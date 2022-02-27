You are here

  • Home
  • British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites

British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Short Url

https://arab.news/patru

Updated 11 sec ago

British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites

Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
  • In 2017, Abrar Hussain released his best-known work, ‘One Day in the Haram,’ a glimpse into Islam’s most revered site
  • His new film, ‘One Night in Al-Aqsa,’ tells the story of the mosque’s compound during the Islamic calendar’s holiest night Laylat Al-Qadr
Updated 11 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: An acclaimed British-Pakistani filmmaker, Abrar Hussain, who has produced documentaries on the Grand Mosque of Makkah and Al-Aqsa Mosque, has told Arab News that his films aim to counter anti-Islamic narratives by offering rare glimpses into the religion’s cultural heritage.

Born in Islamabad, Hussain moved with his family to London in the late 1970s less than a year after his birth. Prior to becoming a documentary filmmaker, he worked as a series producer at the Islam Channel, and directed and produced the popular returning TV shows “Model Mosque” (2007) and “Faith Off” (2008).

In 2017, Hussain released his best-known work, “One Day in the Haram.” As only Muslims are permitted to enter Makkah, Islam’s holiest city, the film offered a glimpse inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah — showing how the world’s largest mosque is run and what the daily routines are like.

“Post 9/11, there was lot of media backlash against Muslims, especially in the UK and in Western countries, and I knew this is not the true portrayal of Islam,” Hussain told Arab News in an interview.




Filmmaker Abrar Hussain takes aerial shots of the Grand Mosque of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

“I really felt that I needed to use my creative skills to do something to combat this. So, I started doing Islamic productions and I had very big success.”

Hussain’s new film, “One Night in Al-Aqsa,” premiered in London earlier this month. It shows Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during Laylat Al-Qadr, a festival that commemorates the night when the first verses of the Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

“Our film is all about promoting better and more tolerant understanding of Islam,” Hussain said.




Filmmaker Abrar Hussain wins the Media Award at the Hajj Awards for 'One Day in the Haram,' in London, UK, on Nov. 4, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

In a review, the Guardian newspaper wrote that the film “interweaves awe-inspiring aerial footage of Al-Aqsa with intimate shots of the faithful.”

“Many of them are Palestinians from the West Bank who endure numerous Israeli security checkpoints, adding excruciatingly long hours to their journey. Indeed, the omnipresence of the Israeli occupation looms large over the convivial and moving scenes of worshippers praying or breaking bread at the end of their fast,” the Guardian said.

“This documentary is a valuable window into the lengths that Palestinians have to go to simply to celebrate their faith.”

For Hussain, the documentary, shot on a £200,000 ($268,000) budget in about 18 months, was an “incredible and phenomenal experience to preserve cultural heritage and Islamic history.”

“It is one of the most important places (in Islam) and a sense of pride for Muslims,” he said, adding that the aim of the film was to encourage people to come to Al-Aqsa for worship and to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.




British-Pakistani filmmaker Abrar Hussain films scenes for 'One Night in Al-Aqsa' in Jerusalem on May 28, 2019. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)

Funds generated from the film have been donated to Penny Appeal Palestine, the international humanitarian charity, which also contributed to its production.

“Through these funds, they will support other projects like this one, and provide health care, food, and other vital aid to the Palestinian people, mostly in Gaza,” Hussain said.

He added that his documentaries had already been watched by millions of people in cinemas, on airline entertainment systems and video on demand platforms.

“‘One Day in the Haram’ remained on Amazon Prime for two years and now it has been transferred to another platform in the US, called USHUB, which is streaming the film in over 200 countries worldwide,” the director said.

“One Night in Al-Aqsa” had already been screened in 12 countries, boasting “big success” in Britain, the US, Canada, South Africa and Australia. It was also shown in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Turkey.

“The Muslim audience has appreciated that someone went through all the troubles to make this film,” Hussain said.

For his next project, the filmmaker is going to return to Saudi Arabia.

“Another big project on which we are working nowadays is ‘A Day in Madinah’,” he said, adding that it will feature the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the second-holiest city in Islam.

Topics: Makkah Madinah Al-Aqsa Abrar Hussain Saudi Arabia Palestine

Related

‘One Day in the Haram’ documentary to debut soon
Saudi Arabia
‘One Day in the Haram’ documentary to debut soon
‘One Night in Al-Aqsa’ to tour eight UK cities in aid of Palestine
Lifestyle
‘One Night in Al-Aqsa’ to tour eight UK cities in aid of Palestine

Manila’s top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
Updated 26 February 2022
Ellie Aben

Manila’s top envoy arrives in Poland to help Filipinos fleeing Ukraine

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine. (DFA)
  • Ambassador travels to Ukrainian city of Lviv to receive first evacuees
Updated 26 February 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin has arrived in Poland to oversee the evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine, his office said on Saturday, as Russia's attacks on the Eastern European state have intensified.   

