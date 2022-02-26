You are here

Saudi influencer Alanoud Badr walks for Elisabetta Franchi in Milan

Saudi influencer Alanoud Badr walks for Elisabetta Franchi in Milan
The Dubai-based influencer showed off a hot-red tulle dress that fitted at the waist. (Getty)
Saudi influencer Alanoud Badr walks for Elisabetta Franchi in Milan

Saudi influencer Alanoud Badr walks for Elisabetta Franchi in Milan
DUBAI: Saudi-Lebanese style star Alanoud Badr this week walked the runway for Italian label Elisabetta Franchi’s fashion show at Milan Fashion Week.

The Dubai-based influencer on Friday showed off a hot-red tulle dress that fitted at the waist. The ensemble featured a heart-shaped neckline and was decorated with sparkly studs.




The ensemble featured a heart-shaped neckline and was decorated with sparkly studs. (Getty)

Badr, known as Fozaza on Instagram, shared special moments from the rehearsals with her 1.2 million followers.

“I still can’t believe I walked the runway of Elisabetta Franchi for Milan Fashion week,” she said, captioning a short video that showed behind-the-scenes clips from rehearsals. “What an insane experience. (I am) super grateful and thankful to the people behind such an amazing production. Love you loads.”

The social media star was also joined by Lebanese presenter Annabella Hilal, Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi and Dubai-based fashion blogger Zeynab El-Helw.




Hilal wore a floor-length green dress with a thigh-high slit and subtle pleating. (Getty)

Hilal, who opened the show, wore a floor-length green dress with a thigh-high slit and subtle pleating.

“It was an honor to open the Elisabetta Franchi show,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Al-Asadi wore a sequined black dress with a plunging neckline and a cropped blazer.

As soon as she finished her show, she took to Instagram to share the experience with her 1 million followers.

“Remember I told you guys I am here for something so exciting? So, your girl walked for Elisabetta Franchi today,” she wrote, sharing clips of the catwalk.

El-Helw championed a full-length sequined pink ensemble with a beaded fringe dangling from the waist.

Among the guests that sat front row to support the Arab stars were Lebanese presenter Diala Makki and Tunisian model and actress Rym Saidi Breidy.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arab models have been taking Milan Fashion Week by storm.

French-Algerian catwalk star Loli Bahia, British-Moroccan model Nora Attal and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid have been making headlines with their eye-catching looks on the runways for renowned labels like Tod’s, Moschino, Prada, Max Mara, Fendi, and more.

Saudi film ‘Champions’ to be released in March  

Saudi film ‘Champions’ to be released in March  
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi film ‘Champions’ to be released in March  

Saudi film ‘Champions’ to be released in March  
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi film “Champions” will be released in cinemas across the Gulf on March 10.

It is a Saudi remake of the Spanish box office hit “Campeones,” a sports comedy about a basketball coach who works with a team of players who have learning disabilities. The original film won best picture at the Spanish Film Academy Goya Awards 2018.

“Champions” is a Saudi remake of the Spanish box office hit “Campeones.” (Supplied)

In the Saudi movie, actor Yassir Al-Saggaf plays the part of an arrogant assistant football coach called Khalid who is ordered by a court to do community service by coaching players with learning disabilities.

Besides Al-Saggaf, the diverse cast of young actors includes Omar Al-Zahrani, Khalid Al-Harbi and Fatima Al-Banawi.

Helmed by Spanish filmmaker Manuel Calvo, the movie’s screenwriters are Maram Taibah and Wael Al-Saeed from Saudi Arabia. It is produced by Oscar-winning producer Andres Vicente Gomez.

A new dawn for Saudi diwaniya: AmCham holds its first Women in Business committee meeting

The diwaniya held on Friday night in an opulent residence a short drive away from Riyadh was different in that it was hosted by a man, but led by women. (Supplied)
The diwaniya held on Friday night in an opulent residence a short drive away from Riyadh was different in that it was hosted by a man, but led by women. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

A new dawn for Saudi diwaniya: AmCham holds its first Women in Business committee meeting

The diwaniya held on Friday night in an opulent residence a short drive away from Riyadh was different in that it was hosted by a man, but led by women. (Supplied)
  • Al-Muhaidib family praised to embed women into a deeply rooted tradition within Saudi culture
Updated 25 February 2022
Jasmine Bager

RIYADH: In Saudi culture, a diwaniya is typically a place where men gather in a home or casual setting to engage in dialogue. While sitting on sofas, they dive into conversation and friendly exchanges to resolve the political and social issues affecting their community.

