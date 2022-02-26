Eddie Howe hails Joelinton after Newcastle’s fourth win in five Premier League matches

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has hailed the transformation of Joelinton after the Brazilian’s goal set the Magpies on their way to their fourth Premier League win in five matches.
The forward has divided opinion since his $53 million switch from Hoffenheim in 2019.
But after handing over the club’s famous No.9 shirt, worn by record goalscorer Alan Shearer, and dropping back into a more defensive midfield role, Joelinton has been a revelation under Howe.
His second goal of the season, a booming header at the Brentford Community Stadium, was welcomed by Howe post-match.
“The biggest compliment I can give him is he hasn’t made it look hard,” Howe said of Joelinton’s move into midfield.
“It hasn’t required too much information from me. His ability to take on the information I have given him, whether that be in a training session or analysis situation, he absorbs it so quickly and is able to deliver it.”
Howe added: “His defensive performance has been at the highest level tactically. He has been perfect in that respect. And, naturally, he has an attacking eye from his history and takes up some positive positions.
“Ultimately we need him to score from that position and it was important he got that first one for us. Hopefully he can get many more from arriving late in the box.”
Following Joelinton’s opener, Joe Willock also netted his second goal of the campaign, hot on the heels of his leveller at West Ham last weekend.
Both goals came after the hosts were deservedly reduced to 10 men, following a horror tackle by Josh Dasilva on Matt Targett.
Howe said: “Really pleased with our response to the red card because as you saw with our game against Norwich earlier in the season, it doesn’t guarantee you anything. It just gives you a different solution to fix.
“We knew we’d have a lot of the ball and it was about having the quality and ability to break them down.
“We had some really good moments and the first goal was crucial. It was a great finish from Joe, and I’m really pleased he managed to get that goal.”
While talisman Allan Saint-Maximin remained sidelined with injury, one player who was a welcome spectator at Brentford was Kieran Trippier.
Despite being ruled out for much of the season with a broken left foot, Trippier traveled with the players and his impact was felt by the Magpies’ squad.
Howe said: “Kieran stayed with us last night, wanted to be around the players and that is credit to him. He wants to make a difference even though he is not on the pitch.
“He was in and around the dressing room. He wasn’t necessarily making speeches, but he was there as a support for the players if they needed him.”
https://arab.news/wvq8c
- Brazilian whose form has been transformed since Howe took over at St. James’ Park set the Magpies up for a 2-0 win over Brentford
- Following Joelinton’s opener, Joe Willock also netted his second goal of the campaign