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began early on Thursday with a multipronged ground assault and airstrikes on military bases and cities, including the capital Kyiv. The attacks have since forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee across Ukraine’s borders to Poland, Romania and Moldova.

“Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. arrived in Poland yesterday around 4.45 p.m. and was quickly briefed by embassy officials on the ground situation in Ukraine,” Locsin’s office said in a statement.

More than 40 out of an estimated 380 Filipinos in Ukraine have so far fled Kyiv and arrived in the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border. According to Philippine government data, only 181 Filipinos have so far coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs to facilitate their repatriation.  

In a series of Twitter posts after his arrival in Poland, Locsin said many Filipinos are “reluctant to go.”

“Their employers are pleading with them to stay behind. That is what Filipinos do. Stand beside the one, watching out for the other one beside her or him,” he added.

Leah Basinang-Ruiz, Manila's ambassador to Poland, said the embassy was “committed to assisting the remaining Filipinos in Kyiv and in other parts of Ukraine in order to bring them out of harm’s way while there is still time.”

The Philippines embassy in Warsaw last week sent a consular team to Lviv to establish an emergency contact base.

Basinang-Ruiz traveled to Lviv to receive the first group of evacuees.

As the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Department of National Defense was on standby, ready to transport Filipinos to safety.

“The Department of National Defense views the developments in Ukraine with the utmost concern,” Lorenzana said in a statement on Saturday.  

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are standing by to assist our other government agencies led by the Department of Foreign Affairs in repatriating our citizens from Ukraine, if and when we are called upon to do so.”

Topics: Philippines Poland Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict Filipinos

Related

Live LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital, residents take cover
World
LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital, residents take cover
Duterte thanks Saudi Arabia for hospitality, support for Filipinos
World
Duterte thanks Saudi Arabia for hospitality, support for Filipinos

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

India’s Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis
  • Modi expressed his "deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict"
  • India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a UN Security Council
Updated 26 February 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to help in peace efforts in the Ukraine crisis, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Modi expressed his “deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict” while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, a government statement said.
Modi expressed his “deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict” while Zelenskiy briefed him about the conflict situation in Ukraine, the statement said.
On Friday, India along with China and United Arab Emirates abstained from voting for a UN Security Council resolution to deplore Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing criticism in the West but praise from Moscow with which it has long standing defense ties.
The Russian Embassy in New Delhi, in a message on Twitter, said it appreciated India’s “independent and balanced” position in the vote. In the past, India depended on Russia’s support and its veto power in the UN security council in its dispute over Kashmir with its longtime rival Pakistan.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory.
Modi also raised the issue of the safety of Indian citizens, particularly students, stuck in Ukraine, and asked for help to evacuate them.
India has sent teams to Poland, Hungary and Romania to evacuate Indian citizens, who have been asked to reach countries neighboring Ukraine. An Indian flight carrying about 200 students evacuated from Ukraine via Romania landed in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict India Narendra Modi Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Related

France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia

France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia

France seizes ship suspected of violating sanctions against Russia
Updated 26 February 2022
AFP

LILLE: French naval forces have intercepted in the Channel a cargo vessel loaded with cars heading for the Baltic port city of Saint Petersburg after the EU slapped sanctions on Russia, officials said Saturday.
The Russian-flagged Baltic Leader, which had set sail from the French city of Rouen, was escorted to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer by French forces, the maritime prefecture told AFP.
It is suspected of belonging to a company targeted by the sanctions.
A French customs patrol vessel backed by a police surveillance ship and a navy patrol boat stopped the Baltic Leader, said Veronique Magnin of the regional prefecture.
The 127-meter (417-foot) vessel is “strongly suspected of being linked to Russian interests targeted by sanctions,” she said, adding that while such a measure was “rare” it is “a sign of “firmness.”
The move comes after the European Union on Thursday adopted unprecedented sanctions against Russian individuals, companies and other entities to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Paris told the TASS news agency the boat’s captain had telephoned the embassy, which then contacted the French authorities to ask for an explanation of the incident.