The diwaniya held on Friday night in an opulent residence a short drive away from Riyadh was different in that it was hosted by a man, but led by women.
Against a backdrop of beautiful art, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia held its first Women in Business diwaniya.
Jamila El-Dajani, chairwoman of the AmCham WIB committee, began the night with a speech highlighting how far businesswomen living in Saudi Arabia had come, but where the Kingdom still needed to go.
She also offered her gratitude to the Saudi men who had made it a point to include women in the diwaniya-style space.
“I would like to start off today by thanking some important members of our community. Thank you to the Al-Muhaidib family and, more so, Musaab Al-Muhaidib, for graciously hosting us.
“It is with his generosity that we are able to bring this initiative to life and embed women into a deeply rooted tradition within Saudi culture,” El-Dajani said.
Al-Muhaidib, who was attending, allowed his family residence to be used as a gathering place for thoughts and ideas.

• Musaab Al-Muhaidib, who was attending, allowed his family residence to be used as a gathering place for thoughts and ideas. The sofas, positioned in a U-shape, created an inviting atmosphere in which people were encouraged to freely speak about their trials and triumphs in a safe space, this time highlighting women and not just men as leaders.

• During the night, two questions were displayed prominently on screens. The first was: “How can we, as a society, come together to empower women around us to excel in their careers and reshape the definition of more inclusive leadership?” The second was: “Seeing as taking care of family is one of the most predominant reasons for career breaks amongst women, how can we address this both within a social context and organizational one?”

The sofas, positioned in a U-shape, created an inviting atmosphere in which people were encouraged to freely speak about their trials and triumphs in a safe space, this time highlighting women and not just men as leaders.
During the night, two questions were displayed prominently on screens.
The first was: “How can we, as a society, come together to empower women around us to excel in their careers and reshape the definition of more inclusive leadership?”
The second was: “Seeing as taking care of family is one of the most predominant reasons for career breaks amongst women, how can we address this both within a social context and organizational one?”
The WIB program launched in January 2020 with the purpose of advancing women’s leadership and career development in Saudi Arabia.
The AmCham experience was created to help in the bilateral engagement on the inclusion and advancement of women as outlined in the Vision 2030 development goals.
“Exceeding the goal to have 30 percent of the workforce as women by 2030 is an incredible start. Now, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Hana Nemec, who is the AmChamKSA head of communications and WIB lead, told Arab News. “With all of these opportunities for women in Saudi Arabia, I am confident that we will continue to exceed expectations and grow into more leadership roles. After six years as an expatriate in the Kingdom, I have so much pride in how far women’s empowerment initiatives have come.”
Husam Al-Saleh, deputy CEO of Arabian Hala Group, was one of several Saudi men who sat and listened to the women speak that night.
“The discussion about women and career and empowerment, and seeing some of the successful ladies around the room, really gave me an insight on what are some of the challenges they face in developing themselves and making sure that they have a career,” Al-Saleh told Arab News. “I think my take-home value is that I need to sit down with my team members and understand if they know the difference between a job and a career—and that should be done from the interview process—and what are their aspirations, what drives them to do what they want to do.
“Do they want to make a change in this world or do they want to make a change for themselves or their life they are currently living in? And that is something I really took to heart and I need to develop myself more on being open and able to coach them to get what they deserve.”
One of the women in the room who opened up a lot of doors for Saudi women by walking through them herself was Dana Al-Ajlani, the head of public affairs for Sanofi in the Gulf Cooperation Council and AmCham co-chair.
Al-Ajlani grew up in a conservative Saudi family that stressed the importance of hard work and education, rising through the ranks to be in her prestigious position today.
She credited her father and grandfather’s guidance in helping her navigate male-dominated society, but also her grit and drive.
When she joined the workforce many decades ago, she was always the first woman to enter every position she was hired for. Now, she is happy to pass on the baton.
“To me, what I’m most proud of, yes, I was the first woman to ever be hired into each organization. But, by the time I left, I made sure I wasn’t the only one,” Al-Ajlani told Arab News.

