However, there was no evidence of any terrorist intent.”

Several incidents in the previous months, including a mass brawl, had resulted in Muslim and non-Muslim prisoners being separated in the HSU and Abedi had made several allegations of unfair treatment.

Some prison officers believed that Abedi was trying to take a leadership role in the unit, after a powerful inmate was transferred elsewhere.

Abedi and the other two attackers were each handed three years or more on top of their existing sentences. Abedi was already sentenced to be behind bars for decades over the bombing of the Manchester Arena in 2017, which killed 22 people, many of them children.

Taliban urge restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Taliban urge restraint in Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • ‘All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence’
  • Both countries should ‘resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means’
LONDON: The Taliban on Friday urged Ukraine and Russia to show restraint and prevent civilian casualties.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and expresses concern about real possibility of civilian casualties,” a Taliban spokesman said in a statement issued on the second day of hostilities.

“The Islamic Emirate calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence,” he added.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means.”

It also urged all actors to protect the lives of Afghan students and migrants currently in Ukraine.

Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN

Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
  • At least 100,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday
  • “A scenario of 1 to 5 million including all surrounding countries,” UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia told a UN briefing in Geneva
GENEVA: Fuel, cash and medical supplies are running low in parts of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, which could drive up to 5 million people to flee abroad, UN aid agencies said on Friday.
At least 100,000 people are uprooted in Ukraine after fleeing their homes since Russia launched its assault on Thursday, while several thousand have already crossed into neighboring countries including Moldova, Romania and Poland, UN refugee agency spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said.
“We are looking at ranges of 1-3 million into Poland for example ... A scenario of 1 to 5 million including all surrounding countries,” Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s regional director for Europe and Central Asia, told a UN briefing in Geneva.
Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of 3 million people, where some were sheltering in underground metro stations
“As we speak, there have been major attacks in Kyiv that have created great fear and panic among the population with families really scared, moving alongside their children into subways and shelters. This is clearly a terrifying moment for children across the country,” Khan told the briefing.
“We are still trying to see which civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has been hit where,” she said.
UNICEF was focusing on cash assistance to families, she said. The effect of Western sanctions, which have been imposed on Russia, will be analyzed in terms of the aid pipeline, she said.
UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said that it had reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine — 25 killed and 102 injured — “caused by shelling and air strikes.” This was likely a significant under-estimate, she said.
Jarno Habicht, WHO representative in Ukraine, speaking by video from Kyiv, said that it had no reports from hospitals but was trying to monitor casualties and needs.
The priority is to provide treatment for the wounded as well as mental health and psychological support, he said.

UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks

UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks
  • Imran Hussain was told it was ‘not the appropriate place’ to raise the issue
  • ‘I raised the serious issue of Islamophobia at the top of the Conservative Party. I was silenced’
LONDON: A British MP has been refused permission to raise Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “derogatory” comments about Muslims in Parliament.

On Wednesday, Labour MP Imran Hussain said during Prime Minister’s Questions that Johnson was “no stranger to derogatory remarks about Muslim women.”

As if about to follow up with a question, Hussain continued by saying “let me ask the prime minister …” before he was cut off by Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who said: “This is not the appropriate place to be raising that.”

Hoyle then moved on to another MP without asking Johnson to answer the question or allowing Hussain to continue.

In an article in August 2018, Johnson wrote that Muslim women look like “bank robbers” and “letterboxes.”

According to Muslim hate monitor Tell Mama, hate crimes against Muslims spiked 375 percent after he made those comments

In the three weeks after Johnson’s article was published, 42 percent of offline Islamophobic incidents reported “directly referenced Boris Johnson and/or the language used in his column,” Tell Mama said.

Hussain had initially raised his concern at Johnson’s language by discussing the record of another MP, Mark Spencer, who has been appointed Commons leader — a ministerial position that organizes the government’s business in the House of Commons — despite being under investigation for Islamophobia.

Spencer is facing scrutiny as part of another Conservative Islamophobia scandal in which a senior party member — which he has admitted was him — told MP Nusrat Ghani that her “Muslimness was an issue” and a reason for her subsequent demotion from a ministerial position.

Hoyle did not elaborate on his reasoning for cutting off Hussain, but a spokesperson for the House of Commons authorities told The Independent: “Mr Speaker was following the convention set out in Erskine May that Members should not make accusations about the conduct of other Members as a ‘sideswipe’ as part of a question.”

That defense drew near-instant condemnation. The Labour Muslim Network said: “Thank you to Imran Hussain for raising the issue of Islamophobia in the House of Commons … It is absolutely shameful that this important issue was shouted down by Conservative MPs and dismissed by the House of Commons Speaker.”

Following the exchange, Hussain said: “I raised the serious issue of Islamophobia at the top of the Conservative Party. I was silenced in Parliament, but they can’t stop me speaking out against this government’s disgusting racism.” He added: “If you can’t call out Islamophobia at PMQs then where can you?”

