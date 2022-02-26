Who’s Who: Nada Al-Mana, talent development head at KSA’s National Debt Management Center

Nada Al-Mana has been a senior talent acquisition specialist at the National Debt Management Center since February.
Al-Mana is tasked with leading talent acquisition and the talent development department. She also takes responsibility for hiring key positions at the center and building new capabilities and functions.
Al-Mana has also been a recruitment and talent acquisition specialist at the General Organization for Social Insurance since February 2021.
At GOSI, she took part in the integration plan as a project manager at Human Capital in all projects between GOSI and the Public Pension Agency to create a new culture and new organizational structure, conduct manpower planning and select new, impressive talent.
Al-Mana led all talent acquisition functions at GOSI such as sourcing, interviewing, selection, and on-boarding.
She also was in charge of managing partnerships with several educational institutes such as King Saud University, Princess Nourah bint Abdul Rahman University and King Abdulaziz University.
Al-Mana attained her bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Abdulaziz University in 2015.
Prior to her current position, she served as a talent acquisition officer at Aljazira Takaful between March 2018 and February 2021, where she started her career.
Al-Mana was a part of the integration plan as a member of the team at Human Capital in all projects between Aljazira Takaful and Solidarity Takaful.
At Aljazira Takaful, she also worked on the development and creativity in finding new employment solutions, built a talent pool of applicants, and established a TA Dashboard.