Topics: France Russia Ukraine

LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital, residents take cover

LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital, residents take cover
Updated 49 min 26 sec ago
AP

LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital, residents take cover

LIVE: Russians push toward Ukraine’s capital, residents take cover
  • Putin urges Ukraine military to overthrow leaders
  • EU and Britain to freeze assets of Putin and Lavrov
Updated 49 min 26 sec ago
AP

KYIV: Kyiv residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts. Ukraine’s leader, meanwhile, vowed to continue fighting the Russian assault as he appealed for more outside help.
“The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message in which he accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets.
“We will win,” he said.
Central Kyiv appeared quiet on Saturday, though sporadic gunfire could be heard. And fighting on the city's outskirts suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces. Britain and the U.S. said the bulk of Russian forces were 19 miles (30 kilometers) from the center of the city.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko extended an overnight curfew to run from 5 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. on Monday. He said "all civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups.”
Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but bridges, schools and residential neighborhoods have been hit since the invasion began Thursday with air and missile strikes and Russian troops entering Ukraine from the north, east and south.
Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded during Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses Ukrainians in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Instagram/@zelenskiy_official/via Reuters)

In Kyiv, a missile struck a high-rise apartment building in the southwestern outskirts near one of the city's two passenger airports, leaving a jagged hole of ravaged apartments over several floors. A rescue worker said six civilians were injured.
The conflict has driven thousands of Ukrainians from their homes in search of safety. U.N. officials said more than 120,000 Ukrainians had left the country for Poland, Moldova and other neighboring nations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine after he spent weeks denying that's what he intended, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries' borders. He claims the West has failed to take seriously Russia's security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspires to join. But he has also expressed scorn about Ukraine's right to exist as an independent state.
Putin has has not disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine but Western officials believe he is determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.
It was unclear in the fog of war how much territory Russian forces have seized. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance."
A senior US defense official said Saturday that more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered Ukraine, and that Russia has had to commit more fuel supply and other support units inside Ukraine than originally anticipated. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal US assessments, did not provide further details.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said a Russian missile was shot down before dawn Saturday as it headed for the dam of the sprawling water reservoir that serves Kyiv, and Ukraine said a Russian military convoy was destroyed near the city early Saturday. Footage showed soldiers inspecting burned-out vehicles after Ukraine's 101st brigade reported destroying a column of two light vehicles, two trucks and a tank. The claim could not be verified.
Highways into Kyiv from the east were dotted with checkpoints manned by uniformed Ukrainian troops and young men in civilian clothes carrying automatic rifles. Low-flying planes patrolled the skies, though it was unclear if they were Russian or Ukrainian.
In addition to Kyiv, the Russian assault appeared to focus on Ukraine’s coastline, which stretches from near the Black Sea port of Odesa in the west to beyond the Azov Sea port of Mariupol in the east.
If the Russian troops succeed, Ukraine would be cut off from access to all of its sea ports, which are vital for its economy. In Mariupol, Ukrainian soldiers guarded bridges and blocked people from the shoreline amid concerns the Russian navy could launch an assault from the sea.
Fighting also raged in two territories in eastern Ukraine that are controlled by pro-Russian separatists. Authorities in the city of Donetsk said hot water supplies to the city of about 900,000 were suspended because of damage to the system by Ukrainian shelling.
The US government urged Zelenskyy early Saturday to evacuate Kyiv but he turned down the offer, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation. Zelenskyy issued a defiant video recorded on a downtown Kyiv street early Saturday, saying he remained in the city.
“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” the Ukrainian president said. “Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been on the move, seeking safety in the west of the country or beyond. The UN estimates that up to 4 million could flee if the fighting escalates.
Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men between 18 and 60 were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.
“My son was not allowed to come. My heart is so sore, I’m shaking,” said Vilma Sugar, 68.
Hungary and Poland both opened their borders to Ukrainians. At Poland's Medyka crossing, some said they had walked for 15 miles (35 kilometers) to reach the border.
“They didn’t have food, no tea, they were standing in the middle of a field, on the road, kids were freezing,” said Iryna Wiklenko as she waited on the Polish side for her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law to make it across.
Officials in Kyiv urged residents to seek shelter, to stay away from windows and to take precautions to avoid flying debris or bullets. Many spent Friday night in basements, underground parking garages and subway stations, and prepared to do the same on Saturday.
The United States and other NATO allies have sent weapons and other aid to Ukraine and beefed up their troops on NATO's eastern flank, but ruled out deploying troops to fight Russia.
Instead, the US, the European Union and other countries have slapped wide-raging sanctions on Russia, freezing the assets of Russian businesses and individuals including Putin and his foreign minister.
Zelenskyy appealed for tougher sanctions, urging holdout countries in Europe to agree to cut Russia out of the SWIFT international payments system.
A senior Russian official on Saturday shrugged off the sanctions as a reflection of Western “political impotence.”
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, warned that Moscow could react to the sanctions by opting out of the last remaining nuclear arms pact, freezing Western assets and cutting diplomatic ties with nations in the West.
“There is no particular need in maintaining diplomatic relations,” Medvedev said. “We may look at each other in binoculars and gunsights.”
Diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed appeared to have faltered. Zelenskyy offered Friday to negotiate a key Russian demand: that Ukraine declare itself neutral and abandon its ambition of joining NATO.
The Kremlin said it accepted Kyiv’s offer to hold talks, but it appeared to be an effort to squeeze concessions out of the embattled Zelenskyy instead of a gesture toward a diplomatic solution.