What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics

What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics

What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

Author: Karen Hunger Parshall

As the Roaring Twenties lurched into the Great Depression, to be followed by the scourge of Nazi Germany and World War II, American mathematicians pursued their research, positioned themselves collectively within American science, and rose to global mathematical hegemony. How did they do it? The New Era in American Mathematics, 1920–1950 explores the institutional, financial, social, and political forces that shaped and supported this community in the first half of the 20th century. In doing so, Karen Hunger Parshall debunks the widely held view that American mathematics only thrived after European emigres fled to the shores of the US.
Drawing from extensive archival and primary-source research, Parshall uncovers the key players in American mathematics who worked together to effect change and she looks at their research output over the course of three decades. She highlights the educational, professional, philanthropic, and governmental entities that bolstered progress.
And she uncovers the strategies implemented by American mathematicians in their quest for the advancement of knowledge. Throughout, she considers how geopolitical circumstances shifted the course of the discipline.

Arab stars take Milan Fashion Week by storm

Arab stars take Milan Fashion Week by storm
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Arab stars take Milan Fashion Week by storm

Arab stars take Milan Fashion Week by storm
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: From runways to front rows, Arab models, celebrities and influencers have been shining at Milan Fashion Week with their trendy styles.

French-Algerian catwalk star Loli Bahia is the breakout model to look out for this week.

She walked the runway for renowned luxury labels like Fendi, Max Mara and Prada at the fashion week, which runs until Feb. 28.

Bahia walked the runway for Max Mara. (maxmara.com)

For Fendi, which part-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid opened, Bahia wore a sheer grey dress that was accessorized with a furry clutch and elbow-length gloves.

During the Max Mara show, the rising star wore a bright oversized yellow knit sweater with matching-colored joggers and a large fluffy bag from the brand’s autumn/winter 2022 collection.

Gigi wore an eye-catching monochromatic ensemble. (maxmara.com)

The 19-year-old model walked the Italian fashion house’s runway alongside both Hadid sisters, Bella and Gigi.

Gigi wore an eye-catching monochromatic ensemble that featured a maxi dress, a high-neck top and a furry jacket.

Bella wore a brown skirt paired with a sleek knit top. (maxmara.com)

Bella, however, wore two outfits: one was a brown skirt paired with a sleek knit top, while the other was a sleeveless sweater, which she paired with gloves, and a puffy printed skirt.

Bella wore a sleeveless sweater, which she paired with gloves, and a puffy printed skirt. (maxmara.com)

Another Arab model to hit the runway for the Max Mara show was Nora Attal. The British-Moroccan star championed a beige dress with geometric designs printed on it.

Nora Attal championed a beige dress with geometric designs printed on it. (Getty)

For the Prada runway, Bahia wore an oversized, knee-length coat with green feathers on the sleeves.

The Italian label’s collection offered sheer vest-like dresses and embellished coats, presenting a collection its designers described as looking at “the history of women.”

Bahia wore an oversized, knee-length coat with green feathers on the sleeves. (prada.com)

Seated in the front row was reality television star Kim Kardashian, who watched her sister Kendall Jenner on the catwalk.

Among the Arab influencers and celebrities who attended shows at the fashion week were Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi, Lebanese reality TV star Alice Abdelaziz, Tunisian actress Rym Saidi Breidy, Lebanese host Diala Makki, Lebanese social media star Karen Wazen and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Maroon 5 to perform in Egypt in May

Maroon 5 to perform in Egypt in May
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Maroon 5 to perform in Egypt in May

Maroon 5 to perform in Egypt in May
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Following news that Maroon 5 are set to perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time, the US pop rock group will host a much-awaited gig in Egypt in May.

The Grammy award-winning band, led by vocalist Adam Levine, will meet their fans at the Giza Pyramids on May 3.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The concert is part of the group’s world tour, which they announced on Instagram to their 8.1 million followers on Thursday, and will include a show in Israel on May 9.

This is not the first time Maroon 5 have performed in Egypt. They played a concert in Cairo in 2011.

Tickets for the UAE and Egypt concerts will go on sale on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The band, which formed in 2002, first played in the UAE in 2008 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater, and again in 2011 at Dubai World Trade Center.

Their most recent concert in the UAE was at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai in 2019.