 

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia votes during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
World
Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine
People arrive by train from Kharkiv, in the east of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP)
World
‘You’re on your own’: African students stuck in Ukraine seek refuge or escape route

Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia votes during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia votes during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 26 February 2022
AP

Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia votes during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said all efforts must be made for a diplomatic solution and stressed that a response from the Security Council “should be taken with great caution rather than adding fuel to fire”
Updated 26 February 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Friday demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, a defeat the United States and its supporters knew was inevitable but said would highlight Russia’s global isolation.
The vote was 11 in favor, with Russia voting no and China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining, which showed significant but not total opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of his country’s smaller and militarily weaker neighbor.
The resolution’s failure paves the way for supporters to call for a quick vote on a similar resolution in the 193-member UN General Assembly, where there are no vetoes. There was no immediate word on a timetable for an assembly vote.
The vote was delayed for two hours the United States and Albania, which co-sponsored the resolution, and their supporters scrambled behind the scenes to get wavering nations to support the resolution. China’s decision to abstain, rather than use its veto alongside usual ally Russia, was seen as a diplomatic achievement.
“You can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told her Russian counterpart. “You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto our principles. You cannot veto the Ukrainian people.”
Brazil’s Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, whose country’s vote was initially in question but turned into a yes, said his government is “gravely concerned” about Russia’s military action. “A line has been crossed, and this council cannot remain silent,” he said.
In response, Russian UN Ambassador reiterated his country’s claims that it is standing up for people in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting the government for eight years. He accused the West of ignoring Ukrainian abuses there.
“You have made Ukraine a pawn in your geopolitical game, with no concern whatsoever about the interests of the Ukrainian people,” he said, calling the failed resolution “nothing other than yet another brutal, inhumane move in this Ukrainian chessboard.”
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said all efforts must be made for a diplomatic solution and stressed that a response from the Security Council “should be taken with great caution rather than adding fuel to fire.” He warned that Western sanctions “may completely shut the door to a peaceful solution” and echoed Russian claims that it is being threatened by NATO’s expansion over the years.
“Russia’s legitimate security aspirations should be given attention and addressed properly,” Zhang said, and “Ukraine should become a bridge between east and west, not an outpost for confrontation among major powers.”
Britain’s UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward called Russia’s claim that it was acting in self-defense “absurd.”
“Russia’s only act of self-defense is the vote they have cast against this resolution today,” she said.
The resolution’s supporters had agreed to weaken the text to get additional support. They eliminated putting the resolution under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, which can be enforced militarily, and a determination “that the situation in Ukraine constitutes a breach of international peace and security, and that the Russian Federation has committed acts of aggression against Ukraine.” They also changed “condemns” to “deplores” in sections about Russia’s actions.
In the draft that was put to a vote, the council would have deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate halt to its use of force and the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.
It would have deplored Russia’s Feb. 21 decision declaring areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions independent and would have ordered Russia to “immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision.” And it would have reaffirmed the council’s commitment “to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.
In a show of support before the meeting, representatives of the 27 nations belonging to the European Union stood outside the Security Council chamber behind Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag with Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya.
The Security Council resolution would have been legally binding. General Assembly resolutions aren’t legally binding but serve as a reflection of world opinion.

Topics: United Nations Russia Ukraine NATO

Related

Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
World
Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing, UK says
World
Russia wants whole of Ukraine but army failing, UK says

Latest updates

British-Pakistani filmmaker’s documentaries offer viewers rare glimpses into Islam’s holiest sites
Filmmaker Abrar Hussain films in the Mataf area of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in October 2017. (Photo courtesy: Red Face Films)
Lebanese PM: ‘We insist on neutrality in Arab conflicts’
Lebanese PM: ‘We insist on neutrality in Arab conflicts’
Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo
Benzema strikes again as Real Madrid edge past Rayo
YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club’s foundation: club
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match in Gothenburg, Sweden on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.